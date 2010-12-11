Nielson takes comfortable win
Australian four cross series underway at Gleonorchy MTB Park
In the men's elite four cross final, Blake Nielson held off Richard Levinson and Ryan Hunt for a comfortable victory. Ryan Chesney rolled in for fourth.
Gravity racing will continue with the downhill featuring current world junior champion Troy Brosnan, former World Cup champion Nathan Rennie and local favourite Kaine Cannan.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Blake Nielsen
|2
|Richard Levinson
|3
|Ryan Hunt
|4
|Ryan Chesney
|5
|Joseph Vejvoda
|6
|Jarrad Connolly
|7
|Karl Bensemann
|8
|Harry Armstrong
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Max Hughes
|2
|Benjamin Leslie
|3
|Stephen Matthews
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Luke Ellison
|2
|David Campbell
|3
|Sam Rohdmann
|4
|Thomas Clarke
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jackson Frew
|2
|Trent Ellison
|3
|William Rogers
|4
|Matt Ellison
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Adrian Stabb
|2
|Roger Campbell
