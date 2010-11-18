Trending

Chan tops Yamamoto for gold

China's Duan rounds out podium with bronze medal

Image 1 of 7

Zhiqiang Duan (China) en route to a bronze medal.

Zhiqiang Duan (China) en route to a bronze medal.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 7

Chun Hing Chan (Hong Kong, China) won the men's mountain bike cross country event.

Chun Hing Chan (Hong Kong, China) won the men's mountain bike cross country event.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 7

The men's cross country became a two-man race between Chun Hing Chan (Hong Kong, China), left, and Kohei Yamamoto (Japan).

The men's cross country became a two-man race between Chun Hing Chan (Hong Kong, China), left, and Kohei Yamamoto (Japan).
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 7

Chun Hing Chan (Hong Kong, China) leads Kohei Yamamoto (Japan).

Chun Hing Chan (Hong Kong, China) leads Kohei Yamamoto (Japan).
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 7

Kohei Yamamoto (Japan) heads the men's cross country field.

Kohei Yamamoto (Japan) heads the men's cross country field.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 6 of 7

Men's cross country gold medalist Chun Hing Chan (Hong Kong, China).

Men's cross country gold medalist Chun Hing Chan (Hong Kong, China).
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 7 of 7

Men's cross country podium (l-r): Kohei Yamamoto (Japan), 2nd; Chun Hing Chan (Hong Kong, China), 1st; Zhiqiang Duan (People's Republic of China), 3rd

Men's cross country podium (l-r): Kohei Yamamoto (Japan), 2nd; Chun Hing Chan (Hong Kong, China), 1st; Zhiqiang Duan (People's Republic of China), 3rd
(Image credit: AFP)

Full Results
1Chun Hing Chan (Hong Kong, China)2:11:33
2Kohei Yamamoto (Japan)0:00:15
3Zhiqiang Duan (People's Republic of China)0:02:32
4Seiya Hirano (Japan)0:08:15
5Jinyong Choi (Korea)0:12:40
6Pe.. Chawchiangkwang (Thailand)0:15:20
7Sanghoon Na (Korea)-1lap
8Nar.. Gopal Maharjan (Nepal)
9Myagmar.. Baasankhuu (Mongolia)
10Raj Kumar Shrestha (Nepal)
11Youssef Bou Karam (Lebanon)
12Johny Alves A.. Dobe (Timor-Leste)
13Jacinto D.. Da Costa (Timor-Leste)
14Ulziibaata.. Jamsran (Mongolia)
DNFNataw.. Supachiwakun (Thailand)
DNFZhen Wang (People's Republic of China)

Latest on Cyclingnews