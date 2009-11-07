Image 1 of 29 Pei Ni Chou (Chinese Taipei) finished fifth in the elite women's downhill. (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 2 of 29 Risa Suseanty (Indonesia) crosses the finish line in the elite women's downhill. (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 3 of 29 Mio Suemasa (Japan) is all smiles after winning the elite women's downhill. (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 4 of 29 Mio Suemasa (Japan) is number one. (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 5 of 29 The junior women's podium (l-r): Bui Thi Quyen (Vietnam), 2nd; Vipavee Deekaballes (Thailand), 1st; Kuan Hui Wu (Chinese Taipei), 3rd. (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 6 of 29 (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 7 of 29 The top three finishers in the elite women's downhill (l-r): Risa Suseanty (Indonesia), 2nd; Mio Suemasa (Japan), 1st; Aussanee Pradupyard (Thailand), 3rd. (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 8 of 29 Mio Suemasa (Japan) is the elite women's downhill champion. (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 9 of 29 Mio Suemasa (Japan) celebrates her victory in the elite women's downhill. (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 10 of 29 The elite women's downhill top three with event VIPs. (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 11 of 29 The elite women's podium (l-r): Risa Suseanty (Indonesia), 2nd; Mio Suemasa (Japan), 1st; Aussanee Pradupyard (Thailand), 3rd. (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 12 of 29 Elite women's dowhill champion Mio Suemasa (Japan). (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 13 of 29 Mio Suemasa (Japan) on her way to winning the elite women's downhill. (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 14 of 29 Risa Suseanty (Indonesia) catches some air en route to a second place finish in the elite women's downhill. (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 15 of 29 Sina Sahihi (Islamic Republic of Iran) en route to an eighth place finish in the junior men's downhill. (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 16 of 29 Leung Chun Yin (Hong Kong, China) finished 10th in the junior men's downhill. (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 17 of 29 Action in the elite men's downhill. (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 18 of 29 An elite men's downhill competitor gets some encouragement. (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 19 of 29 Ghazali Hakiki Ali Samson (Malaysia) finished 13th in the elite men's downhill. (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 20 of 29 One of the elite men's downhill competitors airs it out. (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 21 of 29 A rider in the elite men's downhill takes flight. (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 22 of 29 An elite men's downhill competitor about to touch down after catching some air. (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 23 of 29 Muhammad Aim Mohd Fauzi (Malaysia), third place finisher in the junior men's downhill. (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 24 of 29 The junior men's top three pose with event VIPs. (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 25 of 29 The junior men's podium: Hildan Atosma Katana (Indonesia), 2nd; Kazuki Shimizu (Japan), 1st; Muhammad Aim Mohd Fauzi (Malaysia), 3rd. (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 26 of 29 The elite men's downhill podium (l-r): Naoki Idegawa (Japan), 2nd; Popo Ario Sejati (Indonesia), 1st; Tanaphon Jarupeng (Thailand), 3rd. (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 27 of 29 The elite men's downhill podium finishers with event VIPs. (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 28 of 29 Elite men's downhill champion Popo Ario Sejati (Indonesia) gets splashed by his teammates. (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 29 of 29 Ha The Long (Vietnam) crashed during the junior men's downhill. (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships)

Mio Suemasa (Japan) and Popo Ario Sejati (Indonesia) won the elite downhill championships at the Asian Continental Championships on Saturday in Malaysia.

Suemasa, a regular on the downhill and four cross World Cup circuit, defeated Risa Suseanty (Indonesia) by over 15 seconds and Aussanee Pradupyard (Thailand) by 27 seconds.

"The downhill track here is totally different from Japan, I hope that the Malaysian Cycling Federation can organize more mountain bike events here," said Suemasa, who also complimented organizers on the course.

Ario Sejati won the elite men's race ahead of Naoki Idegawa (Japan) and Tanaphon Jarupeng (Thailand) by four and 11 seconds respectively.

"I've only been competing for two years," said a happy Ario Sejati. "The other riders were also very competitive."

Japan also took top honors in the junior men's race. Kazuki Shimizu won by just over one second. Hildan Atosma Katana (Indonesia) was second and Muhammad Aim Mohd Fauzi (Malaysia) was third.

"The Asian (junior) competitors are as 'fierce' as in Europe," said Shimiz, who also added that he liked the track.

Both Atosma Katana and Mohd Fauzi were among those using the race as training for the upcoming SEA Games in Laos.

"I really hope to win gold in the upcoming SEA Games in Laos," said Atosma Katana.

"I'm very dissapointed that I didn't win the gold medal. If I am chosen to compete in SEA Games - Laos, I will do my best to make up for my loss here today," said Mohd Fauzi.

Thailand's Vipavee Deekaballes won the junior women's race ahead of Bui Thi Quyen (Vietnam) and Kuan Hui Wu (Chinese Taipei). Deekaballes' margin of victory was over one minute.

Elite men 1 Popo Ario Sejati (Indonesia) 0:02:39.498 2 Naoki Idegawa (Japan) 0:00:04.119 3 Tanaphon Jarupeng (Thailand) 0:00:10.785 4 Junya Nagata (Japan) 0:00:11.782 5 Hong Chun Tan (Singapore) 0:00:15.754 6 Stanley Jalip Jr. (Malaysia) 0:00:16.077 7 Jun-Sung Park (Korea) 0:00:17.343 8 Suherlan Agus (Indonesia) 0:00:18.105 9 Ian Francis Krempl (Singapore) 0:00:20.788 10 Sitichai Ketkaewmanee (Thailand) 0:00:21.159 11 Ssu Han Chiang (Chinese Taipei) 0:00:22.696 12 Tsui King Man (Hong Kong, China) 0:00:23.530 13 Ghazali Hakiki Ali Samson (Malaysia) 0:00:25.517 14 Seyedjamal Hosseini (Islamic Republic of Iran) 0:00:25.838 15 Lau Shu Sum (Hong Kong, China) 0:00:26.196 16 Hock Cheng Seow (Malaysia) 0:00:27.823 17 Mohd Herman Mohd Arsek (Singapore) 0:00:28.023 18 Eleazar Barba Jr. (Philippines) 0:00:29.437 19 Mohd Elmi Jumari (Malaysia) 0:00:32.508 20 Hossein Rafiei (Islamic Republic of Iran) 0:00:36.784 21 Amin Takandi (Islamic Republic of Iran) 0:00:37.145 22 Cheng Yu Chiang (Chinese Taipei) 0:00:41.581 23 Mohamad Reza Nouri (Islamic Republic of Iran) 0:01:00.706 24 Mohd Raihaan Abd Aziz (Brunei Darussalam) 0:01:08.824

Elite women 1 Mio Suemasa (Japan) 0:03:01.597 2 Risa Suseanty (Indonesia) 0:00:15.336 3 Aussanee Pradupyard (Thailand) 0:00:27.544 4 Tomoko Iizuka (Japan) 0:00:30.114 5 Pei Ni Chou (Chinese Taipei) 0:00:39.298 6 Min-Hee Joo (Korea) 0:01:09.152 7 Norsyuhaini Othman (Malaysia) 0:01:10.044 8 Masziyaton Mohd Radzi (Malaysia) 0:01:22.103

Junior men 1 Kazuki Shimizu (Japan) 0:02:56.011 2 Hildan Atosma Katana (Indonesia) 0:00:01.309 3 Muhammad Aim Mohd Fauzi (Malaysia) 0:00:09.677 4 Norshahriel Ahmad Nazali (Malaysia) 0:00:13.860 5 Jae-Kyu Lee (Korea) 0:00:14.370 6 Chatchai Jarupeng (Thailand) 0:00:21.285 7 Muhamad Fareez Borhanudin (Malaysia) 0:00:32.759 8 Sina Sahihi (Islamic Republic of Iran) 0:00:39.403 9 William Chan Yue Shin (Singapore) 0:00:41.527 10 Leung Chun Yin (Hong Kong, China) 0:00:47.465 11 Wei Chin Un (Chinese Taipei) 0:00:49.865 12 Ha The Long (Vietnam) 0:01:43.513 13 Leon Harith A.Hamid (Malaysia) 0:01:43.840