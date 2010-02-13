Image 1 of 23 Rowena Fry (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 2 of 23 Cal Britten made up time in a race that was tough on machinery (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 3 of 23 Ben Henderson had mixed fortunes on the day with a flat tyre slowing his progress (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 4 of 23 Lachlan Norris rode a confident race from start to finish (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 5 of 23 Washing machine will be working overtime to deal with the large volumes of dirty kit (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 6 of 23 Heather Logie thankful to have the days racing done (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 7 of 23 The big machinery was brought in to deal with drainage issues (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 8 of 23 The Torq team tent was a hive of activity before the women’s race (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 9 of 23 Mud tyres were the choice of many riders on the day (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 10 of 23 Rowena Fry had to dismount as did many on the tough rocky climb (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 11 of 23 Heather Logie looking more comfortable with every race (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 12 of 23 Jo Wall made a good start but the conditions seemed to be not to her liking (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 13 of 23 Rowena Fry made her customary attack of the line to see if the others could match her pace (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 14 of 23 The gun goes on another race (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 15 of 23 Lachlan Norris and Paul Van Der Ploeg helping the smashed Aiden Lefmann (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 16 of 23 The face of a winner, Lachlan Norris (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 17 of 23 Lachlan Norris was clearly the strongest in all departments in the wet conditions (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 18 of 23 The U19 field headed off in better conditions than earlier races (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 19 of 23 Lachlan Norris stumbled on one of the tricky climbs on the second to last lap (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 20 of 23 Aiden Lefmann causing a splash on one of the sodden trails (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 21 of 23 Paul Van Der Ploeg and Aiden Lefmann in pursuit of Lachlan Norris (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 22 of 23 Therese Rhodes heads to the crest of what seemed to look like the end of the earth (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 23 of 23 Peta Mullens was the big improver in the middle stages of the women’s race (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)

Torrential rain and glorious mud might have stopped many in their tracks, but it hardly hindered cross country riders Lachlan Norris and Rowena Fry, who put on an impressive display today at the third round of the Australian National Mountain Bike Series in Thredbo.

Whilst Australia's winter Olympians were reveling at the Opening Ceremony in Vancouver, the nation's best mountain bike prospects for London 2012 were putting on a show of their own at Thredbo's alpine playground.

Norris arrived in Thredbo in strong form, having recently returned from New Zealand where he won the king of the mountain title on the road in the Tour of Wellington. As expected, the 23-year-old went out like an express train on the opening lap establishing an early lead, with Ben Henderson, Aiden Lefmann and Paul Van Der Ploeg all in hot pursuit.

"I felt good at the start and got to the front. I noticed I had a gap and just kept the throttle on for the first couple of laps," said Norris.

The tough conditions started to take their toll on all of the riders, and as the conditions deteriorated throughout the five-lap race, so did the times.

Heading into lap three, Norris continued to hold on to his lead, but Henderson decided to make an attack, gaining another minute to move up into a position just behind the Victorian.

"Later on in the race I was just trying to maintain that lead. It was difficult trying to stay focused in the mud, it was quite difficult technically and I was getting really tired," said Norris

"I think you always have this feeling that they're just on your hammer. I was struggling but I knew that it was just as hard for them as it was for me."

Henderson was a man on a mission on the penultimate lap but then misfortune struck as the Canberra rider sustained a puncture at the crucial point in the race.

At the final bell, Norris looked to have the victory sewn up, but the 23-year-old started to struggle when cramp set in, forcing him off his bike to walk up the technical climbs.

A quick wheel change and Henderson was back in contention, but it wasn't enough, Norris managing to hold off the late challenge by the fast finishing Henderson to notch up his second win of the series.

Van der Ploeg, who had mechanical trouble at the start of the race, put his foot on the gas on lap four, clawing his way back to cross the line in third position and take out the under 23 category.

After a strong race, Lefmann had absolutely nothing left in the tank as he crossed the finish line in fourth place (third in open elite men).

Things didn't go according to plan for national champion Dan McConnell. Struggling to find his rhythm in the trying conditions, McConnell left the track in the middle of lap two, recording his second DNF of the series.

Norris will now turn his attention back to the road, joining his Drapac Porche teammates at Le Tour de Langkawi in a fortnight, before resuming his challenge for the series title in Canberra.

Fry flies to victory

After taking out Tasmania's premier mountain bike stage race, the Wildside 2010, two weeks ago, Canberra's Heather Logie was tipped as the strongest contender to dethrone Tasmania's Rowena Fry in the women's event.

However on this occasion Fry was just too strong. Leading from the outset, the national champion stormed home to secure her second victory of the series by nearly a two-minute margin, relegating Logie to second place for the third time this season. Victorian Joanna Wall, who won in Shepparton three weeks ago, finished third.

"I really wanted to win this weekend," said Fry. "I've just got a new bike sponsor, Avanti, and I wanted to get off to a good start with them and show them that their faith in me was worthy."

As it did for all riders, Fry had her own challenges in the wet and muddy conditions. "It ended up being quite grippy out there on the flats, you could trust the mud but it was just the climbs. The singletrack climb out the back was pretty tricky, I could ride it the first two laps but after that I was just running it."

Fry was full of praise for her rival Logie, who only made the switch from adventure racing to mountain biking late last year. "Heather is riding the house down, it's fantastic," Fry said. "She's pushing me and she really worked me over at Wildside. She's very, very powerful for a small girl. Once she gets her skills up she's going to be a top rider, which is very promising for Australian mountain biking."

Fry will now put in some solid training hours back home in Launceston, before making her final assault for the series title in Stromlo, Canberra, in a month's time.

In the under 23's, Canberra's Rebecca Henderson rode an impressive race to hold off Victorian Peta Mullens and South Australia's Sarah Holmes to take the series points.

Racing in round three of the Australian Mountain Bike Series concludes in Thredbo tomorrow, with the enduro being contested in the morning followed by the short course cross country and downhill in the afternoon.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Porsche Cycling Team) 2:18:41 2 Ben Henderson (Crowne Plaza Canberra) 0:00:25 3 Paul Van Der Ploeg* 0:01:16 4 Aiden Lefmann (Cannondale) 0:02:22 5 Cal Britten* 0:04:22 6 Andrew Blair (Redshift Racing) 0:06:19 7 Joshua Carlson 0:07:39 8 Aaron Benson* (Cannondale, For The Riders) 0:08:08 9 Adrian Jackson (Merida Flight Centre MTB Team) 0:09:20 10 Daniel Braunsteins* 0:10:18 11 Jeremy Ross 0:14:12 12 Peter Kutschera (Apollo Bikes) 0:20:55 13 Tim Wynan (Kempsey Macleay Off Road Cyclists) 0:21:12 14 James Peacock* (Merida Flight Centre) 0:23:17 15 Travis Frisby* 0:24:11 16 Mark Tupalski* 0:24:35 17 Matthew Rizzuto 0:28:35 18 Garry Millburn (City Bike Depot) 0:30:31 19 John Groves (Apollo Bikes) 0:35:12 20 Joseph Lewis* (Drapac-Porsche cycling team ) 0:37:46 21 James Devonshire 0:43:31 -1lap Merlin Spranz* (B.-d. Farm Paris Creek) -1lap Steele Von Hoff -4laps Nick Both DNF Daniel McConnell DNF Jarrod Moroni DNS Andrew Adams* DSQ Luke Fetch* DSQ Robbie Hucker*

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rowena Fry (AIS TID ) 1:59:18 2 Heather Logie 0:01:50 3 Rebecca Henderson* 0:06:39 4 Joanna Wall (AIS TID) 0:07:03 5 Katherine O'Shea (Torq Nutrition) 0:11:28 6 Peta Mullens* (Apollo Bicycles) 0:13:33 7 Jenni King (Torq Australia ) 0:15:58 8 Sarah Holmes* (Over The Edge Sports ) 0:16:35 9 Therese Rhodes* 0:19:06 10 Stephanie Russell 0:25:47 11 Claire Graydon (Mal Adjusted Bicycle ) 0:32:27 12 Jaclyn Schapel (JT Cycles : Giant) 0:33:04 13 Shelly Flood* 0:36:45 DNF Kelly Bartlett DNF Trudy Nicholas DNS Melinda Jackson DNS Rosemary Barnes (Redshift Racing) DNS Anna Beck DNS Kathryn Bicknell (Vaude, Merida Flight Centre)

Under 19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Ivory 1:32:02 2 Kyle Ward (Spearman Cycles) 0:00:50 3 Mitchell Codner 0:01:14 4 Trenton Day 0:06:00 5 Michael Crosbie 0:09:18 6 James Hanus (Lifecycle Bicycles) 0:09:52 7 Tom Chaffey (Bike Minded) 0:15:23 8 Tane Crosby 0:17:17 9 Kurt Winfield 0:20:07 10 Daniel McDonald 0:23:16 11 Alex Wagner (Blackman/Scott) 0:25:39 12 Jake Whitton 0:26:40 13 Matt Smith (Merida Bikes ) 0:53:00 14 Bradley Rose 0:55:38 -1lap Laurent Groom DNF Casper Oxlee DNF Jack Haig

Under 17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Aitken 1:03:12 2 Billy Sewell 0:01:04 3 Jacob Langham 0:06:25 4 Kell Bowden 0:06:57 5 McKenzie O'Brien 0:08:33 6 Jack Lavis (Batemans Bay Cycles ) 0:12:00 7 Ben Comfort 0:15:00 8 Hamish Prosser 0:16:48 9 James Wagner 0:16:49 10 Isaac Whitton 0:21:40 11 Rhys Flahive 0:22:02 12 Joey Vejvoda 0:28:11 13 James Ross (Cycle City) 0:29:56 14 Jordan Butler 0:35:42 DNF Toby Stewart DNF Thomas Phillips

Under 17 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zoe Binder 1:23:08 2 Katrina Rose 0:08:50 3 Kyna Millan (TLC cycles) 0:21:11

Master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Burbidge-smith 1:08:28 2 Peter Kreilis 0:00:35 3 Evan James (Bicycle Express Adelaide) 0:11:23 4 Rob Parbery 0:27:55 DNS Scott Butler DNS Bron Suchecki

Super master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Henderson 1:14:33 2 Craig Peacock 0:01:34 3 Brett Butler (Supreme Cycles) 0:05:51 4 Stephen Flood 0:08:43 5 Doug Rose 0:17:38 6 Phillip Hopkins 0:19:52

Super master women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peggy Douglass (Bike Shed Braddon) 1:37:35

Veteran men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Blankenstein 1:42:39 2 James Collins 0:11:57 3 Darren Smith 0:12:29 4 Dan Isaacs 0:23:37