Markt wins in Windhaag
Gradl takes women's victory
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karl Markt (Aut)
|1:33:06
|2
|Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)
|0:00:56
|3
|Milan Spesny (Cze)
|0:01:27
|4
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut)
|0:01:32
|5
|Matous Ulman (Cze)
|0:02:27
|6
|Gregor Raggl (Aut)
|0:04:26
|7
|Filip Eberl (Cze)
|0:05:15
|8
|Zsolt Juhasz (Hun)
|0:05:35
|9
|Manfred Zöger (Aut)
|0:06:42
|10
|Andras Parti (Hun)
|0:06:47
|11
|Roman Rametsteiner (Aut)
|0:07:43
|12
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)
|0:09:11
|13
|Rafal Alchimowiz (Pol)
|0:09:51
|14
|Marcin Kawalec (Pol)
|0:10:12
|15
|Alessandro Gambino (Ita)
|0:11:22
|16
|Rafal Hebisz (Pol)
|0:11:46
|17
|Christoph Mick (Aut)
|0:12:39
|18
|Zdenek Vobecky (Cze)
|0:13:12
|19
|Domenico Papaleo (Ita)
|0:13:41
|20
|Gabor Bogar (Hun)
|0:14:24
|21
|Markus Preiss (Aut)
|22
|Simon Seehofer (Aut)
|23
|Matthias Grick (Aut)
|24
|Christian Moitzi (Aut)
|25
|Anton Korolev (Rus)
|26
|Daniel Zugg (Aut)
|27
|Roland Gantner (Aut)
|28
|Vadim Arko (Aut)
|29
|Philipp Heigl (Aut)
|30
|Eric Polansek (Aut)
|31
|Alexey Belokrylov (Rus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anja Gradl (Ger)
|1:26:36
|2
|Janka Stevkova (Svk)
|0:04:25
|3
|Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze)
|4
|Lucie Vesela (Cze)
|5
|Tina Kindlhofer (Aut)
|6
|Anna Konovalova (Rus)
|7
|Irina Krenn (Aut)
