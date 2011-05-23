Trending

Downing takes opening stage

Brit assumes first leader's jersey

Dean Downing of the Rapha Condor Sharp team won the first stage of this year’s An Post Rás, after edging out Irish youngster Sam Bennett of the An Post Sean Kelly team, following a tight bunch sprint finish in Portumna, Galway.

The stage finale finished in controversial circumstances as the race commissiare halted proceedings with just under 8 kilometres to go due to a crash which had occurred in the main bunch. At the time of the crash three riders; Sean Downey (Ireland Team Skoda), Yuriy Agarkov (ISD Lampre Continental) and Pete Williams (Motorpoint) had built up a lead of 32 seconds.

The race restarted after a short delay, with the same time differences given to the break. However, the trio did manage to stay clear before being caught inside the final kilometre.

Bennett went to attack in the sprint but Downing was too quick and held on for his first ever stage win in the race, claiming the yellow jersey in the process. He takes a four second lead into stage two, after factoring in time bonuses. Erwan Brenterch (France AVC Aix en Provence) took third place in the sprint and the same place in the general classification, eight seconds behind Downing.

Downing was understandably delighted with his stage win, following a tough days racing into a strong headwind for most of the stage.

"It was so hard out there with the head wind, but we took a gamble with it being a bunch sprint and my team gave me a fantastic lead out. I’m happy to take the victory and overall it’s a great start for the team," he said.

Meanwhile An Post rider Sam Bennett was disappointed that the race was stopped, which he felt hindered his chances of taking the stage win. When the race was stopped my legs went to jelly and I didn't have anything left for the sprint.

He also had high praise for his teammates which included fellow Irishmen Ronan McLaughlin and Mark Cassidy.

"The team did most of the work for me today and they all did a brilliant job in bringing me up. We’ll just take every day as it comes now and see what comes in our way" he added.

Tomorrow sees the race start up in Portumna at 11am before departing on the 164 kilometre route to the finish in Kilrush.

Results

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dean Downing (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp3:47:53
2Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
3Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
4Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
5Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
6Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
7Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
8Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
9Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
10David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
11Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
12Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
13Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint
14Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
15Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
16Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
17Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex3:47:57
18Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
19Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
20Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
21Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
22Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
23Ian Field (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
24Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
25Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
26Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
27Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
28Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
29Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
30Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
31Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
32Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
33James Sampson (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
34Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
35Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
36Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
37Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
38Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence
39Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
40Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
41Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
42David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
43Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
44Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
45Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
46Graham Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
47Steven Franzoni (GBr) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
48Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
49Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
50Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
51Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
52William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
53Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
54Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
55Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
56Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
57Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
58Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling
59Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
60Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
61Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
62Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized3:48:10
63Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
64James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
65Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
66Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
67Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
68James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
69Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose
70Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD
71Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
72David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
73Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
74Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
75Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
76Shane Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
77Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
78Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
79Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
80James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp3:48:15
81Tim Farnham (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios3:48:17
82Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD3:48:18
83Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek3:48:30
84Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling3:48:31
85Paul Griffin (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
86Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County3:48:34
87Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
88Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
89Yin Chin Wang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
90Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
91Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
92Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
93Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
94Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
95Jean Michel Lamy (Fra) Cork Kanturk
96Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
97Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
98Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
99Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
100Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
101Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
102John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
103Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
104Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
105Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
106Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek
107Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
108Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
109John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
110Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
111Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
112Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
113Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
114Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand National Team
115Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
116Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose
117Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
118Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek
119Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD
120Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County
121Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
122Peter Hawkins (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
123Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek
124Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
125David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
126Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
127Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County
128Samuel Parker (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport3:49:02
129Will Fox (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
130Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
131Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
132Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
133Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
134Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk
135James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom3:49:12
136David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County3:49:19
137Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie3:49:21
138Neil Coleman (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios3:49:39
139Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
140Robert Orr (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
141Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
142Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming3:49:47
143Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/3:49:55
144William McCabe (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical3:50:05
145Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/3:50:10
146Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
147Jack Adams (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport3:50:19
148Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre3:47:57
149Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
150Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming3:51:05
151John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex3:47:57
152Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
153Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming3:51:51
154Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
155Anthony Doyle (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom3:52:41
156Will Curtin (Irl) Cork County3:52:59
157Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk3:54:07
158Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia3:54:20
159Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda3:54:44
160Tom Faiers (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios3:55:36
161Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly3:57:11
162Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose3:58:13
163Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical4:01:15
164Aaron Livsey (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
165Owen Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk4:05:06
166Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
167Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
168Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
169Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com4:05:47
170John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dean Downing (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp3:47:43
2Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly3:47:47
3Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence3:47:49
4David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling3:47:50
5Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp3:47:51
6Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team3:47:53
7Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
8Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
9Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
10Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
11Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
12Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
13Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint
14Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
15Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
16Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
17Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
18Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
19Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly3:47:54
20Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex3:47:57
21Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
22Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
23Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
24Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
25Ian Field (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
26Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
27Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
28Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
29Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
30Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
31Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
32Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
33Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
34James Sampson (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
35Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
36Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
37Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
38Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
39Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence
40Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
41Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
42Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
43David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
44Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
45Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
46Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
47Graham Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
48Steven Franzoni (GBr) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
49Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
50Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
51Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
52Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
53William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
54Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
55Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
56Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
57Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
58Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling
59Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
60Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
61Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
62Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
63Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
64John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
65Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
66Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized3:48:09
67Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre3:48:10
68James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
69Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
70Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
71Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
72James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
73Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose
74Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD
75Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
76David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
77Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
78Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
79Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
80Shane Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
81Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
82Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
83Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
84James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp3:48:15
85Tim Farnham (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios3:48:17
86Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD3:48:18
87Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek3:48:30
88Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
89Paul Griffin (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda3:48:31
90Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County3:48:34
91Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
92Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
93Yin Chin Wang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
94Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
95Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
96Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
97Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
98Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
99Jean Michel Lamy (Fra) Cork Kanturk
100Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
101Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
102Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
103Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
104Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
105Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
106John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
107Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
108Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
109Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
110Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek
111Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
112Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
113John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
114Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
115Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
116Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
117Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
118Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand National Team
119Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
120Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose
121Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
122Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek
123Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD
124Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County
125Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
126Peter Hawkins (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
127Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek
128Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
129David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
130Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
131Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County
132Samuel Parker (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport3:49:02
133Will Fox (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
134Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
135Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
136Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
137Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
138Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk
139James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom3:49:12
140David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County3:49:19
141Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie3:49:21
142Neil Coleman (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios3:49:39
143Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
144Robert Orr (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
145Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
146Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming3:49:47
147Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/3:49:55
148William McCabe (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical3:50:05
149Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/3:50:10
150Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
151Jack Adams (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport3:50:19
152Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming3:51:05
153Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming3:51:51
154Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
155Anthony Doyle (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom3:52:41
156Will Curtin (Irl) Cork County3:52:59
157Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk3:54:07
158Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia3:54:20
159Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda3:54:44
160Tom Faiers (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios3:55:36
161Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly3:57:11
162Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose3:58:13
163Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical4:01:15
164Aaron Livsey (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
165Owen Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk4:05:06
166Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
167Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
168Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
169Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com4:05:47
170John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dean Downing (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp15pts
2Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly14
3Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence13
4Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team12
5Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint11
6Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie10
7Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre9
8Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia8
9Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp7
10David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling6
11Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles5
12Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly4
13Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint3
14Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence2
15Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly1

Teams Classification (International)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Britain Motorpoint11:23:43
2Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
3France AVC Aix en Provence
4Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
5Ukraine ISD-Lampre0:00:04
6Britain Scienceinsport.com
7New Zealand National Team
8Germany Thuringer Energie
9Greece KTM Murcia
10Australia Drapac Cycling0:00:08
11Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
12Britain Sigma Specialized0:00:21
13Asia Giant Kenda Cycling0:01:15
14Ireland Team Skoda0:01:19
15USA Wonderful Pistachios0:02:10
16Britain Forme Impsport0:04:00
17Isle of Man Microgaming0:09:00

County Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dublin Eurocycles11:23:47
2Mayo Western Edge Medical0:00:04
3Dublin Barnardos0:00:17
4Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
5Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly0:00:50
6Dublin UCD0:00:51
7Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/0:00:54
8Waterford Comeragh0:01:07
9Meath 53 Degrees North0:01:18
10Kildare Newbridge
11Galway Black Rose0:01:31
12Meath Dectek0:01:51
13Donegal LK Bikes0:01:55
14Cork County
15Dublin South Dublin Zilcom0:01:56
16Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical0:03:26
17Cork Kanturk0:07:56
18Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex0:17:13

 

