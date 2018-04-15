Image 1 of 42 Michael Valgren (Astana) celebrates on the podium of the Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 42 Roman Kreuziger, Michael Valgren and Enrico Gasparotto (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 42 Michael Valgren (Astana) wins (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 42 Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) tried to bridge to the breakaway but never made it (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 42 Michael Valgren (Astana) celebrates his victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 42 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) pushes the pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 42 Roman Kreuziger (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 42 Roman Kreuziger (Mitchelton-Scott) and Enrico Gasparotto (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 42 Michael Valgren (Astana) wins (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 42 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) attacks (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 42 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) attacked on the final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 42 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 42 Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 42 Jose Rojas and Alejandro Valverde compare beards (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 42 The Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 42 Eddie Dunbar and Lawson Craddock in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 42 Eddie Dunbar and Tsgabu Grmay lead the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 42 The Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 42 Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 42 Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 42 Bram Tankink and Eddie Dunbar lead the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 42 Peter Sagan and Alejandro Valverde at the head of the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 42 Matteo Bono (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 42 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) attacks (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 42 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 42 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 42 The Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 42 The Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 42 Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 42 The Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 42 Philippe Gilbert at the Quick-Step team car (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 42 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 42 The Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 42 Peter Sagan signs in for the Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 42 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 42 The Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 42 The Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 42 The Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 42 August Jensen gets help with his radio (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 42 Damiano Cunego (Nippo-Vini Fantini) in his final race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 42 Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 42 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Michael Valgren (Astana) took victory at Amstel Gold Race on Sunday, beating Roman Kreuziger (Mitchelton-Scott) in a two-up sprint, with Enrico Gasparotto (Bahrain-Merida) crossing the line just behind for third after failing to catch the duo. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the sprint for fourth place.

It's the second major one-day victory for the Dane after his Omloop Het Nieuwsblad triumph in February, and it came about in similar circumstances as Astana once again exploited a numerical advantage in the lead group in the race's finale.

When Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) attacked on the Guelhemmerberg, the penultimate climb of the day, a group of eight riders – plus a few breakaway remnants – went clear, and Astana were the only team with two riders, Jakob Fuglsang joining his compatriot.

Fuglsang attacked repeatedly in a bid to put pressure on Valverde and the other big-name favourites in the group, which also contained Sagan, Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors), and Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), along with Kreuziger and Gasparotto, who'd previously attacked ahead of the Cauberg.

With five kilometres remaining, and the final climb of the Bemeleberg out of the way, Valgren launched his first attack, but it was swiftly closed down by Wellens and Sagan. There was no such response on the second time that Valgren went with 2.5km to go.

Sagan was on the front of the group but while Kreuziger went off in pursuit, the world champion stayed put in a game of brinksmanship with Valverde and Alaphilippe. Gasparotto then set off in pursuit, but nothing came from the five-star favourites, and in the blink of an eye they effectively marked each other out of the race.

Wellens finally caved in but it was too late, and Valgren and Kreuziger headed under the flame rouge with a large enough advantage to play out the sprint among themselves, while Gasparotto dangled behind but never managed to regain contact. Kreuziger led it out but Valgren soon responded and won convincingly.

After getting off the phone with Astana boss Alexander Vinokourov, Valgren was in high spirits in his post-race interview.

"He said that he saw a great team today, and I can only agree with him. We were super focused today, we had some really strong riders, Laurens de Vreese was working super hard at the beginning, Omar [Fraile] was working hard for me, then Jakob was setting up the finale for me, so in the end, it was perfect for us today," said Valgren.

"Me and Jakob worked well together. He was super strong and made the other guys tired. My second attack was the good one and I finished it off. He was yelling in the radio 'come on you can finish this!'. I did so, and I'm so happy for myself and for the team."

Sagan led the rest of the group home for fourth, followed by Valverde, Wellens, and Alaphilippe, with Fuglsang a few seconds back. Lawson Craddock (EF-Drapac), who had been part of the original breakaway that survived deep into the race, hung on for ninth place, while Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Soudal) attacked from the chase group in the finale to clinch a top 10.

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Sergio Henao (Team Sky), Ion Izaguirre (Bahrain-Merida), and Michael Woods (EF-Drapac) all finished in the main chase group of 10 at 53 seconds. 2015 champion and last year's runner-up Michal Kwiatkowski slipped back to eventually finish at 2:11 in a group with Dylan Teuns (BMC), Rui Costa (UAE), Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), and Michael Matthews (Sunweb), who'd punctured ahead of the Cauberg.

How it unfolded

The riders gathered in Maastricht under clear blue skies for the 53rd edition of the Amstel Gold Race, the first part in the Ardennes Classics triptych, even if the race takes place in the hills of Limburg, Holland, rather than the Belgian Ardennes.

After a minute’s silence in memory of Michael Goolaerts, who tragically died after Paris-Roubaix last week, the riders rolled out, with 263 kilometres ahead of them. The course would twist its way through the Limburg countryside, with no fewer than 35 climbs on the menu. The organisers replicated last year’s format – where the Cauberg preceded the Guelhemmerberg and Bemelerberg instead of acting as the final climb – and even chose some narrower roads in the finale in hope of repeating the spectacle of 12 months ago.

A breakaway of 12 riders went clear early on, containing: Bram Tankink (LottoNL-Jumbo), Tsgabu Grmay (Trek-Segafredo), Matteo Bono (UAE Team Emirates), Lawson Craddock (EF-Drapac), Oscar Riesebeek (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Eddie Dunbar (Aqua Blue Sport), Marco Tizza (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Willem Smit (Katusha-Alpecin), and Preben Van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise). They were allowed to open up a huge lead of 16 minutes, and as a result were able to go deep into the race, with Craddock even landing a top 10 finish.

The early afternoon passed without major incident as the peloton, suddenly awake, set about steadily reducing the deficit, with Movistar and Bora-Hansgrohe the chief contributors. The climbs came and went but the real action would be preserved for later in the day.

Well aware of the role the Kruisberg played 12 months ago in igniting the race, the favourites and their teams begun to assert themselves as they entered the final 50km of racing. Bahrain-Merida turned up the gas ahead of the Gulpenerberg, and then teams sent second-tier names – such as Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) and Tosh van der Sande (Lotto Soudal) to raise the pace and thin out the peloton.

That they did, and while there were no attacks on the Kruisberg this time, Gorka Izaguirre attacked over the top of the Eyserbosweg shortly after, and the peloton began to split under the pressure. The other Izaguirre brother, Jon, was the next to go and went solo for a couple of kilometres, before being caught on the Keutenberg, where the favourites were now fully to the fore.

Kreuziger was the next to attack and, as would happen later, Sagan let it go. Gasparotto joined Kreuziger and by the middle of the Cauberg they had caught the six leaders – Tizza, Tamkink, and Smit having lost contact. Meanwhile Pieter Serry led the main peloton – now containing around 30 riders – to lay the foundations for an Alaphilippe attack. The Frenchman’s move was short-lived, as was one from Fuglsang, but Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) did succeed in going clear with FDJ’s Rudy Molard, and they crossed the finish line for the penultimate time a few seconds clear, but 16 seconds behind the lead group.

Sergio Henao (Team Sky) helped bring that duo to heel in time for the Guelhemmerberg, but Team Sky would ultimately miss out as the group split and Valverde made his acceleration. Wellens, Alaphilippe, Valgren, and Sagan were all swift in their response, but Gilbert, Kwiatkowski, Van Avermaet and other pre-race favourites missed out.

Fuglsang initially didn’t make the cut but eventually managed to drag himself across. How important that would turn out to be.

The lead group were soon caught, while those who’d missed the boat drifted to 20 seconds, despite Daryl Impey’s attempt at a counter-attack. Onto the Bemeleberg and remarkably it was Riesebeek, who’d been out in the break all day, who was the chief aggressor. Fuglsang responded both times, forcing Valverde onto the defensive on the second occasion.

As Fulgsang then set about leading the group, Valgren could be seen lurking right at the back of it, and soon came the inevitable attack. While his first attempt was swiftly stamped out, his second succeeded in turning the bigger names against each other.

So, while Valverde, Sagan, and Alaphilippe had seemed like the strongest riders in the race, they were outmuscled tactically by what turned out to be the strongest team.

