Meyer beat Naef and Flückiger in Lostorf

Stirnemann wins women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Meyer (Swi)1:42:16
2Ralph Naef (Swi)0:00:52
3Lukas Flückiger (Swi)0:02:40
4Stéphane Tempier (Fra)0:02:55
5Daniel Eymann (Swi)0:04:42
6Giancarlo Sax (Swi)0:05:33
7Andreas Moser (Swi)0:06:26
8Lucien Besancon (Swi)0:07:15
9Jonas Baumann (Swi)0:08:17
10Pascal Schmutz (Swi)0:08:48
11Fabian Paumann (Swi)0:09:14
12Claude Koster (Swi)0:09:15
13Florian Thie (Swi)0:11:28
14Rick Reimann (Swi)0:11:34
15Severin Saegesser (Swi)0:12:29
16Adrian Retief (NZl)
17Sebastian Ostertag (Swi)
18Oliver Schär (Swi)
19Bryan Allemann (Swi)
20Dennis Wahlqvist (Swe)
21Nick Albrecht (Swi)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi)1:13:49
2Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)0:01:46
3Janina Wust (Swi)0:03:21
4Michelle Hediger (Swi)0:06:22
5Céline Farner (Swi)0:07:32
6Susanne Tanner (Swi)0:08:20
7Franziska Ebinger (Swi)0:11:59

