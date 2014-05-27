Bayern-Rundfahrt past winners
Champions from 1989 to 2013
|2013
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar
|2012
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2011
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2010
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC-Columbia
|2009
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|2008
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|2007
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Gerolsteiner
|2006
|José Alberto Martínez (Esp) Agritubel
|2005
|Michael Rich (Ger) Gerolsteiner
|2004
|Jens Voigt (Ger) CSC
|2003
|Michael Rich (Ger) Gerolsteiner
|2002
|Michael Rich (Ger) Gerolsteiner
|2001
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Crédit Agricole
|2000
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Crédit Agricole
|1999
|Rolf Aldag (Ger) Telekom
|1998
|Steffen Kjaergaard (Nor) Chicky World
|1997
|Christian Henn (Ger) Telekom
|1996
|Uwe Peschel (Ger) Germany
|1995
|Timo Scholz (Ger) Histor Öschelbronn
|1994
|Pavel Padrnos (Cze) Czech Republic
|1993
|Alexander Kastenhuber (Ger) Bayern
|1992
|Jacques Jolidon (Sui) Switzerland
|1991
|Brian Walton (Can) Motorola
|1990
|Jörg Paffrath (Ger) Hessen
|1989
|Kai Hundertmarck (Ger) Nordrhein-Westfalen
