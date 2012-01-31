Trending

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Richard Levinson
2Joe Vejvoda
3Blake Neilson
4Graeme Mudd
5Ryan Hunt
6Ben Leslie
7Luke Ellison
8Aiden Vahtrick
9Ryan Chesney
10Sean Fitzpatrick
11matt Patterson
12Hayden Wright

Veteran men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Brett Barnes
2Phil Leslie
3Michael Clarke
4Timothy Butler
5Albert Bacci
6Roger Campbell

Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Julia Boer
2Danielle Beecroft

Under 19 men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniel Campbell
2Harrison Reibelt
3Ethan Djordjev

Under 17 men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jake Bull

Under 15 men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jackson Frew
2Patrick Butler
3Alex Oakes
4Stephen Henderson
5Lachlan Clarke

Sport men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Phil Betteridge

