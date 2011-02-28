Trending

Hermida and Näf win second stage and retain lead

Bigham and Noergaard do the same in women's race

Image 1 of 6

Women's co-leader Kristine Nørgaard (Topeak-Ergon)

Women's co-leader Kristine Nørgaard (Topeak-Ergon)
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 2 of 6

Dakar motorbike winner Marc Coma

Dakar motorbike winner Marc Coma
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 3 of 6

Woman's co-leader Sally Bigham (Topeak-Ergon)

Woman's co-leader Sally Bigham (Topeak-Ergon)
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 4 of 6

Julien Absalon (Orbea) is riding as a VIP for the first two stages.

Julien Absalon (Orbea) is riding as a VIP for the first two stages.
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 5 of 6

The peloton in a hike-a-bike section

The peloton in a hike-a-bike section
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 6 of 6

Men's race leaders Jose Antonio Hermida

Men's race leaders Jose Antonio Hermida
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)

José Antonio Hermida and Ralph Näf (Multivan Merida) seem unbeatable based on their results so far at the first edition of Andalucía Bike Race. On Monday, they took their second stage victory and continue as the overall leaders.

"Today was harder, and we suffered a bit more, but we are happy we can still wear the leader´s jersey," said Näf.

The first racer across the finish line was actually Frenchman Julien Absalon, who is racing as a VIP for the first two stages only and is not part of the general classification.

"I am sure that next year a lot of foreign riders are going to come here, because this is a very good race to prepare the season. I leave with a very good feeling," said Absalon.

Like with stage 1, Rubén Ruzafa and Iñaki Lejarreta (Orbea) finished in second place. The Czechs Kristian Hynek & Pavel Boudny (Ceska Sporitelna Specialized) were third after they were slowed by a flat during the race.

Dakar winner Marc Coma, a beginner when it comes to mountain bike stage races, finished 31st today and said that he is "running out of energy" and "There is a good balance between the stages because yesterday was more technical and today was more flowy."

Kristine Nørgaard & Sally Bigham (Topeak-Ergon) were the women's winners for the stage. Jennifer Smith & Kathy Sherwin (Alphine Oryhopedic) were second while Sandra Santanyes Murillo & Isabel Castro (Bicis Esteve) finished third. The order for the top three on the stage is the same as for the general classification after stage 2.

Smith and Sherwin suffered a mechanical during the stage, costing them about 15 minutes while Santanyes and Castro said they were "enjoying the race alot".

Mads Boedker & Henrik Cohen (Danish Masters) won the masters category while Cait Elliot & Josh Ibbett (Torq Performance MTB Team) won the mixed category. Both teams also lead their respective categories in the general classification.

Tomorrow's stage 3 will start from Reventón and pass through Los Chinales Polígono Industrial, Alcolea and Cerro Muriano before returning to Córdoba.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Antonio Hermida & Ralf Näf (Multivan Merida)3:14:11
2Ruben Ruzafa & Iñaki Lejarreta (Orbea)0:00:01
3Kristian Hynek & Pavel Boudny (Ceska Sporitelna -Specialized)0:00:10
4Alejandro Diaz De La Peña & Luis Leao Pinto (Hispano-Luso)0:08:49
5Manuel Beltran Martinez & Jose Luis Carrasco Gamiz (Sport-Bike)0:10:15
6Francisco Javier Macias Bonaño & Jose Carlos Macias Bonaño (Sportbici-Rotor-San Bartolomew)0:10:34
7Benjamin Justesen & Johnni Nielsen (Team T-Bikes)0:12:39
8David Lozano Riba & Ismael Vantura Sanchez (Bicis Esteve 1)0:13:49
9Martin Horák & Tomá? Vokrouhlík (BMC - Factor)0:18:22
10Martin Haugo & Martin Olsen (Team Merida Smart Safety)0:19:37
11Joep Dohmen & Gijs Dohmen (Dohmenbrothers)0:20:23
12David Valdivia Martos & Victor Manuel Fernandez Grande (Scott-Sport Bike 1)0:20:35
13Miguel Angel Florido Marmolejo & Jose Julian Baron Yuste (Clinicas Rincon-Trek Malaga)0:21:35
14Casper Saltoft & Thomas Bundgaard (Team T-Bikes/Apfosss Racing)0:24:42
15Carlos Portilla Herranz & Javier Salamero Subias (OKI-Orbea 1)0:25:38
16Alejandro Olid Tellez & Manuel Rojo Nieto (Scott-Sport Bike)0:28:38
17Roberto Heras Hernandez & Marcos Serrano (Giant)0:28:54
18Greg Saw & Morten Simonsen (Proteinfabrikken-KTM)0:32:50
19Jose Maria Espinar Lopez & Ivan Soladado Jimenez (www.Albayatemania.Com)0:34:33
20Ignacio Miravalles Romero & Victor Rodriguez Rielves (Redciclista - Keway Tubos)0:36:09
21Jody Burnett & Francisco Javier Garcia Jimenez (Bike Station Marbella)0:36:26
22Peter Riis Andersen & Allan Carlsen (Cykelmagasinet.dk)0:37:35
23Jorge Lopez Janeiro & Miguel Angel Rodriguez Orozco (Niner C.D.Centauro Negro)0:39:15
24Manuel Jesus Perez Moreno & Lucas Jimenez Valle (Niner C.D.Centauro Negro)0:39:16
25Alejo Fuentes Ojeda & Jesus Morillo Romero (Niner C.D.Centauro Negro)0:39:16
26Lars Granberg & Knut Erik Nesteby (The Outsiders)0:42:29
27Antonio Brissos & Valério Ferreira (Bttloulé / Eafit / BPI)0:52:33
28Gorka Gonzalez Oyarzabal & Julen Berrotaran Macias (Pilates Mens Corpore)0:53:06
29Pablo López Franco & Ramón Serantes Gómez (Gallaecia)0:53:24
30Marc Coma & Pau Bartoló (Marc Coma Team)0:56:33
31Juan Gomez Rodrigez & Andres Lopez Navarro (Bike Station Marbella 1)0:58:48
32Manuel Carrelo Magadan & Manuel Luengo Sanchez (Pilla Bikes Ribadeo)1:03:49
33Carlos Cid Alba & Javier Jimenez Sanchez (Los Cuerpoestufa)1:04:37
34David Garcia Gil & Daniel Becerril Gimeno (Niner Cabestrero Bikes)1:07:35
35Tomas Muñoz Quesada & Antonio Luis Dominguez Ruinerv (Niner Kanina Bikes)1:07:38
36Francisco Jose Cabeza Santamar & Marc Soler Guillén (Olympya Cycles-Villaamaranta)1:15:30
37Carlos Morante Jares & Juan Manuel Pinilla De Miguel (Redciclista)1:17:43
38Fernando Castellanos Torres & Matias Enrique Rubio Domingo (Planeta MTB)1:18:03
39José Manuel Marín Piña & Francisco Portero Cuéllar (Niner + 1Km, 1?)1:24:31
40Juan Antonio Marin Reyes & Claudio Cuevas Rojas (Cartaya Ciclos Km)1:25:53
41Emilio Arenas & Miguel Gil Recio (Morenito Biciletas Pro Team)1:29:42
42Ivan Muñoz Gallardo & Miguel Angel Rodríguez Bello (Niner-El Centauro Negro)1:31:16
43Guillem Sanahuja Mila & Jose Luis Arrayas Rull (O2Sports 1)1:33:06
44Carlos Jimenez Serrano & Ismael Diaz Ruiz (E-MTB.Com)1:33:45
45Jose Ernesto Ruiz González & Jorge Ponce De León Gómez (Jorgernesto Racing Bike)1:37:20
46David Campal Carles & David Pla Cuminal (Cat Bike Tordera)1:54:21
47Jordi Rubio Bonet & Iñaki Martinez Serrano (Olympia-Bicipark)1:55:44
48Andreu Fernandez Perez & Javier Almela Martinez (O2Sports)2:01:05
49Juan Carlos Ojeda Bujan & Raul Salas Pin (Ojepins)2:01:11
50Oliver Esselborn & Till Schramm (I Am Specializen)2:13:35
51Miguel Angel Exposito Espinosa & Jose Manuel Martinez Rodriguez (Andalbike.Com)2:23:15
52Emilio Bodro Caballé & Felix Perez Lopez (Teules Velles)2:27:14
53Celestino Pérez Rodríguez & Alejandro González Domínguez (Revista Bike)2:31:39
54Felix Garcia Jimenez & Alejandro Pina Juste (Niner Bikes)2:32:53
55Juan Carlos Seoane Pena & Jesus Zapata Cano (Los Calaveras- Team Ciclos)2:35:45
DNFAntonio Serrano Martinez & Jose Angel Gonzalez Martinez (Racing Team MTB Visc-Traction)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristine Nørgaard & Sally Bigham (Topeak-Ergon)4:04:45
2Jennifer Smith & Kathy Sherwin (Alphine Oryhopedic)0:27:25
3Sandra Santanyes Murillo & Isabel Castro (Bicis Esteve)0:31:29
4Rute Costa & Ana Rocha (Ouribike)0:37:32
5Ivonne Kraft & Celina Carpinteiro (Bttloulé/Eafit/Bpi 1)0:44:29
6Natalia Benítez Díaz & Mª José Peralta (Quivir Gsport Y Bicicletas)0:59:58

Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cait Elliot & Josh Ibbett (Torq Performance MTB Team)4:26:46
2Sigmund Aas & Thrude Karlsen (Team Rapha - Torshov Sport)0:52:26
3Ludovic Lemaire & Imke Schiersch (Shimano Focus)1:00:10

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Boedker & Henrik Cohen (Danish Masters)4:02:58
2Gregorio Blanco Anula & Jose Antonio Cañero Delgado (Suraventura)0:01:30
3Jose Maria Santos Esteban & Sanchez Sanchez (En Bici)0:06:59
4Manuel Fernandez Bedmar & Juan Antonio Gonzalez-Berengue (Sport Bike)0:07:30
5Alex Clarasó Vallcorba & Xavi Guardia La Torre (El Mundo De La Montain Bike)0:28:22
6Jordi Reixach Salarich & Jaume Borotau Linares (Vilassar Bike)0:28:53
7Javier Sanchez Sarria & Herbert Neumann (Cannondale - AOS Adventure)0:37:08
8Javier Pascual Torres & Alfonso Marin Godoy (Redciclista 1)0:42:27
9Rafael Romero Illana & Santiago Remartinez Escobar (Niner + Comando 40)0:50:31
10Manuel Rodríguez Catro & Ludwig Rudolf Ortner (Guadaíra Bikes)1:09:55
11Francesc Julià Pascual & Eduardo Blasco Oliete (Alvita, La Marca De Tu)1:11:49
12Javier Diaz Nieto & Alberto Martorell Gascón (Doctore Bike II)1:20:06
13Miguel Blanco Embún & Juan Andrés Godoy López (EIC)1:29:48
14Jorge Gomez Bermudez & Francisco Lara Bermudez (Ojen Bike)1:43:44
DNFWalter Kühn & Oliver Kahl (Team Emergency)

Men general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Antonio Hermida & Ralf Näf (Multivan Merida)6:38:54
2Ruben Ruzafa & Iñaki Lejarreta (Orbea)0:08:35
3Kristian Hynek & Pavel Boudny (Ceska Sporitelna -Specialized)0:10:20
4Alejandro Diaz De La Peña & Luis Leao Pinto (Hispano-Luso)0:21:19
5Francisco Javier Macias Bonaño & Jose Carlos Macias Bonaño (Sportbici-Rotor-San Bartolomew)0:29:40
6Benjamin Justesen & Johnni Nielsen (Team T-Bikes)0:32:34
7Manuel Beltran Martinez & Jose Luis Carrasco Gamiz (Sport-Bike)0:36:10
8Martin Horák & Tomá? Vokrouhlík (BMC - Factor)0:38:18
9Joep Dohmen & Gijs Dohmen (Dohmenbrothers)0:48:46
10Casper Saltoft & Thomas Bundgaard (Team T-Bikes/Apfosss Racing)0:49:01
11David Lozano Riba & Ismael Vantura Sanchez (Bicis Esteve 1)0:53:19
12Carlos Portilla Herranz & Javier Salamero Subias (OKI-Orbea 1)0:56:47
13Alejandro Olid Tellez & Manuel Rojo Nieto (Scott-Sport Bike)0:57:52
14Martin Haugo & Martin Olsen (Team Merida Smart Safety)1:02:23
15David Valdivia Martos & Victor Manuel Fernandez Grande (Scott-Sport Bike 1)1:07:03
16Miguel Angel Florido Marmolejo & Jose Julian Baron Yuste (Clinicas Rincon-Trek Malaga)1:08:14
17Jose Maria Espinar Lopez & Ivan Soladado Jimenez (www.Albayatemania.Com)1:18:52
18Peter Riis Andersen & Allan Carlsen (Cykelmagasinet.dk)1:20:44
19Greg Saw & Morten Simonsen (Proteinfabrikken-KTM)1:22:55
20Roberto Heras Hernandez & Marcos Serrano (Giant)1:24:51
21Manuel Jesus Perez Moreno & Lucas Jimenez Valle (Niner C.D.Centauro Negro)1:27:27
22Ignacio Miravalles Romero & Victor Rodriguez Rielves (Redciclista - Keway Tubos)1:34:30
23Alejo Fuentes Ojeda & Jesus Morillo Romero (Niner C.D.Centauro Negro)1:35:24
24Jorge Lopez Janeiro & Miguel Angel Rodriguez Orozco (Niner C.D.Centauro Negro)1:36:08
25Lars Granberg & Knut Erik Nesteby (The Outsiders)1:36:53
26Antonio Brissos & Valério Ferreira (Bttloulé / Eafit / BPI)1:54:00
27Tomas Muñoz Quesada & Antonio Luis Dominguez Ruinerv (Niner Kanina Bikes)1:54:23
28Pablo López Franco & Ramón Serantes Gómez (Gallaecia)1:57:07
29Juan Gomez Rodrigez & Andres Lopez Navarro (Bike Station Marbella 1)2:00:56
30Gorka Gonzalez Oyarzabal & Julen Berrotaran Macias (Pilates Mens Corpore)2:09:41
31Manuel Carrelo Magadan & Manuel Luengo Sanchez (Pilla Bikes Ribadeo)2:16:02
32David Garcia Gil & Daniel Becerril Gimeno (Niner Cabestrero Bikes)2:16:46
33Carlos Cid Alba & Javier Jimenez Sanchez (Los Cuerpoestufa)2:26:48
34Marc Coma & Pau Bartoló (Marc Coma Team)2:30:17
35Carlos Morante Jares & Juan Manuel Pinilla De Miguel (Redciclista)2:44:46
36Francisco Jose Cabeza Santamar & Marc Soler Guillén (Olympya Cycles-Villaamaranta)2:45:28
37José Manuel Marín Piña & Francisco Portero Cuéllar (Niner + 1Km, 1?)3:03:30
38Juan Antonio Marin Reyes & Claudio Cuevas Rojas (Cartaya Ciclos Km)3:16:22
39Carlos Jimenez Serrano & Ismael Diaz Ruiz (E-MTB.Com)3:18:12
40Guillem Sanahuja Mila & Jose Luis Arrayas Rull (O2Sports 1)3:24:00
41Jose Ernesto Ruiz González & Jorge Ponce De León Gómez (Jorgernesto Racing Bike)3:29:09
42Emilio Arenas & Miguel Gil Recio (Morenito Biciletas Pro Team)3:32:46
43Juan Carlos Ojeda Bujan & Raul Salas Pin (Ojepins)4:00:57
44David Campal Carles & David Pla Cuminal (Cat Bike Tordera)4:03:43
45Jordi Rubio Bonet & Iñaki Martinez Serrano (Olympia-Bicipark)4:06:27
46Andreu Fernandez Perez & Javier Almela Martinez (O2Sports)4:18:04
47Felix Garcia Jimenez & Alejandro Pina Juste (Niner Bikes)4:42:49
48Oliver Esselborn & Till Schramm (I Am Specializen)5:02:41
49Celestino Pérez Rodríguez & Alejandro González Domínguez (Revista Bike)5:04:47
50Juan Carlos Seoane Pena & Jesus Zapata Cano (Los Calaveras- Team Ciclos)5:09:03
51Emilio Bodro Caballé & Felix Perez Lopez (Teules Velles)5:16:05
52Miguel Angel Exposito Espinosa & Jose Manuel Martinez Rodriguez (Andalbike.Com)5:31:48

Women general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristine Nørgaard & Sally Bigham (Topeak-Ergon)8:23:48
2Jennifer Smith & Kathy Sherwin (Alphine Oryhopedic)0:51:47
3Sandra Santanyes Murillo & Isabel Castro (Bicis Esteve)1:07:14
4Ivonne Kraft & Celina Carpinteiro (Bttloulé/Eafit/Bpi 1)1:31:57
5Rute Costa & Ana Rocha (Ouribike)1:34:06
6Natalia Benítez Díaz & Mª José Peralta (Quivir Gsport Y Bicicletas)2:15:25

Mixed general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cait Elliot & Josh Ibbett (Torq Performance MTB Team)9:00:02
2Sigmund Aas & Thrude Karlsen (Team Rapha - Torshov Sport)2:15:43
3Ludovic Lemaire & Imke Schiersch (Shimano Focus)2:20:19

Masters general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Boedker & Henrik Cohen (Danish Masters)8:16:00
2Jose Maria Santos Esteban & Sanchez Sanchez (En Bici)0:30:41
3Manuel Fernandez Bedmar & Juan Antonio Gonzalez-Berengue (Sport Bike)0:32:49
4Jordi Reixach Salarich & Jaume Borotau Linares (Vilassar Bike)0:43:16
5Alex Clarasó Vallcorba & Xavi Guardia La Torre (El Mundo De La Montain Bike)1:10:44
6Javier Sanchez Sarria & Herbert Neumann (Cannondale - AOS Adventure)1:22:27
7Francesc Julià Pascual & Eduardo Blasco Oliete (Alvita, La Marca De Tu)1:27:07
8Javier Pascual Torres & Alfonso Marin Godoy (Redciclista 1)1:49:36
9Rafael Romero Illana & Santiago Remartinez Escobar (Niner + Comando 40)2:05:34
10Manuel Rodríguez Catro & Ludwig Rudolf Ortner (Guadaíra Bikes)2:16:12
11Javier Diaz Nieto & Alberto Martorell Gascón (Doctore Bike II)2:54:36
12Miguel Blanco Embún & Juan Andrés Godoy López (EIC)3:22:48
13Jorge Gomez Bermudez & Francisco Lara Bermudez (Ojen Bike)3:44:17

