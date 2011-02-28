Image 1 of 7 An Orbea rider negotiates a stream crossing (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 2 of 7 Teammates Ralph Näf and José Antonio Hermida cross a stream on stage 1 of the Andalucia Bike Race (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 3 of 7 Racers roll out for stage 1 (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 4 of 7 Two Scott riders celebrate their finish. (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 5 of 7 Teammates Ralph Näf and José Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida) win stage 1 (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 6 of 7 Ruben Ruzafa (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)

The first stage of Andalucía Bike Race finished in the military area of Cerro Murian, with José Antonio Hermida and Ralph Näf as the first leaders of Andalucía Bike Race.

After more than three hours of hard competition on a route shared with the MTB Sierra Morena Marathon, Hermida and Näf (Multivan Merida) crossed the finish line followed by Ruben Ruzafa and Iñaki Lejarreta (Orbea). Kristian Hynek and Pavel Boudny, riding for the Czech Ceska Sporitelna Specialized team, finished third.

Spaniards occupied the next two positions: Alejandro Díaz de la Peña and Luis Leao Pinto (Hispano-Luso) were fourth and the Macías brothers (Sportbici-Rotor-San Bartolomé team) were fifth.

In the women's category, Kristine Nørgaard and Sally Bingham had the honor of putting on the leaders' jersey after the first stage. Americans Jenny Smith and Kathy Sherwin were second, with Sandra Santanyes and Isabel Castro in third position.

On the first stage, participants enjoyed views of Córdoba city and the Sierra Morena Mountains.

"The first stage was so much fun. Ralph and I enjoyed a lot!" said Hermida after the finish.

Hermidas compatriot Sandra Santanyes also enjoyed the stage and said, "Physically, I felt very strong on this first quite technical stage".

In the masters category, Mads Boedker and Henrik Cohen (Danish Masters team) claimed the victory, while in mixed category, Cait Elliot and Josh Ibbet (Torq Performance MTB Team) assumed the lead.

Tomorrow's stage 2 will start at the Córdoba Ayre Hotel and pass through the Medina Azahara Ruins and the western part of the province. Racers will go by landmarks such as Guadamellato Canal, Puerto Artafi and the Bejarano waterfall. Temperatures are expected to be 16 degrees Celsius and partly cloudy.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Antonio Hermida & Ralf Näf (Multivan Merida) 3:24:43 2 Ruben Ruzafa & Iñaki Lejarreta (Orbea) 0:08:34 3 Kristian Hynek & Pavel Boudny (Ceska Sporitelna -Specialized) 0:10:10 4 Alejandro Diaz De La Peña & Luis Leao Pinto (Hispano-Luso) 0:12:30 5 Francisco Javier Macias Bonaño & Jose Carlos Macias Bonaño (Sportbici-Rotor-San Bartolomew) 0:19:06 6 Benjamin Justesen & Johnni Nielsen (Team T-Bikes) 0:19:55 7 Martin Horák & Tomá? Vokrouhlík (BMC - Factor) 0:19:56 8 Casper Saltoft & Thomas Bundgaard (Team T-Bikes/Apfosss Racing) 0:24:19 9 Manuel Beltran Martinez & Jose Luis Carrasco Gamiz (Sport-Bike) 0:25:55 10 Joep Dohmen & Gijs Dohmen (Dohmenbrothers) 0:28:23 11 Alejandro Olid Tellez & Manuel Rojo Nieto (Scott-Sport Bike) 0:29:14 12 Carlos Portilla Herranz & Javier Salamero Subias (OKI-Orbea 1) 0:31:09 13 David Lozano Riba & Ismael Vantura Sanchez (Bicis Esteve 1) 0:39:30 14 Martin Haugo & Martin Olsen (Team Merida Smart Safety) 0:42:46 15 Peter Riis Andersen & Allan Carlsen (Cykelmagasinet.dk) 0:43:09 16 Jose Maria Espinar Lopez & Ivan Soladado Jimenez (www.Albayatemania.Com) 0:44:19 17 David Valdivia Martos & Victor Manuel Fernandez Grande (Scott-Sport Bike 1) 0:46:28 18 Miguel Angel Florido Marmolejo & Jose Julian Baron Yuste (Clinicas Rincon-Trek Malaga) 0:46:39 19 Tomas Muñoz Quesada & Antonio Luis Dominguez Ruinerv (Niner Kanina Bikes) 0:46:45 20 Manuel Jesus Perez Moreno & Lucas Jimenez Valle (Niner C.D.Centauro Negro) 0:48:11 21 Greg Saw & Morten Simonsen (Proteinfabrikken-KTM) 0:50:05 22 Jody Burnett & Francisco Javier Garcia Jimenez (Bike Station Marbella) 0:50:56 23 Roberto Heras Hernandez & Marcos Serrano (Giant) 0:50:57 24 Lars Granberg & Knut Erik Nesteby (The Outsiders) 0:54:24 25 Alejo Fuentes Ojeda & Jesus Morillo Romero (Niner C.D.Centauro Negro) 0:56:08 26 Jorge Lopez Janeiro & Miguel Angel Rodriguez Orozco (Niner C.D.Centauro Negro) 0:56:53 27 Antonio Serrano Martinez & Jose Angel Gonzalez Martinez (Racing Team MTB Visc-Traction) 0:57:35 28 Ignacio Miravalles Romero & Victor Rodriguez Rielves (Redciclista - Keway Tubos) 0:58:21 29 Antonio Brissos & Valério Ferreira (Bttloulé / Eafit / BPI) 1:01:27 30 Juan Gomez Rodrigez & Andres Lopez Navarro (Bike Station Marbella 1) 1:02:08 31 Pablo López Franco & Ramón Serantes Gómez (Gallaecia) 1:03:43 32 David Garcia Gil & Daniel Becerril Gimeno (Niner Cabestrero Bikes) 1:09:11 33 Manuel Carrelo Magadan & Manuel Luengo Sanchez (Pilla Bikes Ribadeo) 1:12:13 34 Gorka Gonzalez Oyarzabal & Julen Berrotaran Macias (Pilates Mens Corpore) 1:16:35 35 Carlos Cid Alba & Javier Jimenez Sanchez (Los Cuerpoestufa) 1:22:11 36 Carlos Morante Jares & Juan Manuel Pinilla De Miguel (Redciclista) 1:27:03 37 Francisco Jose Cabeza Santamar & Marc Soler Guillén (Olympya Cycles-Villaamaranta) 1:29:58 38 Marc Coma & Pau Bartoló (Marc Coma Team) 1:33:44 39 José Manuel Marín Piña & Francisco Portero Cuéllar (Niner + 1Km, 1?) 1:38:59 40 Carlos Jimenez Serrano & Ismael Diaz Ruiz (E-MTB.Com) 1:44:27 41 Juan Antonio Marin Reyes & Claudio Cuevas Rojas (Cartaya Ciclos Km) 1:50:29 42 Guillem Sanahuja Mila & Jose Luis Arrayas Rull (O2Sports 1) 1:50:55 43 Jose Ernesto Ruiz González & Jorge Ponce De León Gómez (Jorgernesto Racing Bike) 1:51:49 44 Juan Carlos Ojeda Bujan & Raul Salas Pin (Ojepins) 1:54:46 45 Emilio Arenas & Miguel Gil Recio (Morenito Biciletas Pro Team) 2:03:04 46 David Campal Carles & David Pla Cuminal (Cat Bike Tordera) 2:09:22 47 Felix Garcia Jimenez & Alejandro Pina Juste (Niner Bikes) 2:09:56 48 Ivan Muñoz Gallardo & Miguel Angel Rodríguez Bello (Niner-El Centauro Negro) 2:10:25 49 Jordi Rubio Bonet & Iñaki Martinez Serrano (Olympia-Bicipark) 2:10:43 50 Andreu Fernandez Perez & Javier Almela Martinez (O2Sports) 2:16:59 51 Fernando Castellanos Torres & Matias Enrique Rubio Domingo (Planeta MTB) 2:27:36 52 Celestino Pérez Rodríguez & Alejandro González Domínguez (Revista Bike) 2:28:08 53 Juan Carlos Seoane Pena & Jesus Zapata Cano (Los Calaveras- Team Ciclos) 2:33:18 54 Emilio Bodro Caballé & Felix Perez Lopez (Teules Velles) 2:48:51 55 Oliver Esselborn & Till Schramm (I Am Specializen) 2:49:06 56 Miguel Angel Exposito Espinosa & Jose Manuel Martinez Rodriguez (Andalbike.Com) 3:08:33

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristine Nørgaard & Sally Bigham (Topeak-Ergon) 4:19:03 2 Jennifer Smith & Kathy Sherwin (Alphine Oryhopedic) 0:24:22 3 Sandra Santanyes Murillo & Isabel Castro (Bicis Esteve) 0:35:45 4 Ivonne Kraft & Celina Carpinteiro (Bttloulé/Eafit/Bpi 1) 0:47:28 5 Rute Costa & Ana Rocha (Ouribike) 0:56:34 6 Natalia Benítez Díaz & Mª José Peralta (Quivir Gsport Y Bicicletas) 1:15:27

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cait Elliot & Josh Ibbett (Torq Performance MTB Team) 4:33:16 2 Ludovic Lemaire & Imke Schiersch (Shimano Focus) 1:20:09 3 Sigmund Aas & Thrude Karlsen (Team Rapha - Torshov Sport) 1:23:17

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mads Boedker & Henrik Cohen (Danish Masters) 4:13:02 2 Gregorio Blanco Anula & Jose Antonio Cañero Delgado (Suraventura) 0:07:48 3 Jordi Reixach Salarich & Jaume Borotau Linares (Vilassar Bike) 0:14:23 4 Francesc Julià Pascual & Eduardo Blasco Oliete (Alvita, La Marca De Tu) 0:15:18 5 Jose Maria Santos Esteban & Sanchez Sanchez (En Bici) 0:23:42 6 Manuel Fernandez Bedmar & Juan Antonio Gonzalez-Berengue (Sport Bike) 0:25:19 7 Alex Clarasó Vallcorba & Xavi Guardia La Torre (El Mundo De La Montain Bike) 0:42:22 8 Javier Sanchez Sarria & Herbert Neumann (Cannondale - AOS Adventure) 0:45:19 9 Manuel Rodríguez Catro & Ludwig Rudolf Ortner (Guadaíra Bikes) 1:06:17 10 Javier Pascual Torres & Alfonso Marin Godoy (Redciclista 1) 1:07:09 11 Rafael Romero Illana & Santiago Remartinez Escobar (Niner + Comando 40) 1:15:03 12 Javier Diaz Nieto & Alberto Martorell Gascón (Doctore Bike II) 1:34:30 13 Miguel Blanco Embún & Juan Andrés Godoy López (EIC) 1:53:00 14 Jorge Gomez Bermudez & Francisco Lara Bermudez (Ojen Bike) 2:00:33 15 Walter Kühn & Oliver Kahl (Team Emergency) 2:30:25

