Baloise Belgium Tour: Fabio Jakobsen wins crash-marred stage 2, takes overall lead
Mathieu van der Poel in second as sprint favourites Jasper Philipsen, Caleb Ewan crash inside 4km from the finish
Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal-QuickStep) sprinted to his fourth win of the season on stage 2 of the Baloise Belgium Tour in Knokke-Heist, the European champion beating Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) in the uphill drag to the finish.
Jasper De Buyst (Lotto-Dstny) rounded out the podium in third place, sneaking past Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X) just before the line.
Jakobsen now takes over the race lead, though he’s tied on time with Van der Poel.
The dash to the line in the seaside town saw Soudal-QuickStep take over on the front, with lead-out man Michael Mørkøv delivering Jakobsen to the perfect place to start his sprint. After launching, the Dutchman had Uno-X right behind him, struggling to close the gap before Van der Poel shot up the middle of the road with De Buyst on his wheel.
The effort was too late to make any impression on Jakobsen, however, as he eased across the line to secure the win while Van der Poel and De Buyst sped past Kristoff at the death.
At 4km out from the finish, two of the top contenders for the win – stage 1 winner Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Dstny) – were both taken out of the running after a crash near the front of the peloton. While Philipsen was quick to get up and start racing again, Ewan lingered in the road for some time and was clearly in some discomfort after hitting the ground hard.
More to follow...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Prior to joining the team, he had written for most major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly, Rouleur, and CyclingTips.
Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France and the spring Classics, and has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.
As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Daniel also runs The Leadout newsletter and oversees How to Watch guides throughout the season. His favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Volta a Portugal, and he rides a Colnago C40.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
As it happened: Tour de Suisse stage 5: Juan Ayuso solos to victorySkjelmose returns to overall lead, Evenepoel loses time
-
Baloise Belgium Tour: Fabio Jakobsen wins crash-marred stage 2, takes overall leadMathieu van der Poel in second as sprint favourites Jasper Philipsen, Caleb Ewan crash inside 4km from the finish
-
Tour de Suisse: Ayuso conquers Albulapass as Skjelmose takes yellowGall loses lead in closing metres, Evenepoel battles to limit losses
-
SRAM extends 12-speed electronic shifting to its fourth tier Apex groupsetAlso a mechanical 12-speed option and Apex Eagle wide range 12-speed electronic and mechanical groupsets