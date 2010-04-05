Image 1 of 53 The Men's podium, L to R, Brett Bellchambers (4th and 1st Singlespeed), Andy Fellows (2nd), Jason English (Australian Champion), Scott Chancellor (3rd), Ed McDonald (5th and 2nd Singlespeed) (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 2 of 53 Karen Taylor (21st) (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 3 of 53 Solo Singlespeed winner, and 4th overall, Brett Bellchambers (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 4 of 53 Meaghan Binder topping up in the feed zone on Sunday morning (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 5 of 53 Garry James (11th overall and winner of the 45-49 category) in the feed area on Sunday morning. World champion Jason English from Port Macquarie and Victorian Jessica Douglas claimed back-to-back victories at the Australian Solo 24-hour Mountain Bike Championship in Canberra. The race was one of the major Australian qualifying events for the 2010 24-hour Solo World Championship to be staged in Canberra in October.

173 competitors assembled on the start line at Majura Pines. They faced a nine-kilometer course, renown for being hilly and technical. Riders amassed more than 400 kilometres over the 24 hours.

As a mark of respect to one of Australia's most successful mountain bike riders James Williamson, who tragically passed away in South Africa while participating in the Cape Epic on March 23, the race was held over 23 hours and 59 minutes.

A minute's silence was observed before the riders, who wore black armbands, completed a slow roll out lap in honour of their friend and fellow rider.

A Canberra local, Williamson, 26, was a national solo 24hr champion, world solo 24hr champion and was the editor of the Australian Enduro mountain bike magazine.

English makes it three national titles in a row

Completing 46 laps, English claimed his third national 24-hour crown in a row.

"Its fantastic to win three in a row," said English after the race. "It's awesome. Its my 10th win in a row in a 24-hour event."

As expected, the men's race was wide open in the opening couple of hours. John Blankenstein made a charge, however this was quickly chased down by underdog singlespeeder Brett Bellchambers, who looked very strong for the first six hours.

On lap three, English gained the lead again, and then consolidated that lead on lap 13, opening up his first real gap.

"The only move I made was to try and catch Brett," said English. "So that happened eventually in traffic, and he fell back into the main group. I had a bit of a lead, so I capitalised on that and expanded on my lead during the early hours of the night."

English held on out the front of the field, however positions in the chase group changed on a number of occasions throughout the night.

With three hours to go Andrew Fellows put his foot on the gas producing a swift 30:02 on lap 40. English counterattacked immediately, responding with an extremely fast 27:30, taking nearly seven minutes off his fastest lap time.

"It was probably a very silly thing do with those kays in my legs. I think I was going to suffer afterwards. I was a dribbling mess by the end of that fast lap."

At the end of time, Fellows finished in second position, one lap behind English, followed by Scott Chancellor in third, both men completing 45 laps each.

English will now turn his attention to the World Championships on home soil in Canberra in six months as he attempts to defend his world title.

"I just want to see an Australian win, that's the goal I have.

"It's important not to get sucked in by the faster US-based riders who like to charge off and go too hard. The Australians have the patience and can sit back and bring it home strong."

Douglas dominates women's race

In the women's race, Jessica Douglas opened strongly and didn't relinquish her lead for the entire race, comfortably completing 38 laps to defeat Claire Graydon (37 laps) and Rebecca Parkes (36 laps), who played out a great battle for second place.

"I'm very pleased to have it all over and done with," said Douglas, who finshed fourth at last year's World Championships. "I only been back in training for four weeks. I was just relying on previous 24-hour form and a hell of a lot of base."

"I had a minute gap and it just grew from there.

"My body didn't want to play from midnight until 6:00 am. It was 90 percent mental. I definitely overrode my survival instincts on my body."

Men's Open 1 Jason English 46 laps 2 Andrew Fellows 45 3 Scott Chancellor 45 4 Brett Bellchambers (SS) 44 5 Edward McDonald (SS) 43 6 Shane Taylor 41 7 Jason McAvoy 41 8 Andrew Hall 41 9 Benjamin Hallowell 40 10 John Clews 39 11 Garry James 39 12 Richard Peil 39 13 David Speering (SS) 38 14 Jeff Rooney 37 15 Dean Jones 37 16 Matthew Reekie 37 17 Craig Honeybrook 37 18 Matthew Griggs 37 19 John Evans 37 20 Kevin Wells 36 21 Michael Hernan 36 22 Andrew Clark 35 23 Ross Cairns 35 24 Aaron Thomson 35 25 Brad Hawthorne 35 26 Matt Hand 35 27 Joe Avery 35 28 Phil Welch 35 29 James Lamb 35 30 Jason Dreggs 34 31 David McDonald 34 32 Deon Revet 34 33 Warrick Hancock 34 34 Shawn Sabre 34 35 Benjamin Culton 34 36 Samuel Warmington (SS) 34 37 Peter Johnson 34 38 Geoff Gilchrist 33 39 Phillip Banks (SS) 33 40 Cang Nguyen 33 41 David Eccles 33 42 Andre Quaglio (SS) 33 43 Trevor Fairhurst 32 44 Clayton Locke 32 45 Darren Groves 32 46 Timothy Grover 32 47 Benjamin Bruce 32 48 Phillip Byron (SS) 32 49 Steven Timbrell 32 50 Mark Mollenhagen 31 51 Mark Caulfield 31 52 Chris St Jack 31 53 Duncan Miller 31 54 Cameron Dalton 31 55 Rob Paksec (SS) 30 56 Grantley Butterfield 30 57 Mark Feeney 30 58 Trevor Creighton (SS) 30 59 David Milne (SS) 30 60 James Eldridge 30 61 Brenden Hargraves 29 62 Jason "The" Head 29 63 Andrew Remely 29 64 Dave McGregor 29 65 Angelo De Maria 29 66 Stewart McKenzie 29 67 Jon Odams 29 68 Evan Sheppard 28 69 Craig Dunlop (SS) 28 70 Steve Woodward (SS) 28 71 Martin Wisata 27 72 Toby Hartley 27 73 Darren Sattler 27 74 Jody Musgrove 26 75 Ben Binder 26 76 Joshua Taylor 26 77 Timothy Aust 26 78 Brad Poidevin 26 79 Andrew Chamberlain 26 80 Matthew Madin 25 81 Robert Bishop (SS) 25 82 Andrew Handyside 25 83 Richard Ferris 25 84 Dan McNamara 25 85 Ivan Chan 24 86 Tony Rowley 24 87 Robbie Morris 24 88 Matt Turner 24 89 Andrew Beddie 24 90 Kevin Skidmore 23 91 Peter Saw 23 92 Lloyd Newell 23 93 Geoff Moon 21 94 Stephen Jackson 20 95 Brian Merton 20 96 John Styles 20 97 Warren Willson 20 98 Brad Mertens (SS) 20 99 Ken Schack-Evans 20 100 Hieu Nguyen 19 101 Arran Pearson 18 102 Scott Walker 18 103 John Dietz 17 104 Colin Littleton 17 105 David Feeney 17 106 Jason Harrod 16 107 Nick Mostyn 15 108 Carl Sommerville 13 109 Scott Abercrombie (SS) 13 110 Mike Brennan 13 DNF John Blankenstein DNF Andrew Bell DNF True Swain DNF Joel Donney DNF David Power (SS) DNF Dan Mackay DNF Francis Le Brun DNF Neil Dall DNF Brendan Den (SS) DNF Dirk Riding DNF Michael Culhane DNF Adrian Jones DNS Tony Bond DNS Timothy Cafe DNS Dean Pattenden DNS Robbie Verity DNS Corey Werfel

Women's Open 1 Jessica Douglas 38 laps 2 Claire Graydon 37 3 Bec Parkes (SS) 36 4 Jacqui Kennett 33 5 Belinda Porter 32 6 Jac Connell 32 7 Claire Stevens 32 8 Diane Perry 31 9 Anne Napier 30 10 Yolande Joubert 29 11 Marea England 29 12 Erin Zimmer (SS) 26 13 Merryl King 26 14 Kris Nicholls (SS) 25 15 Philippa Rostan (SS) 24 16 Meaghan Binder 24 17 Kirsty Cummin 22 18 Kathleen Kingwill 21 19 Julie Bassett 16 20 Monica Skjerve 14 21 Karen Taylor 13 22 Susan Webber 12 DNF Anne Antrecht DNF Kathryn Stolarski DNF Sue Thompson

Men's 6 + 6 1 Mark Tupalski 26 laps 2 Taylor Charlton 23 3 Thomas Power 22 4 Andrew Johnson 22 5 Joseph Arrouk 20 6 Chris White 20 7 James Ross 19 8 Ross Hamilton 19 9 Peter Feain 19 10 Cameron Rybinski 18 11 Harry Herne 18 12 Patrick Wark 15 DNF Dylan Cooper DNF Peter Hatton DNF Craig Armour DNF Nick Menager