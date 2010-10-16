Selzer supreme in sprint
Mueller prevails in points race
|1
|Clemens Selzer (Aut)
|2
|Georg Tazreiter (Aut)
|3
|Christopher Imrek (Aut)
|4
|Daniel Baldauf (Aut)
|5
|Lukas Gelosky (Aut)
|6
|Alex Platonov (Aut)
|7
|Mathias Zwirschitz (Aut)
|8
|Peter Ochsenhofer (Aut)
|9
|Christian Csenar (Aut)
|1
|Andreas Mueller (Aut)
|89
|pts
|2
|Andreas Graf (Aut)
|72
|3
|Michael Knopf (Aut)
|38
|4
|Wolfgang Tenor (Aut)
|29
|5
|Teimurase Zauner (Aut)
|22
|6
|Philipp Gröfler (Aut)
|21
|7
|Leopold Heigl (Aut)
|20
|8
|Christian Csenar (Aut)
|8
|9
|Alex Platonov (Aut)
|3
|10
|Andreas Schmid (Aut)
|3
|11
|Christopher Imrek (Aut)
|3
|12
|Georg Reinbrecht (Aut)
|2
|13
|Peter Ochsenhofer (Aut)
|1
|14
|Mathias Zwirschitz (Aut)
|15
|Lawrence Gruen (Aut)
|-19
|DNF
|Franz Grassmann (Aut)
|DNS
|Andrew Bradley (Aut)
|DNS
|Wolfgang Kotzmann (Aut)
|DNS
|Christoph Täubel (Aut)
|1
|Stefan Matzner (Aut)
|3
|pts
|2
|Matthias Riebenbauer (Aut)
|10
|3
|Christopher Imrek (Aut)
|12
|4
|Stefan Mastaller (Aut)
|15
|5
|Gregor Pavlic (Aut)
|17
|6
|Philipp Heigl (Aut)
|20
|7
|Alexander Brus (Aut)
|21
|8
|Franz Untermarzoner (Aut)
|24
|9
|Lukas Frühauf (Aut)
|32
|1
|Stefan Matzner (Aut)
|2
|Matthias Riebenbauer (Aut)
|3
|Stefan Mastaller (Aut)
|4
|Christopher Imrek (Aut)
|5
|Alexander Brus (Aut)
|6
|Franz Untermarzoner (Aut)
|7
|Gregor Pavlic (Aut)
|8
|Philipp Heigl (Aut)
|9
|Lukas Frühauf (Aut)
