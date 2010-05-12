Trending

Eichler racks up another Milram win

Schmitz, Mol round out Batavus Prorace podium

Markus Eichler of Team Milram took a last-gasp victory in the Batavus ProRace, catching and passing Bram Schmitz of Team Van Vliet EBH Eishof only a few metres before the finish line. Wouter Mol of Vacansoliel was third, one second later.

A six-man group got away from the field on the third-to-last lap of the closing circuit course. At the final curve, with around 50 metres to go, Schmitz attacked. Eichler followed him and passed him in the final moments before reaching the finish line.

“I am totally exhausted but unbelievably happy,“ said Eichler afterwards. "I really had to push myself today.”

It was his first win since 2006, and Milram's sixth of the season.
 

Full Results
1Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram5:28:08
2Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
3Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:01
4Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof0:00:02
5Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
6Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:03
7Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:28
8Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:41
9Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
10Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
11Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems0:02:43
12Remco Te Brake (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
13Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:02:47
14Patrick Ruckert (Ned)0:02:48
15Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:03:51
16Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:03:55
17Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram0:03:56
18Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras0:05:26
19Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
20Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
21Ritchie Motke (Ned)
22Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
23Nieck Busser (Ned)
24Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
25Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
26Peter Schulting (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
27Marco Bos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
28Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
29Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
30Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
31Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
32Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
33Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
34Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof0:05:46

 

