Heger, Ritzinger best Under 17 and Under 15 riders
Heigl victorious in masters' championships
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Lorenz Heger (Union RC Bike Pro NÖ)
|2
|Sebastian Strasser (Sportunion Prinzersdorf)
|3
|Patrick Jäger (ÖAMTC Schwalbe Rankweil)
|4
|Daniel Lehner (RC ARBÖ Gourmetfein Wels)
|5
|Reinhard Sackl (CYCLING TEAM GRAZ MAM)
|-1lap
|Lukas Frühauf (RC ARBÖ Purgstall)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Felix Ritzinger (RLM Wien)
|2
|Moritz Bscherer (RLM Wien)
|3
|Markus Kopfauf (RC Lassnitzhöhe)
|4
|Martin Watzenig (ASVÖ ÖAMTC Carinthia)
|5
|Nadja Heigl (RLM Wien)
|-2laps
|Patrick Grasl (RC ASKÖ Sunpor St. Pölten ÖBB)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Leopold Heigl (Sportunion Cycle Circle MTB-Team)
|2
|Michael Schwarzäugl (RC ARBÖ Kindberg)
|3
|Karl Langegger (RC Grafenbach NÖ Süd)
|4
|Roland Rumpler (RC ARBÖ Kindberg)
|5
|Reinhard Bscherer (RC Schnecke ASVÖ Wien)
|6
|Michael Schenk (RCS Radclub Sereno)
|7
|Branko Grah (RCS Radclub Sereno)
|8
|Peter Goluszka (RC ARBÖ Trettwerk Wienstrom)
|9
|Helmut Scharnreither (ARBÖ Radsport Kiesel)
|10
|Paul Richter (NYX 2radchaoten.com)
|-1lap
|Martin Bauer (RCS Radclub Sereno)
|-1lap
|Walter Ameshofer (RC ARBÖ Grassinger Lambach)
|-1lap
|Helmut Neidl (RC ARBÖ St.Pölten Hauer)
