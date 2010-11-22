Trending

Wong Kam Po takes gold after Park Sung-baek relegated in the sprint

Controversial end to road race

Kam Po Wong (Hong Kong), right, raises his arm in protest over the actions of Park Sung-baek (Korea) in the sprint for the finish line.

Kam Po Wong (Hong Kong), right, raises his arm in protest over the actions of Park Sung-baek (Korea) in the sprint for the finish line.
(Image credit: AFP)
Kam Po Wong (Hong Kong), right, and Park Sung-baek (Korea), 2nd right, sprint for the finish.

Kam Po Wong (Hong Kong), right, and Park Sung-baek (Korea), 2nd right, sprint for the finish.
(Image credit: AFP)
Park Sung-baek (Korea) grabs a bottle during the road race.

Park Sung-baek (Korea) grabs a bottle during the road race.
(Image credit: AFP)
Kam Po Wong (Hong Kong), right, protested the actions of Korea's Park Sung-baek in the sprint for gold resulting in the relegation of the Korean to 19th and the gold medal for Wong.

Kam Po Wong (Hong Kong), right, protested the actions of Korea's Park Sung-baek in the sprint for gold resulting in the relegation of the Korean to 19th and the gold medal for Wong.
(Image credit: AFP)
Men's road race podium (l-r): Takashi Miyazawa (Japan), 2nd; Kam Po Wong (Hong Kong), 1st; Rongxi Zou (China), 3rd.

Men's road race podium (l-r): Takashi Miyazawa (Japan), 2nd; Kam Po Wong (Hong Kong), 1st; Rongxi Zou (China), 3rd.
(Image credit: AFP)
The 180km men's road race is underway.

The 180km men's road race is underway.
(Image credit: AFP)
Hong Kong's Kam Po Wong grabs a musette.

Hong Kong's Kam Po Wong grabs a musette.
(Image credit: AFP)
Kam Po Won (Hong Kong) leads the men's road race.

Kam Po Won (Hong Kong) leads the men's road race.
(Image credit: AFP)
The men's peloton in action during the 180km road race.

The men's peloton in action during the 180km road race.
(Image credit: AFP)

Hong Kong’s Wong Kam Po took the gold medal in the men’s road race at the Asian Games in Guangzhou but the result was controversial after Park Sung-baek of South Korea was first over the line but was relegated to 19th place for dangerous sprinting.

Sung-Baek moved to his left during the 19-rider sprint, hindering Wong, who raised his arm in protest, while still managing to cross the line second. He was announced as the winner, while Takashi Miyazawa of Japan was promoted from third to second and awarded the silver medal, and Zou Rongzi of China got the bronze.

Wong and Miyazawa were part of a four-rider break that led most of the last 20-kilometre lap of the 180km race around the campus of the Guangzhou University. The front group reformed close to the finish and Park won the sprint but was relegated after judges studied the video of the sprint.

Park’s coach, Cho Keon-haeng suggested to the AP news agency that the judges made an unfair decision.

“There are three to four referees from Hong Kong, and one or two from China, which makes Chinese referees the largest proportion of the whole officials’ team,” Cho said. “Even if Wong was not from Hong Kong, let’s say he was a Japanese rider, their final decision would still go against Korean riders, as the chief judge is Japanese.

“Park crossed the finish line first. He was just a bit off his original line and did not do it on purpose. And why should a sprinter keep straight in the final moment anyway? The wind was quite strong and changing direction. They gave the medal to Wong because he’s from Hong Kong.”

37-year-old Wong insisted Park had damaged his chances in the sprint.

“I knew that I had a good chance to win because I have a fast enough sprint,” Wong said. “Park was obviously swerving at the end of the sprint, and I was sure he broke the rules.”

Wong has now participated in four editions of the Asian Games, winning three gold medals and one bronze.
 

Full Results
1Kam Po Wong (Hong Kong, China)4:14:54
2Takashi Miyazawa (Japan)
3Rongxi Zou (People's Republic of China)
4Wei Cheng Lee (Chinese Taipei)
5Minh Thuy Bui (Vietnam)
6Maxim Iglinskiy (Kazakhstan)
7Eugen Wacker (Kyrgyzstan)
8Sergey Lagutin (Uzbekistan)
9Mehdi Sohrabi (Islamic Republic of Iran)
10Sayed Ahmed Alawi (Bahrain)
11Ruslan Karimov (Uzbekistan)
12Shinri Suzuki (Japan)
13Kyung Gu Jang (Korea)
14Mansoor Mohamed Jawad (Bahrain)
15Khangarid Naran (Mongolia)
16Tuguld.Tuulkhangai (Mongolia)
17Xitao Ji (People's Republic of China)
18Anuar Manan (Malaysia)
19Park Sung-baek (Korea)
20Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong, China)0:00:07
21Laxmen Wijerathna (Sri Lanka)0:00:10
22Heng Wa Choi (Macao, China)
23Ryan Ariehaan Hilmant (Indonesia)0:00:13
24Irish Valenzuela (Philippines)
25Sultan Mohammed Asiri (Saudi Arabia)0:00:17
26Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Philippines)0:00:19
27Sombir (India)0:00:21
28Adiq Husain Othman (Malaysia)
29Ayman Alhabrati (Saudi Arabia)0:00:25
30Fadi Khan Shaikhouni (Syrian Arab Republic)
31Khalil Abduljanan (Qatar)0:00:36
32Atul Kumar (India)0:01:05
33Chun Kai Feng (Chinese Taipei)0:01:54
34Hassan Maleki Mizan (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:02:11
DNFTonton Susanto (Indonesia)
DNFValentin Iglinskiy (Kazakhstan)
DNFYousif Banihammad (United Arab Emirates)
DNFMohamed Almurawwi (United Arab Emirates)
DNFNguyen Hung Mai (Vietnam)
DNFTong Hin Cheang (Macao, China)

