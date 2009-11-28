Trending

McConneloug takes the win in Baystate 'cross

Smith, Wellons round out podium in Massachusetts

Image 1 of 19

A happy Mary Mcconneloug after her win.

A happy Mary Mcconneloug after her win.
(Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)
Image 2 of 19

Mary Mcconneloug on the run-up

Mary Mcconneloug on the run-up
(Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)
Image 3 of 19

Maureen Bruno Roy

Maureen Bruno Roy
(Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)
Image 4 of 19

Amanda Smith stayed away for second

Amanda Smith stayed away for second
(Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)
Image 5 of 19

Bruno Roy powers up the climb

Bruno Roy powers up the climb
(Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)
Image 6 of 19

Maureen Bruno Roy

Maureen Bruno Roy
(Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)
Image 7 of 19

Mary Mcconneloug led the race in Sterling

Mary Mcconneloug led the race in Sterling
(Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)
Image 8 of 19

(Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)
Image 9 of 19

Bruno Roy and Wellons locked in battle

Bruno Roy and Wellons locked in battle
(Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)
Image 10 of 19

Maureen Bruno Roy, the series leader, rides ahead of Rebecca Wellons.

Maureen Bruno Roy, the series leader, rides ahead of Rebecca Wellons.
(Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)
Image 11 of 19

Mary Mcconneloug takes the win in Sterling.

Mary Mcconneloug takes the win in Sterling.
(Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)
Image 12 of 19

Rebecca Wellons muscles in ahead of Maureen Bruno Roy for third place.

Rebecca Wellons muscles in ahead of Maureen Bruno Roy for third place.
(Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)
Image 13 of 19

Bruno Roy and Rebecca Wellons battle for third behind Mcconneloug and Smith

Bruno Roy and Rebecca Wellons battle for third behind Mcconneloug and Smith
(Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)
Image 14 of 19

Maureen Bruno Roy sprints for third.

Maureen Bruno Roy sprints for third.
(Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)
Image 15 of 19

Elite Women's Podium (L to R) Andrea Smith (Minuteman Road Club) 2nd, Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) 1st, Rebecca Wellons (Stevens) 3rd

Elite Women's Podium (L to R) Andrea Smith (Minuteman Road Club) 2nd, Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) 1st, Rebecca Wellons (Stevens) 3rd
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 19

Mo Bruno-Roy (M&M Cycling-Seven Cycles) leading Rebecca Wellons (Stevens)

Mo Bruno-Roy (M&M Cycling-Seven Cycles) leading Rebecca Wellons (Stevens)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 19

Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) taking the victory

Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) taking the victory
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 19

Elite women climb a steep hill en mass

Elite women climb a steep hill en mass
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 19

Andrea Smith (Minuteman Road Club) chasing McConneloug

Andrea Smith (Minuteman Road Club) chasing McConneloug
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Temperatures in the mid-40s with whipping winds greeted racers in Sterling, Massachusetts for the eleventh round of the Verge New England Cyclo-Cross Series. Mary McConneloug (Kenda/Seven/NoTubes) dominated the elite women's race, while Maureen Bruno Roy did just enough to hold onto the NECCS series lead.

The women’s race shook out quickly with McConneloug, Andrea Smith (Minuteman Road Club), Rebecca Wellons (Team Plan C) and Bruno Roy (MM Racing) off the front by the time they reached the horse jump only a third of a lap in.

A bottleneck in the set of turns directly after the horse jump helped to make the selection, allowing the four women in the front to create an insurmountable lead. From there on, it was a game of strength with McConneloug able to extend her lead with every lap.

Behind her Smith broke free only a few seconds behind but was never able to close the gap. In pursuit of her, Wellons and Bruno Roy matched each other on their strengths, but were never able to close down the space to Smith who ended up second.

Coming into the finishing straight, Bruno Roy attempted to put some space between herself and Wellons but was unable to shake her. Wellons timed her sprint perfectly and came around for a podium finish. Despite her fourth place, Bruno Roy maintained her hold on the leader’s jersey for another day.

Full results
1Mary Mcconneloug (USA) KENDA-Seven-NoTubes0:39:42
2Andrea Smith (USA) Minuteman Road Club0:00:25
3Rebecca Wellons (USA) Team Plan C0:00:51
4Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) MM Racing p/b Seven Cycles
5Anna Barensfeld (USA) Minuteman Road Club0:01:31
6Amanda Carey (USA) Kenda/Trainwitheric.com0:01:56
7Ann d'Ambruoso (USA) Minuteman Road Club0:02:01
8Arielle Filiberti (USA)0:02:25
9Sally Annis (USA) Hub Racing0:02:41
10Rebecca Blatt (USA) US Army/ Central Wheel0:02:58
11Anna Milkowski (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / IF0:03:19
12Perri Mertens (Aus) Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy0:03:29
13Emma Bast (USA) Cycle-Smart / NCC0:03:49
14Jennifer Maxwell (USA) ATAC Sportswear p/b Bike Rack DC
15Marilyn Ruseckas (USA) Seven Cycles0:04:19
16Frances Morrison (USA) Cycle-Smart/NCC0:04:30
17Christina Tamilio (USA) Minuteman Road Club0:04:40
18Natalia Gardiol (USA)
19Beth Mason (USA) Verge Test Pilot0:06:23
20Allison Snooks (USA) Minuteman Road Club0:06:30
21Emily Curry (USA) Joe's Garage
22Crystal Anthony (USA) Minuteman Road Club

 

Latest on Cyclingnews