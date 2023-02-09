Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2023 route

Image 1 of 1 Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition Route Map 2023 (Image credit: Amstel Gold Race)

The 2023 course for Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition will be 156km, 28km longer than last year, with a total of 21 climbs.

It’s a race of two parts - first, the winding roads through Limburg, with a new route over eight climbs. Then the peloton hits the finishing circuits, ridden in a counter-clockwise direction, with a total of 13 hills with the succession of the Geulhemmerberg, Bemelerberg, and Cauberg climbs.

There are four ascents of the Geulhemmerberg, 1km at 5% average gradient, and Bemelerberg, 900 metres at 4.5% average gradient, before a fifth time up the signature Cauberg. The stiff 800-metre climb of the Cauberg at 6.5% average gradient tops out at 12.8%.

It should deliver an expected lunge for the line less than 2km later for a hotly-contested finish.

Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2023 climbs