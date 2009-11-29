Jeremy Powers's victory on Saturday's Baystate Cyclo-cross was certainly impressive, but Sunday's win by the Cyclocrossworld.com/Cannondale rider was nothing short of dominant.
By the end of the first lap on the grounds of Chocksett Middle School, through a combination of a strong start, deft handling and massive strength, Powers was alone on the front and there he stayed until raising his hands in victory.
Behind him, once again, was series leader Dan Timmerman (Richard Sachs/RGM/Radix), seemingly ready to take another second place behind the Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com racer. Timmerman's hopes were dashed, however, as Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com/Joe’s Garage/IF) made a break out of his chase group, made contact with Timmerman and subsequently left him in the dust. Once again, Lindine rode his bike with absolute ferocity and with his second place, matched his previous best result in a Verge race.
For his part, Timmerman held on for a comfortable third and the assurance that, as long as he shows up to NBX next weekend in Warwick, Rhode Island, he will win the series title. The U-23 victory went to Bikereg.com/Joe’s Garage/IF racer, and future attendee of Euro Cross Camp, Jerome Townsend. Second in the U-23 was series leader Luke Keough (Champion System) whose lead over Townsend has narrowed to a mere fifteen points.
Full results
1
Jeremy Powers (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com/Cannondale
0:58:50
2
Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / IF
0:00:25
3
Dan Timmerman (USA) RICHARD SACHS - RGM WATCHES - RADIX
0:00:53
4
Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / IF
0:01:02
5
Joshua Dillon (USA) RICHARD SACHS - RGM WATCHES - RADIX
6
Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
0:01:35
7
William Dugan (USA)
0:01:40
8
Luke Keough (USA) Team Champion System
0:02:06
9
Dylan Mcnicholas (USA)
0:02:15
10
Peter Bradshaw (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
0:03:27
11
Brian Wilichoski (USA) CyclocrossWorld.com
0:03:49
12
Michael Broderick (USA) KENDA-Seven-NoTubes
0:04:18
13
Alec Donahue (USA) Cycle-Smart / NCC
0:04:38
14
Kevin Wolfson (USA)
15
David Wilcox (USA)
16
Damian Schmitt (USA) Sunnyside Sports
0:05:10
17
Adam Snyder (USA)
0:05:39
18
Peter Smith (USA)
19
Colin Reuter (USA) International Bicycle/crossresults.com
0:05:52
20
John Burns (USA) Bikeman.com
0:06:00
21
Adam Sullivan (USA) Cycle-Smart / NCC
0:06:04
22
Chad Wells (USA)
0:07:00
23
Manny Goguen (USA) Bikereg.com / Joe's Garage / IF