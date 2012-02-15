Wacker edges Gruzdev in battle of the 'stans
Goudarzi takes out under 23 title
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eugen Wacker (Kyrgyzstan)
|0:47:41
|2
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kazakhstan)
|0:01:06
|3
|Hossein Askari (Iran)
|0:02:05
|4
|Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzbekistan)
|0:02:19
|5
|Tuulkhangai Tuguldur (Mongolia)
|0:02:46
|6
|Robin Manulang (Indiaonesia)
|0:03:05
|7
|Taiji Nishitani (Japan)
|0:03:07
|8
|Gyung Gu Jang (Korea)
|0:03:45
|9
|Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Malaysia)
|0:03:52
|10
|Nguyen Hung Mai (Vietnam)
|0:04:07
|11
|Wei Cheng Lee (Chinese Taipei)
|0:04:10
|12
|Yousef Mirza Banihammad (UAE)
|0:04:27
|13
|Sayed Ahmed Alawi (Borneo)
|0:04:32
|14
|Siu Wai Ko (Hong Kong)
|0:05:05
|15
|Mark John Lexer Guevarra (Phillipines)
|0:05:14
|16
|Yong Yi Marcus Leong (Singapore)
|0:05:32
|17
|Mudh Raihan Abd Aziz (Brunei)
|0:06:30
|18
|Amit Kumar (India)
|0:07:12
|19
|Antonio Almeida (TLs)
|0:13:07
|20
|Kaifong Ho (Macau)
|0:16:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arvin Moazemi Goudarzi (Iran)
|0:50:13
|2
|Genki Yamamoto (Japan)
|0:00:30
|3
|Burr Ho (Hong Kong)
|0:01:10
|4
|Ali Abdul Al Rikabi (Iraq)
|0:02:10
|5
|Duc Tam Trinh (Vietnam)
|0:02:22
|6
|Mikhail Kochetkov (Kazakhstan)
|0:02:59
|7
|Azman Zulkifli Mohd (Malaysia)
|0:03:40
|8
|Dmitriy Lozovoy (Uzbekistan)
|0:04:46
|9
|Chien Liang Chen (Chinese Taipei)
|0:04:56
|10
|Rustom Lim (Phillipines)
|0:05:03
|11
|Ahmed Albourdainy (Qatar)
|0:05:12
|12
|Travis Woodford (Singapore)
|0:06:09
|13
|Thepvongsa Ounheuan (Laos)
|14
|Bat-Erdene Sumiya (Mongolia)
|0:09:04
|15
|Isa Ayoob (Borneo)
|0:11:09
|16
|Amarjeet Singh (India)
|0:11:55
|17
|Essa Khalifa (UAE)
|0:12:46
|18
|Mgok Tong Ieong (Macau)
|0:15:33
