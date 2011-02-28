Trending

Multivan Merida's Hermida and Näf win opening stage

Nørgaard and Bingham win stage and become first women's leaders

Image 1 of 7

An Orbea rider negotiates a stream crossing

An Orbea rider negotiates a stream crossing
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 2 of 7

Teammates Ralph Näf and José Antonio Hermida cross a stream on stage 1 of the Andalucia Bike Race

Teammates Ralph Näf and José Antonio Hermida cross a stream on stage 1 of the Andalucia Bike Race
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 3 of 7

Racers roll out for stage 1

Racers roll out for stage 1
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 4 of 7

Two Scott riders celebrate their finish.

Two Scott riders celebrate their finish.
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 5 of 7

Teammates Ralph Näf and José Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida) win stage 1

Teammates Ralph Näf and José Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida) win stage 1
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 6 of 7

Ruben Ruzafa

Ruben Ruzafa
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 7 of 7

(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)

The first stage of Andalucía Bike Race finished in the military area of Cerro Murian, with José Antonio Hermida and Ralph Näf as the first leaders of Andalucía Bike Race.

After more than three hours of hard competition on a route shared with the MTB Sierra Morena Marathon, Hermida and Näf (Multivan Merida) crossed the finish line followed by Ruben Ruzafa and Iñaki Lejarreta (Orbea). Kristian Hynek and Pavel Boudny, riding for the Czech Ceska Sporitelna Specialized team, finished third.

Spaniards occupied the next two positions: Alejandro Díaz de la Peña and Luis Leao Pinto (Hispano-Luso) were fourth and the Macías brothers (Sportbici-Rotor-San Bartolomé team) were fifth.

In the women's category, Kristine Nørgaard and Sally Bingham had the honor of putting on the leaders' jersey after the first stage. Americans Jenny Smith and Kathy Sherwin were second, with Sandra Santanyes and Isabel Castro in third position.

On the first stage, participants enjoyed views of Córdoba city and the Sierra Morena Mountains.

"The first stage was so much fun. Ralph and I enjoyed a lot!" said Hermida after the finish.

Hermidas compatriot Sandra Santanyes also enjoyed the stage and said, "Physically, I felt very strong on this first quite technical stage".

In the masters category, Mads Boedker and Henrik Cohen (Danish Masters team) claimed the victory, while in mixed category, Cait Elliot and Josh Ibbet (Torq Performance MTB Team) assumed the lead.

Tomorrow's stage 2 will start at the Córdoba Ayre Hotel and pass through the Medina Azahara Ruins and the western part of the province. Racers will go by landmarks such as Guadamellato Canal, Puerto Artafi and the Bejarano waterfall. Temperatures are expected to be 16 degrees Celsius and partly cloudy.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Antonio Hermida & Ralf Näf (Multivan Merida)3:24:43
2Ruben Ruzafa & Iñaki Lejarreta (Orbea)0:08:34
3Kristian Hynek & Pavel Boudny (Ceska Sporitelna -Specialized)0:10:10
4Alejandro Diaz De La Peña & Luis Leao Pinto (Hispano-Luso)0:12:30
5Francisco Javier Macias Bonaño & Jose Carlos Macias Bonaño (Sportbici-Rotor-San Bartolomew)0:19:06
6Benjamin Justesen & Johnni Nielsen (Team T-Bikes)0:19:55
7Martin Horák & Tomá? Vokrouhlík (BMC - Factor)0:19:56
8Casper Saltoft & Thomas Bundgaard (Team T-Bikes/Apfosss Racing)0:24:19
9Manuel Beltran Martinez & Jose Luis Carrasco Gamiz (Sport-Bike)0:25:55
10Joep Dohmen & Gijs Dohmen (Dohmenbrothers)0:28:23
11Alejandro Olid Tellez & Manuel Rojo Nieto (Scott-Sport Bike)0:29:14
12Carlos Portilla Herranz & Javier Salamero Subias (OKI-Orbea 1)0:31:09
13David Lozano Riba & Ismael Vantura Sanchez (Bicis Esteve 1)0:39:30
14Martin Haugo & Martin Olsen (Team Merida Smart Safety)0:42:46
15Peter Riis Andersen & Allan Carlsen (Cykelmagasinet.dk)0:43:09
16Jose Maria Espinar Lopez & Ivan Soladado Jimenez (www.Albayatemania.Com)0:44:19
17David Valdivia Martos & Victor Manuel Fernandez Grande (Scott-Sport Bike 1)0:46:28
18Miguel Angel Florido Marmolejo & Jose Julian Baron Yuste (Clinicas Rincon-Trek Malaga)0:46:39
19Tomas Muñoz Quesada & Antonio Luis Dominguez Ruinerv (Niner Kanina Bikes)0:46:45
20Manuel Jesus Perez Moreno & Lucas Jimenez Valle (Niner C.D.Centauro Negro)0:48:11
21Greg Saw & Morten Simonsen (Proteinfabrikken-KTM)0:50:05
22Jody Burnett & Francisco Javier Garcia Jimenez (Bike Station Marbella)0:50:56
23Roberto Heras Hernandez & Marcos Serrano (Giant)0:50:57
24Lars Granberg & Knut Erik Nesteby (The Outsiders)0:54:24
25Alejo Fuentes Ojeda & Jesus Morillo Romero (Niner C.D.Centauro Negro)0:56:08
26Jorge Lopez Janeiro & Miguel Angel Rodriguez Orozco (Niner C.D.Centauro Negro)0:56:53
27Antonio Serrano Martinez & Jose Angel Gonzalez Martinez (Racing Team MTB Visc-Traction)0:57:35
28Ignacio Miravalles Romero & Victor Rodriguez Rielves (Redciclista - Keway Tubos)0:58:21
29Antonio Brissos & Valério Ferreira (Bttloulé / Eafit / BPI)1:01:27
30Juan Gomez Rodrigez & Andres Lopez Navarro (Bike Station Marbella 1)1:02:08
31Pablo López Franco & Ramón Serantes Gómez (Gallaecia)1:03:43
32David Garcia Gil & Daniel Becerril Gimeno (Niner Cabestrero Bikes)1:09:11
33Manuel Carrelo Magadan & Manuel Luengo Sanchez (Pilla Bikes Ribadeo)1:12:13
34Gorka Gonzalez Oyarzabal & Julen Berrotaran Macias (Pilates Mens Corpore)1:16:35
35Carlos Cid Alba & Javier Jimenez Sanchez (Los Cuerpoestufa)1:22:11
36Carlos Morante Jares & Juan Manuel Pinilla De Miguel (Redciclista)1:27:03
37Francisco Jose Cabeza Santamar & Marc Soler Guillén (Olympya Cycles-Villaamaranta)1:29:58
38Marc Coma & Pau Bartoló (Marc Coma Team)1:33:44
39José Manuel Marín Piña & Francisco Portero Cuéllar (Niner + 1Km, 1?)1:38:59
40Carlos Jimenez Serrano & Ismael Diaz Ruiz (E-MTB.Com)1:44:27
41Juan Antonio Marin Reyes & Claudio Cuevas Rojas (Cartaya Ciclos Km)1:50:29
42Guillem Sanahuja Mila & Jose Luis Arrayas Rull (O2Sports 1)1:50:55
43Jose Ernesto Ruiz González & Jorge Ponce De León Gómez (Jorgernesto Racing Bike)1:51:49
44Juan Carlos Ojeda Bujan & Raul Salas Pin (Ojepins)1:54:46
45Emilio Arenas & Miguel Gil Recio (Morenito Biciletas Pro Team)2:03:04
46David Campal Carles & David Pla Cuminal (Cat Bike Tordera)2:09:22
47Felix Garcia Jimenez & Alejandro Pina Juste (Niner Bikes)2:09:56
48Ivan Muñoz Gallardo & Miguel Angel Rodríguez Bello (Niner-El Centauro Negro)2:10:25
49Jordi Rubio Bonet & Iñaki Martinez Serrano (Olympia-Bicipark)2:10:43
50Andreu Fernandez Perez & Javier Almela Martinez (O2Sports)2:16:59
51Fernando Castellanos Torres & Matias Enrique Rubio Domingo (Planeta MTB)2:27:36
52Celestino Pérez Rodríguez & Alejandro González Domínguez (Revista Bike)2:28:08
53Juan Carlos Seoane Pena & Jesus Zapata Cano (Los Calaveras- Team Ciclos)2:33:18
54Emilio Bodro Caballé & Felix Perez Lopez (Teules Velles)2:48:51
55Oliver Esselborn & Till Schramm (I Am Specializen)2:49:06
56Miguel Angel Exposito Espinosa & Jose Manuel Martinez Rodriguez (Andalbike.Com)3:08:33

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristine Nørgaard & Sally Bigham (Topeak-Ergon)4:19:03
2Jennifer Smith & Kathy Sherwin (Alphine Oryhopedic)0:24:22
3Sandra Santanyes Murillo & Isabel Castro (Bicis Esteve)0:35:45
4Ivonne Kraft & Celina Carpinteiro (Bttloulé/Eafit/Bpi 1)0:47:28
5Rute Costa & Ana Rocha (Ouribike)0:56:34
6Natalia Benítez Díaz & Mª José Peralta (Quivir Gsport Y Bicicletas)1:15:27

Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cait Elliot & Josh Ibbett (Torq Performance MTB Team)4:33:16
2Ludovic Lemaire & Imke Schiersch (Shimano Focus)1:20:09
3Sigmund Aas & Thrude Karlsen (Team Rapha - Torshov Sport)1:23:17

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Boedker & Henrik Cohen (Danish Masters)4:13:02
2Gregorio Blanco Anula & Jose Antonio Cañero Delgado (Suraventura)0:07:48
3Jordi Reixach Salarich & Jaume Borotau Linares (Vilassar Bike)0:14:23
4Francesc Julià Pascual & Eduardo Blasco Oliete (Alvita, La Marca De Tu)0:15:18
5Jose Maria Santos Esteban & Sanchez Sanchez (En Bici)0:23:42
6Manuel Fernandez Bedmar & Juan Antonio Gonzalez-Berengue (Sport Bike)0:25:19
7Alex Clarasó Vallcorba & Xavi Guardia La Torre (El Mundo De La Montain Bike)0:42:22
8Javier Sanchez Sarria & Herbert Neumann (Cannondale - AOS Adventure)0:45:19
9Manuel Rodríguez Catro & Ludwig Rudolf Ortner (Guadaíra Bikes)1:06:17
10Javier Pascual Torres & Alfonso Marin Godoy (Redciclista 1)1:07:09
11Rafael Romero Illana & Santiago Remartinez Escobar (Niner + Comando 40)1:15:03
12Javier Diaz Nieto & Alberto Martorell Gascón (Doctore Bike II)1:34:30
13Miguel Blanco Embún & Juan Andrés Godoy López (EIC)1:53:00
14Jorge Gomez Bermudez & Francisco Lara Bermudez (Ojen Bike)2:00:33
15Walter Kühn & Oliver Kahl (Team Emergency)2:30:25

Men general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Antonio Hermida & Ralf Näf (Multivan Merida)3:24:43
2Ruben Ruzafa & Iñaki Lejarreta (Orbea)0:08:34
3Kristian Hynek & Pavel Boudny (Ceska Sporitelna -Specialized)0:10:10
4Alejandro Diaz De La Peña & Luis Leao Pinto (Hispano-Luso)0:12:30
5Francisco Javier Macias Bonaño & Jose Carlos Macias Bonaño (Sportbici-Rotor-San Bartolomew)0:19:06
6Benjamin Justesen & Johnni Nielsen (Team T-Bikes)0:19:55
7Martin Horák & Tomá? Vokrouhlík (BMC - Factor)0:19:56
8Casper Saltoft & Thomas Bundgaard (Team T-Bikes/Apfosss Racing)0:24:19
9Manuel Beltran Martinez & Jose Luis Carrasco Gamiz (Sport-Bike)0:25:55
10Joep Dohmen & Gijs Dohmen (Dohmenbrothers)0:28:23
11Alejandro Olid Tellez & Manuel Rojo Nieto (Scott-Sport Bike)0:29:14
12Carlos Portilla Herranz & Javier Salamero Subias (OKI-Orbea 1)0:31:09
13David Lozano Riba & Ismael Vantura Sanchez (Bicis Esteve 1)0:39:30
14Martin Haugo & Martin Olsen (Team Merida Smart Safety)0:42:46
15Peter Riis Andersen & Allan Carlsen (Cykelmagasinet.dk)0:43:09
16Jose Maria Espinar Lopez & Ivan Soladado Jimenez (www.Albayatemania.Com)0:44:19
17David Valdivia Martos & Victor Manuel Fernandez Grande (Scott-Sport Bike 1)0:46:28
18Miguel Angel Florido Marmolejo & Jose Julian Baron Yuste (Clinicas Rincon-Trek Malaga)0:46:39
19Tomas Muñoz Quesada & Antonio Luis Dominguez Ruinerv (Niner Kanina Bikes)0:46:45
20Manuel Jesus Perez Moreno & Lucas Jimenez Valle (Niner C.D.Centauro Negro)0:48:11
21Greg Saw & Morten Simonsen (Proteinfabrikken-KTM)0:50:05
22Jody Burnett & Francisco Javier Garcia Jimenez (Bike Station Marbella)0:50:56
23Roberto Heras Hernandez & Marcos Serrano (Giant)0:50:57
24Lars Granberg & Knut Erik Nesteby (The Outsiders)0:54:24
25Alejo Fuentes Ojeda & Jesus Morillo Romero (Niner C.D.Centauro Negro)0:56:08
26Jorge Lopez Janeiro & Miguel Angel Rodriguez Orozco (Niner C.D.Centauro Negro)0:56:53
27Antonio Serrano Martinez & Jose Angel Gonzalez Martinez (Racing Team MTB Visc-Traction)0:57:35
28Ignacio Miravalles Romero & Victor Rodriguez Rielves (Redciclista - Keway Tubos)0:58:21
29Antonio Brissos & Valério Ferreira (Bttloulé / Eafit / BPI)1:01:27
30Juan Gomez Rodrigez & Andres Lopez Navarro (Bike Station Marbella 1)1:02:08
31Pablo López Franco & Ramón Serantes Gómez (Gallaecia)1:03:43
32David Garcia Gil & Daniel Becerril Gimeno (Niner Cabestrero Bikes)1:09:11
33Manuel Carrelo Magadan & Manuel Luengo Sanchez (Pilla Bikes Ribadeo)1:12:13
34Gorka Gonzalez Oyarzabal & Julen Berrotaran Macias (Pilates Mens Corpore)1:16:35
35Carlos Cid Alba & Javier Jimenez Sanchez (Los Cuerpoestufa)1:22:11
36Carlos Morante Jares & Juan Manuel Pinilla De Miguel (Redciclista)1:27:03
37Francisco Jose Cabeza Santamar & Marc Soler Guillén (Olympya Cycles-Villaamaranta)1:29:58
38Marc Coma & Pau Bartoló (Marc Coma Team)1:33:44
39José Manuel Marín Piña & Francisco Portero Cuéllar (Niner + 1Km, 1?)1:38:59
40Carlos Jimenez Serrano & Ismael Diaz Ruiz (E-MTB.Com)1:44:27
41Juan Antonio Marin Reyes & Claudio Cuevas Rojas (Cartaya Ciclos Km)1:50:29
42Guillem Sanahuja Mila & Jose Luis Arrayas Rull (O2Sports 1)1:50:55
43Jose Ernesto Ruiz González & Jorge Ponce De León Gómez (Jorgernesto Racing Bike)1:51:49
44Juan Carlos Ojeda Bujan & Raul Salas Pin (Ojepins)1:54:46
45Emilio Arenas & Miguel Gil Recio (Morenito Biciletas Pro Team)2:03:04
46David Campal Carles & David Pla Cuminal (Cat Bike Tordera)2:09:22
47Felix Garcia Jimenez & Alejandro Pina Juste (Niner Bikes)2:09:56
48Ivan Muñoz Gallardo & Miguel Angel Rodríguez Bello (Niner-El Centauro Negro)2:10:25
49Jordi Rubio Bonet & Iñaki Martinez Serrano (Olympia-Bicipark)2:10:43
50Andreu Fernandez Perez & Javier Almela Martinez (O2Sports)2:16:59
51Fernando Castellanos Torres & Matias Enrique Rubio Domingo (Planeta MTB)2:27:36
52Celestino Pérez Rodríguez & Alejandro González Domínguez (Revista Bike)2:28:08
53Juan Carlos Seoane Pena & Jesus Zapata Cano (Los Calaveras- Team Ciclos)2:33:18
54Emilio Bodro Caballé & Felix Perez Lopez (Teules Velles)2:48:51
55Oliver Esselborn & Till Schramm (I Am Specializen)2:49:06
56Miguel Angel Exposito Espinosa & Jose Manuel Martinez Rodriguez (Andalbike.Com)3:08:33

Women general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristine Nørgaard & Sally Bigham (Topeak-Ergon)4:19:03
2Jennifer Smith & Kathy Sherwin (Alphine Oryhopedic)0:24:22
3Sandra Santanyes Murillo & Isabel Castro (Bicis Esteve)0:35:45
4Ivonne Kraft & Celina Carpinteiro (Bttloulé/Eafit/Bpi 1)0:47:28
5Rute Costa & Ana Rocha (Ouribike)0:56:34
6Natalia Benítez Díaz & Mª José Peralta (Quivir Gsport Y Bicicletas)1:15:27

Mixed general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cait Elliot & Josh Ibbett (Torq Performance MTB Team)4:33:16
2Ludovic Lemaire & Imke Schiersch (Shimano Focus)1:20:09
3Sigmund Aas & Thrude Karlsen (Team Rapha - Torshov Sport)1:23:17

Masters general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Boedker & Henrik Cohen (Danish Masters)4:13:02
2Gregorio Blanco Anula & Jose Antonio Cañero Delgado (Suraventura)0:07:48
3Jordi Reixach Salarich & Jaume Borotau Linares (Vilassar Bike)0:14:23
4Francesc Julià Pascual & Eduardo Blasco Oliete (Alvita, La Marca De Tu)0:15:18
5Jose Maria Santos Esteban & Sanchez Sanchez (En Bici)0:23:42
6Manuel Fernandez Bedmar & Juan Antonio Gonzalez-Berengue (Sport Bike)0:25:19
7Alex Clarasó Vallcorba & Xavi Guardia La Torre (El Mundo De La Montain Bike)0:42:22
8Javier Sanchez Sarria & Herbert Neumann (Cannondale - AOS Adventure)0:45:19
9Manuel Rodríguez Catro & Ludwig Rudolf Ortner (Guadaíra Bikes)1:06:17
10Javier Pascual Torres & Alfonso Marin Godoy (Redciclista 1)1:07:09
11Rafael Romero Illana & Santiago Remartinez Escobar (Niner + Comando 40)1:15:03
12Javier Diaz Nieto & Alberto Martorell Gascón (Doctore Bike II)1:34:30
13Miguel Blanco Embún & Juan Andrés Godoy López (EIC)1:53:00
14Jorge Gomez Bermudez & Francisco Lara Bermudez (Ojen Bike)2:00:33
15Walter Kühn & Oliver Kahl (Team Emergency)2:30:25

Latest on Cyclingnews