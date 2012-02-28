Trending

Genze and Kugler lead Team Multivan Merida 1-2 finish

Bigham and Landtwing remain unbeaten in women's field

Rudi Van Houts (Team Multivan Merida 1) had a tough day during stage 2, but he and teammate Jose Antonio Hermida remain in the overall lead. (Image credit: Sportograf.com/Andalucía Bike Race)

(Image credit: Sportograf.com/Andalucía Bike Race)
Jose Antonio Hermida (Team Multivan Merida 1)

(Image credit: Sportograf.com/Andalucía Bike Race)
Alejandro Diaz De La Peña Lop and Pedro Romero Ocampo (Gr100 Sports-Specialized) ride to a fourth place finish on stage 2. (Image credit: Sportograf.com/Andalucía Bike Race)

(Image credit: Sportograf.com/Andalucía Bike Race)
Riders roll along on railroad tracks during stage 2 at the Andalucia Bike Race.

(Image credit: Sportograf.com/Andalucía Bike Race)
Time for recovery at the finish line.

(Image credit: Sportograf.com/Andalucía Bike Race)
Sally Bigham in action during stage 2.

(Image credit: Sportograf.com/Andalucía Bike Race)

On the last day of racing in the Sierra Morena region, punctures and bad luck were the predominant theme for many of the racers in the Andalucia Bike Race. Team Multivan Merida's two teams claimed first and second on stage 2 with Hannes Genze and Andreas Kugler (Team Multivan Merida 2) topping their teammates and race leaders Jose Antonio Hermida and Rudi Van Houts (Team Multivan Merida 1) by 1:43.

Van Houts suffered two flats and the Dutchman crossed the finish line with a damaged wheel. Kugler said "it was a very hard stage" that left them "kaput".

Hermida and Van Houts remain in the overall lead with a 2:28 advantage over Luis Alberto Da Costa Leao Pinto and Tiago Jorge Ferreria Oliveira (Bicis Esteve 1), who finished third on the day. Genze and Kugler hold third place on general classification for the elite men's field, 5:30 back.

"Things like those give you an idea about the event´s difficulty," said Hermida. "Stones are there for everybody. Today was a day to consolidate our lead and take some distance, but you have to take luck into account."

Sally Bigham and Milena Landtwing (Topeak-Ergon/ Centurion V) are dominating the women's race as the pair claimed their third straight victory. They lead second-placed Åsa Erlandsson and Kajsa Snihs (Team Snabeltutarna) by 14:16 while Nathalie Scheitter & Sabrina Mauerer (Team Colnago - BSK Graf) hold third on general classification, 35:22 back.

Having completed racing in the Sierra Morena region the Andalucia Bike Race moves to Priego de Córdoba for stage three, then to Jaén for the final two stages.

Elite men
1Hannes Genze & Andreas Kugler (Team Multivan Merida 2)3:10:18
2Jose Antonio Hermida & Rudi Van Houts (Team Multivan Merida 1)0:01:43
3Luis Alberto Da Costa Leao Pinto & Tiago Jorge Ferreria Oliveira (Bicis Esteve 1)0:02:10
4Alejandro Diaz De La Peña Lop & Pedro Romero Ocampo (Gr100 Sports-Specialized)0:08:43
5Thomas Bundgaarrd Jensen & Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Racing 29Ers 1)0:09:03
6Juan Pedro Trujillo Hernandez & Francisco Perez Sanchez (Wildwolf-Trek Pro Racing)0:11:13
7Adrià Noguera Soldevila & Cristofer Bosque Ruano (Tomas Belles Cannondale)0:12:33
8Jesus Del Nero Montes & Victor Manuel Fernandez Grande (Rotor R&D Team 1)0:13:02
9Benjamin Justesen & Klaus Nielsen (The Danish Olympic Team)0:13:26
10Marc Trayter Alemany & José Maria Sanchez Ruiz (Scott España 3)0:19:13
11Manuel Beltran & José Luis Carrasco Gamiz (Sport Bike-Emotion)0:19:56
12Gareth Montgomerie & Dave Henderson (GT Racing UK / Scotland)0:21:06
13Alejo Moya Giral & Ivan Diaz Buj (Cultbikes Specialized 2)0:22:56
14Matthew Page & Milton Ramos (Team Wiggle)0:23:51
15Joan Llordella Prat & Pau Zamora Perez (Buff-Niner)0:24:34
16Carlos Coloma Nicolas & Antonio Santos Ridao (Wildwolf-Trek Pro Racing)0:25:38
17Adolfo Garcia Quesada & Miguel Lopez Solano (Semar Elite)0:26:09
18Daniel Bernal Enriquez & Miguel Angel Florido Marmolejo (Coin)0:27:35
19Bram Saeys & Bart Van Hecke (B & B)0:27:37
20Carlos Portilla Parrilla & Fco.Javier Salamero Subias (Oki-Orbea)0:28:37
21Jacob Agger Troelsen & Allan Qvortrup Tvilum Bachmann (Aamk/1900MTB)0:29:27
22Jose Antonio Arroyo Ceballos & Juan Luis Rincon Rincon (C.C. El Gallo - Ciclos Moro)0:32:19
23Xavier Borràs Molina & Jose Manuel Benito Cardo (Cultbikes Specialized 1)0:32:24
24Ben Thomas & Josh Ibbett (Santa Cruz Bikes/ Mountai)0:32:29
25Henrik Kippernes & Sturla Aune (Team Fokus-Danica)0:32:33
26Jose Luis Blanco Teleña & Jorge Blanco Teleña (Teleñecos Team)0:33:55
27Tomas Misser & Arnau Planas (Guak)0:34:37
28Francisco Javier Garcia Jimene & Jody Benjamin Burnett (Bike Station Racing 1)0:35:07
29João Serralheiro & Tiago Santos (Banheirense Megatours Ti)0:36:15
30Manuel Resino Perez & Eduardo Camaron Muñoz (Mammoth - Trek)0:37:42
31David Gensana Farre & Christian Cruz Morcillo (Aramon Bike)0:38:58
32Alejandro Castrillo Hernandez & Pablo Barrero Santos (Kanina Bikes)0:39:15
33Llibert Mill Garcia & Sergi Mestres Mateo (Niner-Cicles Catalunya 2)0:39:23
34Emilio Jose Castilla Mancilla & Francisco Villaescusa Jiménez (Cannondale)0:40:32
35Gregory Mark Saw & Lars Ove Thoresen (Hardrocx-Proteinfabrikke)0:40:38
36Antonio Ortiz Barranco & Lucas Arcos Liroa (Surbikes)0:41:28
37Valério Ferreira & Marco Fernandes (Bike Magazine Portugal/Bt)0:43:39
38Victor Rodriguez Rielves & Felix Sanz Ferrer (Entrenamientomountainbi)0:43:49
39Pedro Reto & Nuno Gil (Bicisintra / Biciaventura)0:46:22
40Fernando Soldado Zurita & Jose Montes Hidalgo (Stag-Albayatemania Nº3)0:48:55
41Alejandro Carrion Herranz & Yago Sardina Carrillo (Rotor R&D Team 2)0:51:02
42Ivan Vila Oziel & Alex Bellera Consul (ACA)0:54:24
43Jofre Prunera Macias & Josep Cutrona Suñe (C.B.R Riudecols - Bicipark)0:56:45
44Marc Soler Guillén & Josep Turon Oliver (Olympia Cyles España)0:58:42
45Goffaux Jean-Phillipe & Servranckx Ruben (KM10-3)0:58:51
46Martin Haugo & Kjell Karlsen (Team 2Xu Norway)0:59:32
47Andres Lopez Navarro & Juan Gomez Rodriguez (Bike Station Racing 2)0:59:40
48Eduard Palau Borreguero & Jose Miguel Diaz Butron (Multibike)1:01:45
49Alejandro Olid Tellez & David Valdivia Martos (Scott España 1)1:06:45
50Dennis Bonnichsen & Morten Høgh Abel Jensen (Team Webike)1:07:45
51Ismael Rosillo Romera & Ramon Sagues Portabella (Univega España)1:09:50
52Calle Friberg & Jojje Borssén (Cykeltidningen Kadens)1:11:26
53Richard McCauley & William McCabe (Willrich)1:11:33
54Gerard Campdelacreu Capa & Jordi Checa Trabal (Provetsa)1:13:13
55Thuy Arno & Brasseur Arthur (KM10-2)1:19:06
56Joao Horta & Sergio Franco (Penixe Bike Team)1:21:39
57Iker Mirena Alvarez Lara & Matias Alvarez Lara (Agachaelomo Mi Arma Mult)1:22:25
58Ignacio Blasco De Mingo & David Blasco De Mingo (Mibotadevino.Com)1:22:28
59Amancio Espiñeira Moruja & Fernando Abad Roca (C.C. Costa Vella)1:25:41
60Milan Spolc & Robert Novotny (Sweep Cycling)1:28:04
61Ivan Cabañas Gonzalez & Joan Serra Rodriguez (I-Bike Pro)1:28:52
62Carlos Cid Alba & Gabriel Lopez Sanchez (Bike Room)1:29:49
63Pedro Henriques & Nelson Neves (Trevimcyclingteam)1:30:54
64Lukas Babor & Lukas Mraz (X-Sports 2)1:31:26
65Pere Raja Vila & Alberto Perez Lopez (Freebike Team)1:33:40
66Antonio Rey Ferrer & Adan Escandell Garrido (Formentera Team)1:39:15
67Jose Luis Rosello Planells & Carlos Planells Prats (Master Team Pro)1:41:59
68Morten Hegler & David Fraser (I'm With Stupid)1:54:08
69Roman Lomasov & Dmitriy Kraskov (Pressenter)2:00:04
70Oscar Sabiote Soler & Josep Mª Castañe Morato (Bike Ñeke Team)2:01:04
71Luis Francisco Martin Saez & Francisco Franco Morales (Bike Arena)2:06:26
72Xavi Almela Martinez & Sergi Soriano Moreno (Club BTT Metalbikers.com)2:13:15

Elite women
1Sally Bigham & Milena Landtwing (Topeak-Ergon/ Centurion V)3:53:44
2Åsa Erlandsson & Kajsa Snihs (Team Snabeltutarna)0:05:36
3Rikke Kornvig & Helle Qvortrup Tvillum Bachman (Racing 29Ers 2)0:12:37
4Nathalie Scheitter & Sabrina Mauerer (Team Colnago - BSK Graf)0:18:24
5Sandra Santanyes Murillo & Celina Santos Carpinteiro (2/Bike Magazine Portugal/)0:30:19
6Eszter Dosa & Gabriella Modos (Hungary)0:47:54
7Arantxa Millan Chamon & Yolanda Magallon Vallejo (Conor Saltoki Moncayo)1:11:51
8Marta Polo Lacasa & Mercedes Lozano Montilla (Cordoba Mora)1:18:10
9Noemia Lopes Silva & Montse Aranda Castan (Monbike)1:32:47

Elite men general classification after stage 2
1Jose Antonio Hermida & Rudi Van Houts (Team Multivan Merida 1)7:15:44
2Luis Alberto Da Costa Leao Pinto & Tiago Jorge Ferreria Oliveira (Bicis Esteve 1)0:02:28
3Hannes Genze & Andreas Kugler (Team Multivan Merida 2)0:05:30
4Alejandro Diaz De La Peña Lop & Pedro Romero Ocampo (Gr100 Sports-Specialized)0:20:42
5Juan Pedro Trujillo Hernandez & Francisco Perez Sanchez (Wildwolf-Trek Pro Racing)0:23:46
6Thomas Bundgaarrd Jensen & Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Racing 29Ers 1)0:25:06
7Jesus Del Nero Montes & Victor Manuel Fernandez Grande (Rotor R&D Team 1)0:26:15
8Benjamin Justesen & Klaus Nielsen (The Danish Olympic Team)0:26:33
9Adrià Noguera Soldevila & Cristofer Bosque Ruano (Tomas Belles Cannondale)0:27:43
10Manuel Beltran & José Luis Carrasco Gamiz (Sport Bike-Emotion)0:43:15
11Marc Trayter Alemany & José Maria Sanchez Ruiz (Scott España 3)0:44:37
12Gareth Montgomerie & Dave Henderson (GT Racing UK / Scotland)0:47:03
13Xavier Borràs Molina & Jose Manuel Benito Cardo (Cultbikes Specialized 1)0:50:28
14Joan Llordella Prat & Pau Zamora Perez (Buff-Niner)0:51:23
15Carlos Coloma Nicolas & Antonio Santos Ridao (Wildwolf-Trek Pro Racing)0:52:32
16Matthew Page & Milton Ramos (Team Wiggle)0:55:25
17Alejo Moya Giral & Ivan Diaz Buj (Cultbikes Specialized 2)0:57:05
18Daniel Bernal Enriquez & Miguel Angel Florido Marmolejo (Coin)0:59:08
19Carlos Portilla Parrilla & Fco.Javier Salamero Subias (Oki-Orbea)0:59:17
20Adolfo Garcia Quesada & Miguel Lopez Solano (Semar Elite)1:02:26
21Bram Saeys & Bart Van Hecke (B & B)1:04:19
22Gregory Mark Saw & Lars Ove Thoresen (Hardrocx-Proteinfabrikke)1:06:45
23Henrik Kippernes & Sturla Aune (Team Fokus-Danica)1:07:16
24Tomas Misser & Arnau Planas (Guak)1:09:32
25Jacob Agger Troelsen & Allan Qvortrup Tvilum Bachmann (Aamk/1900MTB)1:10:26
26Antonio Ortiz Barranco & Lucas Arcos Liroa (Surbikes)1:10:27
27Ben Thomas & Josh Ibbett (Santa Cruz Bikes/ Mountai)1:15:53
28Llibert Mill Garcia & Sergi Mestres Mateo (Niner-Cicles Catalunya 2)1:16:43
29Jose Antonio Arroyo Ceballos & Juan Luis Rincon Rincon (C.C. El Gallo - Ciclos Moro)1:17:23
30Emilio Jose Castilla Mancilla & Francisco Villaescusa Jiménez (Cannondale)1:17:47
31Francisco Javier Garcia Jimene & Jody Benjamin Burnett (Bike Station Racing 1)1:19:44
32Manuel Resino Perez & Eduardo Camaron Muñoz (Mammoth - Trek)1:22:12
33João Serralheiro & Tiago Santos (Banheirense Megatours Ti)1:24:23
34Alejandro Carrion Herranz & Yago Sardina Carrillo (Rotor R&D Team 2)1:26:48
35Alejandro Castrillo Hernandez & Pablo Barrero Santos (Kanina Bikes)1:31:00
36Jose Luis Blanco Teleña & Jorge Blanco Teleña (Teleñecos Team)1:32:18
37David Gensana Farre & Christian Cruz Morcillo (Aramon Bike)1:35:46
38Martin Haugo & Kjell Karlsen (Team 2Xu Norway)1:36:43
39Pedro Reto & Nuno Gil (Bicisintra / Biciaventura)1:47:52
40Valério Ferreira & Marco Fernandes (Bike Magazine Portugal/Bt)1:50:41
41Victor Rodriguez Rielves & Felix Sanz Ferrer (Entrenamientomountainbi)1:59:32
42Fernando Soldado Zurita & Jose Montes Hidalgo (Stag-Albayatemania Nº3)2:07:17
43Andres Lopez Navarro & Juan Gomez Rodriguez (Bike Station Racing 2)2:10:09
44Jofre Prunera Macias & Josep Cutrona Suñe (C.B.R Riudecols - Bicipark)2:11:03
45Ivan Vila Oziel & Alex Bellera Consul (ACA)2:12:29
46Marc Soler Guillén & Josep Turon Oliver (Olympia Cyles España)2:20:56
47Eduard Palau Borreguero & Jose Miguel Diaz Butron (Multibike)2:24:31
48Goffaux Jean-Phillipe & Servranckx Ruben (KM10-3)2:27:37
49Dennis Bonnichsen & Morten Høgh Abel Jensen (Team Webike)2:35:50
50Ismael Rosillo Romera & Ramon Sagues Portabella (Univega España)2:46:10
51Milan Spolc & Robert Novotny (Sweep Cycling)2:50:47
52Gerard Campdelacreu Capa & Jordi Checa Trabal (Provetsa)2:54:50
53Thuy Arno & Brasseur Arthur (KM10-2)2:55:14
54Calle Friberg & Jojje Borssén (Cykeltidningen Kadens)2:55:58
55Carlos Cid Alba & Gabriel Lopez Sanchez (Bike Room)2:57:35
56Iker Mirena Alvarez Lara & Matias Alvarez Lara (Agachaelomo Mi Arma Mult)3:01:40
57Richard McCauley & William McCabe (Willrich)3:03:05
58Ivan Cabañas Gonzalez & Joan Serra Rodriguez (I-Bike Pro)3:03:12
59Joao Horta & Sergio Franco (Penixe Bike Team)3:09:51
60Ignacio Blasco De Mingo & David Blasco De Mingo (Mibotadevino.Com)3:11:04
61Pere Raja Vila & Alberto Perez Lopez (Freebike Team)3:11:45
62Pedro Henriques & Nelson Neves (Trevimcyclingteam)3:26:45
63Lukas Babor & Lukas Mraz (X-Sports 2)3:42:12
64Amancio Espiñeira Moruja & Fernando Abad Roca (C.C. Costa Vella)3:43:18
65Jose Luis Rosello Planells & Carlos Planells Prats (Master Team Pro)3:46:09
66Alejandro Olid Tellez & David Valdivia Martos (Scott España 1)3:53:42
67Antonio Rey Ferrer & Adan Escandell Garrido (Formentera Team)3:56:44
68Oscar Sabiote Soler & Josep Mª Castañe Morato (Bike Ñeke Team)4:00:13
69Roman Lomasov & Dmitriy Kraskov (Pressenter)4:27:48
70Morten Hegler & David Fraser (I'm With Stupid)4:35:41
71Luis Francisco Martin Saez & Francisco Franco Morales (Bike Arena)4:40:19
72Xavi Almela Martinez & Sergi Soriano Moreno (Club BTT Metalbikers.com)5:11:48

Elite women general classification after stage 2
1Sally Bigham & Milena Landtwing (Topeak-Ergon/ Centurion V)8:57:40
2Åsa Erlandsson & Kajsa Snihs (Team Snabeltutarna)0:14:16
3Nathalie Scheitter & Sabrina Mauerer (Team Colnago - BSK Graf)0:35:22
4Rikke Kornvig & Helle Qvortrup Tvillum Bachman (Racing 29Ers 2)0:41:50
5Sandra Santanyes Murillo & Celina Santos Carpinteiro (2/Bike Magazine Portugal/)1:11:03
6Eszter Dosa & Gabriella Modos (Hungary)1:41:06
7Arantxa Millan Chamon & Yolanda Magallon Vallejo (Conor Saltoki Moncayo)2:44:55
8Marta Polo Lacasa & Mercedes Lozano Montilla (Cordoba Mora)3:15:53
9Noemia Lopes Silva & Montse Aranda Castan (Monbike)3:22:41

