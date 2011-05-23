Dean Downing of the Rapha Condor Sharp team won the first stage of this year’s An Post Rás, after edging out Irish youngster Sam Bennett of the An Post Sean Kelly team, following a tight bunch sprint finish in Portumna, Galway.

The stage finale finished in controversial circumstances as the race commissiare halted proceedings with just under 8 kilometres to go due to a crash which had occurred in the main bunch. At the time of the crash three riders; Sean Downey (Ireland Team Skoda), Yuriy Agarkov (ISD Lampre Continental) and Pete Williams (Motorpoint) had built up a lead of 32 seconds.

The race restarted after a short delay, with the same time differences given to the break. However, the trio did manage to stay clear before being caught inside the final kilometre.

Bennett went to attack in the sprint but Downing was too quick and held on for his first ever stage win in the race, claiming the yellow jersey in the process. He takes a four second lead into stage two, after factoring in time bonuses. Erwan Brenterch (France AVC Aix en Provence) took third place in the sprint and the same place in the general classification, eight seconds behind Downing.

Downing was understandably delighted with his stage win, following a tough days racing into a strong headwind for most of the stage.

"It was so hard out there with the head wind, but we took a gamble with it being a bunch sprint and my team gave me a fantastic lead out. I’m happy to take the victory and overall it’s a great start for the team," he said.

Meanwhile An Post rider Sam Bennett was disappointed that the race was stopped, which he felt hindered his chances of taking the stage win. When the race was stopped my legs went to jelly and I didn't have anything left for the sprint.

He also had high praise for his teammates which included fellow Irishmen Ronan McLaughlin and Mark Cassidy.

"The team did most of the work for me today and they all did a brilliant job in bringing me up. We’ll just take every day as it comes now and see what comes in our way" he added.

Tomorrow sees the race start up in Portumna at 11am before departing on the 164 kilometre route to the finish in Kilrush.

Results

Full Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dean Downing (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 3:47:53 2 Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 3 Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 4 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team 5 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 6 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 7 Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 8 Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 9 Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 10 David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 11 Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 12 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 13 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint 14 Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 15 Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 16 Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 17 Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 3:47:57 18 Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 19 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 20 Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios 21 Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 22 Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 23 Ian Field (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 24 Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 25 Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 26 Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 27 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 28 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 29 Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 30 Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 31 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 32 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 33 James Sampson (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 34 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 35 Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 36 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 37 Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 38 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence 39 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 40 Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 41 Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 42 David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 43 Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 44 Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 45 Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 46 Graham Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 47 Steven Franzoni (GBr) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 48 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team 49 Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 50 Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 51 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 52 William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 53 Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 54 Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team 55 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 56 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 57 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 58 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling 59 Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 60 Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 61 Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 62 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized 3:48:10 63 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 64 James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 65 Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 66 Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 67 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 68 James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 69 Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose 70 Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD 71 Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 72 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 73 Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 74 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 75 Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 76 Shane Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 77 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD 78 Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 79 Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 80 James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 3:48:15 81 Tim Farnham (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios 3:48:17 82 Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD 3:48:18 83 Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek 3:48:30 84 Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 3:48:31 85 Paul Griffin (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 86 Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County 3:48:34 87 Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 88 Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 89 Yin Chin Wang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 90 Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 91 Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 92 Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose 93 Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 94 Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 95 Jean Michel Lamy (Fra) Cork Kanturk 96 Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 97 Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 98 Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 99 Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 100 Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 101 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 102 John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 103 Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 104 Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 105 Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 106 Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek 107 Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 108 Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 109 John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 110 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek 111 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 112 Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 113 Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 114 Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand National Team 115 Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 116 Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose 117 Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 118 Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek 119 Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD 120 Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County 121 Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk 122 Peter Hawkins (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 123 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek 124 Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 125 David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 126 Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 127 Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County 128 Samuel Parker (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 3:49:02 129 Will Fox (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 130 Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 131 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 132 Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 133 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose 134 Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk 135 James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 3:49:12 136 David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County 3:49:19 137 Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 3:49:21 138 Neil Coleman (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios 3:49:39 139 Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 140 Robert Orr (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 141 Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 142 Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming 3:49:47 143 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 3:49:55 144 William McCabe (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 3:50:05 145 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 3:50:10 146 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 147 Jack Adams (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 3:50:19 148 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 3:47:57 149 Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 150 Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 3:51:05 151 John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 3:47:57 152 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 153 Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 3:51:51 154 Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 155 Anthony Doyle (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 3:52:41 156 Will Curtin (Irl) Cork County 3:52:59 157 Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk 3:54:07 158 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 3:54:20 159 Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 3:54:44 160 Tom Faiers (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios 3:55:36 161 Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 3:57:11 162 Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose 3:58:13 163 Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 4:01:15 164 Aaron Livsey (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 165 Owen Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk 4:05:06 166 Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD 167 Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 168 Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 169 Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 4:05:47 170 John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dean Downing (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 3:47:43 2 Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 3:47:47 3 Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 3:47:49 4 David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 3:47:50 5 Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 3:47:51 6 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team 3:47:53 7 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 8 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 9 Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 10 Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 11 Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 12 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 13 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint 14 Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 15 Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 16 Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 17 Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 18 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 19 Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 3:47:54 20 Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 3:47:57 21 Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 22 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 23 Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios 24 Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 25 Ian Field (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 26 Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 27 Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 28 Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 29 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 30 Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 31 Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 32 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 33 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 34 James Sampson (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 35 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 36 Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 37 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 38 Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 39 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence 40 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 41 Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 42 Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 43 David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 44 Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 45 Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 46 Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 47 Graham Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 48 Steven Franzoni (GBr) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 49 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team 50 Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 51 Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 52 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 53 William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 54 Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team 55 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 56 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 57 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 58 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling 59 Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 60 Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 61 Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 62 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 63 Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 64 John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 65 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 66 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized 3:48:09 67 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 3:48:10 68 James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 69 Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 70 Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 71 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 72 James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 73 Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose 74 Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD 75 Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 76 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 77 Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 78 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 79 Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 80 Shane Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 81 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD 82 Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 83 Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 84 James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 3:48:15 85 Tim Farnham (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios 3:48:17 86 Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD 3:48:18 87 Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek 3:48:30 88 Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 89 Paul Griffin (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 3:48:31 90 Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County 3:48:34 91 Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 92 Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 93 Yin Chin Wang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 94 Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 95 Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 96 Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose 97 Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 98 Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 99 Jean Michel Lamy (Fra) Cork Kanturk 100 Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 101 Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 102 Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 103 Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 104 Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 105 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 106 John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 107 Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 108 Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 109 Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 110 Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek 111 Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 112 Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 113 John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 114 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek 115 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 116 Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 117 Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 118 Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand National Team 119 Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 120 Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose 121 Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 122 Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek 123 Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD 124 Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County 125 Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk 126 Peter Hawkins (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 127 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek 128 Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 129 David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 130 Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 131 Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County 132 Samuel Parker (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 3:49:02 133 Will Fox (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 134 Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 135 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 136 Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 137 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose 138 Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk 139 James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 3:49:12 140 David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County 3:49:19 141 Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 3:49:21 142 Neil Coleman (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios 3:49:39 143 Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 144 Robert Orr (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 145 Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 146 Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming 3:49:47 147 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 3:49:55 148 William McCabe (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 3:50:05 149 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 3:50:10 150 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 151 Jack Adams (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 3:50:19 152 Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 3:51:05 153 Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 3:51:51 154 Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 155 Anthony Doyle (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 3:52:41 156 Will Curtin (Irl) Cork County 3:52:59 157 Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk 3:54:07 158 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 3:54:20 159 Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 3:54:44 160 Tom Faiers (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios 3:55:36 161 Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 3:57:11 162 Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose 3:58:13 163 Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 4:01:15 164 Aaron Livsey (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 165 Owen Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk 4:05:06 166 Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD 167 Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 168 Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 169 Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 4:05:47 170 John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dean Downing (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 15 pts 2 Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 14 3 Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 13 4 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team 12 5 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 11 6 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 10 7 Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 9 8 Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 8 9 Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 7 10 David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 6 11 Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 5 12 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 4 13 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint 3 14 Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 2 15 Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 1

Teams Classification (International) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Britain Motorpoint 11:23:43 2 Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 3 France AVC Aix en Provence 4 Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 5 Ukraine ISD-Lampre 0:00:04 6 Britain Scienceinsport.com 7 New Zealand National Team 8 Germany Thuringer Energie 9 Greece KTM Murcia 10 Australia Drapac Cycling 0:00:08 11 Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 12 Britain Sigma Specialized 0:00:21 13 Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 0:01:15 14 Ireland Team Skoda 0:01:19 15 USA Wonderful Pistachios 0:02:10 16 Britain Forme Impsport 0:04:00 17 Isle of Man Microgaming 0:09:00