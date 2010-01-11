Trending

Heger, Ritzinger best Under 17 and Under 15 riders

Heigl victorious in masters' championships

Under 17 men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lorenz Heger (Union RC Bike Pro NÖ)
2Sebastian Strasser (Sportunion Prinzersdorf)
3Patrick Jäger (ÖAMTC Schwalbe Rankweil)
4Daniel Lehner (RC ARBÖ Gourmetfein Wels)
5Reinhard Sackl (CYCLING TEAM GRAZ MAM)
-1lapLukas Frühauf (RC ARBÖ Purgstall)

Under 15 men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Felix Ritzinger (RLM Wien)
2Moritz Bscherer (RLM Wien)
3Markus Kopfauf (RC Lassnitzhöhe)
4Martin Watzenig (ASVÖ ÖAMTC Carinthia)
5Nadja Heigl (RLM Wien)
-2lapsPatrick Grasl (RC ASKÖ Sunpor St. Pölten ÖBB)

Master men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Leopold Heigl (Sportunion Cycle Circle MTB-Team)
2Michael Schwarzäugl (RC ARBÖ Kindberg)
3Karl Langegger (RC Grafenbach NÖ Süd)
4Roland Rumpler (RC ARBÖ Kindberg)
5Reinhard Bscherer (RC Schnecke ASVÖ Wien)
6Michael Schenk (RCS Radclub Sereno)
7Branko Grah (RCS Radclub Sereno)
8Peter Goluszka (RC ARBÖ Trettwerk Wienstrom)
9Helmut Scharnreither (ARBÖ Radsport Kiesel)
10Paul Richter (NYX 2radchaoten.com)
-1lapMartin Bauer (RCS Radclub Sereno)
-1lapWalter Ameshofer (RC ARBÖ Grassinger Lambach)
-1lapHelmut Neidl (RC ARBÖ St.Pölten Hauer)

