Markt wins race in Austria
Osl collects women's victory
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karl Markt (Aut)
|1:21:48
|2
|Christoph Soukup (Aut)
|0:00:23
|3
|Catriel Andres Soto (Arg)
|0:00:29
|4
|Hannes Metzler (Aut)
|0:00:40
|5
|Sergji Rysenko (Ukr)
|0:00:52
|6
|Jukka Vastaranta (Fin)
|0:01:12
|7
|Simon Scheiber (Aut)
|0:01:40
|8
|Torsten Marx (Ger)
|0:02:56
|9
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)
|0:03:15
|10
|Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr)
|0:03:40
|11
|Rene Tann (Ger)
|0:04:08
|12
|Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr)
|0:04:36
|13
|Roman Rametsteiner (Aut)
|0:05:16
|14
|Manfred Zöger (Aut)
|0:07:41
|15
|Matthias Hoi (Aut)
|0:08:38
|16
|Anton Liyubuy (Ukr)
|0:08:41
|17
|Dumeni Vincenz (Swi)
|0:09:26
|18
|Paul Remy (Fra)
|0:09:44
|19
|Trenton Day (Aus)
|0:09:49
|20
|Cameron Ivory (Aus)
|0:10:36
|21
|Kyle Ward (Aus)
|0:11:51
|22
|Manuel Weissenbacher (Aut)
|0:12:33
|23
|Michael Crosbie (Aus)
|24
|Simon Seehofer (Aut)
|25
|Julian Scherer (Aut)
|26
|Richard Gantner (Aut)
|27
|Daniel Koll (Aut)
|28
|Roland Gantner (Aut)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut)
|1:11:05
|2
|Anja Gradl (Ger)
|0:02:03
|3
|Nataliya Krompets (Ukr)
|0:04:27
|4
|Yana Belomoyna (Ukr)
|0:05:07
|5
|Barbara Benko (Hun)
|0:06:30
|6
|Maria Osl (Aut)
|0:06:57
|7
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut)
|0:09:24
|8
|Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr)
|9
|Zsofia Keri (Hun)
|10
|Kristina Kult (Aut)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy