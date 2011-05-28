Image 1 of 6 The race on the way up the Clogrennane climb (Image credit: INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan) Image 2 of 6 Race leader Gediminas Bagdonas (An Post Sean Kelly Team) (Image credit: INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan) Image 3 of 6 Martyn Irvine (Asia Giant Kenda) wins today's stage into Kildare (Image credit: INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan) Image 4 of 6 Marcel Barth (Thuringer Energie Team) crosses the finish line in an unorthadox style (Image credit: INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan) Image 5 of 6 The Peloton on the road to Kildare (Image credit: INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan) Image 6 of 6 Mark Dowling (Meath Dectek), Bernardo Riccio (D'Angelo & D'Antenucci), Gediminas Bagdonas (An Post Sean Kelly Team), Aaron Gate (New Zealand National Team), Martyn Irvine (Asia Giant Kenda), Shane Archbold (New Zealand National Team), Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukraine ISD-Lampre) and Ralf Matzka (Thuringer Energie Team). (Image credit: INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan)

Down native Martyn Irvine became the first Irish winner of this year's An Post Rás, after a stunning solo ride which saw him make one final attack inside the last ten kilometres and he held out for victory. The Asia Giant Kenda rider spent almost the entire stage in the leading group and once he had made the decisive break, sheer guts and determination ensured he wasn't to be passed. He beat Ralf Matza (Germany Thuringer Energie) and Bernardo Riccio (Italy D'Angelo D'Antenucci) into second and third respectively.

The penultimate stage of this year's race was always going to be exciting and there was no let up on the 161 kilometre route from Tramore to Kildare Town. The action started almost as soon as the flag to signal the end of the neutralised section had dropped, when Shane Archbold (New Zealand National Team) attacked.

The young Kiwi track rider built up a small lead but he was soon hauled in by seven riders including Irvine. The group then forged ahead and built up a lead of over four minutes at the halfway point of the stage, meaning that Archbold was virtual race leader on the road. The chasing peloton was unsurprising headed by the An Post Team Kelly team, who were doing their all to protect Gediminas Bagdonas' yellow jersey.

By the time the leaders reached the final Category One climb of this year's race, their lead had been cut to 1:28. The eight riders stayed together over the hill, but 35 kilometres from home it looked certain that they would be caught by the chasing peloton as the lead was cut to under a minute. Then with 27 kilometres to go Irvine attacked, joining up with Kohei Uchima (Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci) and Casey Munro (Britain Rapha Condor Sharp).

The trio looked to push on and they built up a lead of just under a minute with 10 kilometres to go. Irvine, however, was not to be denied as he launched one last ditch attack as the peloton closed in. The Ulsterman held on much to the delight of the huge crowd at the finish line, taking the stage by six seconds.

An emotional Irvine was thrilled to win, having drawn inspiration from his late friend Paul Healion.

"Someone told me that it was my day today and I didn't get excited and just used my head. When I saw the 5K to go sign I gave everything and it worked out well.

"I was good buddies with Paul Healion. It was an inspiration knowing him, he was a great bike rider and I'm delighted to do what he did as well." [Healion was a Rás stage winner in 2009]

Meanwhile, An Post Sean Kelly team manager Kurt Bogaerts was pleased that a potentially difficult day was out of the way, but it was not without a scare as Bagdonas suffered a puncture close to the finish. Luckily this occurred three kilometres from the finish line, which according to UCI rules ensured he was given the same time as the peloton.

"It wasn't the toughest stage today, but it was certainly dangerous for us," Bogaerts admitted. "We had to maintain a control on the race and the team rode really well.

"We will try and do the same tomorrow and keep a grip on the race. It's far from over as you saw with Bagdonas' puncture. If it had happened a few more kilometres out then everything would be different. Maybe we got the luck we needed today," he added.

Full Results 1 Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 3:40:39 2 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:00:06 3 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 4 Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 5 Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 6 Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 7 Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 8 Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 9 Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 10 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint 11 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek 12 David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 13 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 14 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 15 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 16 Peter Hawkins (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 17 Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 18 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 19 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 20 James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 21 Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 22 William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 23 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team 24 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized 25 Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming 26 Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 27 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling 28 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 29 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence 30 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 31 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 32 James Sampson (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 33 Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 34 Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team 35 Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek 36 Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 37 Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 38 Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 39 Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 40 Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 41 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 42 Jack Adams (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 43 Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 44 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 0:00:17 45 Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 46 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 47 Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 48 John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 49 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD 50 Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios 51 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team 52 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 53 Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 54 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 55 Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 56 Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 57 Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 58 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 0:00:26 59 Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 0:00:28 60 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 61 Ian Field (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 62 James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 0:00:34 63 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 64 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 65 Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 66 Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 67 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:00:06 68 Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:00:41 69 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:00:53 70 Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 0:00:55 71 Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 0:01:19 72 Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 73 Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:01:27 74 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 0:01:28 75 Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 0:01:42 76 Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:01:55 77 Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 0:02:13 78 Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 0:02:56 79 Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:03:19 80 Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:03:31 81 Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 0:05:55 82 Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 0:00:06 83 Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 0:24:19 84 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:24:21 85 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 86 Will Fox (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 87 James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 88 Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 89 Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk 90 Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD 91 Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 92 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose 93 Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 94 Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD 95 Steven Franzoni (GBr) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 96 Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk 97 Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 98 Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk 99 Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 100 John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 101 Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 102 Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 103 Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 104 John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 105 Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 106 Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 107 Yin Chin Wang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 108 Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County 109 Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD 110 Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 111 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 112 Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 113 Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 114 Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose 115 Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose 116 Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek 117 Paul Griffin (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 118 Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 119 Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 120 Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek 121 Aaron Livsey (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 122 John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 123 Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 124 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 125 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 126 Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 127 Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 128 Jean Michel Lamy (Fra) Cork Kanturk 129 Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 130 Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County 131 Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 132 Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose 133 Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 134 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek 135 Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 136 Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 137 David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County 138 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 139 Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose 140 Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County 141 Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 142 Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 143 David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 144 Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 145 Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 146 Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 147 Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 148 David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 0:25:26 DNS Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie DNF Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge

Intermediate sprint - Gowran, 70.2km 1 Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling

Mountain 1 - Brown Mountain (Cat. 2) 34.2km 1 Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 10 pts 2 Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 8 3 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team 6 4 Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 4 5 Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 3 6 Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 1

Mountain 2 - Clogrennane (Cat. 1) 98.8km 1 Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 15 pts 2 Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 12 3 Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 10 4 Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 8 5 Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 6 6 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 5 7 Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 3

County riders 1 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek 3:40:45 2 Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 3 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 4 Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek 5 Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 6 Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 7 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 8 John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 0:00:11 9 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD 10 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 11 Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 12 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 13 Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 14 Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 15 Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 0:00:22 16 Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:00:35 17 Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 0:02:07 18 Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 0:24:13 19 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:24:15 20 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 21 James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 22 Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 23 Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk 24 Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD 25 Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 26 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose 27 Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 28 Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD 29 Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk 30 Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 31 Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk 32 Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 33 John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 34 Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 35 Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 36 Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 37 John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 38 Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 39 Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County 40 Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD 41 Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 42 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 43 Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 44 Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 45 Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose 46 Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose 47 Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek 48 Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 49 Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek 50 John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 51 Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 52 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 53 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 54 Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 55 Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 56 Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 57 Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County 58 Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 59 Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose 60 Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 61 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek 62 Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 63 Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 64 David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County 65 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 66 Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose 67 Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County 68 Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 69 Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 70 David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 71 Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 72 Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 73 Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 74 David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 0:25:20

International teams 1 Britain Motorpoint 11:02:15 2 Britain Sigma Specialized 3 Greece KTM Murcia 4 New Zealand National Team 5 France AVC Aix en Provence 6 Britain Scienceinsport.com 7 Ukraine ISD-Lampre 0:00:11 8 Australia Drapac Cycling 9 Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 0:00:14 10 Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:00:22 11 Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:00:56 12 Germany Thuringer Energie 0:01:21 13 Italy D’Angelo & D’Antenucci 0:07:11 14 Britain Forme Impsport 0:24:15 15 Ireland Team Skoda 16 Isle of Man Microgaming 0:25:51

County teams 1 Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 11:03:01 2 Meath Dectek 0:23:29 3 Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 0:23:40 4 Dublin Eurocycles 5 Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 6 Dublin Barnardos 0:25:58 7 Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:47:44 8 Dublin UCD 0:47:55 9 Donegal LK Bikes 10 Waterford Comeragh 11 Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 1:11:57 12 Cork Kanturk 1:11:59 13 Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 14 Galway Black Rose 15 Kildare Newbridge 16 Meath 53 Degrees North 17 Cork County 18 Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 1:13:04

General classification after stage 7 1 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 27:40:37 2 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 0:00:32 3 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 0:01:13 4 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence 0:01:16 5 Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 0:01:24 6 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:01:31 7 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 8 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling 9 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized 0:02:16 10 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:02:21 11 Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 0:03:14 12 Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:03:47 13 James Sampson (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 0:03:55 14 David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 0:09:03 15 William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 0:09:49 16 Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 0:10:59 17 Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 0:11:28 18 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:11:30 19 Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 0:11:47 20 Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios 0:12:29 21 Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 0:13:22 22 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:16:22 23 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD 0:19:24 24 Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:19:28 25 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 0:19:58 26 Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 0:21:05 27 Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 0:23:14 28 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 0:23:52 29 Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 0:23:59 30 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:24:42 31 Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 0:28:45 32 Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:29:02 33 Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 0:33:10 34 Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 0:33:11 35 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:33:37 36 Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 0:33:39 37 Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek 0:33:43 38 Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:34:47 39 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:35:24 40 Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:35:46 41 Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:36:39 42 Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 0:37:03 43 Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:39:07 44 Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 0:40:00 45 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:41:28 46 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 0:41:37 47 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 0:43:26 48 Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:44:21 49 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 0:44:58 50 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint 0:46:33 51 Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 0:46:51 52 Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 0:47:36 53 Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:47:45 54 Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 0:48:51 55 Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 0:49:14 56 Peter Hawkins (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 0:50:43 57 Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:56:08 58 Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 0:58:38 59 Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 0:59:36 60 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 1:02:22 61 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 1:02:34 62 Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 1:03:07 63 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 1:04:06 64 Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 1:05:33 65 Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 1:05:45 66 James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 1:07:52 67 Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 1:08:50 68 Ian Field (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 1:10:13 69 Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 1:10:42 70 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 1:11:04 71 John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 1:11:34 72 Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 1:13:36 73 James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 1:13:55 74 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek 1:14:12 75 Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 1:14:38 76 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 1:15:25 77 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 1:15:27 78 Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 1:15:50 79 Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 1:15:55 80 David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 1:16:52 81 Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 1:17:51 82 Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD 1:20:20 83 Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 1:21:50 84 Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 1:25:03 85 Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 1:28:26 86 Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 1:29:33 87 Paul Griffin (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 1:29:51 88 Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 1:30:18 89 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 1:31:54 90 Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 1:34:25 91 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 1:35:49 92 Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 1:36:50 93 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 1:37:10 94 Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming 1:38:22 95 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 1:47:20 96 Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose 1:47:30 97 Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 1:48:45 98 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 1:49:25 99 Will Fox (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 1:52:21 100 Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose 1:55:07 101 Jack Adams (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 1:56:06 102 John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 2:04:11 103 Aaron Livsey (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 2:04:44 104 Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 2:08:54 105 Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek 2:11:17 106 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose 2:11:44 107 Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 2:16:08 108 Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 2:17:14 109 Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 2:23:54 110 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 2:24:45 111 Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 2:26:12 112 David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County 2:26:26 113 James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 2:29:42 114 Yin Chin Wang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 2:33:56 115 Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek 2:35:27 116 Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County 2:44:11 117 Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk 2:49:46 118 Jean Michel Lamy (Fra) Cork Kanturk 2:52:02 119 John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 2:52:44 120 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek 2:55:14 121 Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 2:56:41 122 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 3:01:09 123 Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 3:01:25 124 Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk 3:03:48 125 Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 3:06:56 126 Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose 3:07:48 127 Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk 3:07:58 128 Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 129 Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 130 Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County 3:08:45 131 Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County 3:11:04 132 Steven Franzoni (GBr) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 3:11:25 133 Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 3:15:55 134 Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 3:15:59 135 Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 3:19:13 136 Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 3:20:24 137 David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 3:20:36 138 Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 3:22:28 139 Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 3:27:19 140 Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 3:33:01 141 Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD 3:34:57 142 Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 3:38:11 143 Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose 3:40:55 144 Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 3:46:23 145 Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD 3:48:04 146 John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 3:53:31 147 Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 4:01:00 148 Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 4:12:07

Points classification 1 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team 56 pts 2 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 53 3 Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 37 4 Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 36 5 Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 35 6 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 35 7 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 30 8 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 28 9 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 28 10 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team 26 11 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 26 12 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 25 13 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint 24 14 Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 24 15 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence 22 16 Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 22 17 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized 21 18 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 21

Mountains classification 1 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 41 pts 2 Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 35 3 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 30 4 Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 30 5 Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 25 6 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence 25 7 Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 22 8 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint 22 9 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 22 10 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 21 11 Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 20 12 Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 19 13 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 17 14 Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 16 15 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling 15 16 Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 15 17 David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 14 18 William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 14 19 Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 13 20 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 12 21 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 12 22 Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 12 23 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized 10 24 Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 10 25 Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 10 26 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 8 27 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 8 28 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 8 29 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek 8 30 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team 6 31 Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 6 32 Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 6 33 Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 6 34 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 5 35 Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team 4 36 Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 4 37 Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios 3 38 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 3 39 Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 3 40 Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 3 41 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 3 42 Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 3 43 Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 2 44 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 2 45 Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 1 46 Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 1 47 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek 1

U23 rider classification 1 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team 27:42:08 2 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:00:50 3 Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 0:01:43 4 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:09:59 5 Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios 0:10:58 6 Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 0:19:34 7 Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:27:31 8 Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 0:32:08 9 Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:33:16 10 Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:34:15 11 Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:35:08 12 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:39:57 13 Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 0:45:20 14 Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 0:47:43 15 Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 0:57:07 16 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 1:02:35 17 Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 1:13:07 18 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 1:13:54 19 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 1:13:56 20 Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 1:14:19 21 Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 1:28:47 22 Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk 2:48:15 23 Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk 3:02:17

County riders classification 1 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 27:56:59 2 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD 0:03:02 3 Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:03:06 4 Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 0:06:52 5 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:08:20 6 Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek 0:17:21 7 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 0:28:36 8 Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:31:23 9 Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 0:32:52 10 Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:39:46 11 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 0:46:12 12 Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:46:45 13 Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:49:11 14 Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 0:49:23 15 Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 0:52:28 16 John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 0:55:12 17 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek 0:57:50 18 David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 1:00:30 19 Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 1:01:29 20 Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD 1:03:58 21 Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 1:05:28 22 Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 1:08:41 23 Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 1:13:11 24 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 1:15:32 25 Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 1:18:03 26 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 1:19:27 27 Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 1:20:28 28 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 1:20:48 29 Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose 1:31:08 30 Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 1:32:23 31 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 1:33:03 32 Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose 1:38:45 33 John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 1:47:49 34 Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 1:52:32 35 Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek 1:54:55 36 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose 1:55:22 37 Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 1:59:46 38 Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 2:07:32 39 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 2:08:23 40 Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 2:09:50 41 David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County 2:10:04 42 James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 2:13:20 43 Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek 2:19:05 44 Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County 2:27:49 45 Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk 2:33:24 46 John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 2:36:22 47 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek 2:38:52 48 Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 2:40:19 49 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 2:44:47 50 Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 2:45:03 51 Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk 2:47:26 52 Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 2:50:34 53 Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose 2:51:26 54 Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk 2:51:36 55 Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 56 Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 57 Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County 2:52:23 58 Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County 2:54:42 59 Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 2:59:33 60 Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 2:59:37 61 Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 3:02:51 62 Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 3:04:02 63 David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 3:04:14 64 Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 3:06:06 65 Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 3:10:57 66 Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 3:16:39 67 Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD 3:18:35 68 Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 3:21:49 69 Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose 3:24:33 70 Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 3:30:01 71 Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD 3:31:42 72 John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 3:37:09 73 Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 3:44:38 74 Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 3:55:45

CI Category 2 classification 1 Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 28:28:22 2 John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 0:23:49 3 Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 0:46:40 4 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 1:01:40 5 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose 1:23:59 6 Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 1:36:09 7 Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk 2:02:01 8 John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 2:04:59 9 Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 2:08:56 10 Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 2:13:40 11 Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 2:19:11 12 Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk 2:20:13 13 Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 14 Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 15 Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County 2:21:00 16 Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County 2:23:19 17 Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 2:28:10 18 Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 2:31:28 19 Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 2:32:39 20 David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 2:32:51 21 Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 2:34:43 22 Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 2:39:34 23 Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 2:45:16 24 Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD 2:47:12 25 Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 2:50:26 26 Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose 2:53:10 27 Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 2:58:38 28 Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD 3:00:19 29 Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 3:13:15

International teams classification 1 Britain Motorpoint 83:06:34 2 Australia Drapac Cycling 0:11:34 3 France AVC Aix en Provence 0:12:53 4 New Zealand National Team 0:18:19 5 Ukraine ISD-Lampre 0:21:29 6 Britain Sigma Specialized 0:32:15 7 Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:37:59 8 Greece KTM Murcia 0:46:43 9 Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 1:01:24 10 Ireland Team Skoda 1:37:07 11 Germany Thuringer Energie 1:43:07 12 Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 1:47:14 13 Britain Scienceinsport.com 1:54:19 14 Italy D’Angelo & D’Antenucci 2:34:28 15 Isle of Man Microgaming 4:21:31 16 Britain Forme Impsport 4:55:24