Jason English (Merida OnTheGo) and Jenni King (Target Trek) won the 2013 Australian marathon national championships in Atherton, Queensland.

Men

English took out the gruelling 103-kilometre race in a time of five hours, 18 minutes - just over two minutes ahead of 2012 defending champion Andy Blair (Swell-Specialized). Peter Hatton (Giant Racing) rounded out the podium, crossing the line in five hours, 33 minutes.

A five-time solo 24-hour mountain bike world champion, English had the endurance to come from behind to clinch the win.

"Because this race went out to five hours it worked in my favour," English said.

English moved from fifth place to second after two laps of the challenging tropical terrain before taking the lead with just 13 kilometres left to race.

"I knew if Andy didn't slow down he would keep the gap." English said of his second lap feats. "I had to rely on the challenge of the tough climbs to work their magic in my favour."

The green and gold jersey adds to English's solo 24-Hour Australian title won over the Easter long weekend in Canberra.

"Two national titles in three weeks, I feel a bit greedy but I'm stoked," English said.

After leading for the majority of the race, second placed Blair said he gave it everything.

"I wanted to ride my own race - if anyone got across to me I wanted to make them work for it," Blair said. "When Jason reached me, I couldn't hold his pace and he got away from me. I'm really happy with my race today though."

Women

In the women's race, it was Victoria's Jenni King who prevailed to claim the national title ahead of Therese Rhodes (Liv/Giant) and Sarah Riley (Liv/Giant).

King completed the 103-kilometre course in a time of six hours, 45 minutes - 15 minutes ahead of Rhodes and a further 23 minutes to Riley.

"I was just happy to finish, I had heard how tough the course was," King said.

"I wasn't even thinking about the result, but it's a bonus to take the national title," the 2012 Australian Cross Country National Champion said.

2012 defending champion Peta Mullens (Target-Trek) was forced to withdraw midway through the race, leaving the door open for teammate King to claim the Australian jersey.

Irish national Jenny Fay (Swell-Specialised) was the first across the line but unable to claim the Australian National title.

"I rode away into the lead early in the second lap," Fay said. "From there, I raced conservatively but still working on the climbs which are my strength - the course suited me down to the ground, in fact if I could dream of a course this is it."

Fay was disappointed her nationality prevented her from claiming the Australian title.

"It's a bittersweet day given I still have Irish nationality, so I can only claim the race win. I'm looking forward to racing the Irish national marathon champs in September," Fay said.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason English 5:18:59 2 Andrew Blair 0:02:41 3 Peter Hatton 0:14:52 4 Michael Crosbie 0:17:42 5 Shaun Lewis 0:22:01 6 Chris Hanson 0:29:49 7 Peter Kutschera 0:30:45 8 Edward McDonald 0:42:32 9 Graeme Arnott 0:48:06 10 Nelson Tilley 0:52:04 11 Rohin Adams 0:55:10 12 Daniel Rubach 0:55:16 13 Chris Fisher 1:00:42 14 Dominic Hoyal 1:00:51 15 Nigel James 1:10:37 16 Mike Blewitt 1:14:35 17 Paul Mashford 1:18:45 18 Lennon Colclough 1:19:49 19 Wayne Dickinson 1:21:41 20 Anthony Hoyal 1:22:32 21 Liam McCrory 1:23:06 22 Jason McAvoy 1:30:36 23 John Henderson 1:39:06 24 Gavin Scott 1:45:48 25 Graham Grant 1:45:50 26 Peter Selkrig 1:53:16 27 Darren Caruso 1:57:10 28 Ben May 2:01:34 29 Brian Tracey 2:04:50 30 Les Heap 2:12:44 31 Jon Standage 2:17:48 32 Jake Salmon 2:19:23 33 Andrew Janke 2:29:02 34 Tim O'Dwyer 2:42:39 35 Scott Green 2:56:08 36 Warren Pike 3:00:52 37 Malcolm Lindsay 3:02:35 38 Daniel Matthews 3:07:41 39 David Lyons 3:15:39 40 Jackson Curtis 3:26:48 41 Bradley Wassmuth 3:32:03 -1 Lap Michael Mehonoshen -1 Lap Stephen King -1 Lap Nick Verhoeven DNF Adrian Jackson DNF Kyle Ward DNF Luke Fetch DNF Daniel McDonald DNF Jeff Rubach DNF Wayne Evans DNF Karl Bull DNF Scott Emmerson DNF Robert Waters DNF Garry James DNF Roeland Suys DNF Ray Giddins DNF Ian Kruger DNF Matt Driver DNF Gavin Taylor DNF Jason Bray DNF Andrew Graham DNF Peter Gibson DNF Ron Whitehead DNF Adam Cobain DNF Brendan Johnston DNF Gary Purtell DNF Josh Prentice DNF Jordan Depledge-Smith DNF Brendon Skerke DNF Raymond Rhodes DNF Greg Parr DNF Anthony Shippard DNF Michael Lentas DNF Dylan Cooper DNF Peter Winfield DNF Chris Perkins DNS Murray Spink DNS Andrei Tonello DNS Brendan Hills