UnitedHealthcare goes one-two in Basking Ridge
Kirsipuu completes podium in third place
Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare) took his first victory stateside at the National Racing Calendar (NRC) Base Camp International p/b Verison Wireless in Basking Ridge, New Jersey. The German fast-man won a bunch kick ahead of his teammate Hilton Clarke in second and Estonian veteran Jaan Kirsipuu (Champion System) in third.
"It was a great lead-out and we controlled the race for all the riders and my teammates did a great lead-out for, maybe, the last ten laps," said Forster who is gearing up for the TD Bank Philadelphia International Cycling Championships on Sunday. "It was a good sprint. I hope that I am in good form for the race in Philadelphia and all of our sprinters will be there."
Kirsipuu is a well known veteran sprinter who has raced for international teams as esteemed as Casino, Ag2R and Credit Agricole. He wore the yellow jersey at the Tour de France for six stages in 1999 after winning stage one. Along with several stage wins at the Grand Tour, he has also won stages of the Vuelta a Espana, Tour de Luxembourg, Tour Mediterranean, Tour de Pologne, Four days of Dunkerque and the Herald Sun Tour.
"Kirsipuu is a legend," Forster said. "He’s won several stages of the Tour. I know him and raced with him when I was young, he was also racing.
"He is a big bunch sprinter. I spoke with him today before the start of the race and I saw him earlier this year in Malaysia."
The Base Camp International p/b Verison Wireless offered valuable points toward the NRC along with 15,000USD. The Pro 1 men raced for a total of 64km on a highly technical, 1.7 km circuit that included eight corners and several chicanes and an uphill to the finish line. "The course was tricky and it was up and down and a lot of fighting in the corners, but it was OK," Forster said.
Several breakaways throughout the race were short-lived with the exception of a three-man move late in the race that included NRC winner Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home), James Williamson (Pure Black Racing) and Andre Diaz (Exergy). The trio held strong off the front of the field for the remaining nine laps, when Diaz made one last ditch effort to win the race and attacked his companions with two laps to go. UnitedHealthcare set up its lead-out train for sprinters Forster and Clarke during the closing laps and reeled in Amaran and Williamson along with Diaz on the last lap.
"We raced the whole race trying to get in a breakaway and several of our riders were in moves today," said Jamis-Sutter Home DS Sebastian Alexandre. "With ten laps to go, the three were off the front but UnitedHealthcare was controlling them and Luis sat on in the last coupe of laps. I knew that they wouldn’t let the breakaway get more the five to eight seconds gap. When I saw Luis jump and none of the UnitedHealthcare guys followed, I knew they didn’t want a breakaway and that they would ride tempo. This course is hard to ride behind. They were very strong and some other teams were behind them but nobody could do too much."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
|1:29:22
|2
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
|3
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Team Champion System)
|4
|Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|5
|Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|6
|Matthias Friedemann (Team Champion System)
|7
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
|8
|Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|9
|Aaron KEMPS (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|10
|Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
|11
|Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|12
|Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)
|13
|Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)
|14
|Michael Larsen (SoCalCycling.com)
|15
|Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling/ProAirHFA)
|16
|Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
|17
|Benjamin Chaddock (team exergy)
|18
|Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing)
|19
|Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)
|20
|Isaac Howe (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|21
|Hayden Brooks (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|22
|Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|23
|Jay Thomson (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|24
|Unknown Rider
|25
|Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|26
|Timothy Brown (XO COMMUNICATIONS / BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON)
|27
|Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team)
|28
|Alexander Bremer (CRCA/Foundation)
|29
|Charles Hutcheson (XO COMMUNICATIONS / BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON)
|30
|Adam Carr (TwinSix)
|31
|Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
|32
|Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)
|33
|Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|34
|John (Jackie) Simes (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|35
|Ryan DeWald (XO COMMUNICATIONS / BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON)
|36
|Barry Miller (Glacial Energy / Pista Elite)
|37
|Gregory Olsen (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing)
|38
|Keck Baker (XO COMMUNICATIONS / BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON)
|39
|Remi McManus (team exergy)
|40
|Chris Williams (Team Champion System)
|41
|Georg Tazreiter (Team Champion System)
|42
|Kin San Wu (Team Champion System)
|43
|Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
|44
|Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
|45
|Colin Jaskiewicz
|46
|Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)
|47
|Zoltan Tisza (Champion System Racing)
|48
|Igor Volshteyn (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing)
|49
|Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|50
|Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
|51
|Sean Sullivan (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|52
|Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|53
|Taylor Shelden (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|54
|Shane Kline (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|55
|Nicholas Bennette (MetLife Cycling Team)
|56
|Eric Schildge (Jamis Suttet Home p/b Colavita)
|57
|Guido Palma (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|58
|Boy Von Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
|59
|Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|60
|Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)
|61
|Jared Nieters (XO COMMUNICATIONS / BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON)
|62
|Ryan Shebelsky (Team Alliance Environmental)
|63
|J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife Cycling Team)
|64
|Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
|65
|Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
|66
|Rodney Santiago (Champion System Racing)
|67
|Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
|68
|Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|69
|Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|70
|Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
