McConneloug takes the win in Baystate 'cross
Smith, Wellons round out podium in Massachusetts
Temperatures in the mid-40s with whipping winds greeted racers in Sterling, Massachusetts for the eleventh round of the Verge New England Cyclo-Cross Series. Mary McConneloug (Kenda/Seven/NoTubes) dominated the elite women's race, while Maureen Bruno Roy did just enough to hold onto the NECCS series lead.
The women’s race shook out quickly with McConneloug, Andrea Smith (Minuteman Road Club), Rebecca Wellons (Team Plan C) and Bruno Roy (MM Racing) off the front by the time they reached the horse jump only a third of a lap in.
A bottleneck in the set of turns directly after the horse jump helped to make the selection, allowing the four women in the front to create an insurmountable lead. From there on, it was a game of strength with McConneloug able to extend her lead with every lap.
Behind her Smith broke free only a few seconds behind but was never able to close the gap. In pursuit of her, Wellons and Bruno Roy matched each other on their strengths, but were never able to close down the space to Smith who ended up second.
Coming into the finishing straight, Bruno Roy attempted to put some space between herself and Wellons but was unable to shake her. Wellons timed her sprint perfectly and came around for a podium finish. Despite her fourth place, Bruno Roy maintained her hold on the leader’s jersey for another day.
|1
|Mary Mcconneloug (USA) KENDA-Seven-NoTubes
|0:39:42
|2
|Andrea Smith (USA) Minuteman Road Club
|0:00:25
|3
|Rebecca Wellons (USA) Team Plan C
|0:00:51
|4
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) MM Racing p/b Seven Cycles
|5
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) Minuteman Road Club
|0:01:31
|6
|Amanda Carey (USA) Kenda/Trainwitheric.com
|0:01:56
|7
|Ann d'Ambruoso (USA) Minuteman Road Club
|0:02:01
|8
|Arielle Filiberti (USA)
|0:02:25
|9
|Sally Annis (USA) Hub Racing
|0:02:41
|10
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) US Army/ Central Wheel
|0:02:58
|11
|Anna Milkowski (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / IF
|0:03:19
|12
|Perri Mertens (Aus) Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy
|0:03:29
|13
|Emma Bast (USA) Cycle-Smart / NCC
|0:03:49
|14
|Jennifer Maxwell (USA) ATAC Sportswear p/b Bike Rack DC
|15
|Marilyn Ruseckas (USA) Seven Cycles
|0:04:19
|16
|Frances Morrison (USA) Cycle-Smart/NCC
|0:04:30
|17
|Christina Tamilio (USA) Minuteman Road Club
|0:04:40
|18
|Natalia Gardiol (USA)
|19
|Beth Mason (USA) Verge Test Pilot
|0:06:23
|20
|Allison Snooks (USA) Minuteman Road Club
|0:06:30
|21
|Emily Curry (USA) Joe's Garage
|22
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Minuteman Road Club
