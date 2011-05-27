Image 1 of 7 The race makes its way up Benvoy (Image credit: INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan) Image 2 of 7 Sam Bennett of the An Post Sean Kelly who rode strongly to defend his teammates lead in the race (Image credit: INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan) Image 3 of 7 Shane Archbold and Aaron Gate (New Zealand National Team), Wouter Sybrandy (Britain Sigmam Specialized), Gediminas Bagdonas (An Post Sean Kelly), Marcin Bialoblocki (Britain Motorpoint Team), Anatoliy Pakhtusov and Oleksandr Sheydyk (ISD-Lampre Continental Team) and Neil Delahaye (Meath Dectek) (Image credit: INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan) Image 4 of 7 Marcin Bialoblocki of the Britain Motorpoint team wins todays stage (Image credit: INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan) Image 5 of 7 Race Leader Gediminas Bagdonas of the An Post Sean Kelly team on the road to Tramore (Image credit: INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan) Image 6 of 7 Aileen Mooney of An Post has a quick word with the An Post team before the start (Image credit: INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan) Image 7 of 7 Just before the racing proper began on stage 6 (Image credit: INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan)

Marcin Bialoblocki of the British Motorpoint team stole the show at today's sixth stage of the An Post Rás, which finished in the South coast seaside resort of Tramore. The 27-year old Polish rider was involved in a closely-fought battle with Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukraine ISD Lampre) and Wouter Sybrandy (Britain Sigma Special) to win the stage.

The trio entered the final kilometre to rapturous cheers from the huge crowd which had gathered on the uphill ascent to the line. Sybrandy was dropped first, leaving Pakhtusov and Bialoblocki to fight it out. The latter was quickest up the climb and went well clear, taking the stage by a margin of five seconds.

Pakhtusov's second place in the stage saw him take the same place in the overall classification, having started the day in tenth position. Overnight leader, Gediminas Bagdonas (An Post Sean Kelly) finished in fourteenth place, just under two minutes behind Bialoblocki, which means his lead is cut to 0:32.

The first 80 kilometres of today's stage saw little action as any riders that attempted to break away were swallowed by the peloton. It was at the Kilmore Category 3 climb when the first major break occurred. Seventeen riders, including Bagdonas and his closest rivals at the start of the day, Oleksander Sheydyk (Ukraine ISD Lampre) and Nikolay Mihaylov (France AIX en Provence), went clear. Sean Downey (Ireland Team Skoda) was also part of the group, which became eighteen when former yellow jersey holder Shane Archbold (New Zealand National Team) bridged the gap from the peloton.

Several more riders made it to the front, including Bagdonas' An Post Sean Kelly team mate Sam Bennett, who was racing on his native county roads for the first time this year. This group of thirty ploughed on until 63 kilometres from home where Bialoblocki, Pakhtusov, Sybrandy and Australian Lachlann Norris (Australia Drapac Cycling) broke free. A puncture then meant Norris left the three others to ride out remainder of the stage together.

When they reached the final climb up the town's main street Bialoblocki had the most left in his legs and he crossed the line to huge applause. Though the loudest cheer of all was for the first Irishman home, as crowd favourite Sean Downey's huge effort saw him take seventh place.

Although Bagdonas had 0:44 taken off his lead, he was delighted to hold onto the yellow jersey after his toughest stage yet, while he also reserved special praise for Bennett.

"In the last eight kilometres I had to try and make back time," explained the Lithuanian. "It was so hard today. Sam Bennett really helped me, and maybe if it wasn't for him I wouldn't wear yellow. He was really strong."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint 3:35:55 2 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 0:00:05 3 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized 0:00:10 4 Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 0:01:14 5 Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 0:01:16 6 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:01:18 7 Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 0:01:20 8 Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 0:01:24 9 David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 0:01:36 10 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:01:47 11 Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 0:01:51 12 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 13 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 0:01:54 14 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 15 William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 16 Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 17 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling 18 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team 19 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence 20 Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:01:59 21 Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 0:02:01 22 Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 23 James Sampson (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 24 Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios 0:02:06 25 Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 0:02:10 26 Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 0:02:12 27 Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 0:02:16 28 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 0:02:32 29 Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 0:02:33 30 Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 0:06:26 31 Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 0:06:47 32 Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek 0:06:51 33 Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:06:53 34 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:07:33 35 Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:07:37 36 Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 0:07:38 37 Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 0:07:43 38 Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:07:47 39 Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD 0:07:51 40 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:08:34 41 Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek 0:08:36 42 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 0:08:37 43 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:08:40 44 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD 0:08:48 45 Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 0:08:51 46 John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 0:09:00 47 David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:09:03 48 Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 0:09:08 49 Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County 0:09:14 50 Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 0:09:25 51 Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:09:03 52 Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:09:34 53 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 0:09:48 54 Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:12:39 55 Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:15:59 56 David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County 0:16:21 57 Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 0:18:04 58 Yin Chin Wang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 59 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:18:31 60 Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 0:21:23 61 Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 0:21:33 62 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 0:22:55 63 Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk 64 Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 0:22:58 65 Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 66 Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 67 Steven Franzoni (GBr) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 68 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose 69 Jean Michel Lamy (Fra) Cork Kanturk 70 Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 0:23:03 71 Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 72 Will Fox (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 73 Jack Adams (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 74 Aaron Livsey (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 75 Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 76 Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 77 Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 78 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 79 Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 80 Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 81 John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 82 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 83 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 0:23:14 84 Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 85 Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 86 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 87 James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 88 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 89 Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose 90 Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 91 Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 92 Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 93 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 94 Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 95 Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 96 James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 97 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 98 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 99 Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 100 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek 101 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 102 Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming 103 James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 104 Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 105 Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 106 John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 107 Ian Field (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 108 Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 109 Paul Griffin (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 110 Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 111 Peter Hawkins (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 112 Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 113 Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 114 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 115 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 116 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek 117 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 118 Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 119 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 120 Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 121 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 122 Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 123 Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 0:35:47 124 Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek 0:35:50 125 Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose 126 Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 127 Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 128 Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County 129 John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 0:35:58 130 Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk 131 Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 132 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 133 Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 134 Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 135 Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 136 Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County 137 Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 138 Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk 139 Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD 0:36:05 140 Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 141 Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 142 Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose 0:36:12 143 David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 0:36:31 144 Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD 0:42:37 145 Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 0:42:44 146 Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 147 Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 0:42:54 148 Edna Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 0:43:45 149 Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose 0:44:35 150 Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 0:46:13 DNF Robert Orr (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport DNF Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming DNF Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles DNF Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles DNS Neil Coleman (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios DNS James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom

KOH Category 3: Killathy # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 5 pts 2 David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 4 3 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 3 4 William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 2

An Post Prime: Tallow # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge

KOH Category 3: Kilmore # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 5 pts 2 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence 4 3 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 3 4 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 2

KOH Category 3: Grange # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint 5 pts 2 William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 4 3 Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios 3 4 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 2

KOH Category 3: Tankardstown # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 5 pts 2 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint 4 3 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized 3 4 Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 2

KOH Category 3: Benvoy # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 5 pts 2 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint 4 3 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized 3 4 Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 2

KOH Category 3: Ballygarran # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 5 pts 2 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized 4 3 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint 3 4 David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Britain Motorpoint 10:51:30 2 Ukraine ISD-Lampre 0:00:44 3 Greece KTM Murcia 0:01:26 4 Australia Drapac Cycling 0:02:05 5 France AVC Aix en Provence 0:02:31 6 New Zealand National Team 0:06:49 7 Britain Sigma Specialized 0:21:17 8 Britain Scienceinsport.com 0:23:30 9 Ireland Team Skoda 0:27:15 10 Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:34:02 11 Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 0:38:50 12 Germany Thuringer Energie 0:43:45 13 Italy D’Angelo & D’Antenucci 0:43:57 14 Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:44:31 15 Isle of Man Microgaming 1:05:24 16 Britain Forme Impsport 1:05:35

County teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mayo Western Edge Medical 11:13:15 2 Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:00:44 3 Meath Dectek 0:13:11 4 Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 0:14:30 5 Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 0:16:09 6 Waterford Comeragh 0:25:13 7 Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 0:26:17 8 Dublin Eurocycles 0:26:42 9 Dublin UCD 0:27:14 10 Cork County 0:35:55 11 Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 0:42:26 12 Donegal LK Bikes 0:43:39 13 Meath 53 Degrees North 0:44:12 14 Galway Black Rose 0:56:32 15 Dublin Barnardos 0:56:56 16 Kildare Newbridge 1:08:52 17 Cork Kanturk 1:09:21 18 Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 1:10:20

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 23:59:52 2 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 0:00:32 3 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 0:01:13 4 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence 0:01:16 5 Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 0:01:24 6 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:01:31 7 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling 8 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 9 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:02:10 10 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized 0:02:16 11 Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 0:03:14 12 Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:03:47 13 James Sampson (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 0:03:55 14 David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 0:09:03 15 William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 0:09:49 16 Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 0:10:59 17 Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 0:11:28 18 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:11:30 19 Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 0:11:36 20 Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios 0:12:18 21 Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 0:13:22 22 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:16:22 23 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD 0:19:13 24 Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:19:28 25 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 0:19:30 26 Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 0:21:05 27 Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 0:23:14 28 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 0:23:41 29 Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 0:23:59 30 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:24:31 31 Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 0:28:34 32 Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:29:02 33 Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:32:33 34 Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 0:33:10 35 Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 0:33:11 36 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:33:15 37 Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:33:26 38 Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 0:33:39 39 Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek 0:33:43 40 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:34:56 41 Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:36:39 42 Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 0:37:03 43 Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 0:37:10 44 Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:38:39 45 Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:38:52 46 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:40:41 47 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 0:41:37 48 Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 0:41:47 49 Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:42:32 50 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 0:43:26 51 Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 0:44:35 52 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 0:44:58 53 Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 0:45:38 54 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint 0:46:33 55 Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 0:47:07 56 Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:47:45 57 Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 0:48:57 58 Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 0:50:23 59 Peter Hawkins (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 0:50:43 60 David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:52:37 61 Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 0:53:36 62 Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:55:57 63 Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD 0:56:05 64 Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:57:35 65 Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 0:58:27 66 Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 0:59:08 67 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 1:02:22 68 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 1:02:23 69 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 1:04:06 70 Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 1:04:58 71 Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 1:05:18 72 Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 1:05:34 73 Paul Griffin (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 1:05:36 74 Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 1:06:03 75 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 1:07:39 76 James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 1:07:52 77 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 1:09:42 78 Ian Field (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 1:09:51 79 Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 1:09:53 80 Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 1:10:10 81 Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 1:10:11 82 John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 1:11:23 83 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 1:11:34 84 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 1:12:55 85 James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 1:13:27 86 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek 1:14:12 87 Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 1:14:19 88 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 1:15:14 89 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 1:15:27 90 Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 1:15:50 91 Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 1:22:59 92 Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose 1:23:15 93 Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 1:24:30 94 Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 1:24:52 95 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 1:25:10 96 Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 1:27:13 97 Will Fox (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 1:28:06 98 Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose 1:30:52 99 Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 1:36:28 100 Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming 1:38:22 101 John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 1:39:56 102 Aaron Livsey (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 1:40:29 103 Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 1:44:39 104 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 1:47:00 105 Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek 1:47:02 106 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose 1:47:29 107 Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 1:51:53 108 Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 1:52:59 109 Jack Adams (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 1:56:06 110 Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 1:59:39 111 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 2:00:30 112 Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 2:01:57 113 David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County 2:02:11 114 James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 2:05:27 115 Yin Chin Wang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 2:09:41 116 Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek 2:11:12 117 Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County 2:19:56 118 Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk 2:25:31 119 Jean Michel Lamy (Fra) Cork Kanturk 2:27:47 120 John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 2:28:29 121 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek 2:30:59 122 Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 2:32:26 123 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 2:36:54 124 Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 2:37:10 125 Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk 2:39:33 126 Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 2:42:41 127 Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose 2:43:33 128 Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk 2:43:43 129 Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 130 Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 131 Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County 2:44:30 132 Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County 2:46:49 133 Steven Franzoni (GBr) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 2:47:10 134 Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 2:51:40 135 Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 2:51:44 136 Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 2:54:58 137 David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 2:55:16 138 Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 2:56:09 139 Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 2:58:13 140 Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 3:02:47 141 Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 3:03:04 142 Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 3:08:46 143 Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD 3:10:42 144 Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 3:13:56 145 Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose 3:16:40 146 Edna Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 3:22:08 147 Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD 3:23:49 148 John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 3:29:16 149 Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 3:36:45 150 Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 3:47:54

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team 56 pts 2 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 53 3 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 35 4 Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 29 5 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 26 6 Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 26 7 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team 26 8 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 26 9 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 25 10 Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 24 11 Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 24 12 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence 22 13 Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 22 14 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized 21 15 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 21 16 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint 18 17 Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 18 18 Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 17 19 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 16 20 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 16 21 David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 15 22 James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 14 23 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling 13 24 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 12 25 Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 12 26 Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 12 27 Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 11 28 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 11 29 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 10 30 Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 9 31 Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 8 32 Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 8 33 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 8 34 William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 6 35 Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 6 36 Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 5 37 Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 4 38 Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 4 39 Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 3 40 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 3 41 Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 2 42 Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 1 43 Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 1 44 Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 41 pts 2 Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 35 3 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 30 4 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence 25 5 Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 22 6 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint 22 7 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 22 8 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 21 9 Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 20 10 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 17 11 Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 16 12 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling 15 13 David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 14 14 William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 14 15 Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 13 16 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 12 17 Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 12 18 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 12 19 Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 12 20 Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 10 21 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized 10 22 Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 10 23 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 8 24 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 8 25 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 8 26 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek 8 27 Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 6 28 Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 6 29 Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 6 30 Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team 4 31 Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 4 32 Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios 3 33 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 3 34 Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 3 35 Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 3 36 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 3 37 Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 2 38 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 2 39 Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 2 40 Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 1 41 Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 1 42 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek 1

U23 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team 24:01:23 2 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:00:39 3 Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 0:01:43 4 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:09:59 5 Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios 0:10:47 6 Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 0:19:34 7 Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:27:31 8 Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:31:02 9 Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:31:55 10 Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 0:32:08 11 Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:35:08 12 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:39:10 13 Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 0:44:07 14 Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 0:45:36 15 Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 0:48:52 16 Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 0:56:56 17 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 1:02:35 18 Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 1:04:32 19 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 1:13:43 20 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 1:13:56 21 Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 1:14:19 22 Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 1:21:28 23 Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk 2:24:00 24 Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk 2:38:02

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Britain Motorpoint 72:04:19 2 Australia Drapac Cycling 0:11:23 3 France AVC Aix en Provence 0:12:53 4 New Zealand National Team 0:18:19 5 Ukraine ISD-Lampre 0:21:18 6 Britain Sigma Specialized 0:32:15 7 Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:37:03 8 Greece KTM Murcia 0:46:43 9 Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 1:01:02 10 Ireland Team Skoda 1:12:52 11 Germany Thuringer Energie 1:41:46 12 Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 1:47:00 13 Britain Scienceinsport.com 1:54:19 14 Italy D’Angelo & D’Antenucci 2:27:17 15 Isle of Man Microgaming 3:55:40 16 Britain Forme Impsport 4:31:09