Gehbauer and Osl win Austrian cross country national title
Mayer victorious in U23 championships
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)
|1:39:21
|2
|Karl Markt (Aut)
|0:00:09
|3
|Christoph Soukup (Aut)
|0:00:13
|4
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut)
|0:00:24
|5
|Simon Scheiber (Aut)
|0:05:23
|6
|Daniel Federspiel (Aut)
|0:06:37
|7
|Robert Gehbauer (Aut)
|0:11:02
|8
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut)
|0:12:54
|9
|Manfred Zöger (Aut)
|10
|Matthias Grick (Aut)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut)
|1:33:02
|2
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut)
|0:06:58
|3
|Christina Kollmann (Aut)
|0:07:39
|4
|Tina Kindlhofer (Aut)
|5
|Christina Verhas (Aut)
|6
|Theresia Kellermayr (Aut)
|7
|Viktoria Zeller (Aut)
|8
|Lisa Ribarich (Aut)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Mayer (Aut)
|1:45:18
|2
|Gregor Raggl (Aut)
|0:01:29
|3
|Christoph Mick (Aut)
|0:01:53
|4
|Markus Preiss (Aut)
|0:03:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Felix Ritzinger (Aut)
|1:22:30
|2
|Jodok Salzmann (Aut)
|0:04:28
|3
|Florian Gruber (Aut)
|0:06:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nadja Heigl (Aut)
|1:31:09
|2
|Luca Hautz (Aut)
|0:06:12
|3
|Julia Wieltschnig (Aut)
|0:15:01
