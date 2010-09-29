Yamamoto wins Asian Championships gold for Japan
Chinese riders collect remaining medals
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kohei Yamamoto (Japan)
|1:37:37
|2
|Zhen Wang (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:45
|3
|Zhiqiang Duan (People's Republic of China)
|0:01:04
|4
|Seiya Hirano (Japan)
|0:01:48
|5
|Chun Hing Chan (Hong Kong, China)
|0:03:03
|6
|Sang Hoon Na (Korea)
|0:05:32
|7
|Artyom Golovaschenko (Kazakhstan)
|0:05:54
|8
|Jianhua Ji (People's Republic of China)
|0:06:33
|9
|Kirill Kazantsev (Kazakhstan)
|0:06:34
|10
|Dong-Ryel Shin (Korea)
|0:06:58
|11
|Yu Takenouchi (Japan)
|0:07:42
|12
|Bum-Jin Yoo (Korea)
|0:09:45
|13
|Nino Surban (Philippines)
|0:11:50
|14
|Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Thailand)
|0:12:27
|15
|Jin Yong Choi (Korea)
|0:13:41
|16
|Nikolay Zaitsev (Kazakhstan)
|0:13:44
|17
|Norshahriel Hiazat Ahmad Nazali (Malaysia)
|0:14:30
|18
|Kyosuke Takei (Japan)
|0:15:44
|19
|Natawat Supachiwakun (Thailand)
|0:16:06
|20
|Shu Ming Liu (Chinese Taipei)
|0:25:06
|21
|Ajay Pandit Chhetri (Nepal)
|0:26:28
|22
|Chung-Chin Chang Chien (Chinese Taipei)
|0:26:51
|23
|Masae Thawatchai (Thailand)
|24
|Chak Shing Cheng (Hong Kong, China)
|25
|Phan Hoang Hung (Vietnam)
|26
|Padam Sabenhang (Nepal)
|27
|Quoc Viet Dinh (Vietnam)
|DNF
|Muhammad Aim Muhammad Fauzi (Malaysia)
