Alzate triumphs at BaseCamp International
UnitedHealthcare dominance continues on National Criterium Calendar
|1
|Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare)
|1:30:28
|2
|Ricardo Escuela (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
|3
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
|4
|Aurélien Passeron (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
|5
|Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman)
|6
|Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|7
|Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing Elite Cycling Team)
|8
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)
|9
|Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|10
|Ben Chaddock (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|11
|Mike Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|12
|Thomas Brown (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|13
|Emile Abraham (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
|14
|Adam Farabaugh (Equipe Garneau - Québecor)
|15
|Kyle Wamsley (Jamis-Hagens Berman)
|16
|Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|17
|Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|18
|Barry Miller (Firefighters Cycling Team)
|19
|Dion Smith (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
|20
|Jean Michel LaChance (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
|0:00:08
|21
|Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation)
|22
|Martijn Verschoor (Team Novo Nordisk)
|0:00:11
|23
|Ryan Dewald (Team Skyline)
|24
|Allan Rego (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|25
|Sam Sautelle (Breakawaybikes p/b Vie 13)
|26
|Tony Hall (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|27
|Clinton Avery (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
|28
|Michael Chauner (Equipe Garneau - Québecor)
|0:00:22
|29
|Ryan Serbel (Aetna Cycling Team p/b Charlescoaching.com)
|0:00:30
|30
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|31
|Anthony Clark (J.A.M. Fund/NCC)
|32
|Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare)
|33
|Jonathan d'Alba (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
