Ario Sejati claims men's downhill
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
Suemasa victorious in women's event
Mio Suemasa (Japan) and Popo Ario Sejati (Indonesia) won the elite downhill championships at the Asian Continental Championships on Saturday in Malaysia.
Suemasa, a regular on the downhill and four cross World Cup circuit, defeated Risa Suseanty (Indonesia) by over 15 seconds and Aussanee Pradupyard (Thailand) by 27 seconds.
"The downhill track here is totally different from Japan, I hope that the Malaysian Cycling Federation can organize more mountain bike events here," said Suemasa, who also complimented organizers on the course.
Ario Sejati won the elite men's race ahead of Naoki Idegawa (Japan) and Tanaphon Jarupeng (Thailand) by four and 11 seconds respectively.
"I've only been competing for two years," said a happy Ario Sejati. "The other riders were also very competitive."
Japan also took top honors in the junior men's race. Kazuki Shimizu won by just over one second. Hildan Atosma Katana (Indonesia) was second and Muhammad Aim Mohd Fauzi (Malaysia) was third.
"The Asian (junior) competitors are as 'fierce' as in Europe," said Shimiz, who also added that he liked the track.
Both Atosma Katana and Mohd Fauzi were among those using the race as training for the upcoming SEA Games in Laos.
"I really hope to win gold in the upcoming SEA Games in Laos," said Atosma Katana.
"I'm very dissapointed that I didn't win the gold medal. If I am chosen to compete in SEA Games - Laos, I will do my best to make up for my loss here today," said Mohd Fauzi.
Thailand's Vipavee Deekaballes won the junior women's race ahead of Bui Thi Quyen (Vietnam) and Kuan Hui Wu (Chinese Taipei). Deekaballes' margin of victory was over one minute.
|1
|Popo Ario Sejati (Indonesia)
|0:02:39.498
|2
|Naoki Idegawa (Japan)
|0:00:04.119
|3
|Tanaphon Jarupeng (Thailand)
|0:00:10.785
|4
|Junya Nagata (Japan)
|0:00:11.782
|5
|Hong Chun Tan (Singapore)
|0:00:15.754
|6
|Stanley Jalip Jr. (Malaysia)
|0:00:16.077
|7
|Jun-Sung Park (Korea)
|0:00:17.343
|8
|Suherlan Agus (Indonesia)
|0:00:18.105
|9
|Ian Francis Krempl (Singapore)
|0:00:20.788
|10
|Sitichai Ketkaewmanee (Thailand)
|0:00:21.159
|11
|Ssu Han Chiang (Chinese Taipei)
|0:00:22.696
|12
|Tsui King Man (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:23.530
|13
|Ghazali Hakiki Ali Samson (Malaysia)
|0:00:25.517
|14
|Seyedjamal Hosseini (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|0:00:25.838
|15
|Lau Shu Sum (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:26.196
|16
|Hock Cheng Seow (Malaysia)
|0:00:27.823
|17
|Mohd Herman Mohd Arsek (Singapore)
|0:00:28.023
|18
|Eleazar Barba Jr. (Philippines)
|0:00:29.437
|19
|Mohd Elmi Jumari (Malaysia)
|0:00:32.508
|20
|Hossein Rafiei (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|0:00:36.784
|21
|Amin Takandi (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|0:00:37.145
|22
|Cheng Yu Chiang (Chinese Taipei)
|0:00:41.581
|23
|Mohamad Reza Nouri (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|0:01:00.706
|24
|Mohd Raihaan Abd Aziz (Brunei Darussalam)
|0:01:08.824
|1
|Mio Suemasa (Japan)
|0:03:01.597
|2
|Risa Suseanty (Indonesia)
|0:00:15.336
|3
|Aussanee Pradupyard (Thailand)
|0:00:27.544
|4
|Tomoko Iizuka (Japan)
|0:00:30.114
|5
|Pei Ni Chou (Chinese Taipei)
|0:00:39.298
|6
|Min-Hee Joo (Korea)
|0:01:09.152
|7
|Norsyuhaini Othman (Malaysia)
|0:01:10.044
|8
|Masziyaton Mohd Radzi (Malaysia)
|0:01:22.103
|1
|Kazuki Shimizu (Japan)
|0:02:56.011
|2
|Hildan Atosma Katana (Indonesia)
|0:00:01.309
|3
|Muhammad Aim Mohd Fauzi (Malaysia)
|0:00:09.677
|4
|Norshahriel Ahmad Nazali (Malaysia)
|0:00:13.860
|5
|Jae-Kyu Lee (Korea)
|0:00:14.370
|6
|Chatchai Jarupeng (Thailand)
|0:00:21.285
|7
|Muhamad Fareez Borhanudin (Malaysia)
|0:00:32.759
|8
|Sina Sahihi (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|0:00:39.403
|9
|William Chan Yue Shin (Singapore)
|0:00:41.527
|10
|Leung Chun Yin (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:47.465
|11
|Wei Chin Un (Chinese Taipei)
|0:00:49.865
|12
|Ha The Long (Vietnam)
|0:01:43.513
|13
|Leon Harith A.Hamid (Malaysia)
|0:01:43.840
|1
|Vipavee Deekaballes (Thailand)
|0:03:42.402
|2
|Bui Thi Quyen (Vietnam)
|0:01:05.466
|3
|Kuan Hui Wu (Chinese Taipei)
|0:01:50.381
