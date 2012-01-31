Trending

Neilson wins second round of four cross national series

Boer takes back-to-back victories on the weekend

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Blake Neilson
2Graeme Mudd
3Richard Levinson
4Joe Vejvoda
5Ryan Chesney
6Ryan Hunt
7Doug Dunn
8Aiden Vahtrick
9Luke Ellison
10Mitchell Ireland
11Ben Leslie
12Hayden Wright
13Sean Fitzpatrick
14Matt Patterson

Veteran men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Brett Barnes
2Timothy Butler
3Phil Leslie
4Michael Clarke
5Roger Campbell
6Albert Bacci

Women open
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Julia Boer
2Danielle Beecroft

Under 19 men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniel Campbell
2Harrison Reibelt
3Ethan Djordjev

Under 17 men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jake Bull
2Michael McLean

Under 15 men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jackson Frew
2Stephen Henderson
3Patrick Butler
4Alex Oakes
5Lachlan Clarke

