Athens Twilight past winners
2002-2009
Elite Men
2009 Heath Blackgrove (Hotel San Jose)
2008 Rahsaan Bahati (Rock Racing)
2007 Mark Hekman (Abercrombie & Fitch)
2006 Vasili Davidenko (Navigators)
2005 Vasili Davidenko (Navigators)
2004 Brice Jones (Health Net)
2003 Dan Schmatz (7UP-Maxxis)
2002 Gord Fraser (Mercury)
Elite Women
2009 Brooke Miller (Tibco)
2008 Rebecca Larson (Aaron's)
2007 Katharine Carroll (Aaron's)
2006 Jen McRae (Conex Train)
2005 Shannon Hutchinson (L5 Flyers)
2004 Tina Pic (Genesis Scuba)
2003 Candice Blickem (Genesis Scuba)
2002 Ina Teutenberg (Saturn)
