Eugen Wacker (Kyrgyzstan) earned the silver medal.

(Image credit: AFP)

Full Results- Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eugen Wacker (Kyrgyzstan)0:47:41
2Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kazakhstan)0:01:06
3Hossein Askari (Iran)0:02:05
4Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzbekistan)0:02:19
5Tuulkhangai Tuguldur (Mongolia)0:02:46
6Robin Manulang (Indiaonesia)0:03:05
7Taiji Nishitani (Japan)0:03:07
8Gyung Gu Jang (Korea)0:03:45
9Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Malaysia)0:03:52
10Nguyen Hung Mai (Vietnam)0:04:07
11Wei Cheng Lee (Chinese Taipei)0:04:10
12Yousef Mirza Banihammad (UAE)0:04:27
13Sayed Ahmed Alawi (Borneo)0:04:32
14Siu Wai Ko (Hong Kong)0:05:05
15Mark John Lexer Guevarra (Phillipines)0:05:14
16Yong Yi Marcus Leong (Singapore)0:05:32
17Mudh Raihan Abd Aziz (Brunei)0:06:30
18Amit Kumar (India)0:07:12
19Antonio Almeida (TLs)0:13:07
20Kaifong Ho (Macau)0:16:44

Under 23 time trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arvin Moazemi Goudarzi (Iran)0:50:13
2Genki Yamamoto (Japan)0:00:30
3Burr Ho (Hong Kong)0:01:10
4Ali Abdul Al Rikabi (Iraq)0:02:10
5Duc Tam Trinh (Vietnam)0:02:22
6Mikhail Kochetkov (Kazakhstan)0:02:59
7Azman Zulkifli Mohd (Malaysia)0:03:40
8Dmitriy Lozovoy (Uzbekistan)0:04:46
9Chien Liang Chen (Chinese Taipei)0:04:56
10Rustom Lim (Phillipines)0:05:03
11Ahmed Albourdainy (Qatar)0:05:12
12Travis Woodford (Singapore)0:06:09
13Thepvongsa Ounheuan (Laos)
14Bat-Erdene Sumiya (Mongolia)0:09:04
15Isa Ayoob (Borneo)0:11:09
16Amarjeet Singh (India)0:11:55
17Essa Khalifa (UAE)0:12:46
18Mgok Tong Ieong (Macau)0:15:33

