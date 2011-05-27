Bialoblocki nets a stage win for Motorpoint
Bagdonas still in race lead
Marcin Bialoblocki of the British Motorpoint team stole the show at today's sixth stage of the An Post Rás, which finished in the South coast seaside resort of Tramore. The 27-year old Polish rider was involved in a closely-fought battle with Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukraine ISD Lampre) and Wouter Sybrandy (Britain Sigma Special) to win the stage.
The trio entered the final kilometre to rapturous cheers from the huge crowd which had gathered on the uphill ascent to the line. Sybrandy was dropped first, leaving Pakhtusov and Bialoblocki to fight it out. The latter was quickest up the climb and went well clear, taking the stage by a margin of five seconds.
Pakhtusov's second place in the stage saw him take the same place in the overall classification, having started the day in tenth position. Overnight leader, Gediminas Bagdonas (An Post Sean Kelly) finished in fourteenth place, just under two minutes behind Bialoblocki, which means his lead is cut to 0:32.
The first 80 kilometres of today's stage saw little action as any riders that attempted to break away were swallowed by the peloton. It was at the Kilmore Category 3 climb when the first major break occurred. Seventeen riders, including Bagdonas and his closest rivals at the start of the day, Oleksander Sheydyk (Ukraine ISD Lampre) and Nikolay Mihaylov (France AIX en Provence), went clear. Sean Downey (Ireland Team Skoda) was also part of the group, which became eighteen when former yellow jersey holder Shane Archbold (New Zealand National Team) bridged the gap from the peloton.
Several more riders made it to the front, including Bagdonas' An Post Sean Kelly team mate Sam Bennett, who was racing on his native county roads for the first time this year. This group of thirty ploughed on until 63 kilometres from home where Bialoblocki, Pakhtusov, Sybrandy and Australian Lachlann Norris (Australia Drapac Cycling) broke free. A puncture then meant Norris left the three others to ride out remainder of the stage together.
When they reached the final climb up the town's main street Bialoblocki had the most left in his legs and he crossed the line to huge applause. Though the loudest cheer of all was for the first Irishman home, as crowd favourite Sean Downey's huge effort saw him take seventh place.
Although Bagdonas had 0:44 taken off his lead, he was delighted to hold onto the yellow jersey after his toughest stage yet, while he also reserved special praise for Bennett.
"In the last eight kilometres I had to try and make back time," explained the Lithuanian. "It was so hard today. Sam Bennett really helped me, and maybe if it wasn't for him I wouldn't wear yellow. He was really strong."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint
|3:35:55
|2
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|0:00:05
|3
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized
|0:00:10
|4
|Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|0:01:14
|5
|Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|0:01:16
|6
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:01:18
|7
|Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|0:01:20
|8
|Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|0:01:24
|9
|David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|0:01:36
|10
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:01:47
|11
|Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|0:01:51
|12
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|13
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|0:01:54
|14
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|15
|William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|16
|Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|17
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling
|18
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|19
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence
|20
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:01:59
|21
|Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|0:02:01
|22
|Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|23
|James Sampson (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|24
|Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|0:02:06
|25
|Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|0:02:10
|26
|Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|0:02:12
|27
|Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|0:02:16
|28
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|0:02:32
|29
|Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|0:02:33
|30
|Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|0:06:26
|31
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|0:06:47
|32
|Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek
|0:06:51
|33
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:06:53
|34
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:07:33
|35
|Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:07:37
|36
|Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|0:07:38
|37
|Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|0:07:43
|38
|Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:07:47
|39
|Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD
|0:07:51
|40
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:08:34
|41
|Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek
|0:08:36
|42
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|0:08:37
|43
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:08:40
|44
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
|0:08:48
|45
|Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|0:08:51
|46
|John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|0:09:00
|47
|David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:09:03
|48
|Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|0:09:08
|49
|Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County
|0:09:14
|50
|Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|0:09:25
|51
|Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:09:03
|52
|Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:09:34
|53
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|0:09:48
|54
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:12:39
|55
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:15:59
|56
|David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County
|0:16:21
|57
|Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|0:18:04
|58
|Yin Chin Wang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|59
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:18:31
|60
|Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|0:21:23
|61
|Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|0:21:33
|62
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|0:22:55
|63
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|64
|Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|0:22:58
|65
|Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|66
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|67
|Steven Franzoni (GBr) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|68
|Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|69
|Jean Michel Lamy (Fra) Cork Kanturk
|70
|Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|0:23:03
|71
|Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|72
|Will Fox (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|73
|Jack Adams (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|74
|Aaron Livsey (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|75
|Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|76
|Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|77
|Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|78
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|79
|Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|80
|Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|81
|John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|82
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|83
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|0:23:14
|84
|Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|85
|Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|86
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|87
|James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|88
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|89
|Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|90
|Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|91
|Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|92
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|93
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|94
|Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|95
|Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|96
|James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|97
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|98
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|99
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|100
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|101
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|102
|Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming
|103
|James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|104
|Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|105
|Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|106
|John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|107
|Ian Field (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|108
|Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|109
|Paul Griffin (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|110
|Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|111
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|112
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|113
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|114
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|115
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|116
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek
|117
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|118
|Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|119
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|120
|Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|121
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|122
|Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|123
|Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|0:35:47
|124
|Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|0:35:50
|125
|Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|126
|Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|127
|Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|128
|Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County
|129
|John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|0:35:58
|130
|Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|131
|Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|132
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|133
|Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|134
|Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|135
|Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|136
|Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County
|137
|Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|138
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|139
|Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|0:36:05
|140
|Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|141
|Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|142
|Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|0:36:12
|143
|David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|0:36:31
|144
|Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD
|0:42:37
|145
|Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|0:42:44
|146
|Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|147
|Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|0:42:54
|148
|Edna Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|0:43:45
|149
|Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|0:44:35
|150
|Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|0:46:13
|DNF
|Robert Orr (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|DNF
|Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|DNF
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|DNF
|Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|DNS
|Neil Coleman (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|DNS
|James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|4
|3
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|3
|4
|William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|5
|pts
|2
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence
|4
|3
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|3
|4
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint
|5
|pts
|2
|William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|4
|3
|Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|3
|4
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|5
|pts
|2
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint
|4
|3
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized
|3
|4
|Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|5
|pts
|2
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint
|4
|3
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized
|3
|4
|Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|5
|pts
|2
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized
|4
|3
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint
|3
|4
|David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Britain Motorpoint
|10:51:30
|2
|Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|0:00:44
|3
|Greece KTM Murcia
|0:01:26
|4
|Australia Drapac Cycling
|0:02:05
|5
|France AVC Aix en Provence
|0:02:31
|6
|New Zealand National Team
|0:06:49
|7
|Britain Sigma Specialized
|0:21:17
|8
|Britain Scienceinsport.com
|0:23:30
|9
|Ireland Team Skoda
|0:27:15
|10
|Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:34:02
|11
|Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|0:38:50
|12
|Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:43:45
|13
|Italy D’Angelo & D’Antenucci
|0:43:57
|14
|Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:44:31
|15
|Isle of Man Microgaming
|1:05:24
|16
|Britain Forme Impsport
|1:05:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mayo Western Edge Medical
|11:13:15
|2
|Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:00:44
|3
|Meath Dectek
|0:13:11
|4
|Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|0:14:30
|5
|Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|0:16:09
|6
|Waterford Comeragh
|0:25:13
|7
|Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|0:26:17
|8
|Dublin Eurocycles
|0:26:42
|9
|Dublin UCD
|0:27:14
|10
|Cork County
|0:35:55
|11
|Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|0:42:26
|12
|Donegal LK Bikes
|0:43:39
|13
|Meath 53 Degrees North
|0:44:12
|14
|Galway Black Rose
|0:56:32
|15
|Dublin Barnardos
|0:56:56
|16
|Kildare Newbridge
|1:08:52
|17
|Cork Kanturk
|1:09:21
|18
|Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|1:10:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|23:59:52
|2
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|0:00:32
|3
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|0:01:13
|4
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence
|0:01:16
|5
|Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|0:01:24
|6
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:01:31
|7
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling
|8
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|9
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:02:10
|10
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized
|0:02:16
|11
|Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|0:03:14
|12
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:03:47
|13
|James Sampson (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|0:03:55
|14
|David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|0:09:03
|15
|William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|0:09:49
|16
|Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|0:10:59
|17
|Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|0:11:28
|18
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:11:30
|19
|Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|0:11:36
|20
|Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|0:12:18
|21
|Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|0:13:22
|22
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:16:22
|23
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
|0:19:13
|24
|Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:19:28
|25
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|0:19:30
|26
|Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|0:21:05
|27
|Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|0:23:14
|28
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|0:23:41
|29
|Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|0:23:59
|30
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:24:31
|31
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|0:28:34
|32
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:29:02
|33
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:32:33
|34
|Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|0:33:10
|35
|Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|0:33:11
|36
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:33:15
|37
|Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:33:26
|38
|Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|0:33:39
|39
|Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek
|0:33:43
|40
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:34:56
|41
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:36:39
|42
|Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|0:37:03
|43
|Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|0:37:10
|44
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:38:39
|45
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:38:52
|46
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:40:41
|47
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|0:41:37
|48
|Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|0:41:47
|49
|Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:42:32
|50
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|0:43:26
|51
|Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|0:44:35
|52
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|0:44:58
|53
|Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|0:45:38
|54
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint
|0:46:33
|55
|Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|0:47:07
|56
|Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:47:45
|57
|Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|0:48:57
|58
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|0:50:23
|59
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|0:50:43
|60
|David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:52:37
|61
|Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|0:53:36
|62
|Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:55:57
|63
|Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD
|0:56:05
|64
|Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:57:35
|65
|Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|0:58:27
|66
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|0:59:08
|67
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|1:02:22
|68
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|1:02:23
|69
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|1:04:06
|70
|Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|1:04:58
|71
|Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|1:05:18
|72
|Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|1:05:34
|73
|Paul Griffin (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|1:05:36
|74
|Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|1:06:03
|75
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|1:07:39
|76
|James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|1:07:52
|77
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|1:09:42
|78
|Ian Field (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|1:09:51
|79
|Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|1:09:53
|80
|Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|1:10:10
|81
|Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|1:10:11
|82
|John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|1:11:23
|83
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|1:11:34
|84
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|1:12:55
|85
|James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|1:13:27
|86
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek
|1:14:12
|87
|Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|1:14:19
|88
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|1:15:14
|89
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|1:15:27
|90
|Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|1:15:50
|91
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|1:22:59
|92
|Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|1:23:15
|93
|Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|1:24:30
|94
|Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|1:24:52
|95
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|1:25:10
|96
|Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|1:27:13
|97
|Will Fox (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|1:28:06
|98
|Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|1:30:52
|99
|Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|1:36:28
|100
|Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming
|1:38:22
|101
|John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|1:39:56
|102
|Aaron Livsey (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|1:40:29
|103
|Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|1:44:39
|104
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|1:47:00
|105
|Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek
|1:47:02
|106
|Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|1:47:29
|107
|Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|1:51:53
|108
|Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|1:52:59
|109
|Jack Adams (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|1:56:06
|110
|Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|1:59:39
|111
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|2:00:30
|112
|Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|2:01:57
|113
|David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County
|2:02:11
|114
|James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|2:05:27
|115
|Yin Chin Wang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|2:09:41
|116
|Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|2:11:12
|117
|Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County
|2:19:56
|118
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|2:25:31
|119
|Jean Michel Lamy (Fra) Cork Kanturk
|2:27:47
|120
|John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|2:28:29
|121
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|2:30:59
|122
|Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|2:32:26
|123
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|2:36:54
|124
|Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|2:37:10
|125
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|2:39:33
|126
|Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|2:42:41
|127
|Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|2:43:33
|128
|Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|2:43:43
|129
|Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|130
|Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|131
|Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County
|2:44:30
|132
|Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County
|2:46:49
|133
|Steven Franzoni (GBr) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|2:47:10
|134
|Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|2:51:40
|135
|Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|2:51:44
|136
|Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|2:54:58
|137
|David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|2:55:16
|138
|Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|2:56:09
|139
|Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|2:58:13
|140
|Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|3:02:47
|141
|Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|3:03:04
|142
|Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|3:08:46
|143
|Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD
|3:10:42
|144
|Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|3:13:56
|145
|Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|3:16:40
|146
|Edna Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|3:22:08
|147
|Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|3:23:49
|148
|John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|3:29:16
|149
|Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|3:36:45
|150
|Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|3:47:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|56
|pts
|2
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|53
|3
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|35
|4
|Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|29
|5
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|26
|6
|Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|26
|7
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|26
|8
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|26
|9
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|25
|10
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|24
|11
|Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|24
|12
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence
|22
|13
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|22
|14
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized
|21
|15
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|21
|16
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint
|18
|17
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|18
|18
|Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|17
|19
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|16
|20
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|16
|21
|David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|15
|22
|James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|14
|23
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling
|13
|24
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|12
|25
|Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|12
|26
|Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|12
|27
|Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|11
|28
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|11
|29
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|10
|30
|Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|9
|31
|Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|8
|32
|Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|8
|33
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|8
|34
|William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|6
|35
|Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|6
|36
|Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|5
|37
|Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|4
|38
|Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|4
|39
|Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|3
|40
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|3
|41
|Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|2
|42
|Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|1
|43
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|1
|44
|Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|41
|pts
|2
|Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|35
|3
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|30
|4
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence
|25
|5
|Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|22
|6
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint
|22
|7
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|22
|8
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|21
|9
|Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|20
|10
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|17
|11
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|16
|12
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling
|15
|13
|David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|14
|14
|William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|14
|15
|Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|13
|16
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|12
|17
|Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|12
|18
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|12
|19
|Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|12
|20
|Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|10
|21
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized
|10
|22
|Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|10
|23
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|8
|24
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|8
|25
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|8
|26
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|8
|27
|Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|6
|28
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|6
|29
|Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|6
|30
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|4
|31
|Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|4
|32
|Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|3
|33
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|3
|34
|Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|3
|35
|Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|3
|36
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|3
|37
|Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|2
|38
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|2
|39
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|2
|40
|Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|1
|41
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|1
|42
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|24:01:23
|2
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:00:39
|3
|Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|0:01:43
|4
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:09:59
|5
|Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|0:10:47
|6
|Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|0:19:34
|7
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:27:31
|8
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:31:02
|9
|Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:31:55
|10
|Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|0:32:08
|11
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:35:08
|12
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:39:10
|13
|Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|0:44:07
|14
|Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|0:45:36
|15
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|0:48:52
|16
|Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|0:56:56
|17
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|1:02:35
|18
|Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|1:04:32
|19
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|1:13:43
|20
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|1:13:56
|21
|Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|1:14:19
|22
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|1:21:28
|23
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|2:24:00
|24
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|2:38:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Britain Motorpoint
|72:04:19
|2
|Australia Drapac Cycling
|0:11:23
|3
|France AVC Aix en Provence
|0:12:53
|4
|New Zealand National Team
|0:18:19
|5
|Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|0:21:18
|6
|Britain Sigma Specialized
|0:32:15
|7
|Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:37:03
|8
|Greece KTM Murcia
|0:46:43
|9
|Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|1:01:02
|10
|Ireland Team Skoda
|1:12:52
|11
|Germany Thuringer Energie
|1:41:46
|12
|Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|1:47:00
|13
|Britain Scienceinsport.com
|1:54:19
|14
|Italy D’Angelo & D’Antenucci
|2:27:17
|15
|Isle of Man Microgaming
|3:55:40
|16
|Britain Forme Impsport
|4:31:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|73:36:35
|2
|Dublin Eurocycles
|0:37:10
|3
|Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:50:17
|4
|Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|1:11:41
|5
|Dublin UCD
|1:49:06
|6
|Meath Dectek
|1:51:32
|7
|Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|2:06:07
|8
|Meath 53 Degrees North
|2:47:39
|9
|Galway Black Rose
|3:03:44
|10
|Kildare Newbridge
|3:06:20
|11
|Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|3:07:02
|12
|Donegal LK Bikes
|3:20:15
|13
|Dublin Barnardos
|3:29:42
|14
|Waterford Comeragh
|3:53:50
|15
|Cork County
|5:22:54
|16
|Cork Kanturk
|5:56:33
|17
|Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|5:58:53
|18
|Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|6:28:11
