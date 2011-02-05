Trending

Meares does it again with Australian keirin title

'Turbo Durbo' breaks through for maiden elite national individual title

Image 1 of 13

Luke Dubridge celebrates his win in the men's 40km points race after a nail-biting finish.
(Image credit: Cycling Australia / Regallo)
Image 2 of 13

Isabella King, Josephine Tomic and Melissa Hoskins were all smile following their gold medal performance in the women's 3000m team pursuit.

Isabella King, Josephine Tomic and Melissa Hoskins were all smile following their gold medal performance in the women's 3000m team pursuit.
(Image credit: Cycling Australia / Regallo)
Image 3 of 13

Kaarle McCulloch leads out the field in the final of the women's keirin.

Kaarle McCulloch leads out the field in the final of the women's keirin.
(Image credit: Cycling Australia / Regallo)
Image 4 of 13

Anna Meares stands victorious on the top of the podium after taking out the women's keirin.

Anna Meares stands victorious on the top of the podium after taking out the women's keirin.
(Image credit: Cycling Australia / Regallo)
Image 5 of 13

The podium for the under 19 women's scratch race: Alexandra Odea (silver), Taylah Jennings (gold), and Allison Rice (bronze).

The podium for the under 19 women's scratch race: Alexandra Odea (silver), Taylah Jennings (gold), and Allison Rice (bronze).
(Image credit: Cycling Australia / Regallo)
Image 6 of 13

Queensland's Taylah Jennings takes the win in the women's under 19 7.5km scratch race.

Queensland's Taylah Jennings takes the win in the women's under 19 7.5km scratch race.
(Image credit: Cycling Australia / Regallo)
Image 7 of 13

Luke Dubridge celebrates his win in the men's 40km points race after a nail-biting finish.

Luke Dubridge celebrates his win in the men's 40km points race after a nail-biting finish.
(Image credit: Cycling Australia / Regallo)
Image 8 of 13

The podium for the men's under 19 keirin final: Luke Zaccaria (silver), Timothy McMillan (gold), and Luke Parker (bronze).

The podium for the men's under 19 keirin final: Luke Zaccaria (silver), Timothy McMillan (gold), and Luke Parker (bronze).
(Image credit: Cycling Australia / Regallo)
Image 9 of 13

Timothy McMillan surges to the line to win the men's under 19 keirin final.

Timothy McMillan surges to the line to win the men's under 19 keirin final.
(Image credit: Cycling Australia / Regallo)
Image 10 of 13

South Australia won gold from New South Wales and the ACT in the men's team sprint.

South Australia won gold from New South Wales and the ACT in the men's team sprint.
(Image credit: Cycling Australia / Regallo)
Image 11 of 13

The gold medal-winning South Australian team in action in the men's team sprint.

The gold medal-winning South Australian team in action in the men's team sprint.
(Image credit: Cycling Australia / Regallo)
Image 12 of 13

The podium for the men's points race: Glenn O'Shea (silver), Luke Durbridge (gold), and Michael Hepburn (bronze).

The podium for the men's points race: Glenn O'Shea (silver), Luke Durbridge (gold), and Michael Hepburn (bronze).
(Image credit: Cycling Australia / Regallo)
Image 13 of 13

Melissa Hoskins, Isabella King and Josephine Tomic celebrate their All Comer's record in the women's team pursuit.

Melissa Hoskins, Isabella King and Josephine Tomic celebrate their All Comer's record in the women's team pursuit.
(Image credit: Cycling Australia / Regallo)

There were a few nervous moments for Anna Meares before the 27-year-old collected her fourth Australian keirin title.

"I let Kaarle [McCulloch] and Holly [Williams] get in front of me and I thought this is going to be nice because I honestly thought the speed was going to roll quicker and quicker as the race progressed," a relieved Meares explained after the race.

"But it slowed down slightly and I got myself caught underneath Holly's wheel which gave the opportunity for Apryl [Eppinger] and Steph Morton to come around the outside as well.

"Going in with one and a half laps to go from fifth wheel that's not opportune at any time in the keirin."

Heading into the final bend before the bell lap, there was a slight collision between Eppinger's and Morton's wheel allowing Meares a small window of opportunity to escape her unfortunate position, and she took it.

"I used the banking as much as I could coming into the bell and I knew I just had to flat foot it and give it everything I could," Meares recounted. "I got there in the end but I was starting to really panic at one stage."

Meares, in a time of 11.713 finished ahead of Morton and Williams who edged out McCulloch for bronze.

Tomic leads Western Australia to women's 3000m pursuit All Comer's record

The pace was well and truly on in the women's 3000m pursuit final with the girls from Western Australia claiming gold ahead of Tasmania.

Neither team was lacking talent – Western Australia lead out by Josephine Tomic with Melissa Hoskins, and Isabella King while Tasmania boasted Amy Cure, Georgia Baker and Emma Lawson.

The West Australians had already set a new Australian record time of 3:25.425 in the afternoon session but in a fabulous display of pace caught up to their Tasmanian rivals with just over two laps to go, finishing strongly for a new All Comers record of 3:21.427. Today's time improved on that set by Tomic, Sarah Kent (WA) and Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW) to win the World Championship in Denmark last year by three tenths of a second. Even more remarkable than the continuous improvement in the time was the fact that it was just .09 of a second off the world record, held by the United States.

Tomic, a member of Australia's world champion team pursuit praised her teammates, especially Isabella King who was filling in for an ill Sarah Kent.

"We've clearly got a very strong crop of young girls coming through in WA at the moment," Tomic said. "We lost Sarah [Kent] who was one of our stronger ones and replaced her with ‘Bella and we still did what is very much a world class time. Things are looking really good for the worlds.

"I had no idea what time we were on ... it was a bit of a surprise but I knew after the first lap that I was spending a lot so we must have been going pretty fast."

'Turbo Durbo' breaks through for maiden elite national individual title

Anyone watching the men's 40km points race final was kept in suspense right up until the final lap of the 160 lap distance when Western Australia's Luke Durbridge claimed his first individual elite title by six one hundredths of a second ahead of South Australian Glenn O'Shea.

"I'm stoked to get the win on the last event of the week," Durbridge said. "It was a fantastic feeling."

There was some confusion for the man who's become known as ‘turbo Durbo' with the 19-year-old under the impression he was three points ahead of O'Shea heading into the last lap when he was only up by two.

"I'm glad I avoided the embarrassment of not winning - thank God for that," he explained. "We'll leave it at that – a win's a win."

Durbridge finished with a total of 66 points ahead of O'Shea's 62 points while Queensland's Michael Hepburn took bronze with 52 points.

Hepburn was the first to lap the field before Durbridge and O'Shea countered twice with the Queenslander attacking later again in the piece.

"Points races are just generally going to be a brutal affair, they're so aggressive and so fast. Plus the calibre of riders that we've got in Australia at the moment means that it's always going to be a hard race."

"You always need to be prepared and it's always the guys who can just save that extra little bit in the first half that are going to win," explained Durbridge. "And I've learnt that today, normally I go a bit too hard too early, but I saved my legs early on and I came out on top which is just a fantastic feeling.

"I had a lot of help from my teammates Steve Hall and Michael Freiberg and I don't think I could have done it without them and I am so glad I could get the result for me and also for them as well."

In the men's under 19 keirin final, Victoria's Emerson Harwood was disqualified after he edged ahead of the derny forcing a re-start. New South Welshman Timothy McMillian took the opportunity to stamp his authority the second time around before Victorian Luke Parker took a slight advantage on the bell lap.

McMillan, who took gold in the under 19 sprint on Friday night, showed amazing speed staying high on the track to edge in front of the pack on the last bend to win from Western Australia's Luke Zaccaria and then Parker.

In the men's team sprint, the South Australian team of Matthew Glaetzer, Nathan Corrigan-Martella and James Glasspool set the fastest time in qualifying (45.113) and the backed up that performance to go even quicker in their gold medal race (44.838) against New South Wales (45.437). ACT took the silver medal (45.630) from Western Australia (47.078).

Glaetzer having already collected a bronze medal this week in the sprint was excited by his form.

"I just can't believe the times I am riding these championships and I have never ridden third wheel, apart from when I crashed at under 19 nationals, so it was a very big challenge for me this year," he explained.

"But the team sprint was what we were really after and we knew it would probably be between us and New South Wales as we had heard their form before these championships as they were all flying, so to knock them off, it is a massive effort."

Astute riding from New South Wales' Caleb Ewan wrapped up the men's under 19 25km points race final with four laps remaining. With 44 points, Ewan took gold ahead of Queensland's Nicholas Schulz who claimed the silver medal ahead of South Australia's Miles Scotson on a countback (33 points).

Queensland's Taylah Jennings won gold in the under 19's 7.5km scratch race in a time of 9:47.479 from Alexandra O'Dea and Allison Rice.

"I won the scratch at the Oceanias last year, so I really wanted to win this one," Jennings explained.

It's been a fruitful meet for Jennings who has now won two gold and two silver medals.

"I just like to win, but really I thought I might win one medal, maybe a bronze, but I never expected this," she said.

Full Results

Para Men Tandem 4000m Individual Pursuit Qualification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Mcphee (Aus) SA0:04:27.579
Kieran Modra (Aus) SA
2Bryce Lindores (Aus) QLD0:04:29.003
Sean Finning (Aus) VIC
3Chris Pratley (Aus) WA0:05:21.143
Thanh Tu (Aus) WA
4Jeremy Mcclure (Aus) WA0:05:30.148
Joshua Clark (Aus) WA

Para C3 Women 3000m Individual Pursuit Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
4Morgan Shaw (Aus) WA0:05:05.764

Para C3 U19 Women 3000m Individual Pursuit Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Simone Kennedy (Aus) NSW0:04:52.409

Para C4 Women 3000m Individual Pursuit Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Susan Powell (Aus) ACT0:04:07.262
2Alexandra Green (Aus) NSW0:04:25.437

Para Women Tandem 3000m Individual Pursuit Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kerry Knowler (Aus) ACT0:03:41.781
Brandie O'connor (Aus) ACT
2Victoria Dilley (Aus) WA0:03:54.444
Amanda O'connor (Aus) WA

Para C1 Men 3000m Individual Pursuit Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregory Ball (Aus) QLD0:04:20.748
2Jarrad Langmead (Aus) NSW0:04:36.159

Para C2 Men 3000m Individual Pursuit Final
Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
Glen Jarvis (Aus) VIC0:04:39.962

Para C4 Men 4000m Individual Pursuit Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Hughes (Aus) TAS0:04:58.900
2Alex Simmons (Aus) NSW0:05:08.957

Para C5 Men 4000m Individual Pursuit Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Gallagher (Aus) VIC0:04:41.547

Para Men Tandem 4000m Individual Pursuit Qualification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Mcphee (Aus) SA0:04:27.579
Kieran Modra (Aus) SA
2Bryce Lindores (Aus) QLD0:04:29.003
Sean Finning (Aus) VIC
3Chris Pratley (Aus) WA0:05:21.143
Thanh Tu (Aus) WA
4Jeremy Mcclure (Aus) WA0:05:30.148
Joshua Clark (Aus) WA

Para Men Tandem 4000m Individual Pursuit Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Mcphee (Aus) SA0:04:27.720
Kieran Modra (Aus) SA
2Bryce Lindores (Aus) QLD0:04:32.234
Sean Finning (Aus) VIC
3Chris Pratley (Aus) WA0:05:18.950
Thanh Tu (Aus) WA
4Jeremy Mcclure (Aus) WA0:05:26.581
Joshua Clark (Aus) WA

Open Women 3000m Team Pursuit Qualification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Melissa Hoskins (Aus) WA0:03:25.425
Isabella King (Aus) WA
Josephine Tomic (Aus) WA
2Amy Cure (Aus) TAS0:03:34.479
Emma Lawson (Aus) TAS
Georgia Baker ** (Aus) TAS
3Taylah Jennings ** (Aus) QLD0:03:37.412
Alexandra O'dea ** (Aus) QLD
Emily Roper ** (Aus) QLD
4Annette Edmondson (Aus) SA0:03:38.315
Carly Light (Aus) SA
Letitia Custance ** (Aus) SA

Open Women 3000m Team Pursuit Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Melissa Hoskins (Aus) WA0:03:21.427
Isabella King (Aus) WA
Josephine Tomic (Aus) WA
Emma Lawson (Aus) TAS
Georgia Baker ** (Aus) TAS
3Annette Edmondson (Aus) SA0:03:31.593
Carly Light (Aus) SA
Letitia Custance ** (Aus) SA
4Taylah Jennings ** (Aus) QLD0:03:32.310
Alexandra O'dea ** (Aus) QLD
Emily Roper ** (Aus) QLD

Elite Men Team Sprint Qualification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Corrigan-Martella (Aus) SA0:00:45.113
Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) SA
James Glasspool (Aus) SA
2Mitchell Bullen (Aus) NSW0:00:45.420
Peter Lewis (Aus) NSW
Andrew Taylor (Aus) NSW
3Alex Bird (Aus) ACT0:00:46.365
Paul Fellows (Aus) ACT
Gary Ryan (Aus) ACT
4Jonathan Bathe (Aus) WA0:00:46.954
Scott Sunderland (Aus) WA
Alexander Trumble (Aus) WA

Elite Men Team Sprint Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Corrigan-Martella (Aus) SA0:00:44.838
Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) SA
James Glasspool (Aus) SA
2Mitchell Bullen (Aus) NSW0:00:45.437
Peter Lewis (Aus) NSW
Andrew Taylor (Aus) NSW
3Alex Bird (Aus) ACT0:00:45.630
Paul Fellows (Aus) ACT
Gary Ryan (Aus) ACT
4Jonathan Bathe (Aus) WA0:00:47.078
Scott Sunderland (Aus) WA
Alexander Trumble (Aus) WA

Elite Women Keirin Round 1 Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) NSW0:00:11.870
2Stephanie Morton (Aus) SA
3Holly Williams (Aus) WA
4Apryl Eppinger (Phi) PHI
5Catherine Culvenor (Aus) ACT

Elite Women Keirin Round 1 Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Meares (Aus) SA0:00:11.764
2Jessica Laws (Aus) VIC
3Shannon Mccurley (Irl) IRE
4Cassandra Kell (Aus) NSW

Elite Women Keirin Round 1 Repechage Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cassandra Kell (Aus) NSW0:00:12.060
2Stephanie Morton (Aus) SA
3Shannon Mccurley (Irl) IRE
4Catherine Culvenor (Aus) ACT

Elite Women Keirin Round 1 Repechage Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Apryl Eppinger (Phi) PHI0:00:12.320
2Holly Williams (Aus) WA
3Jessica Laws (Aus) VIC

Elite Women Keirin 7 - 12 Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
7Shannon Mccurley (Irl) IRE0:00:12.861
8Jessica Laws (Aus) VIC
9Catherine Culvenor (Aus) ACT

Elite Women Keirin Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Meares (Aus) SA0:00:11.713
2Stephanie Morton (Aus) SA
3Holly Williams (Aus) WA
4Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) NSW
5Cassandra Kell (Aus) NSW
6Apryl Eppinger (Phi) PHI

Men U19 Keirin Round 1 Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Mcmillan (Aus) NSW0:00:11.160
2Luke Zaccaria (Aus) WA
3Emerson Harwood (Aus) VIC
4Edward Coad (Aus) SA
5Mathew Ryan (Aus) NSW

Men U19 Keirin Round 1 Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaron Gardiner (Aus) VIC0:00:10.840
2Ben Young (Aus) NSW
3Luke Parker (Aus) VIC
4Ben Fergusson (Aus) SA
5Jack Ward (Aus) WA

Men U19 Keirin Round 1 Repechage Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Zaccaria (Aus) WA0:00:10.980
2Luke Parker (Aus) VIC
3Ben Fergusson (Aus) SA
4Mathew Ryan (Aus) NSW

Men U19 Keirin Round 1 Repechage Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Young (Aus) NSW0:00:10.900
2Emerson Harwood (Aus) VIC
3Edward Coad (Aus) SA
4Jack Ward (Aus) WA

Men U19 Keirin Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Mcmillan (Aus) NSW0:00:10.820
2Luke Zaccaria (Aus) WA
3Luke Parker (Aus) VIC
4Ben Young (Aus) NSW
5Jaron Gardiner (Aus) VIC
DSQEmerson Harwood (Aus) VIC

Women U19 7.5km Scratch Race Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylah Jennings (Aus) QLD0:09:47.000
2Alexandra O'dea (Aus) QLD
3Allison Rice (Aus) ACT
4Georgia Baker (Aus) TAS
5Stephanie Hansen (Aus) VIC
6Jessica Allen (Aus) WA
7Jessica Mundy (Aus) SA
8Kirsty Mills (Aus) NSW
9Kayla Salopek (Aus) NSW
10Lauretta Hanson (Aus) VIC
11Letitia Custance (Aus) SA
12Emily Roper (Aus) QLD

Men U19 25km Points Race Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) NSW44pts
2Nicholas Schultz (Aus) QLD33
3Miles Scotson (Aus) SA33
4Trent Derecourt (Aus) WA26
5Jackson Law (Aus) NSW16
6Tirian Mcmanus (Aus) NSW12
7Jack Cummings (Aus) VIC10
8Alexander Edmondson (Aus) SA7
9Alex Clements (Aus) TAS
DNFMitchell Benson (Aus) WA
DNFBradley Linfield (Aus) WA
DNFMichael Astell (Aus) TAS
DNFEvan Hull (Aus) VIC
DNFRick Sanders (Aus) VIC
DNFGeorge Tansley (Aus) SA
DNFDavid Edwards (Aus) QLD
DNFJake Mcmahon (Aus) TAS
DNFJesse Kerrison (Aus) QLD

Elite Men 40km Points Race Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Durbridge (Aus) WA66pts
2Glenn O'shea (Aus) SA62
3Michael Hepburn (Aus) QLD52
4Sean Finning (Aus) VIC46
5Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) ACT25
6Damien Howson (Aus) SA25
7Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Aus) NSW21
8Brent Nelson (Aus) VIC8
9Stephen Hall (Aus) WA7
10Aaron Donnelly (Aus) NSW
11Luke Davison (Aus) NSW
DNFMichael Freiberg (Aus) WA
DNFJordan Kerby (Aus) QLD
DNFLuke Ockerby (Aus) TAS
DNFEdward Bissaker (Aus) SA
DNFAaron Jones (Aus) TAS
DNFMitchell Mulhern (Aus) QLD

Latest on Cyclingnews