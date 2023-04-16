Amstel Gold Race - Live coverage

Refresh

-245km It's been a brisk start to proceedings here, though a group of seven has managed to eek out a small advantage. Mathias Vacek (Trek-Segafredo), Leon Heinschke (DSM), Mattéo Vercher (TotalEnergies), Ward Vanhoof (Flanders-Baloise), Tobias Ludvigsson, Alessandro Fedeli (Q36.5) and Martin Urianstad (Uno-X) have 20 seconds or so in hand on the bunch, and it looks as though they may be given a degree of leeway.

The details of the succession of ups and downs and twists and turns in the long and winding road around Limburg are available here. These hills are not, of course, part of the Ardennes, which begin over the border in Belgium and stretch south towards Luxembourg, but this race has come to be grouped in both date and style with the Ardennes Classics. When the race finished atop the Cauberg between 2003 and 2012, it certainly felt a little too similar to Fleche Wallonne and Liege-Bastogne-Liege, and shifting the finish line a kilometre or so beyond the climb, as the organisation did from 2013 to 2016, did little to change that. The move to the current configuration in 2017, however, has made this a very different and more open kind of race.

-253km The peloton hits kilometre zero and the 2023 edition of Amstel Gold Race is formally underway.

The peloton has rolled away from the start and is making its way through the neutralised zone. There is one non-starter to report: Andrej Zeits (Astana-Qazaqstan) has been forced out this morning due to illness.

After signing on in Maastricht, Benoit cast his mind back to last year briefly before looking ahead to today's race. "No, it was a good memory," he said, when asked about the images of last year's sprint on the big screen at the start today. "Everybody wanted me to cry at the finish but I took a lot of pleasure from Amstel last year, sprinting for the win. I hope I can enjoy it as much this year. For me, it will be a hard race as it will be in Pogacar’s interest to make the race difficult. That’s what he’ll try to do with a strong team around him. But the finale of Amstel can often be tactical, and I hope it will be. That might offset any numerical superiority and make it more complicated if he has more than one rival to watch."

A year ago, even though the route was more or less the same, there was a slightly different felt to Amstel Gold Race due to the fact that it came a week earlier than usual following a swap of dates with Paris-Roubaix to accommodate the French presidential election. It ensured that a number of men with designs on Roubaix glory - most notably, Mathieu van der Poel - lined out in Limburg. Victory ultimately fell to Michal Kwiatkowski even if the unfortunate Benoit Cosnefroy thought he had done enough to claim the decision. Michael Kwiatkowski pips Benoit Cosnefroy to the 2022 Amstel Gold Race. (Image credit: Getty)

There are 175 starters in Maastricht, including two-time winner Michal Kwiatkowski, Tom Pidcock, Benoit Cosnefroy, Jai Hindley and Tiesj Benoot, but all eyes will be on Tadej Pogacar, who arrives in Limburg looking to pick up his campaign where he left off in Flanders. That Ronde win was the Slovenian's 10th victory of the season and he insisted in the build-up to this event that the "hunger is still there" for more success in this remarkable opening phase to his season. The last leg of Pogacar's Spring campaign begins here and continues at Fleche Wallonne and Liege-Bastogne-Liege.