Trending

Brosnan and Booth win Mt. Buller downhill

Australian national series round 2 wraps up

Image 1 of 2

Troy Brosnan atop the elite men's downhill podium at round 2 of the Australian MTB national series in Mt. Buller.

Troy Brosnan atop the elite men's downhill podium at round 2 of the Australian MTB national series in Mt. Buller.
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 2 of 2

Sarah Booth topped the elite women's downhill podium at round 2 of the Australian MTB national series in Mt. Buller

Sarah Booth topped the elite women's downhill podium at round 2 of the Australian MTB national series in Mt. Buller
(Image credit: Russ Baker)

Troy Brosnan and Sarah Booth had wins in the elite categories of the downhill race to wrap up the second round of the Subaru Australian National Mountain Bike Series.

With an extreme weather warning in place for the final day, racing was run to a fast-paced schedule to ensure the event was completed prior to a predicted weather change that was likely to bring up to 100kph winds to the Mt. Buller region.

Elite men

For the elite men, Connor Fearon has been the in-form rider of the season, winning the first round in Adelaide and setting the fastest time in seeding (3:18.56).

Local Dean Lucas has been a rising star over recent years, and had a great race run (3:20.58) to be the quickest rider late in racing and sit in the hotseat. He would ultimately finish second, and said, "It feels pretty good, I didn't really expect to do this well, I'm really happy to be right up there with these guys (Brosnan and Fearon)."

Today, like many others both nationally and internationally, would be Brosnan's day. The former two-time junior world champion was second-last down the mountain, and knew he'd had a great run (3:18.55) when he saw his time was in line with Fearon's seeding time.

Brosnan then had the nervous wait at the finish watching the clock. Unfortunately it turned out a late-arriving Fearon had suffered a flat front tyre early in his run to take him out of the running, handing Brosnan the win.

Brosnan was disappointed for good friend and competitor Fearon but still a deserving victor. He said of his own race run, "It was really dry, and I just tried to push it and I had a decent run and got the win, so I'm pretty stoked."

He now holds the series leader's jersey. Like many riders and spectators, he is looking forward to the battle with Fearon in Thredbo in two week's time at the final round of the series. "We've got one more race to decide and fight it out.".

Joshua Button took third.

Elite women

In the elite women's race Carrie McLachlan, the New Zealand rider, set the early running with a fast time (4:30.35) that would see her finish third. Second-last down the hill was Michelle Crisp, and she set the time to beat (4:27.38) which was ultimately good enough for second place in a quality field.

Ultimately Sarah Booth, the experienced campaigner would take the win, coming down in a time 4.57 seconds faster than any other elite rider (4:22.81).

"It's awesome, I've been racing here for many years and to finally come away with number one - it's been hard work but rewarding," said Booth, who also holds the leader's jersey with one round remaining.

Juniors

In the under 19 men, Ben Hill had a great run to finish almost a second clear of the field. Hill's win was his first at the national junior level "I'm excited to win my first national race, my run was pretty good, especially given it was hard with the wind off the start gate and the rocky sections."

Aiden Varley took second in the Uunder 19s and Max Warshawsky finished third.

For the under 19 women, Tegan Molloy had an outstanding day setting a time (4:08.19) that would be the fastest of any female rider by over 14 seconds. Molloy, who clearly has an outstanding future in the sport, said, "I had a good run, a bit loose through the middle section but I got it together towards the bottom. It feels pretty good to win". Ellie Wale took second place.

Next round

The final round of the series will be split across two venues on February 21-23. Cross country racing will take place at Moama in NSW and downhill action will be at Thredbo.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Troy Brosnan (Specialized Racing, Monster Energy)0:03:18.55
2Dean Lucas (Rowny Sports, 100% Goggles)0:00:02.03
3Joshua Button (Giant Bicycles, Sram, Fox.)0:00:02.83
4David McMillan (Swell-Specialized Team)0:00:04.28
5Graeme Mudd (Lusty Industries - Orange)0:00:06.78
6Liam Panozzo (YVC/Giant Race Team, Sram)0:00:08.82
7Brendan Moon0:00:08.99
8Rhys Atkinson (Specialized, Specialized Tyres)0:00:09.75
9Luke Ellison (Bilt Bikes)0:00:11.54
10Thomas Crimmins (Giant Bicycles Australia)0:00:11.62
11Ben Cory (Giant Bicycles, Onya Bike Canberra)0:00:12.00
12Richard Kreuzer0:00:12.56
13Timothy Eaton (Giant Bikes, Thredbo, Sram)0:00:12.97
14Brent Smith (Twe Wheels/Endeavour Cycles)0:00:13.54
15Rick Boyer (Lusty Industries - Orange)0:00:15.56
16Matt Hardwick0:00:16.74
17Alex Swann (Yvc/Giant Race Team, Sram)0:00:17.50
18Phillip Piazza0:00:17.92
19Chris Barlin0:00:18.32
20Henry Blake (Cwr Boxxer Zerode Team)0:00:20.90
21James Maltman0:00:22.44
22Mark Conliffe0:00:22.56
23Oliver Zwar (Pinner Designs, Yale Australia)0:00:24.22
24Ben Crundwell0:00:24.57
25Jared Rando0:00:28.69
26Kent Hamilton (Lusty Industries, Kona Bikes)0:00:30.23
27Steven Hauck0:00:32.40
28Angus Jackson (Swift Rocky Mountain Racing, Scott)0:00:35.43
29Ben Power (Ben Power Racing, Nsdynamics.Com)0:01:02.11
30Connor Fearon (Kona Factory Team, Fox Head)0:01:09.66
DNFMatthew Dodd (Nsdynamics)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Booth (Kona Factory Team, Sram, Rock)0:04:22.81
2Michelle Crisp (Norco Bicycles, Gamut Usa)0:00:04.57
3Carrie McLachlan0:00:07.54
4Kellie Weinert0:00:13.78
5Shelly Flood (Pinner Designs)0:00:20.91
6Brodie Chapman0:00:22.87
7Philippa Rostan0:01:36.58
8Victoria Armstrong

U19 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hill (Clint White Racing, Avid Zerode)0:03:29.29
2Aiden Varley (Yvc/Giant Race Team, Sram)0:00:00.94
3Max Warshawsky (Planet Cycles, Specialized Aus)0:00:02.73
4Joel Willis (Fox Suspension. Shimano. Lust)0:00:05.19
5Matthew McCorkell (Cycles Devinci, Scv Imports)0:00:05.54
6Dan Booker0:00:05.75
7Benjamin Dengate (Bilt Bikes)0:00:08.73
8Dru Berryman0:00:09.17
9Jackson Davis (Fjc, Kabuto,Specialized)0:00:10.23
10Hayden Stead0:00:11.87
11Connor Mackne (Alltrack Bicycles)0:00:15.63
12Matthew Taylor (Kona Factory Team - Aust, Kona)0:00:16.19
13Luke Donnelly0:00:19.24
14Darcy Grooby0:00:21.71
15Darcy Day (Pow, Oakley, Tcf)0:00:22.30
16Cody Love (Mum And Dad, Dsw Designs)0:00:24.66
17Connor O'Dwyer0:00:29.45
18Josh Lea0:00:31.05
19Jarrod Wynn (Avanti Plus Wollongong)0:00:31.92
20Ryan Plunkett (Pushys Fyshwick)0:00:33.94
21Ryan O'Linn0:00:43.49
22Nick Bussmann0:01:07.63
23Rong Min (Global Track Warehouse)0:01:18.19
24Alec Reid0:04:19.68
25Andrew Crimmins (Kona Factory, Monster Army/ Sram)
DNSDavid Maggs (Deubel Bicycles)
DNSTim Black (Bike Techniques Australia, Esi Grips)

U19 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tegan Molloy (Kona, Sram, Raceface, Mavic)0:04:08.19
2Ellie Wale0:00:52.06

U17 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remy Morton0:03:27.63
2Jackson Frew (Giant Bikes, Onyabike Canberra)0:00:09.38
3Jackson White0:00:22.60
4Harry Parsons (Red Hub)0:00:24.16
5Harri Jones0:00:27.60
6Jacob Mossner0:00:31.27
7Riley Horsman (Sacred Ride, High Country Fitness)0:00:32.78
8Logan Quinn0:00:33.44
9Ben Zwar0:00:35.35
10Aidan Wynn (Avanti Plus Wollongong)0:00:37.26
11Max Heizer0:00:38.52
12Lachlan Gibson0:00:41.00
13Harry Ewings0:00:42.66
14Ben Silkstone0:00:45.14
15Jarrod Murphy0:00:48.05
16Matt Kelly (Aldgate Bike Shop, Scott, Fjc)0:01:13.24
17Cameron Wale0:01:58.02
18Sheldon George0:02:16.51
19Harry Donald (Planet Cycles, Pcs Racing Team)0:02:22.78
20Christopher Findlay
DNFAlex Dickson (Sacred Ride, Spectrum Partners)
DNSJoel Kristensen
DNSBaxter Maiwald

U15 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Findlay0:04:09.38
2Patrick Butler (Deubel Bikes, Scv Imports)0:00:02.65
3Bryce Heathcote0:00:08.89
4Matthew Dinham0:00:12.19
5Troy Weinert0:00:22.02
6Oskar White0:00:23.10
7Aaron Gungl0:00:25.64
8Christopher Palser (Jet Cycles Sydney)0:00:35.92
9Mitchell Wynn (Avanti Plus Wollongong)0:02:49.56
10James Anderson0:03:02.28

U15 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Kelly (Aldgate Bike Shop)0:06:07.68

Latest on Cyclingnews