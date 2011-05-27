Trending

Bialoblocki nets a stage win for Motorpoint

Bagdonas still in race lead

Image 1 of 7

The race makes its way up Benvoy

The race makes its way up Benvoy
(Image credit: INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan)
Image 2 of 7

Sam Bennett of the An Post Sean Kelly who rode strongly to defend his teammates lead in the race

Sam Bennett of the An Post Sean Kelly who rode strongly to defend his teammates lead in the race
(Image credit: INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan)
Image 3 of 7

Shane Archbold and Aaron Gate (New Zealand National Team), Wouter Sybrandy (Britain Sigmam Specialized), Gediminas Bagdonas (An Post Sean Kelly), Marcin Bialoblocki (Britain Motorpoint Team), Anatoliy Pakhtusov and Oleksandr Sheydyk (ISD-Lampre Continental Team) and Neil Delahaye (Meath Dectek)

Shane Archbold and Aaron Gate (New Zealand National Team), Wouter Sybrandy (Britain Sigmam Specialized), Gediminas Bagdonas (An Post Sean Kelly), Marcin Bialoblocki (Britain Motorpoint Team), Anatoliy Pakhtusov and Oleksandr Sheydyk (ISD-Lampre Continental Team) and Neil Delahaye (Meath Dectek)
(Image credit: INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan)
Image 4 of 7

Marcin Bialoblocki of the Britain Motorpoint team wins todays stage

Marcin Bialoblocki of the Britain Motorpoint team wins todays stage
(Image credit: INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan)
Image 5 of 7

Race Leader Gediminas Bagdonas of the An Post Sean Kelly team on the road to Tramore

Race Leader Gediminas Bagdonas of the An Post Sean Kelly team on the road to Tramore
(Image credit: INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan)
Image 6 of 7

Aileen Mooney of An Post has a quick word with the An Post team before the start

Aileen Mooney of An Post has a quick word with the An Post team before the start
(Image credit: INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan)
Image 7 of 7

Just before the racing proper began on stage 6

Just before the racing proper began on stage 6
(Image credit: INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan)

Marcin Bialoblocki of the British Motorpoint team stole the show at today's sixth stage of the An Post Rás, which finished in the South coast seaside resort of Tramore. The 27-year old Polish rider was involved in a closely-fought battle with Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukraine ISD Lampre) and Wouter Sybrandy (Britain Sigma Special) to win the stage.

The trio entered the final kilometre to rapturous cheers from the huge crowd which had gathered on the uphill ascent to the line. Sybrandy was dropped first, leaving Pakhtusov and Bialoblocki to fight it out. The latter was quickest up the climb and went well clear, taking the stage by a margin of five seconds.

Pakhtusov's second place in the stage saw him take the same place in the overall classification, having started the day in tenth position. Overnight leader, Gediminas Bagdonas (An Post Sean Kelly) finished in fourteenth place, just under two minutes behind Bialoblocki, which means his lead is cut to 0:32.

The first 80 kilometres of today's stage saw little action as any riders that attempted to break away were swallowed by the peloton. It was at the Kilmore Category 3 climb when the first major break occurred. Seventeen riders, including Bagdonas and his closest rivals at the start of the day, Oleksander Sheydyk (Ukraine ISD Lampre) and Nikolay Mihaylov (France AIX en Provence), went clear. Sean Downey (Ireland Team Skoda) was also part of the group, which became eighteen when former yellow jersey holder Shane Archbold (New Zealand National Team) bridged the gap from the peloton.

Several more riders made it to the front, including Bagdonas' An Post Sean Kelly team mate Sam Bennett, who was racing on his native county roads for the first time this year. This group of thirty ploughed on until 63 kilometres from home where Bialoblocki, Pakhtusov, Sybrandy and Australian Lachlann Norris (Australia Drapac Cycling) broke free. A puncture then meant Norris left the three others to ride out remainder of the stage together.

When they reached the final climb up the town's main street Bialoblocki had the most left in his legs and he crossed the line to huge applause. Though the loudest cheer of all was for the first Irishman home, as crowd favourite Sean Downey's huge effort saw him take seventh place.

Although Bagdonas had 0:44 taken off his lead, he was delighted to hold onto the yellow jersey after his toughest stage yet, while he also reserved special praise for Bennett.

"In the last eight kilometres I had to try and make back time," explained the Lithuanian. "It was so hard today. Sam Bennett really helped me, and maybe if it wasn't for him I wouldn't wear yellow. He was really strong."

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint3:35:55
2Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre0:00:05
3Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized0:00:10
4Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci0:01:14
5Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia0:01:16
6Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:01:18
7Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda0:01:20
8Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling0:01:24
9David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling0:01:36
10Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:01:47
11Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint0:01:51
12Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
13Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized0:01:54
14Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
15William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
16Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
17Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling
18Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
19Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence
20Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp0:01:59
21Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia0:02:01
22Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
23James Sampson (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
24Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios0:02:06
25Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence0:02:10
26Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence0:02:12
27Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com0:02:16
28Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling0:02:32
29Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre0:02:33
30Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda0:06:26
31Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre0:06:47
32Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek0:06:51
33Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:06:53
34Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles0:07:33
35Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:07:37
36Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly0:07:38
37Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge0:07:43
38Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:07:47
39Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD0:07:51
40Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles0:08:34
41Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek0:08:36
42Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/0:08:37
43Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:08:40
44Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD0:08:48
45Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom0:08:51
46John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex0:09:00
47David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:09:03
48Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly0:09:08
49Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County0:09:14
50Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh0:09:25
51Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:09:03
52Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:09:34
53Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/0:09:48
54Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:12:39
55Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:15:59
56David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County0:16:21
57Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh0:18:04
58Yin Chin Wang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
59Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:18:31
60Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom0:21:23
61Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom0:21:33
62Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling0:22:55
63Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
64Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com0:22:58
65Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
66Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
67Steven Franzoni (GBr) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
68Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
69Jean Michel Lamy (Fra) Cork Kanturk
70Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming0:23:03
71Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
72Will Fox (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
73Jack Adams (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
74Aaron Livsey (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
75Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
76Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
77Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
78Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
79Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
80Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
81John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
82Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
83David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh0:23:14
84Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
85Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
86Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
87James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
88Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
89Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
90Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
91Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
92Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
93Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
94Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
95Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
96James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
97Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
98Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
99Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
100Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
101Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
102Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming
103James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
104Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
105Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
106John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
107Ian Field (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
108Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
109Paul Griffin (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
110Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
111Peter Hawkins (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
112Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
113Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
114Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
115Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
116Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek
117Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
118Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
119Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
120Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
121Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
122Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
123Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh0:35:47
124Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek0:35:50
125Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose
126Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
127Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
128Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County
129John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex0:35:58
130Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
131Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
132Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
133Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
134Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
135Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
136Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County
137Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
138Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk
139Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD0:36:05
140Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
141Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
142Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose0:36:12
143David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical0:36:31
144Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD0:42:37
145Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex0:42:44
146Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
147Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge0:42:54
148Edna Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge0:43:45
149Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose0:44:35
150Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge0:46:13
DNFRobert Orr (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
DNFTimothy Kennaugh (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
DNFThomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
DNFFraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
DNSNeil Coleman (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios
DNSJames Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom

KOH Category 3: Killathy
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling5pts
2David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling4
3Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp3
4William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint2

An Post Prime: Tallow
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge

KOH Category 3: Kilmore
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre5pts
2Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence4
3Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly3
4Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie2

KOH Category 3: Grange
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint5pts
2William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint4
3Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios3
4Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre2

KOH Category 3: Tankardstown
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre5pts
2Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint4
3Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized3
4Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling2

KOH Category 3: Benvoy
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre5pts
2Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint4
3Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized3
4Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia2

KOH Category 3: Ballygarran
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre5pts
2Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized4
3Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint3
4David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Britain Motorpoint10:51:30
2Ukraine ISD-Lampre0:00:44
3Greece KTM Murcia0:01:26
4Australia Drapac Cycling0:02:05
5France AVC Aix en Provence0:02:31
6New Zealand National Team0:06:49
7Britain Sigma Specialized0:21:17
8Britain Scienceinsport.com0:23:30
9Ireland Team Skoda0:27:15
10Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:34:02
11Asia Giant Kenda Cycling0:38:50
12Germany Thuringer Energie0:43:45
13Italy D’Angelo & D’Antenucci0:43:57
14Britain Rapha Condor Sharp0:44:31
15Isle of Man Microgaming1:05:24
16Britain Forme Impsport1:05:35

County teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mayo Western Edge Medical11:13:15
2Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:00:44
3Meath Dectek0:13:11
4Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly0:14:30
5Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/0:16:09
6Waterford Comeragh0:25:13
7Dublin South Dublin Zilcom0:26:17
8Dublin Eurocycles0:26:42
9Dublin UCD0:27:14
10Cork County0:35:55
11Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex0:42:26
12Donegal LK Bikes0:43:39
13Meath 53 Degrees North0:44:12
14Galway Black Rose0:56:32
15Dublin Barnardos0:56:56
16Kildare Newbridge1:08:52
17Cork Kanturk1:09:21
18Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical1:10:20

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly23:59:52
2Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre0:00:32
3Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre0:01:13
4Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence0:01:16
5Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint0:01:24
6Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:01:31
7Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling
8Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
9Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:02:10
10Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized0:02:16
11Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda0:03:14
12Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp0:03:47
13James Sampson (GBr) Britain Motorpoint0:03:55
14David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling0:09:03
15William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint0:09:49
16Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia0:10:59
17Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia0:11:28
18Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:11:30
19Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling0:11:36
20Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios0:12:18
21Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence0:13:22
22Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles0:16:22
23Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD0:19:13
24Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:19:28
25Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling0:19:30
26Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence0:21:05
27Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly0:23:14
28Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling0:23:41
29Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com0:23:59
30Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles0:24:31
31Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre0:28:34
32Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:29:02
33Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:32:33
34Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized0:33:10
35Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence0:33:11
36Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp0:33:15
37Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:33:26
38Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling0:33:39
39Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek0:33:43
40Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:34:56
41Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:36:39
42Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com0:37:03
43Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia0:37:10
44Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:38:39
45Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:38:52
46Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:40:41
47Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci0:41:37
48Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci0:41:47
49Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp0:42:32
50Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint0:43:26
51Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North0:44:35
52Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/0:44:58
53Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized0:45:38
54Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint0:46:33
55Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos0:47:07
56Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:47:45
57Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling0:48:57
58Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda0:50:23
59Peter Hawkins (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda0:50:43
60David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:52:37
61Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge0:53:36
62Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:55:57
63Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD0:56:05
64Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:57:35
65Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre0:58:27
66Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling0:59:08
67Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia1:02:22
68David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh1:02:23
69Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie1:04:06
70Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld1:04:58
71Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom1:05:18
72Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/1:05:34
73Paul Griffin (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda1:05:36
74Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda1:06:03
75Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical1:07:39
76James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp1:07:52
77Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci1:09:42
78Ian Field (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com1:09:51
79Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence1:09:53
80Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom1:10:10
81Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie1:10:11
82John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes1:11:23
83Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North1:11:34
84Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/1:12:55
85James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized1:13:27
86Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek1:14:12
87Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming1:14:19
88Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre1:15:14
89Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport1:15:27
90Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com1:15:50
91Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie1:22:59
92Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose1:23:15
93Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge1:24:30
94Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly1:24:52
95Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical1:25:10
96Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia1:27:13
97Will Fox (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport1:28:06
98Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose1:30:52
99Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos1:36:28
100Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming1:38:22
101John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex1:39:56
102Aaron Livsey (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming1:40:29
103Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical1:44:39
104Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling1:47:00
105Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek1:47:02
106Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose1:47:29
107Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/1:51:53
108Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming1:52:59
109Jack Adams (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport1:56:06
110Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes1:59:39
111Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/2:00:30
112Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes2:01:57
113David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County2:02:11
114James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly2:05:27
115Yin Chin Wang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling2:09:41
116Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek2:11:12
117Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County2:19:56
118Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk2:25:31
119Jean Michel Lamy (Fra) Cork Kanturk2:27:47
120John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly2:28:29
121Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek2:30:59
122Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh2:32:26
123Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North2:36:54
124Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh2:37:10
125Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk2:39:33
126Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh2:42:41
127Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose2:43:33
128Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk2:43:43
129Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
130Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
131Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County2:44:30
132Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County2:46:49
133Steven Franzoni (GBr) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex2:47:10
134Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North2:51:40
135Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles2:51:44
136Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom2:54:58
137David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical2:55:16
138Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly2:56:09
139Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical2:58:13
140Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge3:02:47
141Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes3:03:04
142Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex3:08:46
143Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD3:10:42
144Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh3:13:56
145Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose3:16:40
146Edna Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge3:22:08
147Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD3:23:49
148John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex3:29:16
149Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical3:36:45
150Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex3:47:54

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team56pts
2Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly53
3Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint35
4Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence29
5Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre26
6Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint26
7Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team26
8Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling26
9Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre25
10Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team24
11Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie24
12Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence22
13Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp22
14Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized21
15Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie21
16Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint18
17Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly18
18Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda17
19Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia16
20Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie16
21David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling15
22James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp14
23Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling13
24Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci12
25Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci12
26Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie12
27Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia11
28Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly11
29Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized10
30Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre9
31Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia8
32Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling8
33Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles8
34William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint6
35Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia6
36Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com5
37Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence4
38Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming4
39Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly3
40Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical3
41Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence2
42Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld1
43Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly1
44Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre41pts
2Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia35
3Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia30
4Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence25
5Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling22
6Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint22
7Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly22
8Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling21
9Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling20
10Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre17
11Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp16
12Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling15
13David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling14
14William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint14
15Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint13
16Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized12
17Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci12
18Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint12
19Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming12
20Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling10
21Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized10
22Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized10
23Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly8
24Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling8
25David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh8
26Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek8
27Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda6
28Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team6
29Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia6
30Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team4
31Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com4
32Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios3
33Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp3
34Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge3
35Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence3
36Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre3
37Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia2
38Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie2
39Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie2
40Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld1
41Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre1
42Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek1

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team24:01:23
2Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:00:39
3Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda0:01:43
4Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:09:59
5Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios0:10:47
6Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence0:19:34
7Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:27:31
8Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:31:02
9Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:31:55
10Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling0:32:08
11Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:35:08
12Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:39:10
13Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized0:44:07
14Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos0:45:36
15Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda0:48:52
16Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre0:56:56
17Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie1:02:35
18Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda1:04:32
19Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre1:13:43
20Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport1:13:56
21Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com1:14:19
22Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie1:21:28
23Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk2:24:00
24Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk2:38:02

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Britain Motorpoint72:04:19
2Australia Drapac Cycling0:11:23
3France AVC Aix en Provence0:12:53
4New Zealand National Team0:18:19
5Ukraine ISD-Lampre0:21:18
6Britain Sigma Specialized0:32:15
7Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:37:03
8Greece KTM Murcia0:46:43
9Britain Rapha Condor Sharp1:01:02
10Ireland Team Skoda1:12:52
11Germany Thuringer Energie1:41:46
12Asia Giant Kenda Cycling1:47:00
13Britain Scienceinsport.com1:54:19
14Italy D’Angelo & D’Antenucci2:27:17
15Isle of Man Microgaming3:55:40
16Britain Forme Impsport4:31:09

County teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld73:36:35
2Dublin Eurocycles0:37:10
3Mayo Western Edge Medical0:50:17
4Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/1:11:41
5Dublin UCD1:49:06
6Meath Dectek1:51:32
7Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly2:06:07
8Meath 53 Degrees North2:47:39
9Galway Black Rose3:03:44
10Kildare Newbridge3:06:20
11Dublin South Dublin Zilcom3:07:02
12Donegal LK Bikes3:20:15
13Dublin Barnardos3:29:42
14Waterford Comeragh3:53:50
15Cork County5:22:54
16Cork Kanturk5:56:33
17Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex5:58:53
18Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical6:28:11

 

Latest on Cyclingnews