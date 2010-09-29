Trending

Yamamoto wins Asian Championships gold for Japan

Chinese riders collect remaining medals

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kohei Yamamoto (Japan)1:37:37
2Zhen Wang (People's Republic of China)0:00:45
3Zhiqiang Duan (People's Republic of China)0:01:04
4Seiya Hirano (Japan)0:01:48
5Chun Hing Chan (Hong Kong, China)0:03:03
6Sang Hoon Na (Korea)0:05:32
7Artyom Golovaschenko (Kazakhstan)0:05:54
8Jianhua Ji (People's Republic of China)0:06:33
9Kirill Kazantsev (Kazakhstan)0:06:34
10Dong-Ryel Shin (Korea)0:06:58
11Yu Takenouchi (Japan)0:07:42
12Bum-Jin Yoo (Korea)0:09:45
13Nino Surban (Philippines)0:11:50
14Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Thailand)0:12:27
15Jin Yong Choi (Korea)0:13:41
16Nikolay Zaitsev (Kazakhstan)0:13:44
17Norshahriel Hiazat Ahmad Nazali (Malaysia)0:14:30
18Kyosuke Takei (Japan)0:15:44
19Natawat Supachiwakun (Thailand)0:16:06
20Shu Ming Liu (Chinese Taipei)0:25:06
21Ajay Pandit Chhetri (Nepal)0:26:28
22Chung-Chin Chang Chien (Chinese Taipei)0:26:51
23Masae Thawatchai (Thailand)
24Chak Shing Cheng (Hong Kong, China)
25Phan Hoang Hung (Vietnam)
26Padam Sabenhang (Nepal)
27Quoc Viet Dinh (Vietnam)
DNFMuhammad Aim Muhammad Fauzi (Malaysia)

