Image 1 of 43 Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) took an early and commanding lead. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 43 Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld rider Jeremy Powers runs the steps on his way to victory. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 43 Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) bunny hopping the barriers en route to victory. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 43 Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) checking out what damage he has done on the pavement. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 43 The elite men traverse a ridge in the waning hours of daylight. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 43 A Hudz-Subaru struggling up a steep grade. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 43 Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.com) having one of his best rides of the year. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 43 Will Dugan (Richard Sachs-RGM Watches) entering the woods. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 43 Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) descending out of the woods. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 43 Michael Broderick (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) leaving the singletrack. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 43 Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) running the barriers in sixth place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 43 A CCB rider runs the steps on his last lap. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 43 Josh Dillion (Richard Sachs-RGM Watches) lifting his bike over the barriers. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 43 Jeremy Powers opens a gap on the climb. (Image credit: Paul Weiss) Image 15 of 43 Some choose to run, others bunny hop the barriers. (Image credit: Paul Weiss) Image 16 of 43 The Cat 2-3 men's podium. (Image credit: Paul Weiss) Image 17 of 43 Collin Hustin kept the series leader's jersey in the Cat 2-3 race. (Image credit: Paul Weiss) Image 18 of 43 Dan Timmerman took third in the elite men's race. (Image credit: Paul Weiss) Image 19 of 43 The elite juniors keep it together at the front of the field. (Image credit: Paul Weiss) Image 20 of 43 Race winner Jeremy Powers bunny hops the barriers. (Image credit: Paul Weiss) Image 21 of 43 Jeremy Powers powers up the run-up. (Image credit: Paul Weiss) Image 22 of 43 Jonny Bold dominated the masters 35+ race (Image credit: Paul Weiss) Image 23 of 43 Justin Lindine and Dan Timmerman battled it out for second place in the elite mens race all afternoon. (Image credit: Paul Weiss) Image 24 of 43 Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart), right, leads U-23 Verge series leader Luke Keough (Team Champion System). (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 25 of 43 (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 26 of 43 Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 27 of 43 Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 28 of 43 Dan Timmerman (Richard Sachs-RGM Watches), right, digs deep agains Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / IF). (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 29 of 43 Dan Timmerman (Richard Sachs-RGM Watches), right, and Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / IF) vie for second place honours. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 30 of 43 Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 31 of 43 BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / IF teammates in action. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 32 of 43 Dan Timmerman (Richard Sachs-RGM Watches) gives it his all. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 33 of 43 Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 34 of 43 Dan Timmerman (Richard Sachs-RGM Watches) (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 35 of 43 Verge series leader Dan Timmerman (Richard Sachs-RGM Watches) (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 36 of 43 Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 37 of 43 (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 38 of 43 (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 39 of 43 Dan Timmerman (Richard Sachs-RGM Watches) (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 40 of 43 Will Dugan (Richard Sachs-RGM Watches) en route to a 7th place finish. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 41 of 43 Verge New England Championship Cyclo-cross series leader Dan Timmerman, right, finished the day in 3rd place. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 42 of 43 Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 43 of 43 Race winner Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) en route to a solo victory. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)

Jeremy Powers's victory on Saturday's Baystate Cyclo-cross was certainly impressive, but Sunday's win by the Cyclocrossworld.com/Cannondale rider was nothing short of dominant.

By the end of the first lap on the grounds of Chocksett Middle School, through a combination of a strong start, deft handling and massive strength, Powers was alone on the front and there he stayed until raising his hands in victory.

Behind him, once again, was series leader Dan Timmerman (Richard Sachs/RGM/Radix), seemingly ready to take another second place behind the Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com racer. Timmerman's hopes were dashed, however, as Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com/Joe’s Garage/IF) made a break out of his chase group, made contact with Timmerman and subsequently left him in the dust. Once again, Lindine rode his bike with absolute ferocity and with his second place, matched his previous best result in a Verge race.

For his part, Timmerman held on for a comfortable third and the assurance that, as long as he shows up to NBX next weekend in Warwick, Rhode Island, he will win the series title. The U-23 victory went to Bikereg.com/Joe’s Garage/IF racer, and future attendee of Euro Cross Camp, Jerome Townsend. Second in the U-23 was series leader Luke Keough (Champion System) whose lead over Townsend has narrowed to a mere fifteen points.