Taberlay wins first short track title
Photo finish decides close race
Sid Taberlay won his first short track national title in Adelaide on Sunday. His victory came after an intriguing tactical battle with Lachlan Norris continually attacking in an effort to break the spirits of pre-race favourite Daniel McConnell and the ever present Taberlay.
Norris wasn't able to shake his rivals and at three laps to go he, McConnell and Taberlay along with Ben Henderson and Joshua Carlson formed a group of five all in contention for the win.
The 29-year-old Taberlay used his vast experience by waiting patiently until the final lap to launch his bid for victory. McConnell marked the move and the two were shoulder-to-shoulder up the finishing straight with the Tasmanian getting the gold medal in a photo finish while the bronze medal went to Henderson.
"I was just hoping I had something left coming out of that bottom corner. I saw Dan throw his bike to the line, and I didn't think he got ahead of me but you just have to wait patiently for the photo finish to confirm it," Taberlay said of the tight finish.
"Throughout the race I was just trying to be smart because I was suffering out there all day. It's early season and I don't quite have the horsepower needed so I was trying to suck wheels and stay in the game up until the last couple of laps so I had the best shot at it."
"After a little bit of an ordinary day yesterday it was good to live back up to expectations and deliver."
On the back of his three cross country titles (2002, 2004, 2006) this was Taberlay's first victory in the short track.
In the Under 19 men's race South Australia's Mitchell Codner won ahead of Ryan Standish and Mathew Waghorn.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sid Taberlay
|2
|Daniel McConnell
|3
|Ben Henderson (Crowne Plaza Canberra,Onya Bike )
|4
|Lachlan Norris
|5
|Joshua Carlson (Total Rush Factory Specialised)
|6
|Matthew Fleming (Clarence St Cyclery, Shimano)
|7
|Daniel Braunsteins (Drapc Porsche)
|8
|Neil Van Der Ploeg
|9
|Luke Fetch
|10
|Shaun Lewis
|11
|Aaron Benson (Cannondale, For The Riders)
|12
|Mark Tupalski
|13
|Nick Both
|14
|Brenton Jones
|15
|Dylan Cooper (Trek Concepts.com.au )
|16
|Matthew Potter
|17
|Adrian Jackson (Merida Flight Centre MTB Team)
|18
|Jack Lamshed
|19
|Andrew Blair (Redshift Racing, KOM )
|20
|Cal Britten
|21
|Steele Von Hoff
|22
|Garry Millburn (City Bike Depot, Biggride.com)
|23
|Paul Van der Ploeg (Felt Bicycles, SRAM Components)
|24
|James Kennedy
|25
|Matt Ligtermoet (Rush Racing Specialized Sram)
|26
|James Williamson (Giant)
|27
|James Maebus
|28
|Scott Liston (Felt, SRAM, Pinacle Cycles)
|DNS
|Mark Flood
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mitchell Codner
|2
|Ryan Standish (Ultimate Ride Bike Shop)
|3
|Mathew Waghorn
|4
|Michael Baker
|5
|Rowan Brown
|6
|Cameron Ivory
|7
|Jeremy Scott
|8
|Sean Moloney
|9
|Michael Crosbie
|10
|Robbie Rhodes
|11
|Jacob Langham
|12
|Josh Sek
|13
|Alistair Donohoe
|14
|Mitchell Vanetie
|15
|Taylor Charlton (HGR,SIS,Harcourts, Race Elements)
|16
|Alistair Crameri
|17
|Unknown
|18
|David Wilson
|19
|Jarryd Jones
|20
|Thomas Phillips
|21
|Richard Braithwaite
|22
|Alasdair Henderson
|DNS
|Ryan MacAnally (River City Cycles)
|DNS
|James Hanus
|DNS
|Tristan Ward (Travel Edge)
|DNS
|Josh Russell-gibbs
|DNS
|Kyle Ward (Spearman Cycles, ZannoX Cyling Apparel)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|James Downing (Lonsdale St Cyclery Canberra)
|2
|Lachlan McVey
|3
|Reece Tucknott
|4
|Julien Wicks
|5
|William Murphy
|6
|Darren Smith
|7
|Roger Cull
|DNS
|Merlin Spranz (B.-d. Farm Paris Creek Bio-Mechanics)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy