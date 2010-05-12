Eichler racks up another Milram win
Schmitz, Mol round out Batavus Prorace podium
Markus Eichler of Team Milram took a last-gasp victory in the Batavus ProRace, catching and passing Bram Schmitz of Team Van Vliet EBH Eishof only a few metres before the finish line. Wouter Mol of Vacansoliel was third, one second later.
A six-man group got away from the field on the third-to-last lap of the closing circuit course. At the final curve, with around 50 metres to go, Schmitz attacked. Eichler followed him and passed him in the final moments before reaching the finish line.
“I am totally exhausted but unbelievably happy,“ said Eichler afterwards. "I really had to push myself today.”
It was his first win since 2006, and Milram's sixth of the season.
|1
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|5:28:08
|2
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|3
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|4
|Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|0:00:02
|5
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:03
|7
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|8
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:41
|9
|Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
|10
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|11
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|0:02:43
|12
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|13
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:47
|14
|Patrick Ruckert (Ned)
|0:02:48
|15
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:51
|16
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:03:55
|17
|Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
|0:03:56
|18
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|0:05:26
|19
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|20
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|21
|Ritchie Motke (Ned)
|22
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|23
|Nieck Busser (Ned)
|24
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|25
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|26
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|27
|Marco Bos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|28
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|29
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|30
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|31
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|32
|Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|33
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|0:05:46
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy