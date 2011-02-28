Image 1 of 6 Women's co-leader Kristine Nørgaard (Topeak-Ergon) (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 2 of 6 Dakar motorbike winner Marc Coma (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 3 of 6 Woman's co-leader Sally Bigham (Topeak-Ergon) (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 4 of 6 Julien Absalon (Orbea) is riding as a VIP for the first two stages. (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 5 of 6 The peloton in a hike-a-bike section (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 6 of 6 Men's race leaders Jose Antonio Hermida (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)

José Antonio Hermida and Ralph Näf (Multivan Merida) seem unbeatable based on their results so far at the first edition of Andalucía Bike Race. On Monday, they took their second stage victory and continue as the overall leaders.

"Today was harder, and we suffered a bit more, but we are happy we can still wear the leader´s jersey," said Näf.

The first racer across the finish line was actually Frenchman Julien Absalon, who is racing as a VIP for the first two stages only and is not part of the general classification.

"I am sure that next year a lot of foreign riders are going to come here, because this is a very good race to prepare the season. I leave with a very good feeling," said Absalon.

Like with stage 1, Rubén Ruzafa and Iñaki Lejarreta (Orbea) finished in second place. The Czechs Kristian Hynek & Pavel Boudny (Ceska Sporitelna Specialized) were third after they were slowed by a flat during the race.

Dakar winner Marc Coma, a beginner when it comes to mountain bike stage races, finished 31st today and said that he is "running out of energy" and "There is a good balance between the stages because yesterday was more technical and today was more flowy."

Kristine Nørgaard & Sally Bigham (Topeak-Ergon) were the women's winners for the stage. Jennifer Smith & Kathy Sherwin (Alphine Oryhopedic) were second while Sandra Santanyes Murillo & Isabel Castro (Bicis Esteve) finished third. The order for the top three on the stage is the same as for the general classification after stage 2.

Smith and Sherwin suffered a mechanical during the stage, costing them about 15 minutes while Santanyes and Castro said they were "enjoying the race alot".

Mads Boedker & Henrik Cohen (Danish Masters) won the masters category while Cait Elliot & Josh Ibbett (Torq Performance MTB Team) won the mixed category. Both teams also lead their respective categories in the general classification.

Tomorrow's stage 3 will start from Reventón and pass through Los Chinales Polígono Industrial, Alcolea and Cerro Muriano before returning to Córdoba.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Antonio Hermida & Ralf Näf (Multivan Merida) 3:14:11 2 Ruben Ruzafa & Iñaki Lejarreta (Orbea) 0:00:01 3 Kristian Hynek & Pavel Boudny (Ceska Sporitelna -Specialized) 0:00:10 4 Alejandro Diaz De La Peña & Luis Leao Pinto (Hispano-Luso) 0:08:49 5 Manuel Beltran Martinez & Jose Luis Carrasco Gamiz (Sport-Bike) 0:10:15 6 Francisco Javier Macias Bonaño & Jose Carlos Macias Bonaño (Sportbici-Rotor-San Bartolomew) 0:10:34 7 Benjamin Justesen & Johnni Nielsen (Team T-Bikes) 0:12:39 8 David Lozano Riba & Ismael Vantura Sanchez (Bicis Esteve 1) 0:13:49 9 Martin Horák & Tomá? Vokrouhlík (BMC - Factor) 0:18:22 10 Martin Haugo & Martin Olsen (Team Merida Smart Safety) 0:19:37 11 Joep Dohmen & Gijs Dohmen (Dohmenbrothers) 0:20:23 12 David Valdivia Martos & Victor Manuel Fernandez Grande (Scott-Sport Bike 1) 0:20:35 13 Miguel Angel Florido Marmolejo & Jose Julian Baron Yuste (Clinicas Rincon-Trek Malaga) 0:21:35 14 Casper Saltoft & Thomas Bundgaard (Team T-Bikes/Apfosss Racing) 0:24:42 15 Carlos Portilla Herranz & Javier Salamero Subias (OKI-Orbea 1) 0:25:38 16 Alejandro Olid Tellez & Manuel Rojo Nieto (Scott-Sport Bike) 0:28:38 17 Roberto Heras Hernandez & Marcos Serrano (Giant) 0:28:54 18 Greg Saw & Morten Simonsen (Proteinfabrikken-KTM) 0:32:50 19 Jose Maria Espinar Lopez & Ivan Soladado Jimenez (www.Albayatemania.Com) 0:34:33 20 Ignacio Miravalles Romero & Victor Rodriguez Rielves (Redciclista - Keway Tubos) 0:36:09 21 Jody Burnett & Francisco Javier Garcia Jimenez (Bike Station Marbella) 0:36:26 22 Peter Riis Andersen & Allan Carlsen (Cykelmagasinet.dk) 0:37:35 23 Jorge Lopez Janeiro & Miguel Angel Rodriguez Orozco (Niner C.D.Centauro Negro) 0:39:15 24 Manuel Jesus Perez Moreno & Lucas Jimenez Valle (Niner C.D.Centauro Negro) 0:39:16 25 Alejo Fuentes Ojeda & Jesus Morillo Romero (Niner C.D.Centauro Negro) 0:39:16 26 Lars Granberg & Knut Erik Nesteby (The Outsiders) 0:42:29 27 Antonio Brissos & Valério Ferreira (Bttloulé / Eafit / BPI) 0:52:33 28 Gorka Gonzalez Oyarzabal & Julen Berrotaran Macias (Pilates Mens Corpore) 0:53:06 29 Pablo López Franco & Ramón Serantes Gómez (Gallaecia) 0:53:24 30 Marc Coma & Pau Bartoló (Marc Coma Team) 0:56:33 31 Juan Gomez Rodrigez & Andres Lopez Navarro (Bike Station Marbella 1) 0:58:48 32 Manuel Carrelo Magadan & Manuel Luengo Sanchez (Pilla Bikes Ribadeo) 1:03:49 33 Carlos Cid Alba & Javier Jimenez Sanchez (Los Cuerpoestufa) 1:04:37 34 David Garcia Gil & Daniel Becerril Gimeno (Niner Cabestrero Bikes) 1:07:35 35 Tomas Muñoz Quesada & Antonio Luis Dominguez Ruinerv (Niner Kanina Bikes) 1:07:38 36 Francisco Jose Cabeza Santamar & Marc Soler Guillén (Olympya Cycles-Villaamaranta) 1:15:30 37 Carlos Morante Jares & Juan Manuel Pinilla De Miguel (Redciclista) 1:17:43 38 Fernando Castellanos Torres & Matias Enrique Rubio Domingo (Planeta MTB) 1:18:03 39 José Manuel Marín Piña & Francisco Portero Cuéllar (Niner + 1Km, 1?) 1:24:31 40 Juan Antonio Marin Reyes & Claudio Cuevas Rojas (Cartaya Ciclos Km) 1:25:53 41 Emilio Arenas & Miguel Gil Recio (Morenito Biciletas Pro Team) 1:29:42 42 Ivan Muñoz Gallardo & Miguel Angel Rodríguez Bello (Niner-El Centauro Negro) 1:31:16 43 Guillem Sanahuja Mila & Jose Luis Arrayas Rull (O2Sports 1) 1:33:06 44 Carlos Jimenez Serrano & Ismael Diaz Ruiz (E-MTB.Com) 1:33:45 45 Jose Ernesto Ruiz González & Jorge Ponce De León Gómez (Jorgernesto Racing Bike) 1:37:20 46 David Campal Carles & David Pla Cuminal (Cat Bike Tordera) 1:54:21 47 Jordi Rubio Bonet & Iñaki Martinez Serrano (Olympia-Bicipark) 1:55:44 48 Andreu Fernandez Perez & Javier Almela Martinez (O2Sports) 2:01:05 49 Juan Carlos Ojeda Bujan & Raul Salas Pin (Ojepins) 2:01:11 50 Oliver Esselborn & Till Schramm (I Am Specializen) 2:13:35 51 Miguel Angel Exposito Espinosa & Jose Manuel Martinez Rodriguez (Andalbike.Com) 2:23:15 52 Emilio Bodro Caballé & Felix Perez Lopez (Teules Velles) 2:27:14 53 Celestino Pérez Rodríguez & Alejandro González Domínguez (Revista Bike) 2:31:39 54 Felix Garcia Jimenez & Alejandro Pina Juste (Niner Bikes) 2:32:53 55 Juan Carlos Seoane Pena & Jesus Zapata Cano (Los Calaveras- Team Ciclos) 2:35:45 DNF Antonio Serrano Martinez & Jose Angel Gonzalez Martinez (Racing Team MTB Visc-Traction)

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristine Nørgaard & Sally Bigham (Topeak-Ergon) 4:04:45 2 Jennifer Smith & Kathy Sherwin (Alphine Oryhopedic) 0:27:25 3 Sandra Santanyes Murillo & Isabel Castro (Bicis Esteve) 0:31:29 4 Rute Costa & Ana Rocha (Ouribike) 0:37:32 5 Ivonne Kraft & Celina Carpinteiro (Bttloulé/Eafit/Bpi 1) 0:44:29 6 Natalia Benítez Díaz & Mª José Peralta (Quivir Gsport Y Bicicletas) 0:59:58

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cait Elliot & Josh Ibbett (Torq Performance MTB Team) 4:26:46 2 Sigmund Aas & Thrude Karlsen (Team Rapha - Torshov Sport) 0:52:26 3 Ludovic Lemaire & Imke Schiersch (Shimano Focus) 1:00:10

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mads Boedker & Henrik Cohen (Danish Masters) 4:02:58 2 Gregorio Blanco Anula & Jose Antonio Cañero Delgado (Suraventura) 0:01:30 3 Jose Maria Santos Esteban & Sanchez Sanchez (En Bici) 0:06:59 4 Manuel Fernandez Bedmar & Juan Antonio Gonzalez-Berengue (Sport Bike) 0:07:30 5 Alex Clarasó Vallcorba & Xavi Guardia La Torre (El Mundo De La Montain Bike) 0:28:22 6 Jordi Reixach Salarich & Jaume Borotau Linares (Vilassar Bike) 0:28:53 7 Javier Sanchez Sarria & Herbert Neumann (Cannondale - AOS Adventure) 0:37:08 8 Javier Pascual Torres & Alfonso Marin Godoy (Redciclista 1) 0:42:27 9 Rafael Romero Illana & Santiago Remartinez Escobar (Niner + Comando 40) 0:50:31 10 Manuel Rodríguez Catro & Ludwig Rudolf Ortner (Guadaíra Bikes) 1:09:55 11 Francesc Julià Pascual & Eduardo Blasco Oliete (Alvita, La Marca De Tu) 1:11:49 12 Javier Diaz Nieto & Alberto Martorell Gascón (Doctore Bike II) 1:20:06 13 Miguel Blanco Embún & Juan Andrés Godoy López (EIC) 1:29:48 14 Jorge Gomez Bermudez & Francisco Lara Bermudez (Ojen Bike) 1:43:44 DNF Walter Kühn & Oliver Kahl (Team Emergency)

Men general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Antonio Hermida & Ralf Näf (Multivan Merida) 6:38:54 2 Ruben Ruzafa & Iñaki Lejarreta (Orbea) 0:08:35 3 Kristian Hynek & Pavel Boudny (Ceska Sporitelna -Specialized) 0:10:20 4 Alejandro Diaz De La Peña & Luis Leao Pinto (Hispano-Luso) 0:21:19 5 Francisco Javier Macias Bonaño & Jose Carlos Macias Bonaño (Sportbici-Rotor-San Bartolomew) 0:29:40 6 Benjamin Justesen & Johnni Nielsen (Team T-Bikes) 0:32:34 7 Manuel Beltran Martinez & Jose Luis Carrasco Gamiz (Sport-Bike) 0:36:10 8 Martin Horák & Tomá? Vokrouhlík (BMC - Factor) 0:38:18 9 Joep Dohmen & Gijs Dohmen (Dohmenbrothers) 0:48:46 10 Casper Saltoft & Thomas Bundgaard (Team T-Bikes/Apfosss Racing) 0:49:01 11 David Lozano Riba & Ismael Vantura Sanchez (Bicis Esteve 1) 0:53:19 12 Carlos Portilla Herranz & Javier Salamero Subias (OKI-Orbea 1) 0:56:47 13 Alejandro Olid Tellez & Manuel Rojo Nieto (Scott-Sport Bike) 0:57:52 14 Martin Haugo & Martin Olsen (Team Merida Smart Safety) 1:02:23 15 David Valdivia Martos & Victor Manuel Fernandez Grande (Scott-Sport Bike 1) 1:07:03 16 Miguel Angel Florido Marmolejo & Jose Julian Baron Yuste (Clinicas Rincon-Trek Malaga) 1:08:14 17 Jose Maria Espinar Lopez & Ivan Soladado Jimenez (www.Albayatemania.Com) 1:18:52 18 Peter Riis Andersen & Allan Carlsen (Cykelmagasinet.dk) 1:20:44 19 Greg Saw & Morten Simonsen (Proteinfabrikken-KTM) 1:22:55 20 Roberto Heras Hernandez & Marcos Serrano (Giant) 1:24:51 21 Manuel Jesus Perez Moreno & Lucas Jimenez Valle (Niner C.D.Centauro Negro) 1:27:27 22 Ignacio Miravalles Romero & Victor Rodriguez Rielves (Redciclista - Keway Tubos) 1:34:30 23 Alejo Fuentes Ojeda & Jesus Morillo Romero (Niner C.D.Centauro Negro) 1:35:24 24 Jorge Lopez Janeiro & Miguel Angel Rodriguez Orozco (Niner C.D.Centauro Negro) 1:36:08 25 Lars Granberg & Knut Erik Nesteby (The Outsiders) 1:36:53 26 Antonio Brissos & Valério Ferreira (Bttloulé / Eafit / BPI) 1:54:00 27 Tomas Muñoz Quesada & Antonio Luis Dominguez Ruinerv (Niner Kanina Bikes) 1:54:23 28 Pablo López Franco & Ramón Serantes Gómez (Gallaecia) 1:57:07 29 Juan Gomez Rodrigez & Andres Lopez Navarro (Bike Station Marbella 1) 2:00:56 30 Gorka Gonzalez Oyarzabal & Julen Berrotaran Macias (Pilates Mens Corpore) 2:09:41 31 Manuel Carrelo Magadan & Manuel Luengo Sanchez (Pilla Bikes Ribadeo) 2:16:02 32 David Garcia Gil & Daniel Becerril Gimeno (Niner Cabestrero Bikes) 2:16:46 33 Carlos Cid Alba & Javier Jimenez Sanchez (Los Cuerpoestufa) 2:26:48 34 Marc Coma & Pau Bartoló (Marc Coma Team) 2:30:17 35 Carlos Morante Jares & Juan Manuel Pinilla De Miguel (Redciclista) 2:44:46 36 Francisco Jose Cabeza Santamar & Marc Soler Guillén (Olympya Cycles-Villaamaranta) 2:45:28 37 José Manuel Marín Piña & Francisco Portero Cuéllar (Niner + 1Km, 1?) 3:03:30 38 Juan Antonio Marin Reyes & Claudio Cuevas Rojas (Cartaya Ciclos Km) 3:16:22 39 Carlos Jimenez Serrano & Ismael Diaz Ruiz (E-MTB.Com) 3:18:12 40 Guillem Sanahuja Mila & Jose Luis Arrayas Rull (O2Sports 1) 3:24:00 41 Jose Ernesto Ruiz González & Jorge Ponce De León Gómez (Jorgernesto Racing Bike) 3:29:09 42 Emilio Arenas & Miguel Gil Recio (Morenito Biciletas Pro Team) 3:32:46 43 Juan Carlos Ojeda Bujan & Raul Salas Pin (Ojepins) 4:00:57 44 David Campal Carles & David Pla Cuminal (Cat Bike Tordera) 4:03:43 45 Jordi Rubio Bonet & Iñaki Martinez Serrano (Olympia-Bicipark) 4:06:27 46 Andreu Fernandez Perez & Javier Almela Martinez (O2Sports) 4:18:04 47 Felix Garcia Jimenez & Alejandro Pina Juste (Niner Bikes) 4:42:49 48 Oliver Esselborn & Till Schramm (I Am Specializen) 5:02:41 49 Celestino Pérez Rodríguez & Alejandro González Domínguez (Revista Bike) 5:04:47 50 Juan Carlos Seoane Pena & Jesus Zapata Cano (Los Calaveras- Team Ciclos) 5:09:03 51 Emilio Bodro Caballé & Felix Perez Lopez (Teules Velles) 5:16:05 52 Miguel Angel Exposito Espinosa & Jose Manuel Martinez Rodriguez (Andalbike.Com) 5:31:48

Women general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristine Nørgaard & Sally Bigham (Topeak-Ergon) 8:23:48 2 Jennifer Smith & Kathy Sherwin (Alphine Oryhopedic) 0:51:47 3 Sandra Santanyes Murillo & Isabel Castro (Bicis Esteve) 1:07:14 4 Ivonne Kraft & Celina Carpinteiro (Bttloulé/Eafit/Bpi 1) 1:31:57 5 Rute Costa & Ana Rocha (Ouribike) 1:34:06 6 Natalia Benítez Díaz & Mª José Peralta (Quivir Gsport Y Bicicletas) 2:15:25

Mixed general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cait Elliot & Josh Ibbett (Torq Performance MTB Team) 9:00:02 2 Sigmund Aas & Thrude Karlsen (Team Rapha - Torshov Sport) 2:15:43 3 Ludovic Lemaire & Imke Schiersch (Shimano Focus) 2:20:19