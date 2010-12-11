Trending

Nielson takes comfortable win

Australian four cross series underway at Gleonorchy MTB Park

In the men's elite four cross final, Blake Nielson held off Richard Levinson and Ryan Hunt for a comfortable victory. Ryan Chesney rolled in for fourth.

Gravity racing will continue with the downhill featuring current world junior champion Troy Brosnan, former World Cup champion Nathan Rennie and local favourite Kaine Cannan.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Blake Nielsen
2Richard Levinson
3Ryan Hunt
4Ryan Chesney
5Joseph Vejvoda
6Jarrad Connolly
7Karl Bensemann
8Harry Armstrong

Under 19 men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Max Hughes
2Benjamin Leslie
3Stephen Matthews

Under 17 men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Luke Ellison
2David Campbell
3Sam Rohdmann
4Thomas Clarke

Under 15 men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jackson Frew
2Trent Ellison
3William Rogers
4Matt Ellison

Veteran men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Adrian Stabb
2Roger Campbell

