Neilson wins second round of four cross national series
Boer takes back-to-back victories on the weekend
Round 2 - Ebenezer: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Blake Neilson
|2
|Graeme Mudd
|3
|Richard Levinson
|4
|Joe Vejvoda
|5
|Ryan Chesney
|6
|Ryan Hunt
|7
|Doug Dunn
|8
|Aiden Vahtrick
|9
|Luke Ellison
|10
|Mitchell Ireland
|11
|Ben Leslie
|12
|Hayden Wright
|13
|Sean Fitzpatrick
|14
|Matt Patterson
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Brett Barnes
|2
|Timothy Butler
|3
|Phil Leslie
|4
|Michael Clarke
|5
|Roger Campbell
|6
|Albert Bacci
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Julia Boer
|2
|Danielle Beecroft
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Daniel Campbell
|2
|Harrison Reibelt
|3
|Ethan Djordjev
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jake Bull
|2
|Michael McLean
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jackson Frew
|2
|Stephen Henderson
|3
|Patrick Butler
|4
|Alex Oakes
|5
|Lachlan Clarke
