Image 1 of 2 Troy Brosnan atop the elite men's downhill podium at round 2 of the Australian MTB national series in Mt. Buller. (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 2 of 2 Sarah Booth topped the elite women's downhill podium at round 2 of the Australian MTB national series in Mt. Buller (Image credit: Russ Baker)

Troy Brosnan and Sarah Booth had wins in the elite categories of the downhill race to wrap up the second round of the Subaru Australian National Mountain Bike Series.

With an extreme weather warning in place for the final day, racing was run to a fast-paced schedule to ensure the event was completed prior to a predicted weather change that was likely to bring up to 100kph winds to the Mt. Buller region.

Elite men

For the elite men, Connor Fearon has been the in-form rider of the season, winning the first round in Adelaide and setting the fastest time in seeding (3:18.56).

Local Dean Lucas has been a rising star over recent years, and had a great race run (3:20.58) to be the quickest rider late in racing and sit in the hotseat. He would ultimately finish second, and said, "It feels pretty good, I didn't really expect to do this well, I'm really happy to be right up there with these guys (Brosnan and Fearon)."

Today, like many others both nationally and internationally, would be Brosnan's day. The former two-time junior world champion was second-last down the mountain, and knew he'd had a great run (3:18.55) when he saw his time was in line with Fearon's seeding time.

Brosnan then had the nervous wait at the finish watching the clock. Unfortunately it turned out a late-arriving Fearon had suffered a flat front tyre early in his run to take him out of the running, handing Brosnan the win.

Brosnan was disappointed for good friend and competitor Fearon but still a deserving victor. He said of his own race run, "It was really dry, and I just tried to push it and I had a decent run and got the win, so I'm pretty stoked."

He now holds the series leader's jersey. Like many riders and spectators, he is looking forward to the battle with Fearon in Thredbo in two week's time at the final round of the series. "We've got one more race to decide and fight it out.".

Joshua Button took third.

Elite women

In the elite women's race Carrie McLachlan, the New Zealand rider, set the early running with a fast time (4:30.35) that would see her finish third. Second-last down the hill was Michelle Crisp, and she set the time to beat (4:27.38) which was ultimately good enough for second place in a quality field.

Ultimately Sarah Booth, the experienced campaigner would take the win, coming down in a time 4.57 seconds faster than any other elite rider (4:22.81).

"It's awesome, I've been racing here for many years and to finally come away with number one - it's been hard work but rewarding," said Booth, who also holds the leader's jersey with one round remaining.

Juniors

In the under 19 men, Ben Hill had a great run to finish almost a second clear of the field. Hill's win was his first at the national junior level "I'm excited to win my first national race, my run was pretty good, especially given it was hard with the wind off the start gate and the rocky sections."

Aiden Varley took second in the Uunder 19s and Max Warshawsky finished third.

For the under 19 women, Tegan Molloy had an outstanding day setting a time (4:08.19) that would be the fastest of any female rider by over 14 seconds. Molloy, who clearly has an outstanding future in the sport, said, "I had a good run, a bit loose through the middle section but I got it together towards the bottom. It feels pretty good to win". Ellie Wale took second place.

Next round

The final round of the series will be split across two venues on February 21-23. Cross country racing will take place at Moama in NSW and downhill action will be at Thredbo.



Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Troy Brosnan (Specialized Racing, Monster Energy) 0:03:18.55 2 Dean Lucas (Rowny Sports, 100% Goggles) 0:00:02.03 3 Joshua Button (Giant Bicycles, Sram, Fox.) 0:00:02.83 4 David McMillan (Swell-Specialized Team) 0:00:04.28 5 Graeme Mudd (Lusty Industries - Orange) 0:00:06.78 6 Liam Panozzo (YVC/Giant Race Team, Sram) 0:00:08.82 7 Brendan Moon 0:00:08.99 8 Rhys Atkinson (Specialized, Specialized Tyres) 0:00:09.75 9 Luke Ellison (Bilt Bikes) 0:00:11.54 10 Thomas Crimmins (Giant Bicycles Australia) 0:00:11.62 11 Ben Cory (Giant Bicycles, Onya Bike Canberra) 0:00:12.00 12 Richard Kreuzer 0:00:12.56 13 Timothy Eaton (Giant Bikes, Thredbo, Sram) 0:00:12.97 14 Brent Smith (Twe Wheels/Endeavour Cycles) 0:00:13.54 15 Rick Boyer (Lusty Industries - Orange) 0:00:15.56 16 Matt Hardwick 0:00:16.74 17 Alex Swann (Yvc/Giant Race Team, Sram) 0:00:17.50 18 Phillip Piazza 0:00:17.92 19 Chris Barlin 0:00:18.32 20 Henry Blake (Cwr Boxxer Zerode Team) 0:00:20.90 21 James Maltman 0:00:22.44 22 Mark Conliffe 0:00:22.56 23 Oliver Zwar (Pinner Designs, Yale Australia) 0:00:24.22 24 Ben Crundwell 0:00:24.57 25 Jared Rando 0:00:28.69 26 Kent Hamilton (Lusty Industries, Kona Bikes) 0:00:30.23 27 Steven Hauck 0:00:32.40 28 Angus Jackson (Swift Rocky Mountain Racing, Scott) 0:00:35.43 29 Ben Power (Ben Power Racing, Nsdynamics.Com) 0:01:02.11 30 Connor Fearon (Kona Factory Team, Fox Head) 0:01:09.66 DNF Matthew Dodd (Nsdynamics)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Booth (Kona Factory Team, Sram, Rock) 0:04:22.81 2 Michelle Crisp (Norco Bicycles, Gamut Usa) 0:00:04.57 3 Carrie McLachlan 0:00:07.54 4 Kellie Weinert 0:00:13.78 5 Shelly Flood (Pinner Designs) 0:00:20.91 6 Brodie Chapman 0:00:22.87 7 Philippa Rostan 0:01:36.58 8 Victoria Armstrong

U19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hill (Clint White Racing, Avid Zerode) 0:03:29.29 2 Aiden Varley (Yvc/Giant Race Team, Sram) 0:00:00.94 3 Max Warshawsky (Planet Cycles, Specialized Aus) 0:00:02.73 4 Joel Willis (Fox Suspension. Shimano. Lust) 0:00:05.19 5 Matthew McCorkell (Cycles Devinci, Scv Imports) 0:00:05.54 6 Dan Booker 0:00:05.75 7 Benjamin Dengate (Bilt Bikes) 0:00:08.73 8 Dru Berryman 0:00:09.17 9 Jackson Davis (Fjc, Kabuto,Specialized) 0:00:10.23 10 Hayden Stead 0:00:11.87 11 Connor Mackne (Alltrack Bicycles) 0:00:15.63 12 Matthew Taylor (Kona Factory Team - Aust, Kona) 0:00:16.19 13 Luke Donnelly 0:00:19.24 14 Darcy Grooby 0:00:21.71 15 Darcy Day (Pow, Oakley, Tcf) 0:00:22.30 16 Cody Love (Mum And Dad, Dsw Designs) 0:00:24.66 17 Connor O'Dwyer 0:00:29.45 18 Josh Lea 0:00:31.05 19 Jarrod Wynn (Avanti Plus Wollongong) 0:00:31.92 20 Ryan Plunkett (Pushys Fyshwick) 0:00:33.94 21 Ryan O'Linn 0:00:43.49 22 Nick Bussmann 0:01:07.63 23 Rong Min (Global Track Warehouse) 0:01:18.19 24 Alec Reid 0:04:19.68 25 Andrew Crimmins (Kona Factory, Monster Army/ Sram) DNS David Maggs (Deubel Bicycles) DNS Tim Black (Bike Techniques Australia, Esi Grips)

U19 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tegan Molloy (Kona, Sram, Raceface, Mavic) 0:04:08.19 2 Ellie Wale 0:00:52.06

U17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remy Morton 0:03:27.63 2 Jackson Frew (Giant Bikes, Onyabike Canberra) 0:00:09.38 3 Jackson White 0:00:22.60 4 Harry Parsons (Red Hub) 0:00:24.16 5 Harri Jones 0:00:27.60 6 Jacob Mossner 0:00:31.27 7 Riley Horsman (Sacred Ride, High Country Fitness) 0:00:32.78 8 Logan Quinn 0:00:33.44 9 Ben Zwar 0:00:35.35 10 Aidan Wynn (Avanti Plus Wollongong) 0:00:37.26 11 Max Heizer 0:00:38.52 12 Lachlan Gibson 0:00:41.00 13 Harry Ewings 0:00:42.66 14 Ben Silkstone 0:00:45.14 15 Jarrod Murphy 0:00:48.05 16 Matt Kelly (Aldgate Bike Shop, Scott, Fjc) 0:01:13.24 17 Cameron Wale 0:01:58.02 18 Sheldon George 0:02:16.51 19 Harry Donald (Planet Cycles, Pcs Racing Team) 0:02:22.78 20 Christopher Findlay DNF Alex Dickson (Sacred Ride, Spectrum Partners) DNS Joel Kristensen DNS Baxter Maiwald

U15 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Findlay 0:04:09.38 2 Patrick Butler (Deubel Bikes, Scv Imports) 0:00:02.65 3 Bryce Heathcote 0:00:08.89 4 Matthew Dinham 0:00:12.19 5 Troy Weinert 0:00:22.02 6 Oskar White 0:00:23.10 7 Aaron Gungl 0:00:25.64 8 Christopher Palser (Jet Cycles Sydney) 0:00:35.92 9 Mitchell Wynn (Avanti Plus Wollongong) 0:02:49.56 10 James Anderson 0:03:02.28