Na blazes to time trial win in Kuala Lumpur

Ueno and Wang get minor medals

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ah Reum Na (Korea)0:35:15
2Minami Ueno (Japan)0:01:26
3Cui Wang (China)0:01:46
4Nontasin Chanpeng (Thailand)0:02:20
5Bo Yee Leung (Hong Kong)0:03:25
6Olga Drobysheva (Uzbekistan)0:03:51
7Masziyaton Mohd Radzi (Malaysia)0:04:53
8Seba Alraai (Syria)0:05:03
9Valentina Ylbrikht (Kazakhstan)0:05:26
10Roghayeh Sharifi (Iran)0:05:55
11Hsiao Chia Tseng (Chinese Taipei)0:06:04
12Pana Chaudry (India)0:07:29
13Francelina Cabral (TLs)0:12:17

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong)0:33:44
2Hiroki Nishimura (Japan)0:00:39
3Robert Gaineyev (Kazakhstan)0:01:34
4Dariush Esmaeilzade (Iran)0:01:43
5Aldi Apriani (Indonesia)0:01:56
6Ahmad Firdaus Abdul Karim (Malaysia)0:02:02
7Husnudin Hakimov (Uzbekistan)0:02:34
8Ryan Carlo Bravo (Phillipines)0:02:39
9Setthawut Yordsuwan (Thailand)0:02:46
10Ari Yousuf Jalal (Iraq)0:03:04
11Osama Aloraini (Qatar)0:03:43
12Jing Long Teh (Singapore)0:03:54
13Yousef Almansuory (UAE)0:03:57
14Abdulla Ali (Brunei)0:04:02
15Huu Phuoc Le (Vietnam)0:04:20
16Weng Chun Choi (Macau)0:08:43

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yao Pang (Hong Kong)0:18:37
2Hyeon-Ji Oh (Korea)0:00:37
3Thi Bich Nhien Truong (Vietnam)0:00:58
4Noor Azian Maslin Sazali (Malaysia)0:01:10
5Marzhan Baitleuova (Kazakhstan)0:01:12
6Salinee Sripochai (Thailand)0:01:59
7Yi Ju Lin (Chinese Taipei)0:02:02
8Alexandra Okhvat (Uzbekistan)0:02:03
9Giana Zeineddin (Syria)0:02:44
10Saeideh Sayahian (Iran)0:03:12

