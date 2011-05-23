Downing takes opening stage
Brit assumes first leader's jersey
Dean Downing of the Rapha Condor Sharp team won the first stage of this year’s An Post Rás, after edging out Irish youngster Sam Bennett of the An Post Sean Kelly team, following a tight bunch sprint finish in Portumna, Galway.
The stage finale finished in controversial circumstances as the race commissiare halted proceedings with just under 8 kilometres to go due to a crash which had occurred in the main bunch. At the time of the crash three riders; Sean Downey (Ireland Team Skoda), Yuriy Agarkov (ISD Lampre Continental) and Pete Williams (Motorpoint) had built up a lead of 32 seconds.
The race restarted after a short delay, with the same time differences given to the break. However, the trio did manage to stay clear before being caught inside the final kilometre.
Bennett went to attack in the sprint but Downing was too quick and held on for his first ever stage win in the race, claiming the yellow jersey in the process. He takes a four second lead into stage two, after factoring in time bonuses. Erwan Brenterch (France AVC Aix en Provence) took third place in the sprint and the same place in the general classification, eight seconds behind Downing.
Downing was understandably delighted with his stage win, following a tough days racing into a strong headwind for most of the stage.
"It was so hard out there with the head wind, but we took a gamble with it being a bunch sprint and my team gave me a fantastic lead out. I’m happy to take the victory and overall it’s a great start for the team," he said.
Meanwhile An Post rider Sam Bennett was disappointed that the race was stopped, which he felt hindered his chances of taking the stage win. When the race was stopped my legs went to jelly and I didn't have anything left for the sprint.
He also had high praise for his teammates which included fellow Irishmen Ronan McLaughlin and Mark Cassidy.
"The team did most of the work for me today and they all did a brilliant job in bringing me up. We’ll just take every day as it comes now and see what comes in our way" he added.
Tomorrow sees the race start up in Portumna at 11am before departing on the 164 kilometre route to the finish in Kilrush.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dean Downing (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|3:47:53
|2
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|3
|Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|4
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|5
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|6
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|7
|Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|8
|Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|9
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|10
|David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|11
|Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|12
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|13
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint
|14
|Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|15
|Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|16
|Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|17
|Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|3:47:57
|18
|Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|19
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|20
|Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|21
|Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|22
|Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|23
|Ian Field (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|24
|Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|25
|Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|26
|Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|27
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|28
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|29
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|30
|Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|31
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|32
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|33
|James Sampson (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|34
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|35
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|36
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|37
|Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|38
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence
|39
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|40
|Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|41
|Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|42
|David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|43
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|44
|Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|45
|Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|46
|Graham Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|47
|Steven Franzoni (GBr) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|48
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|49
|Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|50
|Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|51
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|52
|William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|53
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|54
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|55
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|56
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|57
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|58
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling
|59
|Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|60
|Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|61
|Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|62
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized
|3:48:10
|63
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|64
|James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|65
|Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|66
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|67
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|68
|James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|69
|Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|70
|Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD
|71
|Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|72
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|73
|Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|74
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|75
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|76
|Shane Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|77
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
|78
|Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|79
|Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|80
|James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|3:48:15
|81
|Tim Farnham (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|3:48:17
|82
|Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD
|3:48:18
|83
|Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|3:48:30
|84
|Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|3:48:31
|85
|Paul Griffin (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|86
|Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County
|3:48:34
|87
|Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|88
|Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|89
|Yin Chin Wang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|90
|Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|91
|Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|92
|Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|93
|Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|94
|Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|95
|Jean Michel Lamy (Fra) Cork Kanturk
|96
|Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|97
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|98
|Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|99
|Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|100
|Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|101
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|102
|John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|103
|Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|104
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|105
|Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|106
|Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek
|107
|Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|108
|Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|109
|John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|110
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|111
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|112
|Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|113
|Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|114
|Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|115
|Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|116
|Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|117
|Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|118
|Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek
|119
|Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD
|120
|Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County
|121
|Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|122
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|123
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek
|124
|Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|125
|David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|126
|Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|127
|Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County
|128
|Samuel Parker (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|3:49:02
|129
|Will Fox (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|130
|Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|131
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|132
|Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|133
|Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|134
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|135
|James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|3:49:12
|136
|David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County
|3:49:19
|137
|Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|3:49:21
|138
|Neil Coleman (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|3:49:39
|139
|Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|140
|Robert Orr (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|141
|Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|142
|Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming
|3:49:47
|143
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|3:49:55
|144
|William McCabe (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|3:50:05
|145
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|3:50:10
|146
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|147
|Jack Adams (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|3:50:19
|148
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|3:47:57
|149
|Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|150
|Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|3:51:05
|151
|John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|3:47:57
|152
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|153
|Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|3:51:51
|154
|Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|155
|Anthony Doyle (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|3:52:41
|156
|Will Curtin (Irl) Cork County
|3:52:59
|157
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|3:54:07
|158
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|3:54:20
|159
|Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|3:54:44
|160
|Tom Faiers (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|3:55:36
|161
|Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|3:57:11
|162
|Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|3:58:13
|163
|Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|4:01:15
|164
|Aaron Livsey (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|165
|Owen Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|4:05:06
|166
|Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|167
|Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|168
|Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|169
|Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|4:05:47
|170
|John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dean Downing (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|3:47:43
|2
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|3:47:47
|3
|Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|3:47:49
|4
|David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|3:47:50
|5
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|3:47:51
|6
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|3:47:53
|7
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|8
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|9
|Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|10
|Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|11
|Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|12
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|13
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint
|14
|Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|15
|Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|16
|Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|17
|Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|18
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|19
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|3:47:54
|20
|Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|3:47:57
|21
|Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|22
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|23
|Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|24
|Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|25
|Ian Field (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|26
|Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|27
|Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|28
|Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|29
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|30
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|31
|Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|32
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|33
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|34
|James Sampson (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|35
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|36
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|37
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|38
|Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|39
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence
|40
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|41
|Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|42
|Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|43
|David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|44
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|45
|Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|46
|Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|47
|Graham Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|48
|Steven Franzoni (GBr) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|49
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|50
|Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|51
|Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|52
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|53
|William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|54
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|55
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|56
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|57
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|58
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling
|59
|Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|60
|Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|61
|Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|62
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|63
|Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|64
|John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|65
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|66
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized
|3:48:09
|67
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|3:48:10
|68
|James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|69
|Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|70
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|71
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|72
|James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|73
|Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|74
|Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD
|75
|Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|76
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|77
|Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|78
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|79
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|80
|Shane Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|81
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
|82
|Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|83
|Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|84
|James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|3:48:15
|85
|Tim Farnham (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|3:48:17
|86
|Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD
|3:48:18
|87
|Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|3:48:30
|88
|Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|89
|Paul Griffin (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|3:48:31
|90
|Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County
|3:48:34
|91
|Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|92
|Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|93
|Yin Chin Wang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|94
|Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|95
|Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|96
|Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|97
|Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|98
|Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|99
|Jean Michel Lamy (Fra) Cork Kanturk
|100
|Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|101
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|102
|Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|103
|Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|104
|Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|105
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|106
|John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|107
|Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|108
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|109
|Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|110
|Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek
|111
|Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|112
|Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|113
|John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|114
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|115
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|116
|Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|117
|Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|118
|Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|119
|Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|120
|Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|121
|Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|122
|Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek
|123
|Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD
|124
|Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County
|125
|Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|126
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|127
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek
|128
|Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|129
|David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|130
|Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|131
|Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County
|132
|Samuel Parker (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|3:49:02
|133
|Will Fox (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|134
|Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|135
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|136
|Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|137
|Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|138
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|139
|James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|3:49:12
|140
|David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County
|3:49:19
|141
|Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|3:49:21
|142
|Neil Coleman (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|3:49:39
|143
|Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|144
|Robert Orr (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|145
|Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|146
|Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming
|3:49:47
|147
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|3:49:55
|148
|William McCabe (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|3:50:05
|149
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|3:50:10
|150
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|151
|Jack Adams (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|3:50:19
|152
|Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|3:51:05
|153
|Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|3:51:51
|154
|Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|155
|Anthony Doyle (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|3:52:41
|156
|Will Curtin (Irl) Cork County
|3:52:59
|157
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|3:54:07
|158
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|3:54:20
|159
|Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|3:54:44
|160
|Tom Faiers (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|3:55:36
|161
|Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|3:57:11
|162
|Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|3:58:13
|163
|Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|4:01:15
|164
|Aaron Livsey (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|165
|Owen Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|4:05:06
|166
|Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|167
|Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|168
|Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|169
|Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|4:05:47
|170
|John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dean Downing (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|15
|pts
|2
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|14
|3
|Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|13
|4
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|12
|5
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|11
|6
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|10
|7
|Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|9
|8
|Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|8
|9
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|7
|10
|David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|6
|11
|Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|5
|12
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|4
|13
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint
|3
|14
|Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|2
|15
|Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Britain Motorpoint
|11:23:43
|2
|Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|3
|France AVC Aix en Provence
|4
|Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|5
|Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|0:00:04
|6
|Britain Scienceinsport.com
|7
|New Zealand National Team
|8
|Germany Thuringer Energie
|9
|Greece KTM Murcia
|10
|Australia Drapac Cycling
|0:00:08
|11
|Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|12
|Britain Sigma Specialized
|0:00:21
|13
|Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|0:01:15
|14
|Ireland Team Skoda
|0:01:19
|15
|USA Wonderful Pistachios
|0:02:10
|16
|Britain Forme Impsport
|0:04:00
|17
|Isle of Man Microgaming
|0:09:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dublin Eurocycles
|11:23:47
|2
|Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:00:04
|3
|Dublin Barnardos
|0:00:17
|4
|Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|5
|Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|0:00:50
|6
|Dublin UCD
|0:00:51
|7
|Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|0:00:54
|8
|Waterford Comeragh
|0:01:07
|9
|Meath 53 Degrees North
|0:01:18
|10
|Kildare Newbridge
|11
|Galway Black Rose
|0:01:31
|12
|Meath Dectek
|0:01:51
|13
|Donegal LK Bikes
|0:01:55
|14
|Cork County
|15
|Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|0:01:56
|16
|Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|0:03:26
|17
|Cork Kanturk
|0:07:56
|18
|Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|0:17:13
