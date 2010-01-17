Amateur titles awarded
Men and women of all ages contest nationals
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alice Minahan
|0:02:30.25
|2
|Danielle Beecroft
|0:00:11.46
|3
|Katelyn Humphris (Yarravalley Cycles)
|0:00:40.54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tegan Molloy
|0:02:52.24
|DNF
|Elizabeth Baker
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shelley Kamevaar
|0:02:43.75
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jillian Brady (Anaconda, Derrico)
|0:04:23.14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Connor Fearon (Cove Bikes Bicycle)
|0:01:58.12
|2
|Thomas Crimmins (The Sacred Ride)
|0:00:03.83
|3
|David McMillan (OnyaBike Civic DH)
|0:00:06.54
|4
|Peter Knott
|0:00:11.05
|5
|James Carter
|0:00:11.26
|6
|Sam Fraser
|0:00:12.13
|7
|Lachlan McLaren
|0:00:12.70
|8
|Dean Lucas
|0:00:12.76
|9
|Henry Blake
|0:00:14.21
|10
|Liam Towers
|0:00:16.64
|11
|Conor Bullard
|0:00:16.99
|12
|Eugene Smith
|0:00:17.23
|13
|Max Hughes
|0:00:17.37
|14
|Jordan Prochyra
|0:00:17.41
|15
|Matthew Smith (Murrays Australia)
|0:00:17.53
|16
|Andrew Simper
|0:00:18.55
|17
|Mac West-moore
|0:00:19.55
|18
|Sam Tomasi
|0:00:20.62
|19
|Jake Adams (Zumbi Cycles Stand)
|0:00:21.21
|20
|Kaine Trevor
|0:00:21.65
|21
|Nelson Kreilis
|0:00:21.79
|22
|Sam Hooper
|0:00:22.97
|23
|Jasper Harkness Dunne (FreeStyleHub.com)
|0:00:23.14
|24
|Bradley Trembath
|0:00:23.25
|25
|Angus Jackson (Bike Barn)
|0:00:23.59
|26
|Benjamin Broome
|0:00:24.54
|27
|Luke Ellison
|0:00:24.68
|28
|Sam Keogh
|0:00:25.16
|29
|Joshua Bairstow
|0:00:25.51
|30
|Max Nielsen (Adelaide Hills Cycles)
|0:00:25.52
|31
|Clarence Bowman (Adam Flower Inc)
|0:00:27.09
|32
|Tom Rodgers
|0:00:27.24
|33
|Josef Neubauer
|0:00:29.58
|34
|Mathew Dwyer (Rock'n'Road Cycles)
|0:00:29.60
|35
|Kyle Pfitzner
|0:00:30.47
|36
|Remy Adderton
|0:00:33.15
|37
|Chris McKendrick (Huffy Syndicate)
|0:00:33.90
|38
|Bryce Wing
|0:00:39.15
|39
|Josh Mitchell
|0:00:41.02
|40
|Sam Hockey
|0:00:43.52
|41
|Magnus Baker
|0:00:55.40
|42
|Ben Oswald-jacobs
|0:00:57.54
|43
|Dylan Nicholls
|0:01:34.84
|DNS
|Thomas Clarke
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Max Warshawsky
|0:02:20.66
|2
|Joel Willis (Insane Cycles Santa)
|0:00:00.35
|3
|Andrew Crimmins (The Sacred Ride)
|0:00:01.33
|4
|Levi Carter
|0:00:02.92
|5
|Jack McCosker
|0:00:05.49
|6
|Jackson Davis (BikeForce Midland)
|0:00:06.34
|7
|Robin Bishop
|0:00:08.85
|8
|David Maggs
|0:00:10.23
|9
|Matthew McCorkell (Quattro Consulting)
|0:00:11.94
|10
|Matthew Taylor
|0:00:15.10
|11
|Dan Booker
|0:00:17.71
|12
|Drew Gartery
|0:00:31.01
|13
|Hugh Magarey
|0:00:33.98
|14
|Trent Ellison
|0:01:10.62
|DNS
|James Chambers
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Dimbill
|0:02:08.03
|2
|Stewart Keep
|0:00:02.15
|3
|Darren Kirby
|0:00:04.22
|4
|Craig Horsefield
|0:00:07.09
|5
|Darren Hobby
|0:00:11.49
|6
|Jade Philippe
|0:00:13.52
|7
|Nick King (Mallard Cycles)
|0:00:16.76
|8
|David Grupe (Jetblack Products)
|0:00:17.16
|9
|Michael Dopson
|0:00:23.73
|10
|Raymond Ross
|0:00:25.38
|11
|Andrew Byrne
|0:00:29.91
|12
|Matt Holmes
|0:00:41.36
|13
|Justin Armstrong (Kona Grass Roots)
|0:00:46.54
|DNS
|Jason Stalker
|DNS
|Paul De Klerk
|DNS
|Tony Minahan
|DNS
|Daniel Taliana
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Randal Huntington
|0:02:11.55
|2
|Kym Boxall
|0:00:08.72
|3
|Adam Wood (Cycle Worx)
|0:00:14.77
|4
|David Badman
|0:00:17.52
|5
|Christopher Sumner
|0:00:17.78
|6
|Steven Bullard
|0:00:18.33
|DNS
|Darren Willis (Insane Cycles)
|DNS
|Peter Woods
|DNS
|Graeme Reid
|DNS
|Clinton Taylor
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoff Lovie
|0:02:42.71
|2
|David Miers
|0:00:07.95
|DNS
|Brett Harkness
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Jeanes
|0:02:13.05
|2
|Brad Ardern
|0:00:05.02
|3
|Tom Oye
|0:00:06.75
|4
|Clint White
|0:00:06.98
|5
|Brett Slater (Kona Crime Cycles)
|0:00:09.91
|6
|Stephen Chatfield
|0:00:12.23
|7
|Lewis Kerr
|0:00:13.21
|8
|Tyson Schmidt
|0:00:14.50
|9
|Justin Romanowicz
|0:00:16.14
|10
|Tim Windshuttle (South East MTB Co.)
|0:00:16.68
|11
|Brendon Creeper
|0:00:17.67
|12
|Curtis Allen
|0:00:19.42
|13
|Michael Tailor
|0:00:21.31
|14
|Scott Clarke
|0:00:22.31
|15
|Christopher Hetherington
|0:00:25.33
|16
|Roshin Sidhu
|0:00:26.74
|17
|Allister Payne
|0:00:35.58
|DNF
|Jake Royle (Kona Racefit Evolut)
|DNS
|Michael Doria (SMBP Work The Q)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Krischan Spranz
|0:02:22.84
|2
|Max Janes
|0:00:00.52
|3
|Will Giles (Dad and Mum)
|0:00:00.74
|4
|Ben Anderson
|0:00:04.42
|5
|Mitchell Ainsworth
|0:00:05.94
|6
|Jason McMahon
|0:00:08.96
|7
|Sam Bach (Total Rush Specialized)
|0:00:10.83
|8
|Aaron Atkinson
|0:00:11.81
|9
|Tim Garrecht
|0:00:12.15
|10
|Peter Moffatt-perusic
|0:00:19.37
|11
|Samuel Hardie
|0:00:23.20
|12
|Cale Anderson (Bike Hub-moe)
|0:00:24.24
|13
|Tom Maslin
|0:00:24.89
|14
|Joel Brady
|0:00:49.83
|DNS
|Robin Biedron
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt West
|0:02:25.35
|2
|Andrew Brett
|0:00:01.24
|3
|Tom Gilfedder
|0:00:19.24
|4
|Rhys Heard (Standish Cycles)
|0:00:45.95
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Price
|0:02:29.68
|2
|Cameron Ryan
|0:00:04.77
|3
|Zach Smith
|0:00:06.18
|4
|Aaron Pelttari
|0:00:17.22
|5
|Matthew Bird
|0:00:47.32
|6
|Tristan Knox
|0:00:54.70
