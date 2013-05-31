Trending

Alzate triumphs at BaseCamp International

UnitedHealthcare dominance continues on National Criterium Calendar

Full Results
1Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare)1:30:28
2Ricardo Escuela (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
3Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
4Aurélien Passeron (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
5Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman)
6Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
7Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing Elite Cycling Team)
8Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)
9Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
10Ben Chaddock (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
11Mike Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
12Thomas Brown (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
13Emile Abraham (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
14Adam Farabaugh (Equipe Garneau - Québecor)
15Kyle Wamsley (Jamis-Hagens Berman)
16Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
17Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
18Barry Miller (Firefighters Cycling Team)
19Dion Smith (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
20Jean Michel LaChance (Team Predator Carbon Repair)0:00:08
21Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation)
22Martijn Verschoor (Team Novo Nordisk)0:00:11
23Ryan Dewald (Team Skyline)
24Allan Rego (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
25Sam Sautelle (Breakawaybikes p/b Vie 13)
26Tony Hall (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
27Clinton Avery (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
28Michael Chauner (Equipe Garneau - Québecor)0:00:22
29Ryan Serbel (Aetna Cycling Team p/b Charlescoaching.com)0:00:30
30Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
31Anthony Clark (J.A.M. Fund/NCC)
32Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare)
33Jonathan d'Alba (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)

