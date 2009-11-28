Image 1 of 19 A happy Mary Mcconneloug after her win. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 2 of 19 Mary Mcconneloug on the run-up (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 3 of 19 Maureen Bruno Roy (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 4 of 19 Amanda Smith stayed away for second (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 5 of 19 Bruno Roy powers up the climb (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 6 of 19 Maureen Bruno Roy (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 7 of 19 Mary Mcconneloug led the race in Sterling (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 8 of 19 (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 9 of 19 Bruno Roy and Wellons locked in battle (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 10 of 19 Maureen Bruno Roy, the series leader, rides ahead of Rebecca Wellons. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 11 of 19 Mary Mcconneloug takes the win in Sterling. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 12 of 19 Rebecca Wellons muscles in ahead of Maureen Bruno Roy for third place. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 13 of 19 Bruno Roy and Rebecca Wellons battle for third behind Mcconneloug and Smith (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 14 of 19 Maureen Bruno Roy sprints for third. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 15 of 19 Elite Women's Podium (L to R) Andrea Smith (Minuteman Road Club) 2nd, Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) 1st, Rebecca Wellons (Stevens) 3rd (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 19 Mo Bruno-Roy (M&M Cycling-Seven Cycles) leading Rebecca Wellons (Stevens) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 19 Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) taking the victory (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 19 Elite women climb a steep hill en mass (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 19 Andrea Smith (Minuteman Road Club) chasing McConneloug (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Temperatures in the mid-40s with whipping winds greeted racers in Sterling, Massachusetts for the eleventh round of the Verge New England Cyclo-Cross Series. Mary McConneloug (Kenda/Seven/NoTubes) dominated the elite women's race, while Maureen Bruno Roy did just enough to hold onto the NECCS series lead.

The women’s race shook out quickly with McConneloug, Andrea Smith (Minuteman Road Club), Rebecca Wellons (Team Plan C) and Bruno Roy (MM Racing) off the front by the time they reached the horse jump only a third of a lap in.

A bottleneck in the set of turns directly after the horse jump helped to make the selection, allowing the four women in the front to create an insurmountable lead. From there on, it was a game of strength with McConneloug able to extend her lead with every lap.

Behind her Smith broke free only a few seconds behind but was never able to close the gap. In pursuit of her, Wellons and Bruno Roy matched each other on their strengths, but were never able to close down the space to Smith who ended up second.

Coming into the finishing straight, Bruno Roy attempted to put some space between herself and Wellons but was unable to shake her. Wellons timed her sprint perfectly and came around for a podium finish. Despite her fourth place, Bruno Roy maintained her hold on the leader’s jersey for another day.