Meyer beat Naef and Flückiger in Lostorf
Stirnemann wins women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Meyer (Swi)
|1:42:16
|2
|Ralph Naef (Swi)
|0:00:52
|3
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi)
|0:02:40
|4
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra)
|0:02:55
|5
|Daniel Eymann (Swi)
|0:04:42
|6
|Giancarlo Sax (Swi)
|0:05:33
|7
|Andreas Moser (Swi)
|0:06:26
|8
|Lucien Besancon (Swi)
|0:07:15
|9
|Jonas Baumann (Swi)
|0:08:17
|10
|Pascal Schmutz (Swi)
|0:08:48
|11
|Fabian Paumann (Swi)
|0:09:14
|12
|Claude Koster (Swi)
|0:09:15
|13
|Florian Thie (Swi)
|0:11:28
|14
|Rick Reimann (Swi)
|0:11:34
|15
|Severin Saegesser (Swi)
|0:12:29
|16
|Adrian Retief (NZl)
|17
|Sebastian Ostertag (Swi)
|18
|Oliver Schär (Swi)
|19
|Bryan Allemann (Swi)
|20
|Dennis Wahlqvist (Swe)
|21
|Nick Albrecht (Swi)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi)
|1:13:49
|2
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
|0:01:46
|3
|Janina Wust (Swi)
|0:03:21
|4
|Michelle Hediger (Swi)
|0:06:22
|5
|Céline Farner (Swi)
|0:07:32
|6
|Susanne Tanner (Swi)
|0:08:20
|7
|Franziska Ebinger (Swi)
|0:11:59
