Powers prevails in Baystate 'cross
St John, Myerson complete top three
Jeremy Powers (Cannodale-cyclocrossworld.com) was in a class of his own at the Baystate cross, simply riding away from the strongest riders in the northeast. Derek St. John (Garneau Club Chaussure) battled Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) for much of the race but St. John came out on top to take second place, 35 seconds behind Powers. Myerson was third 55 seconds back.
The race today was the seventh round of the New England Verge Series and the first half of the North American Trophy Cup Finals (NACT). The Verge series leader heading into the race was Justine Lindine (Bikereg.com) who managed to keep the leaders jersey on with a fifth place finish.
Race conditions were slightly better than during the women’s race as a strong wind died down and temperatures were in the low 40F. The ground had been frozen earlier in the morning but thawed continually during the day. Conditions were fast and dry by race time. A setting sun created a rather dramatic drop in temperature by the end of the race.
The course was mostly the same as last year with the most impressive feature being a very steep run-up that proved decisive throughout the day. Riders faced one set of barriers, an equestrian jump, a trip around the Chocksett Middle School running track, and lots of zig zags on an open soccer field.
Luke Keough (Champion Systems) took the hole shot but Powers wasted no time in assuming the lead. When Powers managed to ride the steep run-up only Keough was able to hang on. From that point on it appeared that Powers was content to have a riding partner, but put in a surge on lap three that dispatched Keough for good.
“It was good to be riding with Luke Keough. It was also good to be riding in New England and only an hour from my house” remarked Powers. “I trained really, really hard for this to really hurt myself and make this race my last push (before nationals).”
Behind Powers, an interesting battle between Myerson, St. John, Lindine, and Luke Keough developed. While Kough eventually paid for his initial effort and dropped off the pace, and Lindine faded to fifth, Myerson and St. John traded body blows for the remainder of the race.
“Derek has a style where he sprints out of every corner and it’s really hard to follow” commented Myerson. “Really, I just wanted to put as many places between myself and Justin (Lindine) as possible” Myerson sits in second place in the Verge series and was hoping to make up some ground on Lindine.
Myerson added “I had to be patient and wait for people to make mistakes”. But it was Myerson who had a pedal issue after the barriers on the second to last lap that allowed St. John to power away to a 20 second gap that he would hold until the finish.
“I was a little slow off the start due to a short warm-up” (due to race support for his wife Natasha Elliot) explained St. John. “When I gapped Adam at the barriers, I stepped on it and held the same gap to the end.” In the process he won the “Most Aggressive Rider award and a check from Devonshire Dental.
Powers is enjoying his most successful cyclo-cross season ever, and is currently ranked fourth in the world. “This year I raced mostly at home (USA) and made the USGP my number one goal”.
As part of the powerful Cannondale squad, Powers has often benefited from team tactics this season. He also has consistently won starts that sometimes have proven critical in achieving his race victories. When asked about these improved starting skills he replied: “It’s getting a year older and stronger…and being able to keep that steady state power after a big starting effort. It has been a strong point of my year.”
Powers will travel to the USGP in Portland, Oregon next weekend and then to the USA National Championships in Bend, Oregon. His strongest competition is likely to be his own team-mate Tim Johnson, who will be gunning for yet another national championship.
|1
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:56:13
|2
|Derrick St John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure-Ogilvy
|0:00:35
|3
|Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:00:55
|4
|Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|0:01:13
|5
|Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott
|6
|Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Racing
|0:01:49
|7
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic
|0:02:13
|8
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|9
|Christian Favata (USA) Favata's Tablerock Tours and Bikes
|0:02:15
|10
|Alec Donahue (USA) Wheelhouse-NCC
|0:02:40
|11
|Nicholas Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|0:03:00
|12
|Jonathan Sundt (USA) El Gato CX
|0:03:13
|13
|Brian Wilichoski (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|14
|David Wilcox (USA) Pedro's Grassroots Cycling Club
|15
|Dan Chabanov (USA) NYCross.com / CBRC
|16
|Thierry Laliberté (Can) Xprezo - Borsao
|0:03:40
|17
|Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott
|18
|Jesse Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|19
|Anthony Clark (USA) nebikeconsulting.com
|0:04:02
|20
|Joshua Dillon (USA) Richard Sachs-RGM Watches-Radix
|0:04:53
|21
|Ryan Kelly (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|0:05:03
|22
|Michael Wissell (USA) B2C2
|23
|John Burns (USA) Bikeman.com
|0:05:24
|24
|Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) PlaneteSports.ca
|0:05:31
|25
|Adam Sullivan (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|0:06:01
|26
|Greg Whitney (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
|0:06:14
|27
|Stephen Pierce (USA) Cambridge Bicycle-Igleheart Frames
|0:06:24
|28
|John Hanson (USA) Silver Bull/Central Wheel
|0:07:06
|29
|Colin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|0:07:17
|30
|Joshua Lehmann (USA) Pedro's Race Team
|31
|Cary Fridrich (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy
|32
|Collin Huston (USA) Moots
|33
|Rodrigo Moraes (Bra) Edgartown Bicycles
|34
|R. Michael McKittrick (USA) Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames
|35
|Steven Hopengarten (USA) Wheelworks Racing
