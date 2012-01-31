Levinson wins four cross round 1
Boer best among the women
Round 1 - Kurrajong: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Richard Levinson
|2
|Joe Vejvoda
|3
|Blake Neilson
|4
|Graeme Mudd
|5
|Ryan Hunt
|6
|Ben Leslie
|7
|Luke Ellison
|8
|Aiden Vahtrick
|9
|Ryan Chesney
|10
|Sean Fitzpatrick
|11
|matt Patterson
|12
|Hayden Wright
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Brett Barnes
|2
|Phil Leslie
|3
|Michael Clarke
|4
|Timothy Butler
|5
|Albert Bacci
|6
|Roger Campbell
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Julia Boer
|2
|Danielle Beecroft
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Daniel Campbell
|2
|Harrison Reibelt
|3
|Ethan Djordjev
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jake Bull
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jackson Frew
|2
|Patrick Butler
|3
|Alex Oakes
|4
|Stephen Henderson
|5
|Lachlan Clarke
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Phil Betteridge
