Markt wins in Windhaag

Gradl takes women's victory

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karl Markt (Aut)1:33:06
2Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)0:00:56
3Milan Spesny (Cze)0:01:27
4Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut)0:01:32
5Matous Ulman (Cze)0:02:27
6Gregor Raggl (Aut)0:04:26
7Filip Eberl (Cze)0:05:15
8Zsolt Juhasz (Hun)0:05:35
9Manfred Zöger (Aut)0:06:42
10Andras Parti (Hun)0:06:47
11Roman Rametsteiner (Aut)0:07:43
12Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)0:09:11
13Rafal Alchimowiz (Pol)0:09:51
14Marcin Kawalec (Pol)0:10:12
15Alessandro Gambino (Ita)0:11:22
16Rafal Hebisz (Pol)0:11:46
17Christoph Mick (Aut)0:12:39
18Zdenek Vobecky (Cze)0:13:12
19Domenico Papaleo (Ita)0:13:41
20Gabor Bogar (Hun)0:14:24
21Markus Preiss (Aut)
22Simon Seehofer (Aut)
23Matthias Grick (Aut)
24Christian Moitzi (Aut)
25Anton Korolev (Rus)
26Daniel Zugg (Aut)
27Roland Gantner (Aut)
28Vadim Arko (Aut)
29Philipp Heigl (Aut)
30Eric Polansek (Aut)
31Alexey Belokrylov (Rus)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anja Gradl (Ger)1:26:36
2Janka Stevkova (Svk)0:04:25
3Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze)
4Lucie Vesela (Cze)
5Tina Kindlhofer (Aut)
6Anna Konovalova (Rus)
7Irina Krenn (Aut)

