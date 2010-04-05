Trending

English, Douglas retain their National titles

World Champion stays one lap ahead to hold onto green and gold jersey

The Men's podium, L to R, Brett Bellchambers (4th and 1st Singlespeed), Andy Fellows (2nd), Jason English (Australian Champion), Scott Chancellor (3rd), Ed McDonald (5th and 2nd Singlespeed)

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Karen Taylor (21st)

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Solo Singlespeed winner, and 4th overall, Brett Bellchambers

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Meaghan Binder topping up in the feed zone on Sunday morning

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Garry James (11th overall and winner of the 45-49 category) in the feed area on Sunday morning.

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Peter Johnson (37th)

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Steve Timbrell (49th)

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Single Speed rider Phillip Byron (7th in single speed) gets his photo taken by Australian Under 15 XC Champion Zoe Binder.

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Taylor Charlton was the impressive winner of the 12 hour (7+5) category for Under 18 riders. His 23 laps in 12 hours was exactly half of the 24 hour men's winner Jason English's 46.

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Shawn Sabre (34th) early on Sunday morning

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Monica Skjerve (20th)

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Jess Douglas with the end (and victory) in sight.

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Kevin Wells comes throught he pines on the final lap of the race on Sunday.

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Amanda Sanderson on her last lap in the 7+5 category

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
The Women's podium, L to R, Jacqui Kennett (4th), Claire Graydon (2nd) Jess Douglas (Australian Champion), Bec Parkes, (3rd and 1st Singlespeed), Belinda Porter (5th)

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Finished ! The race is a personal challenge for many.

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
The memorial armbands for James Williamson

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Winner Jason English (centre) with his Wife and pit crew Jennii, gets some treatment after the race while chatting with Dan Mackay, 2nd in 2009, after returning from hospital with his broken collarbone.

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Jason McAvoy, 2nd in the world in his age-group on two occasions, had to be content with 2nd in the Australian Championships to Brett Bellchambers.

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
The Singlespeed riders display a useful feature on their bikes.

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Women's winner Jess Douglas gets a bit of rest before the presentations.

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Claire Graydon (2nd) being congratulated at the finish.

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Dave McGregorm 64th overall and winner of the Male 60+ category

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Claire Graydon, 2nd in Open Women.

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Andy Fellows, 3rd at the 2009 World Championships, rides his last lap into 2nd place.

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Gotta get me one of those number plates.

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Ivan Chan (85th)

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Jess Douglas (1st) in the fairy lights

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
It was a family weekend for Meaghan Binder (16th) and husband Ben (75th), with their 3 children and parents all there to provide support.

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Previous Australian and World competitor Melinda Behrens put the bike away this Easter to support Jacqui Kennett (4th)

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Women's winner Jess Douglas

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Dan Mackay made his traditional slow start, but a broken collarbone overnight prevented the much anticipated re-match of the 2009 race when Dan and Jason English were only 2 minutes apart at the end.

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
True Swain leading Brett Bellchambers (4th overall and 1st Single Speed)

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Andrew Bell

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Jason English (1st) leads Andy Fellows (2nd) and Scott Chancellor (3rd) through the early gloom in the forest. 24 hours later, the order would be the same.

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Single Speed riders Brad Mertens and Rob Paksec during the start.

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
At the start, Australia's top 24 hour riders lead the field for a rolling lap in memory of James Williamson, from L to R, Jason English, Andy Bell, Dan Mackay, Brett Bellchambers, True Swain.

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Reigning Australian and World Solo 24 Hour Champion Jason English before the race

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Tributes to James Williamson, 2006 Australian and 2008 World Solo 24 Hour Champion

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Jac Connell (6th)

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Merryl King (13th) gets an update from her support crew in the pits.

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Tim Grover (46th)

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Trippin' the light fantastic

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
At the other end of the feed zone, riders top up before heading back into the pine forest

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
The helpers in the feed zone get ready for a long night, with some light rain falling.

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
The finsh arch at night

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Joel Donney (2008 World U25 Champion) was also a DNF this year.

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Dan Mackay (2nd to Jason English in 2009) gets a helping hand in the pits from Sarah, but a broken collarbone put and end to his race a few hours later.

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Jess Douglas' night bike ready and waiting in the pits.

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Anne Antrecht rode stronlgy early in the race until a fall and some stitches caused a DNF.

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
The strain starts to show on the face of Jason English (1st) during a pit stop.

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
John Blankenstein's race finished earlyon Sunday morning this year.

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Removing those last few grams before race start.

(Image credit: Russell Baker)

World champion Jason English from Port Macquarie and Victorian Jessica Douglas claimed back-to-back victories at the Australian Solo 24-hour Mountain Bike Championship in Canberra. The race was one of the major Australian qualifying events for the 2010 24-hour Solo World Championship to be staged in Canberra in October.

173 competitors assembled on the start line at Majura Pines. They faced a nine-kilometer course, renown for being hilly and technical. Riders amassed more than 400 kilometres over the 24 hours.

As a mark of respect to one of Australia's most successful mountain bike riders James Williamson, who tragically passed away in South Africa while participating in the Cape Epic on March 23, the race was held over 23 hours and 59 minutes.

A minute's silence was observed before the riders, who wore black armbands, completed a slow roll out lap in honour of their friend and fellow rider.

A Canberra local, Williamson, 26, was a national solo 24hr champion, world solo 24hr champion and was the editor of the Australian Enduro mountain bike magazine.

English makes it three national titles in a row

Completing 46 laps, English claimed his third national 24-hour crown in a row.

"Its fantastic to win three in a row," said English after the race. "It's awesome. Its my 10th win in a row in a 24-hour event."

As expected, the men's race was wide open in the opening couple of hours. John Blankenstein made a charge, however this was quickly chased down by underdog singlespeeder Brett Bellchambers, who looked very strong for the first six hours.

On lap three, English gained the lead again, and then consolidated that lead on lap 13, opening up his first real gap.

"The only move I made was to try and catch Brett," said English. "So that happened eventually in traffic, and he fell back into the main group. I had a bit of a lead, so I capitalised on that and expanded on my lead during the early hours of the night."

English held on out the front of the field, however positions in the chase group changed on a number of occasions throughout the night.

With three hours to go Andrew Fellows put his foot on the gas producing a swift 30:02 on lap 40. English counterattacked immediately, responding with an extremely fast 27:30, taking nearly seven minutes off his fastest lap time.

"It was probably a very silly thing do with those kays in my legs. I think I was going to suffer afterwards. I was a dribbling mess by the end of that fast lap."

At the end of time, Fellows finished in second position, one lap behind English, followed by Scott Chancellor in third, both men completing 45 laps each.

English will now turn his attention to the World Championships on home soil in Canberra in six months as he attempts to defend his world title.

"I just want to see an Australian win, that's the goal I have.

"It's important not to get sucked in by the faster US-based riders who like to charge off and go too hard. The Australians have the patience and can sit back and bring it home strong."

Douglas dominates women's race

In the women's race, Jessica Douglas opened strongly and didn't relinquish her lead for the entire race, comfortably completing 38 laps to defeat Claire Graydon (37 laps) and Rebecca Parkes (36 laps), who played out a great battle for second place.

"I'm very pleased to have it all over and done with," said Douglas, who finshed fourth at last year's World Championships. "I only been back in training for four weeks. I was just relying on previous 24-hour form and a hell of a lot of base."

"I had a minute gap and it just grew from there.

"My body didn't want to play from midnight until 6:00 am. It was 90 percent mental. I definitely overrode my survival instincts on my body."

Men's Open
1Jason English46laps
2Andrew Fellows45
3Scott Chancellor45
4Brett Bellchambers (SS)44
5Edward McDonald (SS)43
6Shane Taylor41
7Jason McAvoy41
8Andrew Hall41
9Benjamin Hallowell40
10John Clews39
11Garry James39
12Richard Peil39
13David Speering (SS)38
14Jeff Rooney37
15Dean Jones37
16Matthew Reekie37
17Craig Honeybrook37
18Matthew Griggs37
19John Evans37
20Kevin Wells36
21Michael Hernan36
22Andrew Clark35
23Ross Cairns35
24Aaron Thomson35
25Brad Hawthorne35
26Matt Hand35
27Joe Avery35
28Phil Welch35
29James Lamb35
30Jason Dreggs34
31David McDonald34
32Deon Revet34
33Warrick Hancock34
34Shawn Sabre34
35Benjamin Culton34
36Samuel Warmington (SS)34
37Peter Johnson34
38Geoff Gilchrist33
39Phillip Banks (SS)33
40Cang Nguyen33
41David Eccles33
42Andre Quaglio (SS)33
43Trevor Fairhurst32
44Clayton Locke32
45Darren Groves32
46Timothy Grover32
47Benjamin Bruce32
48Phillip Byron (SS)32
49Steven Timbrell32
50Mark Mollenhagen31
51Mark Caulfield31
52Chris St Jack31
53Duncan Miller31
54Cameron Dalton31
55Rob Paksec (SS)30
56Grantley Butterfield30
57Mark Feeney30
58Trevor Creighton (SS)30
59David Milne (SS)30
60James Eldridge30
61Brenden Hargraves29
62Jason "The" Head29
63Andrew Remely29
64Dave McGregor29
65Angelo De Maria29
66Stewart McKenzie29
67Jon Odams29
68Evan Sheppard28
69Craig Dunlop (SS)28
70Steve Woodward (SS)28
71Martin Wisata27
72Toby Hartley27
73Darren Sattler27
74Jody Musgrove26
75Ben Binder26
76Joshua Taylor26
77Timothy Aust26
78Brad Poidevin26
79Andrew Chamberlain26
80Matthew Madin25
81Robert Bishop (SS)25
82Andrew Handyside25
83Richard Ferris25
84Dan McNamara25
85Ivan Chan24
86Tony Rowley24
87Robbie Morris24
88Matt Turner24
89Andrew Beddie24
90Kevin Skidmore23
91Peter Saw23
92Lloyd Newell23
93Geoff Moon21
94Stephen Jackson20
95Brian Merton20
96John Styles20
97Warren Willson20
98Brad Mertens (SS)20
99Ken Schack-Evans20
100Hieu Nguyen19
101Arran Pearson18
102Scott Walker18
103John Dietz17
104Colin Littleton17
105David Feeney17
106Jason Harrod16
107Nick Mostyn15
108Carl Sommerville13
109Scott Abercrombie (SS)13
110Mike Brennan13
DNFJohn Blankenstein
DNFAndrew Bell
DNFTrue Swain
DNFJoel Donney
DNFDavid Power (SS)
DNFDan Mackay
DNFFrancis Le Brun
DNFNeil Dall
DNFBrendan Den (SS)
DNFDirk Riding
DNFMichael Culhane
DNFAdrian Jones
DNSTony Bond
DNSTimothy Cafe
DNSDean Pattenden
DNSRobbie Verity
DNSCorey Werfel

Women's Open
1Jessica Douglas38laps
2Claire Graydon37
3Bec Parkes (SS)36
4Jacqui Kennett33
5Belinda Porter32
6Jac Connell32
7Claire Stevens32
8Diane Perry31
9Anne Napier30
10Yolande Joubert29
11Marea England29
12Erin Zimmer (SS)26
13Merryl King26
14Kris Nicholls (SS)25
15Philippa Rostan (SS)24
16Meaghan Binder24
17Kirsty Cummin22
18Kathleen Kingwill21
19Julie Bassett16
20Monica Skjerve14
21Karen Taylor13
22Susan Webber12
DNFAnne Antrecht
DNFKathryn Stolarski
DNFSue Thompson

Men's 6 + 6
1Mark Tupalski26laps
2Taylor Charlton23
3Thomas Power22
4Andrew Johnson22
5Joseph Arrouk20
6Chris White20
7James Ross19
8Ross Hamilton19
9Peter Feain19
10Cameron Rybinski18
11Harry Herne18
12Patrick Wark15
DNFDylan Cooper
DNFPeter Hatton
DNFCraig Armour
DNFNick Menager

Women's 6 + 6
1Vanina Vergoz21laps
2Amanda Sanderson20
3Ann Holden19
4Kath Bicknell13
5Juliane Wisata11

 

