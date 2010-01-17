Trending

Amateur titles awarded

Men and women of all ages contest nationals

Under 17 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alice Minahan0:02:30.25
2Danielle Beecroft0:00:11.46
3Katelyn Humphris (Yarravalley Cycles)0:00:40.54

Under 15 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tegan Molloy0:02:52.24
DNFElizabeth Baker

Veteran Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shelley Kamevaar0:02:43.75

Master Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jillian Brady (Anaconda, Derrico)0:04:23.14

Under 17 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Connor Fearon (Cove Bikes Bicycle)0:01:58.12
2Thomas Crimmins (The Sacred Ride)0:00:03.83
3David McMillan (OnyaBike Civic DH)0:00:06.54
4Peter Knott0:00:11.05
5James Carter0:00:11.26
6Sam Fraser0:00:12.13
7Lachlan McLaren0:00:12.70
8Dean Lucas0:00:12.76
9Henry Blake0:00:14.21
10Liam Towers0:00:16.64
11Conor Bullard0:00:16.99
12Eugene Smith0:00:17.23
13Max Hughes0:00:17.37
14Jordan Prochyra0:00:17.41
15Matthew Smith (Murrays Australia)0:00:17.53
16Andrew Simper0:00:18.55
17Mac West-moore0:00:19.55
18Sam Tomasi0:00:20.62
19Jake Adams (Zumbi Cycles Stand)0:00:21.21
20Kaine Trevor0:00:21.65
21Nelson Kreilis0:00:21.79
22Sam Hooper0:00:22.97
23Jasper Harkness Dunne (FreeStyleHub.com)0:00:23.14
24Bradley Trembath0:00:23.25
25Angus Jackson (Bike Barn)0:00:23.59
26Benjamin Broome0:00:24.54
27Luke Ellison0:00:24.68
28Sam Keogh0:00:25.16
29Joshua Bairstow0:00:25.51
30Max Nielsen (Adelaide Hills Cycles)0:00:25.52
31Clarence Bowman (Adam Flower Inc)0:00:27.09
32Tom Rodgers0:00:27.24
33Josef Neubauer0:00:29.58
34Mathew Dwyer (Rock'n'Road Cycles)0:00:29.60
35Kyle Pfitzner0:00:30.47
36Remy Adderton0:00:33.15
37Chris McKendrick (Huffy Syndicate)0:00:33.90
38Bryce Wing0:00:39.15
39Josh Mitchell0:00:41.02
40Sam Hockey0:00:43.52
41Magnus Baker0:00:55.40
42Ben Oswald-jacobs0:00:57.54
43Dylan Nicholls0:01:34.84
DNSThomas Clarke

Under 15 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Warshawsky0:02:20.66
2Joel Willis (Insane Cycles Santa)0:00:00.35
3Andrew Crimmins (The Sacred Ride)0:00:01.33
4Levi Carter0:00:02.92
5Jack McCosker0:00:05.49
6Jackson Davis (BikeForce Midland)0:00:06.34
7Robin Bishop0:00:08.85
8David Maggs0:00:10.23
9Matthew McCorkell (Quattro Consulting)0:00:11.94
10Matthew Taylor0:00:15.10
11Dan Booker0:00:17.71
12Drew Gartery0:00:31.01
13Hugh Magarey0:00:33.98
14Trent Ellison0:01:10.62
DNSJames Chambers

Veteran Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Dimbill0:02:08.03
2Stewart Keep0:00:02.15
3Darren Kirby0:00:04.22
4Craig Horsefield0:00:07.09
5Darren Hobby0:00:11.49
6Jade Philippe0:00:13.52
7Nick King (Mallard Cycles)0:00:16.76
8David Grupe (Jetblack Products)0:00:17.16
9Michael Dopson0:00:23.73
10Raymond Ross0:00:25.38
11Andrew Byrne0:00:29.91
12Matt Holmes0:00:41.36
13Justin Armstrong (Kona Grass Roots)0:00:46.54
DNSJason Stalker
DNSPaul De Klerk
DNSTony Minahan
DNSDaniel Taliana

Master Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Randal Huntington0:02:11.55
2Kym Boxall0:00:08.72
3Adam Wood (Cycle Worx)0:00:14.77
4David Badman0:00:17.52
5Christopher Sumner0:00:17.78
6Steven Bullard0:00:18.33
DNSDarren Willis (Insane Cycles)
DNSPeter Woods
DNSGraeme Reid
DNSClinton Taylor

Super-Master Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoff Lovie0:02:42.71
2David Miers0:00:07.95
DNSBrett Harkness

Expert Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Jeanes0:02:13.05
2Brad Ardern0:00:05.02
3Tom Oye0:00:06.75
4Clint White0:00:06.98
5Brett Slater (Kona Crime Cycles)0:00:09.91
6Stephen Chatfield0:00:12.23
7Lewis Kerr0:00:13.21
8Tyson Schmidt0:00:14.50
9Justin Romanowicz0:00:16.14
10Tim Windshuttle (South East MTB Co.)0:00:16.68
11Brendon Creeper0:00:17.67
12Curtis Allen0:00:19.42
13Michael Tailor0:00:21.31
14Scott Clarke0:00:22.31
15Christopher Hetherington0:00:25.33
16Roshin Sidhu0:00:26.74
17Allister Payne0:00:35.58
DNFJake Royle (Kona Racefit Evolut)
DNSMichael Doria (SMBP Work The Q)

Sport Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Krischan Spranz0:02:22.84
2Max Janes0:00:00.52
3Will Giles (Dad and Mum)0:00:00.74
4Ben Anderson0:00:04.42
5Mitchell Ainsworth0:00:05.94
6Jason McMahon0:00:08.96
7Sam Bach (Total Rush Specialized)0:00:10.83
8Aaron Atkinson0:00:11.81
9Tim Garrecht0:00:12.15
10Peter Moffatt-perusic0:00:19.37
11Samuel Hardie0:00:23.20
12Cale Anderson (Bike Hub-moe)0:00:24.24
13Tom Maslin0:00:24.89
14Joel Brady0:00:49.83
DNSRobin Biedron

Senior Hardtail
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt West0:02:25.35
2Andrew Brett0:00:01.24
3Tom Gilfedder0:00:19.24
4Rhys Heard (Standish Cycles)0:00:45.95

Junior Hardtail
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Price0:02:29.68
2Cameron Ryan0:00:04.77
3Zach Smith0:00:06.18
4Aaron Pelttari0:00:17.22
5Matthew Bird0:00:47.32
6Tristan Knox0:00:54.70

Latest on Cyclingnews