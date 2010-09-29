Trending

Woo Kwon wins gold at Asian championships

Korea goes one-two

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Soon Woo Kwon (Korea)1:18:02
2Nam Woo Goo (Korea)0:01:06
3Vadim Galeyev (Kazakhstan)0:02:30
4Nurlan Duisenov (Kazakhstan)0:06:22
5John Rene Mier (Philippines)0:07:12
6Yernar Bauyrbek (Kazakhstan)0:09:05
7Khunakon Nonthican (Thailand)0:10:33
8Roman Balashov (Kazakhstan)0:10:48
9Idomu Yamamoto (Japan)0:11:25
10Hsieh Chang Ying (Chinese Taipei)0:13:06
11Eung Min Kim (Korea)
12Man Chun Chan (Hong Kong, China)0:20:03
13Muhamad Ayub Mohd Radzi (Malaysia)0:27:10
14Ho Wai Yim (Hong Kong, China)0:31:03
DNFSatjakul Sianylam (Thailand)
DNSC. Lim Rustom (Philippines)

