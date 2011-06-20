Trending

Markt wins race in Austria

Osl collects women's victory

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karl Markt (Aut)1:21:48
2Christoph Soukup (Aut)0:00:23
3Catriel Andres Soto (Arg)0:00:29
4Hannes Metzler (Aut)0:00:40
5Sergji Rysenko (Ukr)0:00:52
6Jukka Vastaranta (Fin)0:01:12
7Simon Scheiber (Aut)0:01:40
8Torsten Marx (Ger)0:02:56
9Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)0:03:15
10Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr)0:03:40
11Rene Tann (Ger)0:04:08
12Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr)0:04:36
13Roman Rametsteiner (Aut)0:05:16
14Manfred Zöger (Aut)0:07:41
15Matthias Hoi (Aut)0:08:38
16Anton Liyubuy (Ukr)0:08:41
17Dumeni Vincenz (Swi)0:09:26
18Paul Remy (Fra)0:09:44
19Trenton Day (Aus)0:09:49
20Cameron Ivory (Aus)0:10:36
21Kyle Ward (Aus)0:11:51
22Manuel Weissenbacher (Aut)0:12:33
23Michael Crosbie (Aus)
24Simon Seehofer (Aut)
25Julian Scherer (Aut)
26Richard Gantner (Aut)
27Daniel Koll (Aut)
28Roland Gantner (Aut)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisabeth Osl (Aut)1:11:05
2Anja Gradl (Ger)0:02:03
3Nataliya Krompets (Ukr)0:04:27
4Yana Belomoyna (Ukr)0:05:07
5Barbara Benko (Hun)0:06:30
6Maria Osl (Aut)0:06:57
7Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut)0:09:24
8Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr)
9Zsofia Keri (Hun)
10Kristina Kult (Aut)

