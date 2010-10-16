Trending

Selzer supreme in sprint

Mueller prevails in points race

Elite Men - Sprint
1Clemens Selzer (Aut)
2Georg Tazreiter (Aut)
3Christopher Imrek (Aut)
4Daniel Baldauf (Aut)
5Lukas Gelosky (Aut)
6Alex Platonov (Aut)
7Mathias Zwirschitz (Aut)
8Peter Ochsenhofer (Aut)
9Christian Csenar (Aut)

Elite Men - Points Race
1Andreas Mueller (Aut)89pts
2Andreas Graf (Aut)72
3Michael Knopf (Aut)38
4Wolfgang Tenor (Aut)29
5Teimurase Zauner (Aut)22
6Philipp Gröfler (Aut)21
7Leopold Heigl (Aut)20
8Christian Csenar (Aut)8
9Alex Platonov (Aut)3
10Andreas Schmid (Aut)3
11Christopher Imrek (Aut)3
12Georg Reinbrecht (Aut)2
13Peter Ochsenhofer (Aut)1
14Mathias Zwirschitz (Aut)
15Lawrence Gruen (Aut)-19
DNFFranz Grassmann (Aut)
DNSAndrew Bradley (Aut)
DNSWolfgang Kotzmann (Aut)
DNSChristoph Täubel (Aut)

Junior Men - Omnium
1Stefan Matzner (Aut)3pts
2Matthias Riebenbauer (Aut)10
3Christopher Imrek (Aut)12
4Stefan Mastaller (Aut)15
5Gregor Pavlic (Aut)17
6Philipp Heigl (Aut)20
7Alexander Brus (Aut)21
8Franz Untermarzoner (Aut)24
9Lukas Frühauf (Aut)32

Junior Men - Scratch Race
1Stefan Matzner (Aut)
2Matthias Riebenbauer (Aut)
3Stefan Mastaller (Aut)
4Christopher Imrek (Aut)
5Alexander Brus (Aut)
6Franz Untermarzoner (Aut)
7Gregor Pavlic (Aut)
8Philipp Heigl (Aut)
9Lukas Frühauf (Aut)

