Markus Eichler of Team Milram took a last-gasp victory in the Batavus ProRace, catching and passing Bram Schmitz of Team Van Vliet EBH Eishof only a few metres before the finish line. Wouter Mol of Vacansoliel was third, one second later.

A six-man group got away from the field on the third-to-last lap of the closing circuit course. At the final curve, with around 50 metres to go, Schmitz attacked. Eichler followed him and passed him in the final moments before reaching the finish line.

“I am totally exhausted but unbelievably happy,“ said Eichler afterwards. "I really had to push myself today.”

It was his first win since 2006, and Milram's sixth of the season.

