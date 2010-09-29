Woo Kwon wins gold at Asian championships
Korea goes one-two
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Soon Woo Kwon (Korea)
|1:18:02
|2
|Nam Woo Goo (Korea)
|0:01:06
|3
|Vadim Galeyev (Kazakhstan)
|0:02:30
|4
|Nurlan Duisenov (Kazakhstan)
|0:06:22
|5
|John Rene Mier (Philippines)
|0:07:12
|6
|Yernar Bauyrbek (Kazakhstan)
|0:09:05
|7
|Khunakon Nonthican (Thailand)
|0:10:33
|8
|Roman Balashov (Kazakhstan)
|0:10:48
|9
|Idomu Yamamoto (Japan)
|0:11:25
|10
|Hsieh Chang Ying (Chinese Taipei)
|0:13:06
|11
|Eung Min Kim (Korea)
|12
|Man Chun Chan (Hong Kong, China)
|0:20:03
|13
|Muhamad Ayub Mohd Radzi (Malaysia)
|0:27:10
|14
|Ho Wai Yim (Hong Kong, China)
|0:31:03
|DNF
|Satjakul Sianylam (Thailand)
|DNS
|C. Lim Rustom (Philippines)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy