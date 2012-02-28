Image 1 of 6 Rudi Van Houts (Team Multivan Merida 1) had a tough day during stage 2, but he and teammate Jose Antonio Hermida remain in the overall lead. (Image credit: Sportograf.com/Andalucía Bike Race) Image 2 of 6 Jose Antonio Hermida (Team Multivan Merida 1) (Image credit: Sportograf.com/Andalucía Bike Race) Image 3 of 6 Alejandro Diaz De La Peña Lop and Pedro Romero Ocampo (Gr100 Sports-Specialized) ride to a fourth place finish on stage 2. (Image credit: Sportograf.com/Andalucía Bike Race) Image 4 of 6 Riders roll along on railroad tracks during stage 2 at the Andalucia Bike Race. (Image credit: Sportograf.com/Andalucía Bike Race) Image 5 of 6 Time for recovery at the finish line. (Image credit: Sportograf.com/Andalucía Bike Race) Image 6 of 6 Sally Bigham in action during stage 2. (Image credit: Sportograf.com/Andalucía Bike Race)

On the last day of racing in the Sierra Morena region, punctures and bad luck were the predominant theme for many of the racers in the Andalucia Bike Race. Team Multivan Merida's two teams claimed first and second on stage 2 with Hannes Genze and Andreas Kugler (Team Multivan Merida 2) topping their teammates and race leaders Jose Antonio Hermida and Rudi Van Houts (Team Multivan Merida 1) by 1:43.

Van Houts suffered two flats and the Dutchman crossed the finish line with a damaged wheel. Kugler said "it was a very hard stage" that left them "kaput".

Hermida and Van Houts remain in the overall lead with a 2:28 advantage over Luis Alberto Da Costa Leao Pinto and Tiago Jorge Ferreria Oliveira (Bicis Esteve 1), who finished third on the day. Genze and Kugler hold third place on general classification for the elite men's field, 5:30 back.

"Things like those give you an idea about the event´s difficulty," said Hermida. "Stones are there for everybody. Today was a day to consolidate our lead and take some distance, but you have to take luck into account."

Sally Bigham and Milena Landtwing (Topeak-Ergon/ Centurion V) are dominating the women's race as the pair claimed their third straight victory. They lead second-placed Åsa Erlandsson and Kajsa Snihs (Team Snabeltutarna) by 14:16 while Nathalie Scheitter & Sabrina Mauerer (Team Colnago - BSK Graf) hold third on general classification, 35:22 back.

Having completed racing in the Sierra Morena region the Andalucia Bike Race moves to Priego de Córdoba for stage three, then to Jaén for the final two stages.

Elite men 1 Hannes Genze & Andreas Kugler (Team Multivan Merida 2) 3:10:18 2 Jose Antonio Hermida & Rudi Van Houts (Team Multivan Merida 1) 0:01:43 3 Luis Alberto Da Costa Leao Pinto & Tiago Jorge Ferreria Oliveira (Bicis Esteve 1) 0:02:10 4 Alejandro Diaz De La Peña Lop & Pedro Romero Ocampo (Gr100 Sports-Specialized) 0:08:43 5 Thomas Bundgaarrd Jensen & Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Racing 29Ers 1) 0:09:03 6 Juan Pedro Trujillo Hernandez & Francisco Perez Sanchez (Wildwolf-Trek Pro Racing) 0:11:13 7 Adrià Noguera Soldevila & Cristofer Bosque Ruano (Tomas Belles Cannondale) 0:12:33 8 Jesus Del Nero Montes & Victor Manuel Fernandez Grande (Rotor R&D Team 1) 0:13:02 9 Benjamin Justesen & Klaus Nielsen (The Danish Olympic Team) 0:13:26 10 Marc Trayter Alemany & José Maria Sanchez Ruiz (Scott España 3) 0:19:13 11 Manuel Beltran & José Luis Carrasco Gamiz (Sport Bike-Emotion) 0:19:56 12 Gareth Montgomerie & Dave Henderson (GT Racing UK / Scotland) 0:21:06 13 Alejo Moya Giral & Ivan Diaz Buj (Cultbikes Specialized 2) 0:22:56 14 Matthew Page & Milton Ramos (Team Wiggle) 0:23:51 15 Joan Llordella Prat & Pau Zamora Perez (Buff-Niner) 0:24:34 16 Carlos Coloma Nicolas & Antonio Santos Ridao (Wildwolf-Trek Pro Racing) 0:25:38 17 Adolfo Garcia Quesada & Miguel Lopez Solano (Semar Elite) 0:26:09 18 Daniel Bernal Enriquez & Miguel Angel Florido Marmolejo (Coin) 0:27:35 19 Bram Saeys & Bart Van Hecke (B & B) 0:27:37 20 Carlos Portilla Parrilla & Fco.Javier Salamero Subias (Oki-Orbea) 0:28:37 21 Jacob Agger Troelsen & Allan Qvortrup Tvilum Bachmann (Aamk/1900MTB) 0:29:27 22 Jose Antonio Arroyo Ceballos & Juan Luis Rincon Rincon (C.C. El Gallo - Ciclos Moro) 0:32:19 23 Xavier Borràs Molina & Jose Manuel Benito Cardo (Cultbikes Specialized 1) 0:32:24 24 Ben Thomas & Josh Ibbett (Santa Cruz Bikes/ Mountai) 0:32:29 25 Henrik Kippernes & Sturla Aune (Team Fokus-Danica) 0:32:33 26 Jose Luis Blanco Teleña & Jorge Blanco Teleña (Teleñecos Team) 0:33:55 27 Tomas Misser & Arnau Planas (Guak) 0:34:37 28 Francisco Javier Garcia Jimene & Jody Benjamin Burnett (Bike Station Racing 1) 0:35:07 29 João Serralheiro & Tiago Santos (Banheirense Megatours Ti) 0:36:15 30 Manuel Resino Perez & Eduardo Camaron Muñoz (Mammoth - Trek) 0:37:42 31 David Gensana Farre & Christian Cruz Morcillo (Aramon Bike) 0:38:58 32 Alejandro Castrillo Hernandez & Pablo Barrero Santos (Kanina Bikes) 0:39:15 33 Llibert Mill Garcia & Sergi Mestres Mateo (Niner-Cicles Catalunya 2) 0:39:23 34 Emilio Jose Castilla Mancilla & Francisco Villaescusa Jiménez (Cannondale) 0:40:32 35 Gregory Mark Saw & Lars Ove Thoresen (Hardrocx-Proteinfabrikke) 0:40:38 36 Antonio Ortiz Barranco & Lucas Arcos Liroa (Surbikes) 0:41:28 37 Valério Ferreira & Marco Fernandes (Bike Magazine Portugal/Bt) 0:43:39 38 Victor Rodriguez Rielves & Felix Sanz Ferrer (Entrenamientomountainbi) 0:43:49 39 Pedro Reto & Nuno Gil (Bicisintra / Biciaventura) 0:46:22 40 Fernando Soldado Zurita & Jose Montes Hidalgo (Stag-Albayatemania Nº3) 0:48:55 41 Alejandro Carrion Herranz & Yago Sardina Carrillo (Rotor R&D Team 2) 0:51:02 42 Ivan Vila Oziel & Alex Bellera Consul (ACA) 0:54:24 43 Jofre Prunera Macias & Josep Cutrona Suñe (C.B.R Riudecols - Bicipark) 0:56:45 44 Marc Soler Guillén & Josep Turon Oliver (Olympia Cyles España) 0:58:42 45 Goffaux Jean-Phillipe & Servranckx Ruben (KM10-3) 0:58:51 46 Martin Haugo & Kjell Karlsen (Team 2Xu Norway) 0:59:32 47 Andres Lopez Navarro & Juan Gomez Rodriguez (Bike Station Racing 2) 0:59:40 48 Eduard Palau Borreguero & Jose Miguel Diaz Butron (Multibike) 1:01:45 49 Alejandro Olid Tellez & David Valdivia Martos (Scott España 1) 1:06:45 50 Dennis Bonnichsen & Morten Høgh Abel Jensen (Team Webike) 1:07:45 51 Ismael Rosillo Romera & Ramon Sagues Portabella (Univega España) 1:09:50 52 Calle Friberg & Jojje Borssén (Cykeltidningen Kadens) 1:11:26 53 Richard McCauley & William McCabe (Willrich) 1:11:33 54 Gerard Campdelacreu Capa & Jordi Checa Trabal (Provetsa) 1:13:13 55 Thuy Arno & Brasseur Arthur (KM10-2) 1:19:06 56 Joao Horta & Sergio Franco (Penixe Bike Team) 1:21:39 57 Iker Mirena Alvarez Lara & Matias Alvarez Lara (Agachaelomo Mi Arma Mult) 1:22:25 58 Ignacio Blasco De Mingo & David Blasco De Mingo (Mibotadevino.Com) 1:22:28 59 Amancio Espiñeira Moruja & Fernando Abad Roca (C.C. Costa Vella) 1:25:41 60 Milan Spolc & Robert Novotny (Sweep Cycling) 1:28:04 61 Ivan Cabañas Gonzalez & Joan Serra Rodriguez (I-Bike Pro) 1:28:52 62 Carlos Cid Alba & Gabriel Lopez Sanchez (Bike Room) 1:29:49 63 Pedro Henriques & Nelson Neves (Trevimcyclingteam) 1:30:54 64 Lukas Babor & Lukas Mraz (X-Sports 2) 1:31:26 65 Pere Raja Vila & Alberto Perez Lopez (Freebike Team) 1:33:40 66 Antonio Rey Ferrer & Adan Escandell Garrido (Formentera Team) 1:39:15 67 Jose Luis Rosello Planells & Carlos Planells Prats (Master Team Pro) 1:41:59 68 Morten Hegler & David Fraser (I'm With Stupid) 1:54:08 69 Roman Lomasov & Dmitriy Kraskov (Pressenter) 2:00:04 70 Oscar Sabiote Soler & Josep Mª Castañe Morato (Bike Ñeke Team) 2:01:04 71 Luis Francisco Martin Saez & Francisco Franco Morales (Bike Arena) 2:06:26 72 Xavi Almela Martinez & Sergi Soriano Moreno (Club BTT Metalbikers.com) 2:13:15

Elite women 1 Sally Bigham & Milena Landtwing (Topeak-Ergon/ Centurion V) 3:53:44 2 Åsa Erlandsson & Kajsa Snihs (Team Snabeltutarna) 0:05:36 3 Rikke Kornvig & Helle Qvortrup Tvillum Bachman (Racing 29Ers 2) 0:12:37 4 Nathalie Scheitter & Sabrina Mauerer (Team Colnago - BSK Graf) 0:18:24 5 Sandra Santanyes Murillo & Celina Santos Carpinteiro (2/Bike Magazine Portugal/) 0:30:19 6 Eszter Dosa & Gabriella Modos (Hungary) 0:47:54 7 Arantxa Millan Chamon & Yolanda Magallon Vallejo (Conor Saltoki Moncayo) 1:11:51 8 Marta Polo Lacasa & Mercedes Lozano Montilla (Cordoba Mora) 1:18:10 9 Noemia Lopes Silva & Montse Aranda Castan (Monbike) 1:32:47

Elite men general classification after stage 2 1 Jose Antonio Hermida & Rudi Van Houts (Team Multivan Merida 1) 7:15:44 2 Luis Alberto Da Costa Leao Pinto & Tiago Jorge Ferreria Oliveira (Bicis Esteve 1) 0:02:28 3 Hannes Genze & Andreas Kugler (Team Multivan Merida 2) 0:05:30 4 Alejandro Diaz De La Peña Lop & Pedro Romero Ocampo (Gr100 Sports-Specialized) 0:20:42 5 Juan Pedro Trujillo Hernandez & Francisco Perez Sanchez (Wildwolf-Trek Pro Racing) 0:23:46 6 Thomas Bundgaarrd Jensen & Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Racing 29Ers 1) 0:25:06 7 Jesus Del Nero Montes & Victor Manuel Fernandez Grande (Rotor R&D Team 1) 0:26:15 8 Benjamin Justesen & Klaus Nielsen (The Danish Olympic Team) 0:26:33 9 Adrià Noguera Soldevila & Cristofer Bosque Ruano (Tomas Belles Cannondale) 0:27:43 10 Manuel Beltran & José Luis Carrasco Gamiz (Sport Bike-Emotion) 0:43:15 11 Marc Trayter Alemany & José Maria Sanchez Ruiz (Scott España 3) 0:44:37 12 Gareth Montgomerie & Dave Henderson (GT Racing UK / Scotland) 0:47:03 13 Xavier Borràs Molina & Jose Manuel Benito Cardo (Cultbikes Specialized 1) 0:50:28 14 Joan Llordella Prat & Pau Zamora Perez (Buff-Niner) 0:51:23 15 Carlos Coloma Nicolas & Antonio Santos Ridao (Wildwolf-Trek Pro Racing) 0:52:32 16 Matthew Page & Milton Ramos (Team Wiggle) 0:55:25 17 Alejo Moya Giral & Ivan Diaz Buj (Cultbikes Specialized 2) 0:57:05 18 Daniel Bernal Enriquez & Miguel Angel Florido Marmolejo (Coin) 0:59:08 19 Carlos Portilla Parrilla & Fco.Javier Salamero Subias (Oki-Orbea) 0:59:17 20 Adolfo Garcia Quesada & Miguel Lopez Solano (Semar Elite) 1:02:26 21 Bram Saeys & Bart Van Hecke (B & B) 1:04:19 22 Gregory Mark Saw & Lars Ove Thoresen (Hardrocx-Proteinfabrikke) 1:06:45 23 Henrik Kippernes & Sturla Aune (Team Fokus-Danica) 1:07:16 24 Tomas Misser & Arnau Planas (Guak) 1:09:32 25 Jacob Agger Troelsen & Allan Qvortrup Tvilum Bachmann (Aamk/1900MTB) 1:10:26 26 Antonio Ortiz Barranco & Lucas Arcos Liroa (Surbikes) 1:10:27 27 Ben Thomas & Josh Ibbett (Santa Cruz Bikes/ Mountai) 1:15:53 28 Llibert Mill Garcia & Sergi Mestres Mateo (Niner-Cicles Catalunya 2) 1:16:43 29 Jose Antonio Arroyo Ceballos & Juan Luis Rincon Rincon (C.C. El Gallo - Ciclos Moro) 1:17:23 30 Emilio Jose Castilla Mancilla & Francisco Villaescusa Jiménez (Cannondale) 1:17:47 31 Francisco Javier Garcia Jimene & Jody Benjamin Burnett (Bike Station Racing 1) 1:19:44 32 Manuel Resino Perez & Eduardo Camaron Muñoz (Mammoth - Trek) 1:22:12 33 João Serralheiro & Tiago Santos (Banheirense Megatours Ti) 1:24:23 34 Alejandro Carrion Herranz & Yago Sardina Carrillo (Rotor R&D Team 2) 1:26:48 35 Alejandro Castrillo Hernandez & Pablo Barrero Santos (Kanina Bikes) 1:31:00 36 Jose Luis Blanco Teleña & Jorge Blanco Teleña (Teleñecos Team) 1:32:18 37 David Gensana Farre & Christian Cruz Morcillo (Aramon Bike) 1:35:46 38 Martin Haugo & Kjell Karlsen (Team 2Xu Norway) 1:36:43 39 Pedro Reto & Nuno Gil (Bicisintra / Biciaventura) 1:47:52 40 Valério Ferreira & Marco Fernandes (Bike Magazine Portugal/Bt) 1:50:41 41 Victor Rodriguez Rielves & Felix Sanz Ferrer (Entrenamientomountainbi) 1:59:32 42 Fernando Soldado Zurita & Jose Montes Hidalgo (Stag-Albayatemania Nº3) 2:07:17 43 Andres Lopez Navarro & Juan Gomez Rodriguez (Bike Station Racing 2) 2:10:09 44 Jofre Prunera Macias & Josep Cutrona Suñe (C.B.R Riudecols - Bicipark) 2:11:03 45 Ivan Vila Oziel & Alex Bellera Consul (ACA) 2:12:29 46 Marc Soler Guillén & Josep Turon Oliver (Olympia Cyles España) 2:20:56 47 Eduard Palau Borreguero & Jose Miguel Diaz Butron (Multibike) 2:24:31 48 Goffaux Jean-Phillipe & Servranckx Ruben (KM10-3) 2:27:37 49 Dennis Bonnichsen & Morten Høgh Abel Jensen (Team Webike) 2:35:50 50 Ismael Rosillo Romera & Ramon Sagues Portabella (Univega España) 2:46:10 51 Milan Spolc & Robert Novotny (Sweep Cycling) 2:50:47 52 Gerard Campdelacreu Capa & Jordi Checa Trabal (Provetsa) 2:54:50 53 Thuy Arno & Brasseur Arthur (KM10-2) 2:55:14 54 Calle Friberg & Jojje Borssén (Cykeltidningen Kadens) 2:55:58 55 Carlos Cid Alba & Gabriel Lopez Sanchez (Bike Room) 2:57:35 56 Iker Mirena Alvarez Lara & Matias Alvarez Lara (Agachaelomo Mi Arma Mult) 3:01:40 57 Richard McCauley & William McCabe (Willrich) 3:03:05 58 Ivan Cabañas Gonzalez & Joan Serra Rodriguez (I-Bike Pro) 3:03:12 59 Joao Horta & Sergio Franco (Penixe Bike Team) 3:09:51 60 Ignacio Blasco De Mingo & David Blasco De Mingo (Mibotadevino.Com) 3:11:04 61 Pere Raja Vila & Alberto Perez Lopez (Freebike Team) 3:11:45 62 Pedro Henriques & Nelson Neves (Trevimcyclingteam) 3:26:45 63 Lukas Babor & Lukas Mraz (X-Sports 2) 3:42:12 64 Amancio Espiñeira Moruja & Fernando Abad Roca (C.C. Costa Vella) 3:43:18 65 Jose Luis Rosello Planells & Carlos Planells Prats (Master Team Pro) 3:46:09 66 Alejandro Olid Tellez & David Valdivia Martos (Scott España 1) 3:53:42 67 Antonio Rey Ferrer & Adan Escandell Garrido (Formentera Team) 3:56:44 68 Oscar Sabiote Soler & Josep Mª Castañe Morato (Bike Ñeke Team) 4:00:13 69 Roman Lomasov & Dmitriy Kraskov (Pressenter) 4:27:48 70 Morten Hegler & David Fraser (I'm With Stupid) 4:35:41 71 Luis Francisco Martin Saez & Francisco Franco Morales (Bike Arena) 4:40:19 72 Xavi Almela Martinez & Sergi Soriano Moreno (Club BTT Metalbikers.com) 5:11:48