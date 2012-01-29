Image 1 of 23 A great win in the U19 madison. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 23 South Australia was the best team. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 23 Action a plenty. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 23 Caleb Ewan and Nathan Bradshaw were a major threat for the win in the U19 Madison. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 23 Caitlin Ward (VIC) wins the U19 sprint. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 23 Isabella King celerates. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 23 Isabella King celerates her win in the Scratch race. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 23 A nasty crash with two laps to go. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 23 The ACT women were looking good with two laps to go. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 23 The WA women push the pace in the Scratch race. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 23 The pairing of Jack McCulloch and Tirian McManus hand sling their way to the win. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 23 Caitlin Ward (VIC) slautes her win. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 23 Scott Sunderland and Peter Lewis fight it out in the Keirin Repecharge. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 23 Racers dash for the line. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 15 of 23 Annette Edmondson was Champion of Champions. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 16 of 23 Taylor Jennings was awarded the Champion U19 rider. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 17 of 23 The pPoints race podium. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 18 of 23 Bobridge makes his way to the podium. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 19 of 23 Jack Bobridge has had a great Aussie Nationals. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 20 of 23 Bobridge was loking powerful. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 21 of 23 Every attack was marked by Jack Bobridge. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 22 of 23 There was plenty of argy bargy in the Points race. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 23 of 23 A big for Glaetzer. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Anna Meares, Matthew Glaetzer and Jack Bobridge steered South Australia to the top of the rankings on the final night of racing at the 2012 Australia Track National Championships at the Adelaide Super-Drome.

Meares and Glaetzer were crowned national keirin champions while Bobridge gave the locals something else to cheer for when he added a third gold medal to his week's tally with a colossal performance in the men's points race. Isabella King claimed the elite scratch race title for WA while in the under 19 events New South Wales won the Madison and Victoria won both the junior men's team sprint and the junior women's sprint.

Annette Edmondson (SA) was named the elite Champion of Champions for her gold medals in the individual pursuit, scratch and points races. Her win in the individual pursuit, where she recorded the fastest time ever ridden on Australian soil (3:30.586), was named the 'Ride of the Series'. The junior Champion of Champions prize went to Queensland's Taylah Jennings who won three individual and one team gold medal.

Men's Points Race

Jack Bobridge was under attack from all quarters in a fast and furious men's 40km points race but prevailed to claim his third win of the week.

The pace was on from the start of the 160 lap marathon, with Bobridge, Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (NSW) and West Australia's Michael Freiberg in amongst most of the action early.

Bobridge grabbed sprint points at every opportunity and jumped into the key move of the race that came with 70 laps remaining, when he joined Rathbone, Sean Finning (VIC), Mitchell Mulhern (QLD), Jack Beckinsale (NSW) and Bradley Robson (WA) in a break that gave the sextet a lap on the field and a valuable 20 point bonus.

Jackson Law (NSW) then countered with a lightning fast solo effort and before the bunch had a chance to respond he had lapped them and collected 20 points. In the remaining laps, Bobridge, Law and Rathbone continued to pile on the sprint points with Bobridge cementing an unassailable lead with 20 laps to go. However Law and Rathbone were neck and neck for silver and the two battled all the way to the fininshing line where Rathbone edged Law on the line to take the five points but Law's three points for being second across the line in the final sprint was enough to give him a one point buffer and the silver medal.

The final result gave Bobridge gold on 52 points, eight ahead of Law on 44pts with Rathbone in third palce on 43pts.

Women's Scratch Race

West Australia's Isabella King timed her run perfectly, attacking the field just prior to the bell lap, to sprint home for gold in the women's scratch race.

King and team mate Sarah Kent set much of the early pace, with Kent and Tasmania's Amy Cure involved in a number of attacks throughout the race. But none stuck and with all eyes on the in form Annette Edmondson (SA) King chose the right moment to pounce.

She rode clear of the field and then held off a fast fininshing Edmondson on the line.

"I didn't know if Nettie or I got it or not, so when I realised, I just threw my hands up, I am so happy," said King. "Nettie is a such a good rider so I knew I had to go early as I wouldn't be able to get around her in the last half.

"And I was a bit angry from the last few days as I haven't performed like I wanted to so I just used all that anger tonight," King added.

A crash with 300 metres to go brought down Canberra riders Rebecca Wiasak and Sally Bowman with the latter sustaining a broken collar bone.

Under 19 Men's Madison

In the under 19 Madison the New South Wales duo of Tirian McManus and Jack McCulloch survived a late fight-back by New South Wales Institute of Sport (NSWIS) pair Caleb Ewan and Nathan Bradshaw to grab the gold.

McManus and McCulloch, the younger brother of sprint star Kaarle, scored points in the first five of the six sprints contested, and of those won maximum points in the first and third sprints, to establish a solid six point margin over Ewan and Bradshaw.

The pace lifted in the last 40 laps of the 120 lap event and NSWIS moved to within two points of the lead with only one sprint remaining.

West Australia's Linfield attacked with five laps to go and Victoria also challenged to dash the NSWIS hopes of a snatching victory.

McManus and McCulloch scored a winning tally of 16 points, while Ewan and Bradshaw placed second on 15 points. The bronze medal went to Queensland's Owen Gillott and Jesse Kerrison who claimed 13 points.

Under 19 Women's Sprint

In the under 19 women's sprint Victorian Caitlin Ward defeated West Australia's Allee Proud to claim the gold medal.

Ward breezed through qualifying and accounted for Korea's Jihae Park in the semi finals in straight heats, before also overcoming Proud in straight heats.

"Its the biggest week of my season, and I have worked hard for this and although I am drained and tired, the idea of winning a medal just took over," said Ward. "I am not very good at sprint matches, I usually stuff them up, so my coaches were in my ear today telling me to control the race.

"So all I could think of in the race was control, don't stuff it up, control, control, control. I think I did that pretty well tonight," added Ward.

Ward's team mate Tian Beckett defeated Park in the bronze medal match up.

Elite Women Keirin Repecharge # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rikki Belder (SA) 0:00:12.750 2 Madison Law (NSW) 3 Cassandra Flugge (WA) 4 Stefanie Fernandez-Preiska (QLD) DNF Ziggy Callan (VIC) DNF Holly Williams (WA)

Elite Women Keirin Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Meares (SA) 0:00:11.713 2 Kaarle Mcculloch (NSW) 3 Catherine Culvenor (ACT) 4 Rikki Belder (SA) 5 Adele Sylvester (VIC) 6 Madison Law (NSW) 7 Ziggy Callan (VIC) 8 Stefanie Fernandez-Preiska (QLD) 9 Cassandra Flugge (WA)

Elite Men Keirin Repechage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Glaetzer (SA) 0:00:10.701 2 James Glasspool (SA) 3 Jason Niblett (VIC) 4 Peter Lewis (NSW) 5 Alex Bird (ACT) 6 Scott Sunderland (WA)

Elite Men Keirin Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Glaetzer (SA) 0:00:10.347 2 Andrew Taylor (NSW) 3 Mitchell Bullen (NSW) 4 Shane Perkins (VIC) 5 Jason Niblett (VIC) 6 James Glasspool (SA) 7 Scott Sunderland (WA) 8 Peter Lewis (NSW) 9 Alex Bird (ACT)

Under 19 Madison # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Mcculloch (NSW) 16 pts Tirian Mcmanus (NSW) 2 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) 15 pts Caleb Ewan (NSW) 3 Owen Gillott (QLD) 13 pts Jesse Kerrison (QLD) 4 Jack Cummings (VIC) 7 pts Evan Hull (VIC) 5 Bradley Linfield (WA) 5 pts Theodore Yates (WA) 6 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SA) 3 pts Miles Scotson (SA) 7 Nathan Lyons (WA) Luke Vitler (WA) 8 Jacob Restall (QLD) Nicholas Schultz (QLD) 9 Mitchell Barry + 1 Lap (VIC) 2 pts Alistair Donohue (VIC) 10 Joshua Harrison +2 Lap (SA) 5 pts Thomas Kaesler (SA)

Elite Men 40km Points Race Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Bobridge (SA) 52 pts 2 Jackson Law (NSW) 44 3 Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (NSW) 43 4 Bradley Robson (WA) 33 5 Sean Finning (VIC) 31 6 Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) 29 7 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) 20 8 Glenn O'shea (SA) 19 9 Michael Freiberg* (WA) 15 10 Sanghoon Park (KOR) 11 11 Edward Bissaker (SA) 11 12 Stephen Hall (WA) -15 DNF Kyle Marwood (QLD) DNF Aaron Jones (TAS) 2 pts DNF Tyler Spurrell (VIC) 1

Women U19 Sprint Quarter Finals # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Allee Proud (WA) 0:00:13 2 Emily Clark (ACT)

Round 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Allee Proud (WA) 0:00:13 2 Emily Clark (ACT)

Heat 2 - Round 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caitlin Ward (VIC) 0:00:13 Rebecca Dunn (NSW)

Heat 2 - Round 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 2 Caitlin Ward (VIC) 0:00:13 Rebecca Dunn (NSW)

Heat 3 - Round 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 Jihae Park (KOR) 0:00:13 Holly Takos (SA)

Heat 3 - Round 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jihae Park (KOR) 0:00:13 Holly Takos (SA)

Heat 4 - Round 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jihae Park (KOR) 0:00:14 Holly Takos (SA)

Heat 4 - Round 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 4 Tian Beckett (WA) 0:00:13 Imogen Hines (NSW)

Women U19 Sprint Semi Finals # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Allee Proud (WA) 0:00:12 2 Tian Beckett (WA)

Round 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Allee Proud (WA) 0:00:12 2 Tian Beckett (WA)

Semi Final 2 - Round 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caitlin Ward (VIC) 0:00:12 2 Jihae Park (KOR)

Round 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caitlin Ward (VIC) 0:00:13 2 Jihae Park (KOR)

Women U19 Sprint Finals # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caitlin Ward (VIC) 0:00:12 2 Allee Proud (WA)

Women U19 Sprint Finals # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caitlin Ward (VIC) 0:00:12 2 Allee Proud (WA)

Bronze medal match # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tian Beckett (WA) 0:00:13 2 Jihae Park (KOR)