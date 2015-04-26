Holloway defends title at Athens Twilight Criterium
Companioni second and Travieso third
Pro Men: Athens, Georgia -
Daniel Holloway (Alto Velo-SeaSucker) defend his title at the Athens Twilight Criterium held on Saturday night in Georgia. The elite criterium champion lapped the field and out-sprinted his breakaway companion Ruben Companioni (Stradalli Cycle p/b Safetti) to take the win. Frank Travieso (UnitedHealthcare/706 Project) was third.
From the starting gun of the men’s event, Holloway was active on the front, trying to force a break on the .69-mile course. He eventually got his way early on with German track rider Christian Grasmann from the imposing Majola/Pushbikers squad in tow.
Six riders took up the chase, with local Georgia racer Thomas Brown (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project) leading the charge. The move was a strong one, with multiple teams represented in the breakaway.
The break eventually lapped the field, and incredibly with 45 laps to go, Holloway pushed through to the front once more and attacked, this time taking Ruben Companioni (Stradelli) along for the ride.
Holloway and Companioni, who had crashed earlier in the race, established a break with 27 laps to go, and quickly eked out 20 seconds, taking advantage of disorganized teams back in the pack.
It was a titanic effort as Holloway, who started the original breakaway, and continued to push more and more of an advantage out on the field led by UnitedHealthcare-706 Project and Astellas.
Even though Astellas chased hard, they couldn’t chase down the duo as gap extended to 44 seconds.
When Holloway and Companioni hit 10 laps to go, only 15 seconds separated them from making contact with the back of the pack.
"We were by ourselves in the last 10 laps and it looked good," Holloway said about his lead with Companioni, "But this kind of course can still eat you up and spit you out, I tried to recognise that and stayed smooth."
As the laps ticked away, the duo eased off the pedals giving them a clean opportunity to sprint it out together and dealing with the chaos of the pack.
"I had told him ‘Let’s not get crazy. Don’t get wild. Don’t crash or overdue it just because we’re out. Let’s just have the respect to get to the finish line.'"
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Daniel Holloway (Altovelo-SeaSucker)
|2
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Stradalli Cycle p/b Safetti
|3
|Frank Travieso (Team UnitedHealthcare / The 706 Project)
|4
|Brendan Rhim (California Giant / Specialized)
|5
|Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|6
|Stephen Hyde (Astellas Cycling Team)
|7
|Christian Grasmann (Maloja/Pushbikers)
|8
|Zachary Kratche (J.Brown p/b Ms.Roses)
|9
|Ben Renkema (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
|10
|Hector F. Aguilar (Southern Crescent Cycling)
|11
|Martin Reinert (Maloja/Pushbikers)
|12
|Emile Abraham (Texas Roadhouse p/b Stradalli)
|13
|Adam Farabaugh (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|14
|Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse p/b Stradalli)
|15
|David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|16
|David Duquette (DOM360.com)
|17
|Michael Hernandez (Hot Tubes Junior Development)
|18
|Martin Hacecky (Maloja/Pushbikers)
|19
|Brendan Cornett (LITESPEED-BMW)
|20
|Shane Braley (DOM360.com)
|21
|Matthew Salpietro (Texas Roadhouse p/b Stradalli)
|22
|Matt Moosa (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
|23
|Stefan Schafer (Maloja/Pushbikers)
|24
|Cristian Torres (CRCA/Foundation)
|25
|Norlandy Taveras (CRCA/Foundation)
|26
|Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
|27
|Michael Stoop (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|28
|Nolan Tankersley (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
|29
|Andrew Reardon (Sonic Cycling)
|30
|Adam Koble (Team UnitedHealthcare / The 706 Project)
|31
|David Arteaga (Giant-Crater Maui Hawai'i)
|32
|Diego Goromito (EDD Contractor)
|33
|Paul Morris (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|34
|Matic Strgar
|35
|Cole Archambault (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar)
|36
|Ed Veal (Real Deal/Gears p/b WaspCam)
|37
|Anthony Rizzo (Revolve Residential P/B Pre-Reg.com)
|38
|Stephen Hoffman (Clif Bar)
|39
|Thomas Brown (Team UnitedHealthcare / The 706 Project)
|40
|Andy Scarano (Team UnitedHealthcare / The 706 Project)
|41
|Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|42
|Jared Nieters (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|43
|No name
|44
|Landen Wark-Acebo (ENGVT-Untapped)
|45
|Hogan Sills (Astellas Cycling Team)
|46
|Adam Myerson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|47
|Peter Olejniczak (Astellas Cycling Team)
|48
|Alex Kellum (J. Brown p/b Ms. Roses)
|49
|Fletcher Lydick (ATH Devo)
|50
|Brock Mason
|51
|Chris Uberti (Team UnitedHealthcare / The 706 Project)
|52
|ryan joyce (TBS Racing / Buffalo Bicycling Club)
|53
|Sam Rosenholtz (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar)
|54
|Tommy Schubert (Extract.Coffee/Rocket Espresso)
|55
|Mathew Meunier (Extract.Coffee/Rocket Espresso)
|56
|Austin Ulich (ATH Devo)
|57
|Dave Warner (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar)
|58
|Anthony Rodriguez (CRCA/Foundation)
|59
|Artur Sagat (J. Brown p/b Ms. Roses)
|60
|Jesse Keough (CRCA/Foundation)
|61
|Justin Meade (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
|62
|David Goodman (ATH Devo)
|63
|No name
|64
|No name
|65
|Marco Aledia (Altovelo-SeaSucker)
|66
|Chad Hartley (Altovelo-SeaSucker)
|67
|Justin Pfaff (Pioneer Mortgage Funding Pb Yourkey.com)
|68
|Jack Drake (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|69
|Grayson Brookshire (Greenlife-Organic Valley p/b Hiball Energy/Globalbike Elite Team)
|70
|Juan Pimentel (UCI CT: Champion System - Stans's NoTubes)
|71
|Hunter Resek (Team KBC Devo/Aubrey's Restaurants)
|72
|John Butler (J.Brown p/b Ms.Roses)
|73
|Andrew Crater (DOM360.com)
|74
|Juan Carlos Arias (Southern Crescent Cycling)
|75
|Richard Rainville (Furman University Cycling)
|76
|David Grundman (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|77
|Dimitri Lemus (Team Beyer Auto)
|78
|Stefan Mastaller (Maloja/Pushbikers)
|79
|Brian Hill (Team UnitedHealthcare / The 706 Project)
|80
|Nate Morse (RACE CF)
|81
|Isaac Strickland (Velocity Racing)
|82
|Joshua Friedman (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar)
|83
|JD Bergmann (Clif Bar)
|84
|Broderick Hartley (Vie 13)
|85
|Justin Lowe (J.Brown p/b Ms.Roses)
|86
|Hank Booth (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
|87
|Chris Mojock
|88
|A.J. Moran (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar)
|89
|Brandon Pruett (LITESPEED-BMW)
|90
|Brandon Borth (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|91
|Andrew Fairman (Revolve Residential p/b Pre-Reg.com)
|92
|Brock Denis (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
|93
|Dominic Caiazzo (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar)
|94
|Alex McLaughlin (Texas Roadhouse p/b Stradalli)
|95
|Brian Suto (CT Cycling Advancement Program)
|96
|Jonathan Atkins (Velocity Racing)
|97
|Adam Alexander (CRCA/Foundation)
|98
|Myles Lietzke (J.Brown p/b Ms. Roses)
|99
|No name
|100
|Ted Horwitz (Hobbie)
|101
|Jake Andrews (Cherry St. Cycles)
|102
|Benjamin Bryant (NGCA-Team Mission Source)
|103
|Chris McGovern (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|104
|Brad Reed
|105
|Davio Novak (EC Devo)
|106
|Henry Willis (Orlando Velo)
|107
|Abel Quintana
|108
|Matthew Miller (Atlanta Cycling Racing PB New England Financial)
|109
|Osias Lozano (Robson forensics/ hilton head cycling)
|110
|David Monismith (Pioneer Mortgage Funding Pb Yourkey.com)
|111
|Kellen Goodell (J. Brown p/b Ms. Roses)
|112
|Bobby Lea (Maloja/Pushbikers)
|113
|Scott Cugno (Pioneer Mortgage Funding Pb Yourkey.com)
|114
|David Varela (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy