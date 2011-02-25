Image 1 of 38 Katherine O'Shea on her way to winning the 2011 Australian cross country national championship. (Image credit: Chameleon Photography / www.chameleonphotography.com.au) Image 2 of 38 Under 23 elite women's podium (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 3 of 38 Before and after: Bec Henderson and Zoe Binder came to the nationals in matching jerseys and left in matching jerseys. The two Crowne Plaza teammates won the U23 and U15 titles respectively. (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 4 of 38 Gracie Elvin in fifth (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 5 of 38 Jenny Fay in fourth (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 6 of 38 Niki Fisher (Giant) (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 7 of 38 Shelly Flood (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 8 of 38 Pre-race favorite Rowena Fry (Avanti) would finish ninth. (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 9 of 38 Jenni King (Torq Australia) races to a podium spot. (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 10 of 38 Heather Logie (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 11 of 38 Heather Logie en route to second place. (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 12 of 38 Katherine O'Shea (Torq Nutrition) surprised many (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 13 of 38 Katherine O'Shea (Torq Nutrition) had an excellent race. (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 14 of 38 Katherine O'Shea (Torq Nutrition) on her way to victory (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 15 of 38 Elite women's podium at the Australian cross country national championship (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 16 of 38 Elite women's podium (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 17 of 38 Amy Austin (Oceania Cycles) races to a win among the Under 19 women (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 18 of 38 Under 19 women's podium (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 19 of 38 Rebecca Henderson (Crowne Plaza Canberra) (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 20 of 38 Rebecca Henderson (Crowne Plaza Canberra) (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 21 of 38 Rebecca Henderson (Crowne Plaza Canberra) races at the front of the Under 23 women. (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 22 of 38 Rebecca Henderson (Crowne Plaza Canberra) on her way to victory (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 23 of 38 Under 23 women's podium (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 24 of 38 A jubilant O'Shea wins the Womens Elite XC. (Image credit: Dan Peters) Image 25 of 38 Rebecca Hendersen prior to the start of the race (Image credit: Dan Peters) Image 26 of 38 The Elite Womens field cheerful before the start (Image credit: Dan Peters) Image 27 of 38 Rowena Fry charges up the first hill in the Womens Elite XC (Image credit: Dan Peters) Image 28 of 38 Eventual Womens U19 winner Amy Austin (Image credit: Dan Peters) Image 29 of 38 Shelley Flood rides to a solid 2nd in the U23 Womens XC (Image credit: Dan Peters) Image 30 of 38 Jess Wigan rides to a strong 2nd in the Womens U19 XC (Image credit: Dan Peters) Image 31 of 38 Katherine O'Shea takles a comanding lead and charges the downhill section in the Womens XC (Image credit: Dan Peters) Image 32 of 38 Jenni King chases O'Shea going into the third lap (Image credit: Dan Peters) Image 33 of 38 Heather Logie after a slow start claws back into contention (Image credit: Dan Peters) Image 34 of 38 Rebecca Hendersen shows her technical skills going to an eventual win in the U23 Womens XC (Image credit: Dan Peters) Image 35 of 38 Katherine O'Shea climbs the steep hill on the last lap setting herself up for victory (Image credit: Dan Peters) Image 36 of 38 O'Shea rides solo up the climb on the last lap (Image credit: Dan Peters) Image 37 of 38 Jenni King rides strong to an eventual 3rd place (Image credit: Dan Peters) Image 38 of 38 Rebecca Hendersen after her victory in the U23 Womens XC (Image credit: Dan Peters)

Significantly improving on her seventh position in 2010, Victoria's Katherine O'Shea fought back tears as she crossed the finish line to claim her first Australian championship in a time of one hour, 45 minutes and 27 seconds.

In what was an aggressively fought race, O'Shea made a decisive move on the steep pinch at the start of lap three and never looked back as she stretched her lead to over two and half minutes at the conclusion of the six lap event.

The 32-year-old was thrilled with her victory, the first top three result at a national championships in her career.

"It feels amazing, I really had a point to prove today and I can't believe I have final got here," an ecstatic O'Shea said after the race.

"I have been working towards this goal for a fair few years. I haven't had much success and this is actually the first time I have been on the podium so I am stoked."

In what was a much tighter contest for the minor positions, Canberra's Heather Logie (1:48:02) prevailed to take out the silver medal for the second year running, 27 seconds ahead of Victoria's Jenni King (1:48:30).

In what was a shocking day for reigning champion and pre-race favourite Rowena Fry (1:57:36), the Tasmanian fell right off the pace after the first lap to finish a disappointing ninth, over 12 minutes behind O'Shea. The 27-year-old vowed to fight back with a vengeance at the Oceania Championships in Shepparton next month.

Rebecca Henderson (1:31:47) took out the women's under 23 cross country race while Amy Austin (1:26:35) won the under 19 category.

The 2011 Australian Mountain Bike Championships will wrap up on Saturday with the cross country short track and downhill competitions. Cross country champion Chris Jongewaard will return to the track for the men's short track whilst Tasmanian Rowena Fry will also return in the women's event. Queensland's Michael Hannah will start as the fastest qualifier for the elite men's downhill whilst world under 19 champion Troy Brosnan has some work to do after seeding third behind fellow South Australian Connor Fearon. West Australian Holly Baarspul is the fastest Australian qualifier in the elite women's event, behind Canadian Clare Buchar.

Full Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katherine O'Shea (Torq Nutrition) 1:45:27 2 Heather Logie 1:48:03 3 Jenni King (torq australia) 1:48:30 4 Jenny Fay 1:50:02 5 Gracie Elvin 1:51:21 6 Jodie Willett (Merida Flight Centre) 1:51:49 7 Therese Rhodes 1:54:23 8 Niki Fisher (Giant) 1:55:48 9 Rowena Fry (Avanti) 1:57:36 10 Anna Beck 1:58:06 11 Nicola Hogan (Drift Bikes) 2:00:38 -2laps Jaclyn Schapel (Giant Australia) -2laps Nicole Keily DNF Rebecca Mates DNS Kelly Bartlett

Under 23 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Henderson (Crowne Plaza Canberra) 1:31:48 -1lap Shelly Flood