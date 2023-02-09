Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2023 route
A longer and tougher course is set to showcase the best riders of the Ardennes Classics
The 2023 course for Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition will be 156km, 28km longer than last year, with a total of 21 climbs.
It’s a race of two parts - first, the winding roads through Limburg, with a new route over eight climbs. Then the peloton hits the finishing circuits, ridden in a counter-clockwise direction, with a total of 13 hills with the succession of the Geulhemmerberg, Bemelerberg, and Cauberg climbs.
There are four ascents of the Geulhemmerberg, 1km at 5% average gradient, and Bemelerberg, 900 metres at 4.5% average gradient, before a fifth time up the signature Cauberg. The stiff 800-metre climb of the Cauberg at 6.5% average gradient tops out at 12.8%.
It should deliver an expected lunge for the line less than 2km later for a hotly-contested finish.
Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2023 climbs
- 1 - Maasberg
- 2 - Adsteeg
- 3 - Bergseweg
- 4 - Korenweg
- 5 - Kruisberg
- 6 - Eyserbosweg
- 7 - Fromberg
- 8 - Keutenberg
- 9 - Cauberg (1)
- 10 - Geulhemmerberg (1)
- 11 - Bemelerberg (1)
- 12 - Cauberg (2)
- 13 - Geulhemmerberg (2)
- 14 - Bemelerberg (2)
- 15 - Cauberg (3)
- 16 - Geulhemmerberg (3)
- 17 - Bemelerberg (3)
- 18 - Cauberg (4)
- 19 - Geulhemmerberg (4)
- 20 - Bemelerberg (4)
- 21 - Cauberg (5)
