Image 1 of 9

Sid Taberlay and Dan McConnell in a photo finish at the end of the short track. Taberlay won.

(Image credit: Jump Media)
Image 2 of 9

The Specialized riders were giving it all in Adelaide and the wheels showed it.

(Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)
Image 3 of 9

Lachlan Norris was the aggressor for most of the elite men's short track race

(Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)
Image 4 of 9

The elite men's podium for the short track saw the champagne fly.

(Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)
Image 5 of 9

Ben Henderson pushed hard early but faded later in the short track race.

(Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)
Image 6 of 9

Lachlan Norris set a blistering pace in the early stages of the race.

(Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)
Image 7 of 9

Paul Van Der Ploeg pulls a face in the berm just before the finish straight

(Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)
Image 8 of 9

Lachlan Norris had Sid Taberlay and Daniel McConnell waiting to pounce for much of the race.

(Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)
Image 9 of 9

The finish of the men's short track came down to a sprint with Sid Taberlay taking the win.

(Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)

Sid Taberlay won his first short track national title in Adelaide on Sunday. His victory came after an intriguing tactical battle with Lachlan Norris continually attacking in an effort to break the spirits of pre-race favourite Daniel McConnell and the ever present Taberlay.

Norris wasn't able to shake his rivals and at three laps to go he, McConnell and Taberlay along with Ben Henderson and Joshua Carlson formed a group of five all in contention for the win.

The 29-year-old Taberlay used his vast experience by waiting patiently until the final lap to launch his bid for victory. McConnell marked the move and the two were shoulder-to-shoulder up the finishing straight with the Tasmanian getting the gold medal in a photo finish while the bronze medal went to Henderson.

"I was just hoping I had something left coming out of that bottom corner. I saw Dan throw his bike to the line, and I didn't think he got ahead of me but you just have to wait patiently for the photo finish to confirm it," Taberlay said of the tight finish.

"Throughout the race I was just trying to be smart because I was suffering out there all day. It's early season and I don't quite have the horsepower needed so I was trying to suck wheels and stay in the game up until the last couple of laps so I had the best shot at it."

"After a little bit of an ordinary day yesterday it was good to live back up to expectations and deliver."

On the back of his three cross country titles (2002, 2004, 2006) this was Taberlay's first victory in the short track.

In the Under 19 men's race South Australia's Mitchell Codner won ahead of Ryan Standish and Mathew Waghorn.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sid Taberlay
2Daniel McConnell
3Ben Henderson (Crowne Plaza Canberra,Onya Bike )
4Lachlan Norris
5Joshua Carlson (Total Rush Factory Specialised)
6Matthew Fleming (Clarence St Cyclery, Shimano)
7Daniel Braunsteins (Drapc Porsche)
8Neil Van Der Ploeg
9Luke Fetch
10Shaun Lewis
11Aaron Benson (Cannondale, For The Riders)
12Mark Tupalski
13Nick Both
14Brenton Jones
15Dylan Cooper (Trek Concepts.com.au )
16Matthew Potter
17Adrian Jackson (Merida Flight Centre MTB Team)
18Jack Lamshed
19Andrew Blair (Redshift Racing, KOM )
20Cal Britten
21Steele Von Hoff
22Garry Millburn (City Bike Depot, Biggride.com)
23Paul Van der Ploeg (Felt Bicycles, SRAM Components)
24James Kennedy
25Matt Ligtermoet (Rush Racing Specialized Sram)
26James Williamson (Giant)
27James Maebus
28Scott Liston (Felt, SRAM, Pinacle Cycles)
DNSMark Flood

Under 19 men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mitchell Codner
2Ryan Standish (Ultimate Ride Bike Shop)
3Mathew Waghorn
4Michael Baker
5Rowan Brown
6Cameron Ivory
7Jeremy Scott
8Sean Moloney
9Michael Crosbie
10Robbie Rhodes
11Jacob Langham
12Josh Sek
13Alistair Donohoe
14Mitchell Vanetie
15Taylor Charlton (HGR,SIS,Harcourts, Race Elements)
16Alistair Crameri
17Unknown
18David Wilson
19Jarryd Jones
20Thomas Phillips
21Richard Braithwaite
22Alasdair Henderson
DNSRyan MacAnally (River City Cycles)
DNSJames Hanus
DNSTristan Ward (Travel Edge)
DNSJosh Russell-gibbs
DNSKyle Ward (Spearman Cycles, ZannoX Cyling Apparel)

Sport men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1James Downing (Lonsdale St Cyclery Canberra)
2Lachlan McVey
3Reece Tucknott
4Julien Wicks
5William Murphy
6Darren Smith
7Roger Cull
DNSMerlin Spranz (B.-d. Farm Paris Creek Bio-Mechanics)

