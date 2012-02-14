Na blazes to time trial win in Kuala Lumpur
Ueno and Wang get minor medals
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ah Reum Na (Korea)
|0:35:15
|2
|Minami Ueno (Japan)
|0:01:26
|3
|Cui Wang (China)
|0:01:46
|4
|Nontasin Chanpeng (Thailand)
|0:02:20
|5
|Bo Yee Leung (Hong Kong)
|0:03:25
|6
|Olga Drobysheva (Uzbekistan)
|0:03:51
|7
|Masziyaton Mohd Radzi (Malaysia)
|0:04:53
|8
|Seba Alraai (Syria)
|0:05:03
|9
|Valentina Ylbrikht (Kazakhstan)
|0:05:26
|10
|Roghayeh Sharifi (Iran)
|0:05:55
|11
|Hsiao Chia Tseng (Chinese Taipei)
|0:06:04
|12
|Pana Chaudry (India)
|0:07:29
|13
|Francelina Cabral (TLs)
|0:12:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong)
|0:33:44
|2
|Hiroki Nishimura (Japan)
|0:00:39
|3
|Robert Gaineyev (Kazakhstan)
|0:01:34
|4
|Dariush Esmaeilzade (Iran)
|0:01:43
|5
|Aldi Apriani (Indonesia)
|0:01:56
|6
|Ahmad Firdaus Abdul Karim (Malaysia)
|0:02:02
|7
|Husnudin Hakimov (Uzbekistan)
|0:02:34
|8
|Ryan Carlo Bravo (Phillipines)
|0:02:39
|9
|Setthawut Yordsuwan (Thailand)
|0:02:46
|10
|Ari Yousuf Jalal (Iraq)
|0:03:04
|11
|Osama Aloraini (Qatar)
|0:03:43
|12
|Jing Long Teh (Singapore)
|0:03:54
|13
|Yousef Almansuory (UAE)
|0:03:57
|14
|Abdulla Ali (Brunei)
|0:04:02
|15
|Huu Phuoc Le (Vietnam)
|0:04:20
|16
|Weng Chun Choi (Macau)
|0:08:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yao Pang (Hong Kong)
|0:18:37
|2
|Hyeon-Ji Oh (Korea)
|0:00:37
|3
|Thi Bich Nhien Truong (Vietnam)
|0:00:58
|4
|Noor Azian Maslin Sazali (Malaysia)
|0:01:10
|5
|Marzhan Baitleuova (Kazakhstan)
|0:01:12
|6
|Salinee Sripochai (Thailand)
|0:01:59
|7
|Yi Ju Lin (Chinese Taipei)
|0:02:02
|8
|Alexandra Okhvat (Uzbekistan)
|0:02:03
|9
|Giana Zeineddin (Syria)
|0:02:44
|10
|Saeideh Sayahian (Iran)
|0:03:12
