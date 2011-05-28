Irvine solos to victory
Bagdonas remains in leader's jersey
Down native Martyn Irvine became the first Irish winner of this year's An Post Rás, after a stunning solo ride which saw him make one final attack inside the last ten kilometres and he held out for victory. The Asia Giant Kenda rider spent almost the entire stage in the leading group and once he had made the decisive break, sheer guts and determination ensured he wasn't to be passed. He beat Ralf Matza (Germany Thuringer Energie) and Bernardo Riccio (Italy D'Angelo D'Antenucci) into second and third respectively.
The penultimate stage of this year's race was always going to be exciting and there was no let up on the 161 kilometre route from Tramore to Kildare Town. The action started almost as soon as the flag to signal the end of the neutralised section had dropped, when Shane Archbold (New Zealand National Team) attacked.
The young Kiwi track rider built up a small lead but he was soon hauled in by seven riders including Irvine. The group then forged ahead and built up a lead of over four minutes at the halfway point of the stage, meaning that Archbold was virtual race leader on the road. The chasing peloton was unsurprising headed by the An Post Team Kelly team, who were doing their all to protect Gediminas Bagdonas' yellow jersey.
By the time the leaders reached the final Category One climb of this year's race, their lead had been cut to 1:28. The eight riders stayed together over the hill, but 35 kilometres from home it looked certain that they would be caught by the chasing peloton as the lead was cut to under a minute. Then with 27 kilometres to go Irvine attacked, joining up with Kohei Uchima (Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci) and Casey Munro (Britain Rapha Condor Sharp).
The trio looked to push on and they built up a lead of just under a minute with 10 kilometres to go. Irvine, however, was not to be denied as he launched one last ditch attack as the peloton closed in. The Ulsterman held on much to the delight of the huge crowd at the finish line, taking the stage by six seconds.
An emotional Irvine was thrilled to win, having drawn inspiration from his late friend Paul Healion.
"Someone told me that it was my day today and I didn't get excited and just used my head. When I saw the 5K to go sign I gave everything and it worked out well.
"I was good buddies with Paul Healion. It was an inspiration knowing him, he was a great bike rider and I'm delighted to do what he did as well." [Healion was a Rás stage winner in 2009]
Meanwhile, An Post Sean Kelly team manager Kurt Bogaerts was pleased that a potentially difficult day was out of the way, but it was not without a scare as Bagdonas suffered a puncture close to the finish. Luckily this occurred three kilometres from the finish line, which according to UCI rules ensured he was given the same time as the peloton.
"It wasn't the toughest stage today, but it was certainly dangerous for us," Bogaerts admitted. "We had to maintain a control on the race and the team rode really well.
"We will try and do the same tomorrow and keep a grip on the race. It's far from over as you saw with Bagdonas' puncture. If it had happened a few more kilometres out then everything would be different. Maybe we got the luck we needed today," he added.
|1
|Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|3:40:39
|2
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:00:06
|3
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|4
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|5
|Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|6
|Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|7
|Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|8
|Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|9
|Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|10
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint
|11
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek
|12
|David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|13
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|14
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|15
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|16
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|17
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|18
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|19
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|20
|James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|21
|Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|22
|William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|23
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|24
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized
|25
|Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming
|26
|Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|27
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling
|28
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|29
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence
|30
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|31
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|32
|James Sampson (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|33
|Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|34
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|35
|Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek
|36
|Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|37
|Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|38
|Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|39
|Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|40
|Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|41
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|42
|Jack Adams (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|43
|Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|44
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|0:00:17
|45
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|46
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|47
|Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|48
|John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|49
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
|50
|Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|51
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|52
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|53
|Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|54
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|55
|Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|56
|Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|57
|Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|58
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|0:00:26
|59
|Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|0:00:28
|60
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|61
|Ian Field (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|62
|James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|0:00:34
|63
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|64
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|65
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|66
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|67
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:00:06
|68
|Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:00:41
|69
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:00:53
|70
|Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|0:00:55
|71
|Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|0:01:19
|72
|Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|73
|Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:01:27
|74
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|0:01:28
|75
|Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|0:01:42
|76
|Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:01:55
|77
|Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|0:02:13
|78
|Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|0:02:56
|79
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:03:19
|80
|Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:03:31
|81
|Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|0:05:55
|82
|Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|0:00:06
|83
|Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|0:24:19
|84
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:24:21
|85
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|86
|Will Fox (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|87
|James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|88
|Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|89
|Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|90
|Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD
|91
|Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|92
|Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|93
|Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|94
|Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|95
|Steven Franzoni (GBr) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|96
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|97
|Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|98
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|99
|Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|100
|John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|101
|Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|102
|Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|103
|Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|104
|John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|105
|Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|106
|Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|107
|Yin Chin Wang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|108
|Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County
|109
|Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD
|110
|Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|111
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|112
|Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|113
|Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|114
|Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|115
|Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|116
|Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek
|117
|Paul Griffin (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|118
|Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|119
|Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|120
|Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|121
|Aaron Livsey (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|122
|John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|123
|Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|124
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|125
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|126
|Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|127
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|128
|Jean Michel Lamy (Fra) Cork Kanturk
|129
|Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|130
|Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County
|131
|Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|132
|Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|133
|Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|134
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|135
|Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|136
|Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|137
|David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County
|138
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|139
|Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|140
|Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County
|141
|Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|142
|Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|143
|David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|144
|Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|145
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|146
|Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|147
|Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|148
|David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|0:25:26
|DNS
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|DNF
|Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|1
|Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|1
|Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|10
|pts
|2
|Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|8
|3
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|6
|4
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|4
|5
|Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|3
|6
|Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|1
|1
|Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|15
|pts
|2
|Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|12
|3
|Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|10
|4
|Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|8
|5
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|6
|6
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|5
|7
|Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|3
|1
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek
|3:40:45
|2
|Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|3
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|4
|Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek
|5
|Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|6
|Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|7
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|8
|John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|0:00:11
|9
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
|10
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|11
|Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|12
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|13
|Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|14
|Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|15
|Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|0:00:22
|16
|Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:00:35
|17
|Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|0:02:07
|18
|Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|0:24:13
|19
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:24:15
|20
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|21
|James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|22
|Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|23
|Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|24
|Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD
|25
|Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|26
|Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|27
|Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|28
|Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|29
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|30
|Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|31
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|32
|Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|33
|John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|34
|Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|35
|Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|36
|Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|37
|John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|38
|Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|39
|Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County
|40
|Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD
|41
|Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|42
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|43
|Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|44
|Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|45
|Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|46
|Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|47
|Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek
|48
|Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|49
|Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|50
|John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|51
|Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|52
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|53
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|54
|Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|55
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|56
|Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|57
|Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County
|58
|Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|59
|Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|60
|Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|61
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|62
|Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|63
|Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|64
|David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County
|65
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|66
|Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|67
|Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County
|68
|Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|69
|Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|70
|David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|71
|Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|72
|Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|73
|Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|74
|David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|0:25:20
|1
|Britain Motorpoint
|11:02:15
|2
|Britain Sigma Specialized
|3
|Greece KTM Murcia
|4
|New Zealand National Team
|5
|France AVC Aix en Provence
|6
|Britain Scienceinsport.com
|7
|Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|0:00:11
|8
|Australia Drapac Cycling
|9
|Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|0:00:14
|10
|Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:00:22
|11
|Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:00:56
|12
|Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:01:21
|13
|Italy D’Angelo & D’Antenucci
|0:07:11
|14
|Britain Forme Impsport
|0:24:15
|15
|Ireland Team Skoda
|16
|Isle of Man Microgaming
|0:25:51
|1
|Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|11:03:01
|2
|Meath Dectek
|0:23:29
|3
|Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|0:23:40
|4
|Dublin Eurocycles
|5
|Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|6
|Dublin Barnardos
|0:25:58
|7
|Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:47:44
|8
|Dublin UCD
|0:47:55
|9
|Donegal LK Bikes
|10
|Waterford Comeragh
|11
|Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|1:11:57
|12
|Cork Kanturk
|1:11:59
|13
|Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|14
|Galway Black Rose
|15
|Kildare Newbridge
|16
|Meath 53 Degrees North
|17
|Cork County
|18
|Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|1:13:04
|1
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|27:40:37
|2
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|0:00:32
|3
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|0:01:13
|4
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence
|0:01:16
|5
|Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|0:01:24
|6
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:01:31
|7
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|8
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling
|9
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized
|0:02:16
|10
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:02:21
|11
|Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|0:03:14
|12
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:03:47
|13
|James Sampson (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|0:03:55
|14
|David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|0:09:03
|15
|William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|0:09:49
|16
|Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|0:10:59
|17
|Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|0:11:28
|18
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:11:30
|19
|Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|0:11:47
|20
|Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|0:12:29
|21
|Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|0:13:22
|22
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:16:22
|23
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
|0:19:24
|24
|Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:19:28
|25
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|0:19:58
|26
|Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|0:21:05
|27
|Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|0:23:14
|28
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|0:23:52
|29
|Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|0:23:59
|30
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:24:42
|31
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|0:28:45
|32
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:29:02
|33
|Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|0:33:10
|34
|Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|0:33:11
|35
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:33:37
|36
|Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|0:33:39
|37
|Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek
|0:33:43
|38
|Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:34:47
|39
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:35:24
|40
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:35:46
|41
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:36:39
|42
|Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|0:37:03
|43
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:39:07
|44
|Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|0:40:00
|45
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:41:28
|46
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|0:41:37
|47
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|0:43:26
|48
|Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:44:21
|49
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|0:44:58
|50
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint
|0:46:33
|51
|Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|0:46:51
|52
|Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|0:47:36
|53
|Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:47:45
|54
|Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|0:48:51
|55
|Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|0:49:14
|56
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|0:50:43
|57
|Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:56:08
|58
|Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|0:58:38
|59
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|0:59:36
|60
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|1:02:22
|61
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|1:02:34
|62
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|1:03:07
|63
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|1:04:06
|64
|Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|1:05:33
|65
|Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|1:05:45
|66
|James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|1:07:52
|67
|Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|1:08:50
|68
|Ian Field (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|1:10:13
|69
|Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|1:10:42
|70
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|1:11:04
|71
|John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|1:11:34
|72
|Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|1:13:36
|73
|James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|1:13:55
|74
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek
|1:14:12
|75
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|1:14:38
|76
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|1:15:25
|77
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|1:15:27
|78
|Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|1:15:50
|79
|Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|1:15:55
|80
|David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|1:16:52
|81
|Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|1:17:51
|82
|Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD
|1:20:20
|83
|Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|1:21:50
|84
|Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|1:25:03
|85
|Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|1:28:26
|86
|Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|1:29:33
|87
|Paul Griffin (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|1:29:51
|88
|Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|1:30:18
|89
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|1:31:54
|90
|Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|1:34:25
|91
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|1:35:49
|92
|Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|1:36:50
|93
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|1:37:10
|94
|Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming
|1:38:22
|95
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|1:47:20
|96
|Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|1:47:30
|97
|Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|1:48:45
|98
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|1:49:25
|99
|Will Fox (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|1:52:21
|100
|Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|1:55:07
|101
|Jack Adams (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|1:56:06
|102
|John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|2:04:11
|103
|Aaron Livsey (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|2:04:44
|104
|Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|2:08:54
|105
|Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek
|2:11:17
|106
|Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|2:11:44
|107
|Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|2:16:08
|108
|Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|2:17:14
|109
|Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|2:23:54
|110
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|2:24:45
|111
|Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|2:26:12
|112
|David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County
|2:26:26
|113
|James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|2:29:42
|114
|Yin Chin Wang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|2:33:56
|115
|Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|2:35:27
|116
|Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County
|2:44:11
|117
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|2:49:46
|118
|Jean Michel Lamy (Fra) Cork Kanturk
|2:52:02
|119
|John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|2:52:44
|120
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|2:55:14
|121
|Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|2:56:41
|122
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|3:01:09
|123
|Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|3:01:25
|124
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|3:03:48
|125
|Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|3:06:56
|126
|Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|3:07:48
|127
|Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|3:07:58
|128
|Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|129
|Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|130
|Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County
|3:08:45
|131
|Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County
|3:11:04
|132
|Steven Franzoni (GBr) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|3:11:25
|133
|Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|3:15:55
|134
|Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|3:15:59
|135
|Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|3:19:13
|136
|Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|3:20:24
|137
|David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|3:20:36
|138
|Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|3:22:28
|139
|Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|3:27:19
|140
|Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|3:33:01
|141
|Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD
|3:34:57
|142
|Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|3:38:11
|143
|Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|3:40:55
|144
|Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|3:46:23
|145
|Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|3:48:04
|146
|John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|3:53:31
|147
|Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|4:01:00
|148
|Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|4:12:07
|1
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|56
|pts
|2
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|53
|3
|Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|37
|4
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|36
|5
|Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|35
|6
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|35
|7
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|30
|8
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|28
|9
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|28
|10
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|26
|11
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|26
|12
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|25
|13
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint
|24
|14
|Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|24
|15
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence
|22
|16
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|22
|17
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized
|21
|18
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|21
|1
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|41
|pts
|2
|Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|35
|3
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|30
|4
|Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|30
|5
|Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|25
|6
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence
|25
|7
|Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|22
|8
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint
|22
|9
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|22
|10
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|21
|11
|Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|20
|12
|Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|19
|13
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|17
|14
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|16
|15
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling
|15
|16
|Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|15
|17
|David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|14
|18
|William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|14
|19
|Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|13
|20
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|12
|21
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|12
|22
|Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|12
|23
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized
|10
|24
|Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|10
|25
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|10
|26
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|8
|27
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|8
|28
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|8
|29
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|8
|30
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|6
|31
|Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|6
|32
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|6
|33
|Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|6
|34
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|5
|35
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|4
|36
|Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|4
|37
|Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|3
|38
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|3
|39
|Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|3
|40
|Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|3
|41
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|3
|42
|Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|3
|43
|Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|2
|44
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|2
|45
|Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|1
|46
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|1
|47
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek
|1
|1
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|27:42:08
|2
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:00:50
|3
|Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|0:01:43
|4
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:09:59
|5
|Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|0:10:58
|6
|Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|0:19:34
|7
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:27:31
|8
|Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|0:32:08
|9
|Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:33:16
|10
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:34:15
|11
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:35:08
|12
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:39:57
|13
|Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|0:45:20
|14
|Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|0:47:43
|15
|Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|0:57:07
|16
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|1:02:35
|17
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|1:13:07
|18
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|1:13:54
|19
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|1:13:56
|20
|Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|1:14:19
|21
|Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|1:28:47
|22
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|2:48:15
|23
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|3:02:17
|1
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|27:56:59
|2
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
|0:03:02
|3
|Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:03:06
|4
|Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|0:06:52
|5
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:08:20
|6
|Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek
|0:17:21
|7
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|0:28:36
|8
|Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:31:23
|9
|Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|0:32:52
|10
|Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:39:46
|11
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|0:46:12
|12
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:46:45
|13
|Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:49:11
|14
|Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|0:49:23
|15
|Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|0:52:28
|16
|John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|0:55:12
|17
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek
|0:57:50
|18
|David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|1:00:30
|19
|Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|1:01:29
|20
|Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD
|1:03:58
|21
|Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|1:05:28
|22
|Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|1:08:41
|23
|Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|1:13:11
|24
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|1:15:32
|25
|Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|1:18:03
|26
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|1:19:27
|27
|Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|1:20:28
|28
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|1:20:48
|29
|Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|1:31:08
|30
|Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|1:32:23
|31
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|1:33:03
|32
|Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|1:38:45
|33
|John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|1:47:49
|34
|Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|1:52:32
|35
|Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek
|1:54:55
|36
|Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|1:55:22
|37
|Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|1:59:46
|38
|Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|2:07:32
|39
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|2:08:23
|40
|Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|2:09:50
|41
|David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County
|2:10:04
|42
|James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|2:13:20
|43
|Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|2:19:05
|44
|Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County
|2:27:49
|45
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|2:33:24
|46
|John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|2:36:22
|47
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|2:38:52
|48
|Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|2:40:19
|49
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|2:44:47
|50
|Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|2:45:03
|51
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|2:47:26
|52
|Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|2:50:34
|53
|Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|2:51:26
|54
|Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|2:51:36
|55
|Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|56
|Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|57
|Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County
|2:52:23
|58
|Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County
|2:54:42
|59
|Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|2:59:33
|60
|Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|2:59:37
|61
|Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|3:02:51
|62
|Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|3:04:02
|63
|David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|3:04:14
|64
|Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|3:06:06
|65
|Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|3:10:57
|66
|Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|3:16:39
|67
|Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD
|3:18:35
|68
|Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|3:21:49
|69
|Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|3:24:33
|70
|Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|3:30:01
|71
|Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|3:31:42
|72
|John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|3:37:09
|73
|Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|3:44:38
|74
|Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|3:55:45
|1
|Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|28:28:22
|2
|John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|0:23:49
|3
|Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|0:46:40
|4
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|1:01:40
|5
|Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|1:23:59
|6
|Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|1:36:09
|7
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|2:02:01
|8
|John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|2:04:59
|9
|Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|2:08:56
|10
|Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|2:13:40
|11
|Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|2:19:11
|12
|Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|2:20:13
|13
|Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|14
|Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|15
|Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County
|2:21:00
|16
|Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County
|2:23:19
|17
|Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|2:28:10
|18
|Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|2:31:28
|19
|Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|2:32:39
|20
|David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|2:32:51
|21
|Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|2:34:43
|22
|Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|2:39:34
|23
|Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|2:45:16
|24
|Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD
|2:47:12
|25
|Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|2:50:26
|26
|Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|2:53:10
|27
|Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|2:58:38
|28
|Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|3:00:19
|29
|Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|3:13:15
|1
|Britain Motorpoint
|83:06:34
|2
|Australia Drapac Cycling
|0:11:34
|3
|France AVC Aix en Provence
|0:12:53
|4
|New Zealand National Team
|0:18:19
|5
|Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|0:21:29
|6
|Britain Sigma Specialized
|0:32:15
|7
|Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:37:59
|8
|Greece KTM Murcia
|0:46:43
|9
|Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|1:01:24
|10
|Ireland Team Skoda
|1:37:07
|11
|Germany Thuringer Energie
|1:43:07
|12
|Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|1:47:14
|13
|Britain Scienceinsport.com
|1:54:19
|14
|Italy D’Angelo & D’Antenucci
|2:34:28
|15
|Isle of Man Microgaming
|4:21:31
|16
|Britain Forme Impsport
|4:55:24
|1
|Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|84:39:36
|2
|Dublin Eurocycles
|1:00:50
|3
|Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|1:35:21
|4
|Mayo Western Edge Medical
|1:38:01
|5
|Meath Dectek
|2:15:01
|6
|Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|2:29:47
|7
|Dublin UCD
|2:37:01
|8
|Dublin Barnardos
|3:55:40
|9
|Meath 53 Degrees North
|3:59:38
|10
|Donegal LK Bikes
|4:08:10
|11
|Galway Black Rose
|4:15:43
|12
|Kildare Newbridge
|4:18:19
|13
|Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|4:19:01
|14
|Waterford Comeragh
|4:41:45
|15
|Cork County
|6:34:53
|16
|Cork Kanturk
|7:08:32
|17
|Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|7:10:50
|18
|Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|7:41:15
