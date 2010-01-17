Image 1 of 9 Sid Taberlay and Dan McConnell in a photo finish at the end of the short track. Taberlay won. (Image credit: Jump Media) Image 2 of 9 The Specialized riders were giving it all in Adelaide and the wheels showed it. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 3 of 9 Lachlan Norris was the aggressor for most of the elite men's short track race (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 4 of 9 The elite men's podium for the short track saw the champagne fly. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 5 of 9 Ben Henderson pushed hard early but faded later in the short track race. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 6 of 9 Lachlan Norris set a blistering pace in the early stages of the race. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 7 of 9 Paul Van Der Ploeg pulls a face in the berm just before the finish straight (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 8 of 9 Lachlan Norris had Sid Taberlay and Daniel McConnell waiting to pounce for much of the race. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 9 of 9 The finish of the men's short track came down to a sprint with Sid Taberlay taking the win. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)

Sid Taberlay won his first short track national title in Adelaide on Sunday. His victory came after an intriguing tactical battle with Lachlan Norris continually attacking in an effort to break the spirits of pre-race favourite Daniel McConnell and the ever present Taberlay.

Norris wasn't able to shake his rivals and at three laps to go he, McConnell and Taberlay along with Ben Henderson and Joshua Carlson formed a group of five all in contention for the win.

The 29-year-old Taberlay used his vast experience by waiting patiently until the final lap to launch his bid for victory. McConnell marked the move and the two were shoulder-to-shoulder up the finishing straight with the Tasmanian getting the gold medal in a photo finish while the bronze medal went to Henderson.

"I was just hoping I had something left coming out of that bottom corner. I saw Dan throw his bike to the line, and I didn't think he got ahead of me but you just have to wait patiently for the photo finish to confirm it," Taberlay said of the tight finish.

"Throughout the race I was just trying to be smart because I was suffering out there all day. It's early season and I don't quite have the horsepower needed so I was trying to suck wheels and stay in the game up until the last couple of laps so I had the best shot at it."

"After a little bit of an ordinary day yesterday it was good to live back up to expectations and deliver."

On the back of his three cross country titles (2002, 2004, 2006) this was Taberlay's first victory in the short track.

In the Under 19 men's race South Australia's Mitchell Codner won ahead of Ryan Standish and Mathew Waghorn.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sid Taberlay 2 Daniel McConnell 3 Ben Henderson (Crowne Plaza Canberra,Onya Bike ) 4 Lachlan Norris 5 Joshua Carlson (Total Rush Factory Specialised) 6 Matthew Fleming (Clarence St Cyclery, Shimano) 7 Daniel Braunsteins (Drapc Porsche) 8 Neil Van Der Ploeg 9 Luke Fetch 10 Shaun Lewis 11 Aaron Benson (Cannondale, For The Riders) 12 Mark Tupalski 13 Nick Both 14 Brenton Jones 15 Dylan Cooper (Trek Concepts.com.au ) 16 Matthew Potter 17 Adrian Jackson (Merida Flight Centre MTB Team) 18 Jack Lamshed 19 Andrew Blair (Redshift Racing, KOM ) 20 Cal Britten 21 Steele Von Hoff 22 Garry Millburn (City Bike Depot, Biggride.com) 23 Paul Van der Ploeg (Felt Bicycles, SRAM Components) 24 James Kennedy 25 Matt Ligtermoet (Rush Racing Specialized Sram) 26 James Williamson (Giant) 27 James Maebus 28 Scott Liston (Felt, SRAM, Pinacle Cycles) DNS Mark Flood

Under 19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mitchell Codner 2 Ryan Standish (Ultimate Ride Bike Shop) 3 Mathew Waghorn 4 Michael Baker 5 Rowan Brown 6 Cameron Ivory 7 Jeremy Scott 8 Sean Moloney 9 Michael Crosbie 10 Robbie Rhodes 11 Jacob Langham 12 Josh Sek 13 Alistair Donohoe 14 Mitchell Vanetie 15 Taylor Charlton (HGR,SIS,Harcourts, Race Elements) 16 Alistair Crameri 17 Unknown 18 David Wilson 19 Jarryd Jones 20 Thomas Phillips 21 Richard Braithwaite 22 Alasdair Henderson DNS Ryan MacAnally (River City Cycles) DNS James Hanus DNS Tristan Ward (Travel Edge) DNS Josh Russell-gibbs DNS Kyle Ward (Spearman Cycles, ZannoX Cyling Apparel)