Trending

Menzies, Cliff-Ryan nab soaking Athens Twilight

Fast and furious racing in the rain

Image 1 of 8

The lucky riders to get call-ups to the front of the men's field in Athens.

The lucky riders to get call-ups to the front of the men's field in Athens.
(Image credit: Michael Desmond)
Image 2 of 8

Six laps to go, say the caped volunteers.

Six laps to go, say the caped volunteers.
(Image credit: Michael Desmond)
Image 3 of 8

Riders pass through the start line - only halfway there.

Riders pass through the start line - only halfway there.
(Image credit: Michael Desmond)
Image 4 of 8

Gaps begin to form as the riders get fatigued

Gaps begin to form as the riders get fatigued
(Image credit: Michael Desmond)
Image 5 of 8

Riders jockey for position in the women's race

Riders jockey for position in the women's race
(Image credit: Michael Desmond)
Image 6 of 8

It was a constant fight to stay upright and in position.

It was a constant fight to stay upright and in position.
(Image credit: Michael Desmond)
Image 7 of 8

The BMW-Bianchi riders endure a pouding rainstorm in Athens.

The BMW-Bianchi riders endure a pouding rainstorm in Athens.
(Image credit: Michael Desmond)
Image 8 of 8

The women have their game-faces on for the Athens Twilight

The women have their game-faces on for the Athens Twilight
(Image credit: Michael Desmond)

It was a dark and stormy night for the racers of the 30th Athens Twilight Criterium, an annual excuse for a gigantic party in the home of the University of Georgia.

Related Articles

UnitedHealthcare returns to winners' circle

Karl Menzies sprinted to victory from a six-man break which formed midway through the men's 80km event. Joining Menzies in the attack were Alessandro Bazzana (Fly V Australia), Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation), Luca Damiani (Kenda p/b Gear Grinder), Ken Hanson (Team Type 1) and Ty Magner (Locos Cycling Team).

The sextet worked well together, initially putting time into the field to gain an advantage before backing off when necessary to conserve some energy for the finale, which was sure to be interesting.

"With the conditions like they were, the top 20 guys in the race were always near the front," Menzies explained afterwards.

"There were a lot of attacks the first half of the race. We were covering everything. We had someone in every move. It just happened to be the one I was in that stuck."

Damiani instigated the decisive move but it was Menzies who made a solo bid with just over a lap to go that only Bazzana was able to cover.

"He [Bazzana] attacked through the bottom two corners, but coming out of the last corner I was able to get back up to him," Menzies said.

It was then a case of the towering Australian using his superior strength and speed to kick in the finale and take what was a much-needed win for both himself and the UnitedHealthcare team.

Even with the pitch black skies and pounding rain, the women's pro field waged a fast and furious battle on the four-corner course.

The Colavita-Baci team may have lost its star sprinter in Tina Pic when she retired this year, but the Georgia-based team found a solid replacement in Cliff-Ryan who claimed the victory in the Athens Twilight Criterium.

The in-line skater turned road racer soldiered through a pounding rain storm to emerge from the much-reduced field on the home stretch a clear winner.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Professional)1:45:28
2Alessandro Bazzana (Fly V Australia)0:00:00
3Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:00:02
4Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1)
5Ty Magner (Locos Grill & Pub)0:00:04
6Luca Damiani (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by)0:00:04
7Alexey Schmidt (Team Type 1)0:00:39
8Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)0:00:39
9Eric Barlevav (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)0:00:40
10Daniel Holt (Team Type 1)
11Patrick Allison (Team Ion - United Healthcare)0:00:40
12Chad Burdzilauskas (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GearGrinder)0:00:41
13Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's)0:00:41
14Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)0:00:41
15Emile Abraham (Aerocat Racing)0:00:41
16Matthew Crane (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)0:00:41
17Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's)0:00:41
18Sean Sullivan (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Jonny)0:00:41
19Chad Hartley (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:00:42
20Timothy Henry (Team Type 1 Development)0:00:42
21Yosvany Falcon (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:00:42
22Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis fb Jittery Joe's)0:00:42
23Joseph Rosskopf (Team Mountain Khakis fbJittery Joe's)0:00:43
24Christopher Schmidt (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)0:00:43
25Rich Harper (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder)0:00:43
26Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis fbJittery Joe's)
27David Guttenplan (Team Mountain Khakis fb Jittery Joe's)0:00:44
28Robert Lea (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:00:45
29Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia)
30Andrew Meyer0:00:48
31Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)0:00:56
32Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)0:01:08
33Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis fb Jittery Joe's)0:01:16
34Robert White (KENDA Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder)0:03:19
35Jared Nieters (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)0:04:29

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling)0:59:31
2Samantha Schneider (TEAM Tibco)0:00:00
3Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
4Christina Smith (Veloforma)
5Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty 12)
6Tiffany Pezzulo (Threads.com/DFT)0:00:01
7Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten Racing)0:00:01
8Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft)0:00:01
9Rachel Warner (BMW-Bianchi)0:00:03
10Elizabeth Morse Hill (Team Fuji)0:00:03
11Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)0:00:03
12Kate Veronneau (Kutztown Cutters)0:00:04
13Rebecca Larson (Fulton Flyers)0:00:06
14Liza Rachetto (Threads.com/DFT)0:00:35
15Kate Ross (BMW-Bianchi)0:00:37
16Jennifer Mcrae
17Cinthia Lehner (Raleigh Allstars)0:00:48
18Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)0:00:56
19Deb Sweeney Whitmore (BMW-Bianchi)0:01:25

 

Latest on Cyclingnews