In the men's elite four cross final, Blake Nielson held off Richard Levinson and Ryan Hunt for a comfortable victory. Ryan Chesney rolled in for fourth.

Gravity racing will continue with the downhill featuring current world junior champion Troy Brosnan, former World Cup champion Nathan Rennie and local favourite Kaine Cannan.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Blake Nielsen 2 Richard Levinson 3 Ryan Hunt 4 Ryan Chesney 5 Joseph Vejvoda 6 Jarrad Connolly 7 Karl Bensemann 8 Harry Armstrong

Under 19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Max Hughes 2 Benjamin Leslie 3 Stephen Matthews

Under 17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Luke Ellison 2 David Campbell 3 Sam Rohdmann 4 Thomas Clarke

Under 15 men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jackson Frew 2 Trent Ellison 3 William Rogers 4 Matt Ellison