Gehbauer and Osl win Austrian cross country national title

Mayer victorious in U23 championships

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)1:39:21
2Karl Markt (Aut)0:00:09
3Christoph Soukup (Aut)0:00:13
4Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut)0:00:24
5Simon Scheiber (Aut)0:05:23
6Daniel Federspiel (Aut)0:06:37
7Robert Gehbauer (Aut)0:11:02
8Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut)0:12:54
9Manfred Zöger (Aut)
10Matthias Grick (Aut)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisabeth Osl (Aut)1:33:02
2Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut)0:06:58
3Christina Kollmann (Aut)0:07:39
4Tina Kindlhofer (Aut)
5Christina Verhas (Aut)
6Theresia Kellermayr (Aut)
7Viktoria Zeller (Aut)
8Lisa Ribarich (Aut)

U23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Mayer (Aut)1:45:18
2Gregor Raggl (Aut)0:01:29
3Christoph Mick (Aut)0:01:53
4Markus Preiss (Aut)0:03:43

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Felix Ritzinger (Aut)1:22:30
2Jodok Salzmann (Aut)0:04:28
3Florian Gruber (Aut)0:06:29

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nadja Heigl (Aut)1:31:09
2Luca Hautz (Aut)0:06:12
3Julia Wieltschnig (Aut)0:15:01

