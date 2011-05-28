Trending

Irvine solos to victory

Bagdonas remains in leader's jersey

The race on the way up the Clogrennane climb

The race on the way up the Clogrennane climb
(Image credit: INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan)
Race leader Gediminas Bagdonas (An Post Sean Kelly Team)

Race leader Gediminas Bagdonas (An Post Sean Kelly Team)
(Image credit: INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan)
Martyn Irvine (Asia Giant Kenda) wins today's stage into Kildare

Martyn Irvine (Asia Giant Kenda) wins today's stage into Kildare
(Image credit: INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan)
Marcel Barth (Thuringer Energie Team) crosses the finish line in an unorthadox style

Marcel Barth (Thuringer Energie Team) crosses the finish line in an unorthadox style
(Image credit: INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan)
The Peloton on the road to Kildare

The Peloton on the road to Kildare
(Image credit: INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan)
Mark Dowling (Meath Dectek), Bernardo Riccio (D'Angelo & D'Antenucci), Gediminas Bagdonas (An Post Sean Kelly Team), Aaron Gate (New Zealand National Team), Martyn Irvine (Asia Giant Kenda), Shane Archbold (New Zealand National Team), Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukraine ISD-Lampre) and Ralf Matzka (Thuringer Energie Team).

Mark Dowling (Meath Dectek), Bernardo Riccio (D'Angelo & D'Antenucci), Gediminas Bagdonas (An Post Sean Kelly Team), Aaron Gate (New Zealand National Team), Martyn Irvine (Asia Giant Kenda), Shane Archbold (New Zealand National Team), Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukraine ISD-Lampre) and Ralf Matzka (Thuringer Energie Team).
(Image credit: INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan)

Down native Martyn Irvine became the first Irish winner of this year's An Post Rás, after a stunning solo ride which saw him make one final attack inside the last ten kilometres and he held out for victory. The Asia Giant Kenda rider spent almost the entire stage in the leading group and once he had made the decisive break, sheer guts and determination ensured he wasn't to be passed. He beat Ralf Matza (Germany Thuringer Energie) and Bernardo Riccio (Italy D'Angelo D'Antenucci) into second and third respectively.

The penultimate stage of this year's race was always going to be exciting and there was no let up on the 161 kilometre route from Tramore to Kildare Town. The action started almost as soon as the flag to signal the end of the neutralised section had dropped, when Shane Archbold (New Zealand National Team) attacked.

The young Kiwi track rider built up a small lead but he was soon hauled in by seven riders including Irvine. The group then forged ahead and built up a lead of over four minutes at the halfway point of the stage, meaning that Archbold was virtual race leader on the road. The chasing peloton was unsurprising headed by the An Post Team Kelly team, who were doing their all to protect Gediminas Bagdonas' yellow jersey.

By the time the leaders reached the final Category One climb of this year's race, their lead had been cut to 1:28. The eight riders stayed together over the hill, but 35 kilometres from home it looked certain that they would be caught by the chasing peloton as the lead was cut to under a minute. Then with 27 kilometres to go Irvine attacked, joining up with Kohei Uchima (Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci) and Casey Munro (Britain Rapha Condor Sharp).

The trio looked to push on and they built up a lead of just under a minute with 10 kilometres to go. Irvine, however, was not to be denied as he launched one last ditch attack as the peloton closed in. The Ulsterman held on much to the delight of the huge crowd at the finish line, taking the stage by six seconds.

An emotional Irvine was thrilled to win, having drawn inspiration from his late friend Paul Healion.

"Someone told me that it was my day today and I didn't get excited and just used my head. When I saw the 5K to go sign I gave everything and it worked out well.

"I was good buddies with Paul Healion. It was an inspiration knowing him, he was a great bike rider and I'm delighted to do what he did as well." [Healion was a Rás stage winner in 2009]

Meanwhile, An Post Sean Kelly team manager Kurt Bogaerts was pleased that a potentially difficult day was out of the way, but it was not without a scare as Bagdonas suffered a puncture close to the finish. Luckily this occurred three kilometres from the finish line, which according to UCI rules ensured he was given the same time as the peloton.

"It wasn't the toughest stage today, but it was certainly dangerous for us," Bogaerts admitted. "We had to maintain a control on the race and the team rode really well.

"We will try and do the same tomorrow and keep a grip on the race. It's far from over as you saw with Bagdonas' puncture. If it had happened a few more kilometres out then everything would be different. Maybe we got the luck we needed today," he added.

Full Results
1Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling3:40:39
2Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:00:06
3Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
4Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
5Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
6Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
7Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
8Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
9Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
10Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint
11Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek
12David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
13Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
14Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
15Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
16Peter Hawkins (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
17Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
18Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
19Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
20James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
21Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
22William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
23Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
24Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized
25Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming
26Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
27Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling
28Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
29Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence
30Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
31Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
32James Sampson (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
33Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
34Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
35Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek
36Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
37Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
38Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
39Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
40Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
41Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
42Jack Adams (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
43Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
44Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre0:00:17
45Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
46Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
47Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
48John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
49Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
50Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
51Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
52David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
53Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
54Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
55Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
56Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
57Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
58Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling0:00:26
59Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos0:00:28
60Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
61Ian Field (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
62James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized0:00:34
63Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
64Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
65Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
66Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
67Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:00:06
68Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:00:41
69Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:00:53
70Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence0:00:55
71Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized0:01:19
72Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
73Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:01:27
74Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci0:01:28
75Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming0:01:42
76Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp0:01:55
77Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos0:02:13
78Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia0:02:56
79Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:03:19
80Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:03:31
81Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci0:05:55
82Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com0:00:06
83Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex0:24:19
84Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:24:21
85Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
86Will Fox (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
87James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
88Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
89Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
90Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD
91Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
92Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
93Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
94Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
95Steven Franzoni (GBr) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
96Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
97Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
98Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk
99Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
100John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
101Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
102Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
103Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
104John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
105Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
106Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
107Yin Chin Wang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
108Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County
109Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD
110Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
111Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
112Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
113Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
114Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose
115Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose
116Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek
117Paul Griffin (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
118Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
119Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
120Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek
121Aaron Livsey (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
122John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
123Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
124Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
125Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
126Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
127Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
128Jean Michel Lamy (Fra) Cork Kanturk
129Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
130Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County
131Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
132Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
133Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
134Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
135Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
136Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
137David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County
138Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
139Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose
140Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County
141Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
142Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
143David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
144Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
145Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
146Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
147Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
148David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical0:25:26
DNSJohannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
DNFDerek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge

Intermediate sprint - Gowran, 70.2km
1Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling

Mountain 1 - Brown Mountain (Cat. 2) 34.2km
1Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp10pts
2Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming8
3Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team6
4Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling4
5Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized3
6Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling1

Mountain 2 - Clogrennane (Cat. 1) 98.8km
1Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp15pts
2Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized12
3Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming10
4Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling8
5Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling6
6Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci5
7Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld3

County riders
1Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek3:40:45
2Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
3Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
4Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek
5Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
6Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
7Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
8John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes0:00:11
9Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
10David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
11Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
12Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
13Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
14Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
15Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos0:00:22
16Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:00:35
17Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos0:02:07
18Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex0:24:13
19Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:24:15
20Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
21James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
22Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
23Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
24Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD
25Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
26Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
27Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
28Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
29Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
30Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
31Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk
32Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
33John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
34Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
35Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
36Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
37John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
38Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
39Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County
40Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD
41Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
42Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
43Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
44Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
45Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose
46Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose
47Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek
48Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
49Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek
50John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
51Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
52Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
53Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
54Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
55Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
56Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
57Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County
58Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
59Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
60Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
61Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
62Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
63Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
64David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County
65Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
66Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose
67Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County
68Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
69Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
70David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
71Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
72Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
73Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
74David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical0:25:20

International teams
1Britain Motorpoint11:02:15
2Britain Sigma Specialized
3Greece KTM Murcia
4New Zealand National Team
5France AVC Aix en Provence
6Britain Scienceinsport.com
7Ukraine ISD-Lampre0:00:11
8Australia Drapac Cycling
9Asia Giant Kenda Cycling0:00:14
10Britain Rapha Condor Sharp0:00:22
11Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:00:56
12Germany Thuringer Energie0:01:21
13Italy D’Angelo & D’Antenucci0:07:11
14Britain Forme Impsport0:24:15
15Ireland Team Skoda
16Isle of Man Microgaming0:25:51

County teams
1Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld11:03:01
2Meath Dectek0:23:29
3Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly0:23:40
4Dublin Eurocycles
5Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
6Dublin Barnardos0:25:58
7Mayo Western Edge Medical0:47:44
8Dublin UCD0:47:55
9Donegal LK Bikes
10Waterford Comeragh
11Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex1:11:57
12Cork Kanturk1:11:59
13Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
14Galway Black Rose
15Kildare Newbridge
16Meath 53 Degrees North
17Cork County
18Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical1:13:04

General classification after stage 7
1Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly27:40:37
2Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre0:00:32
3Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre0:01:13
4Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence0:01:16
5Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint0:01:24
6Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:01:31
7Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
8Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling
9Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized0:02:16
10Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:02:21
11Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda0:03:14
12Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp0:03:47
13James Sampson (GBr) Britain Motorpoint0:03:55
14David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling0:09:03
15William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint0:09:49
16Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia0:10:59
17Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia0:11:28
18Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:11:30
19Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling0:11:47
20Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios0:12:29
21Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence0:13:22
22Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles0:16:22
23Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD0:19:24
24Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:19:28
25Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling0:19:58
26Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence0:21:05
27Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly0:23:14
28Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling0:23:52
29Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com0:23:59
30Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles0:24:42
31Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre0:28:45
32Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:29:02
33Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized0:33:10
34Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence0:33:11
35Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp0:33:37
36Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling0:33:39
37Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek0:33:43
38Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:34:47
39Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:35:24
40Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:35:46
41Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:36:39
42Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com0:37:03
43Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:39:07
44Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia0:40:00
45Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:41:28
46Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci0:41:37
47Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint0:43:26
48Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp0:44:21
49Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/0:44:58
50Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint0:46:33
51Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized0:46:51
52Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci0:47:36
53Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:47:45
54Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling0:48:51
55Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos0:49:14
56Peter Hawkins (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda0:50:43
57Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:56:08
58Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre0:58:38
59Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling0:59:36
60Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia1:02:22
61David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh1:02:34
62Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld1:03:07
63Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie1:04:06
64Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld1:05:33
65Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/1:05:45
66James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp1:07:52
67Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North1:08:50
68Ian Field (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com1:10:13
69Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence1:10:42
70Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci1:11:04
71John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes1:11:34
72Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie1:13:36
73James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized1:13:55
74Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek1:14:12
75Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda1:14:38
76Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre1:15:25
77Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport1:15:27
78Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com1:15:50
79Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming1:15:55
80David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical1:16:52
81Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge1:17:51
82Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD1:20:20
83Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld1:21:50
84Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly1:25:03
85Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia1:28:26
86Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom1:29:33
87Paul Griffin (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda1:29:51
88Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda1:30:18
89Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical1:31:54
90Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom1:34:25
91Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North1:35:49
92Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos1:36:50
93Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/1:37:10
94Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming1:38:22
95Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling1:47:20
96Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose1:47:30
97Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge1:48:45
98Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical1:49:25
99Will Fox (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport1:52:21
100Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose1:55:07
101Jack Adams (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport1:56:06
102John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex2:04:11
103Aaron Livsey (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming2:04:44
104Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical2:08:54
105Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek2:11:17
106Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose2:11:44
107Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/2:16:08
108Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming2:17:14
109Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes2:23:54
110Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/2:24:45
111Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes2:26:12
112David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County2:26:26
113James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly2:29:42
114Yin Chin Wang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling2:33:56
115Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek2:35:27
116Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County2:44:11
117Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk2:49:46
118Jean Michel Lamy (Fra) Cork Kanturk2:52:02
119John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly2:52:44
120Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek2:55:14
121Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh2:56:41
122Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North3:01:09
123Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh3:01:25
124Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk3:03:48
125Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh3:06:56
126Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose3:07:48
127Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk3:07:58
128Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
129Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
130Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County3:08:45
131Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County3:11:04
132Steven Franzoni (GBr) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex3:11:25
133Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North3:15:55
134Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles3:15:59
135Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom3:19:13
136Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly3:20:24
137David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical3:20:36
138Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical3:22:28
139Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes3:27:19
140Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex3:33:01
141Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD3:34:57
142Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh3:38:11
143Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose3:40:55
144Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge3:46:23
145Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD3:48:04
146John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex3:53:31
147Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical4:01:00
148Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex4:12:07

Points classification
1Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team56pts
2Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly53
3Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence37
4Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team36
5Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint35
6Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint35
7Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie30
8Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre28
9Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre28
10Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team26
11Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling26
12Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci25
13Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint24
14Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie24
15Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence22
16Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp22
17Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized21
18Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie21

Mountains classification
1Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre41pts
2Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia35
3Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia30
4Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming30
5Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp25
6Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence25
7Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling22
8Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint22
9Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly22
10Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling21
11Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling20
12Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling19
13Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre17
14Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp16
15Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling15
16Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized15
17David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling14
18William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint14
19Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint13
20Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized12
21Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint12
22Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci12
23Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized10
24Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized10
25Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling10
26Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly8
27Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling8
28David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh8
29Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek8
30Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team6
31Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda6
32Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team6
33Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia6
34Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci5
35Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team4
36Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com4
37Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios3
38Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp3
39Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld3
40Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence3
41Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre3
42Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge3
43Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia2
44Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie2
45Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld1
46Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre1
47Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek1

U23 rider classification
1Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team27:42:08
2Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:00:50
3Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda0:01:43
4Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:09:59
5Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios0:10:58
6Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence0:19:34
7Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:27:31
8Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling0:32:08
9Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:33:16
10Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:34:15
11Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:35:08
12Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:39:57
13Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized0:45:20
14Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos0:47:43
15Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre0:57:07
16Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie1:02:35
17Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda1:13:07
18Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre1:13:54
19Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport1:13:56
20Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com1:14:19
21Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda1:28:47
22Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk2:48:15
23Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk3:02:17

County riders classification
1Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles27:56:59
2Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD0:03:02
3Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:03:06
4Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly0:06:52
5Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles0:08:20
6Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek0:17:21
7Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/0:28:36
8Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:31:23
9Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos0:32:52
10Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:39:46
11David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh0:46:12
12Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:46:45
13Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:49:11
14Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/0:49:23
15Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North0:52:28
16John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes0:55:12
17Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek0:57:50
18David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical1:00:30
19Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge1:01:29
20Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD1:03:58
21Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld1:05:28
22Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly1:08:41
23Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom1:13:11
24Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical1:15:32
25Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom1:18:03
26Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North1:19:27
27Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos1:20:28
28Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/1:20:48
29Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose1:31:08
30Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge1:32:23
31Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical1:33:03
32Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose1:38:45
33John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex1:47:49
34Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical1:52:32
35Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek1:54:55
36Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose1:55:22
37Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/1:59:46
38Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes2:07:32
39Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/2:08:23
40Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes2:09:50
41David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County2:10:04
42James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly2:13:20
43Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek2:19:05
44Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County2:27:49
45Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk2:33:24
46John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly2:36:22
47Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek2:38:52
48Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh2:40:19
49Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North2:44:47
50Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh2:45:03
51Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk2:47:26
52Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh2:50:34
53Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose2:51:26
54Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk2:51:36
55Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
56Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
57Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County2:52:23
58Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County2:54:42
59Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North2:59:33
60Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles2:59:37
61Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom3:02:51
62Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly3:04:02
63David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical3:04:14
64Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical3:06:06
65Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes3:10:57
66Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex3:16:39
67Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD3:18:35
68Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh3:21:49
69Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose3:24:33
70Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge3:30:01
71Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD3:31:42
72John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex3:37:09
73Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical3:44:38
74Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex3:55:45

CI Category 2 classification
1Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical28:28:22
2John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes0:23:49
3Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom0:46:40
4Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical1:01:40
5Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose1:23:59
6Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes1:36:09
7Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk2:02:01
8John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly2:04:59
9Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh2:08:56
10Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh2:13:40
11Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh2:19:11
12Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk2:20:13
13Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
14Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
15Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County2:21:00
16Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County2:23:19
17Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North2:28:10
18Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom2:31:28
19Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly2:32:39
20David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical2:32:51
21Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical2:34:43
22Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes2:39:34
23Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex2:45:16
24Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD2:47:12
25Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh2:50:26
26Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose2:53:10
27Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge2:58:38
28Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD3:00:19
29Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical3:13:15

International teams classification
1Britain Motorpoint83:06:34
2Australia Drapac Cycling0:11:34
3France AVC Aix en Provence0:12:53
4New Zealand National Team0:18:19
5Ukraine ISD-Lampre0:21:29
6Britain Sigma Specialized0:32:15
7Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:37:59
8Greece KTM Murcia0:46:43
9Britain Rapha Condor Sharp1:01:24
10Ireland Team Skoda1:37:07
11Germany Thuringer Energie1:43:07
12Asia Giant Kenda Cycling1:47:14
13Britain Scienceinsport.com1:54:19
14Italy D’Angelo & D’Antenucci2:34:28
15Isle of Man Microgaming4:21:31
16Britain Forme Impsport4:55:24

County teams classification
1Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld84:39:36
2Dublin Eurocycles1:00:50
3Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/1:35:21
4Mayo Western Edge Medical1:38:01
5Meath Dectek2:15:01
6Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly2:29:47
7Dublin UCD2:37:01
8Dublin Barnardos3:55:40
9Meath 53 Degrees North3:59:38
10Donegal LK Bikes4:08:10
11Galway Black Rose4:15:43
12Kildare Newbridge4:18:19
13Dublin South Dublin Zilcom4:19:01
14Waterford Comeragh4:41:45
15Cork County6:34:53
16Cork Kanturk7:08:32
17Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex7:10:50
18Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical7:41:15

