Gilbert wins Amstel Gold Race

Belgian beats Kwiatkowski in two-up sprint

Image 1 of 45

Philippe Gilbert wins the 2017 Amstel Gold Race

Philippe Gilbert wins the 2017 Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 45

Philippe Gilbert gets a push to get going after crashing about halfway through the Amstel Gold Race

Philippe Gilbert gets a push to get going after crashing about halfway through the Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 45

Medical personnel assist Baptiste Planckaert after a crash

Medical personnel assist Baptiste Planckaert after a crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 45

Tomasz Marczynski and Quentin Jaregui

Tomasz Marczynski and Quentin Jaregui
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 45

Viacheslav Kuznetsov

Viacheslav Kuznetsov
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 45

Quick-Step's Petr Vakoc

Quick-Step's Petr Vakoc
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 45

Ag2R's Cyril Gautier

Ag2R's Cyril Gautier
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 45

Johann van Zyl (Dimension Data)

Johann van Zyl (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 45

Stijn Vandenbergh

Stijn Vandenbergh
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 45

Nikita Stanlov

Nikita Stanlov
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 45

Brendan Canty (Cannondale-Drapac)

Brendan Canty (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 45

Michael Schar was back in the peloton for BMC

Michael Schar was back in the peloton for BMC
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 45

Phlippe Gilbert celebrates winning the 2017 Amstel Gold Race

Phlippe Gilbert celebrates winning the 2017 Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 45

Sergio Luis Henao (Team Sky) and Philippe Gilbert (QuickStep - Floors) in the lead group near the end of Amstel Gold

Sergio Luis Henao (Team Sky) and Philippe Gilbert (QuickStep - Floors) in the lead group near the end of Amstel Gold
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 15 of 45

Nathan Haas (Dimension Data) in the lead group near the end of Amstel Gold

Nathan Haas (Dimension Data) in the lead group near the end of Amstel Gold
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 16 of 45

Fabio Felline (Trek - Segafredo) chases the lead group near the end of Amstel Gold

Fabio Felline (Trek - Segafredo) chases the lead group near the end of Amstel Gold
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 17 of 45

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Fabio Felline (Trek - Segafredo) and Greg van Avermaet chase the leaders near the end of Amstel Gold

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Fabio Felline (Trek - Segafredo) and Greg van Avermaet chase the leaders near the end of Amstel Gold
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 18 of 45

Philippe Gilbert (QuickStep - Floors) pushes the pace in the lead group near the end of Amstel Gold

Philippe Gilbert (QuickStep - Floors) pushes the pace in the lead group near the end of Amstel Gold
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 19 of 45

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) drives the chase at Amstel Gold

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) drives the chase at Amstel Gold
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 20 of 45

Fabio Felline (Trek - Segafredo)

Fabio Felline (Trek - Segafredo)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 21 of 45

Michael Albasini finsihes third in the 2017 Amstel Gold Race

Michael Albasini finsihes third in the 2017 Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 45

Michael Albasini and Jens Keukeleire celebrate Albasini's third place at Amstel Gold

Michael Albasini and Jens Keukeleire celebrate Albasini's third place at Amstel Gold
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 45

Stijn Vandenbergh

Stijn Vandenbergh
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 45

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Fabio Felline (Trek - Segafredo) and Greg van Avermaet chase the leaders near the end of Amstel Gold

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Fabio Felline (Trek - Segafredo) and Greg van Avermaet chase the leaders near the end of Amstel Gold
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 25 of 45

Scenery along the route of the 2017 Amstel Gold Race

Scenery along the route of the 2017 Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 45

Philippe Gilbert and Michal Kwiatkowski ride toward the finish of the Amstel Gold Race

Philippe Gilbert and Michal Kwiatkowski ride toward the finish of the Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 27 of 45

Phlippe Gilbert and Michal Kwiatkowski pull away from the lead group at the 2017 Amstel Gold Race

Phlippe Gilbert and Michal Kwiatkowski pull away from the lead group at the 2017 Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 28 of 45

Michal Kwiatkowski attacks Phlippe Gilbert near the end of the Amstel Gold Race

Michal Kwiatkowski attacks Phlippe Gilbert near the end of the Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 29 of 45

Phlippe Gilbert takes a spill early on in the Amstel Gold Race

Phlippe Gilbert takes a spill early on in the Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 30 of 45

Michal Kwiatkowski attacks the lead group near the end of Amstel Gold Race

Michal Kwiatkowski attacks the lead group near the end of Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 31 of 45

Michael Valgren (Astana Pro Team)

Michael Valgren (Astana Pro Team)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 32 of 45

Michal Kwiatkowski and Phlippe Gilbert ride toward the finish of Amstel Gold

Michal Kwiatkowski and Phlippe Gilbert ride toward the finish of Amstel Gold
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 33 of 45

Michal Kwiatkowski, Phlippe Gilbert and Michael Albasini on the 2017 Amstel Gold podium.

Michal Kwiatkowski, Phlippe Gilbert and Michael Albasini on the 2017 Amstel Gold podium.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 34 of 45

Phlippe Gilberts wins his fourth Amstel Gold Race

Phlippe Gilberts wins his fourth Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 35 of 45

Philippe Gilbert and Michal Kwiatkowski ride toward the finish of the Amstel Gold Race

Philippe Gilbert and Michal Kwiatkowski ride toward the finish of the Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 36 of 45

The peloton in action during the 2017 Amstel Gold Race

The peloton in action during the 2017 Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 37 of 45

2016 Amstel winner Enrico Gasparotto (Bahrain - Merida)

2016 Amstel winner Enrico Gasparotto (Bahrain - Merida)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 38 of 45

The peloton climbs one of many bergs in Amstel Gold Race

The peloton climbs one of many bergs in Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 39 of 45

US champion Gregory Daniel (Trek - Segafredo)

US champion Gregory Daniel (Trek - Segafredo)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 40 of 45

2016 Amstel winner Enrico Gasparotto (Bahrain - Merida)

2016 Amstel winner Enrico Gasparotto (Bahrain - Merida)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 41 of 45

Lars Boom (LottoNL - Jumbo)

Lars Boom (LottoNL - Jumbo)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 42 of 45

The iconic Dutch windmills dot the Amstel course

The iconic Dutch windmills dot the Amstel course
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 43 of 45

Leo van Vliet

Leo van Vliet
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 44 of 45

Philippe Gilbert wins the 2017 Amstel Gold Race ahead of Michal Kwiatkowski

Philippe Gilbert wins the 2017 Amstel Gold Race ahead of Michal Kwiatkowski
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 45 of 45

Phlippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) en route to winning the 2017 Amstel Gold Race

Phlippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) en route to winning the 2017 Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) continued his remarkable run this spring, adding a fourth Amstel Gold Race title to his palmares on Sunday in a particularly exciting edition of the Ardennes Classics opener, which seemed to benefit from the much-discussed removal of the Cauberg as the final climb of the day.

The race had faced criticism for becoming predictable – a mere waiting game until the Cauberg finale – but Gilbert, who won the Tour of Flanders two weeks ago, was part of a decisive selection that formed on the Kruisberg some 40 kilometres out.

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) wasn't in that initial group of eight but the fellow former world champion and Amstel winner jumped up to the head of affairs 10km later and he and Gilbert emerged as the strongest two in the race, forging clear together over the Bemelberg, the new final climb of the day.

The remnants of that leading group – Michael Albasini (Orica-Scott), Nathan Haas (Dimension Data), Ion Izaguirre (Bahrain-Merida), Jose Joauin Rojas (Movistar), and Kwiatkowski's teammate Sergio Henao – lacked the cohesion and firepower to get back on terms in the final five kilometres, leaving Kwiatkowski and Gilbert to play cat and mouse in the final kilometre.

Kwiatkowski forced his rival onto the front before delivering a stinging acceleration, but in the slight headwind in Valkeburg it proved too far out, and Gilbert slowly but surely got himself back on terms and came round to celebrate his fourth victory of the spring.

"He surprised me a little in the sprint, but it was a headwind so I didn't panic, and I saw I was getting closer and closer, and it was perfect for me in the end," said Gilbert, whose race was thrown into jeopardy at the half-way mark when he crashed heavily and required a bike change and a painful chase to make it back to the peloton. "I thought my race was over."

Gilbert bounced back, as he has done over the course of this season at QuickStep, where he seems a man reborn. The 34-year-old, free to target the cobbled classics away from Greg Van Avermaet at BMC, enjoyed a stellar couple of weeks in northern Belgium, and it's clear his form has carried down south to the Ardennes, the races which have brought him so much success over the years. Indeed, this is just his second Ardennes victory since that glittering treble in 2011, and he seems to have rediscovered that magic touch of old.

"My goal is to win a classic every year. I won two this year, maybe to make up for the years I didn't," Gilbert added.

"It was a hard final. We went from the Kruisberg, it was a long long move again. All of us deserved the win today because we really worked together. In the end there's only one winner, but we did nice work together in the last 40km. In the end with Kwiato we went hard, I saw the guys behind were on the limit – I was too but if you can find one or two per cent more it makes the difference. I told him, 'we ride until the last k and the best man wins' – that's the best deal you can make."

Early hostilities

After the white-knuckle drama of the cobbled classics, the Ardennes have faced derision in recent years for serving up bland and predictable racing, with Amstel accused of being a 250-odd kilometre procession to the Cauberg. The organisers hoped to shake things up in 2013 by moving the finish line 1.8km back from the summit, but by scrapping it as the final climb altogether this year, it seems like they've finally struck, well, gold.

The Cauberg appeared three times, the final time as the third-to-last climb, while the gentler Bemeleberg would act as the final climb with just over five kilometres remaining. Many predicted a more open affair, with riders encouraged to try things and take the race on from further out, and that's exactly what we got.

Granted, the opening 220 kilometres were uneventful; a 12-rider breakaway went early and stayed away for most of the day. In there were Lars Boom (LottoNL-Jumbo), Stijn Vandenbergh (AG2R-La Mondiale), Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Katusha-Alpecin), Tim Ariesen (Roompot), Nikita Stalnov (Astana), Michal Paluta (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Brendan Canty (Cannondale-Drapac), Johann Van Zyl (Dimension Data), Kenneth Van Rooy (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Pieter Van Speybrouck (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Vincenzo Albanese (Bardiani-CSF), Fabien Grellier (Direct Energie).

However, just after the final member of that group, Grellier, accepted defeat, the race sprang to life on the Kruisberg when Lotto Soudal's Tiesj Benoot put in a stringing acceleration. Sergio Henao, who had led the pack onto the climb, was quickly on the case, as was Gilbert, who has hardly missed a move all spring. Albasini, Haas, and Bert Van Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo) also made the boat, while Izaguirre and Rojas managed to make the bridge beyond the summit.

Cue panic stations for Paris-Roubaix champion Greg Van Avermaet, the only rider to outshine Gilbert this spring, whose BMC teammates had set a fierce pace over the previous 30km. The chase group splintered then swelled as the gap hovered precariously above the 15-second mark, the ensuing climbs of the Eyserbosweg and Fromberg aiding the leading group's cause, though a mechanical saw Benoot lose contact.

Onto the Keutenberg, with 29km to go, and the front of the chasing pack had the lead group in their sights. Kwiatkowski was alongside Van Avermaet and put in a hugely impressive acceleration to burst clear. A minute or so later he was up at the head of the race, replacing Lindeman, who couldn't hold the pace.

Van Avermaet was forced to settle into a chasing group with Alejandro Valverde, who had a teammate up the road, Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), and Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo). They were soon joined by another chasing trio of Warren Barguil (Sunweb), Rui Costa (UAE), and Bob Jungels (QuickStep) to form an even fight of seven on seven. Either way, the bookmakers' pre-race favourites, Michael Matthews (Sunweb) and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) were caught behind in the small main pack, which would only become more distanced from the head of affairs.

The chasing seven lacked the cohesion of the leading group, which Gilbert said worked so well together, and the gap stayed around the 45-second mark for the most part. It did drop to half a minute on the Geulhemmerberg, just after the final Cauberg, but despite a cursory attack from Valverde, it always looked like the winner would be coming from the front group.

And on the Bemelberg it became clear who the likely candidates were as Kwiatkowski accelerated and Gilbert followed. The others did their best to hold the wheels but the elastic snapped when Gilbert produced an acceleration of his own. And they were away.

Izaguirre first tried to close it down but got nowhere, then Haas drove clear promisingly but locked up before he could finish the job, while Albasini couldn't offer up anything much and Rojas seemed to want a free ride to the finish.

The duo had half a minute heading into the final kilometre, where Kwiatkowski looked to have played it perfectly, only to leave too much road ahead of himself and allow for another chapter to be written in this remarkable renaissance of Philippe Gilbert.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors6:31:40
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
3Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott0:00:10
4Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
5Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
6Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
7Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:14
8Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:01:10
9Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:11
10Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
11Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
12Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
13Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
14Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
15Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
16Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
17Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
18Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
19Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
20Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
21Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
22Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
23Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
24Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
25Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
26Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
27Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
28Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
29Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
30Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
31Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
32Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
33Simone Petilli (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
34Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
35Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
36Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
37Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
38Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Team UAE Emirates
39Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
40Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
41Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
42Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
43Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
45Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
46Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:32
47Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:46
48Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:55
49Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:42
50Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
51Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:05
52Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
53Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:19
54Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
55Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:43
56Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
57Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
58Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
59Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
60Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
61Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
62Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
63Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:06:47
64Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:07:05
65Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:16
66Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:07:30
67Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
68Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
69Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
70Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
71Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
72Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:09:21
73Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani - CSF
74Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
75Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
76Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
77Ángel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
78Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
79Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
80Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:09:30
81Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
82Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:10:26
83Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
84Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
85Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
86Matej Mohoric (Slo) Team UAE Emirates
87Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
88Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
89Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
90Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
91Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
92Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
93André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
94Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
95Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
96Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:12:11
97Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
98Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
99Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
100Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
101Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
102Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
103Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
104Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
105Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
106Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
107Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani - CSF
108Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
109Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
110Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
111Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
112Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
113Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
114Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
115Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
116Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
117Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
118Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
119Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
120Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
121Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
122Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
123Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
124Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
125Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
126Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
127Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFEnrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
DNFYukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
DNFMeiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
DNFIvan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
DNFOwain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
DNFLukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
DNFDanny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
DNFZdenek Štybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
DNFDaniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
DNFMarc Soler Gimenez (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFMichael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
DNFSimon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
DNFJens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
DNFAlbert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFRemy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFBart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFDaniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFLars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFErik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFMarcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFChristoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFMichael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFFumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
DNFGregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
DNFJesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
DNFEdward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
DNFOscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFAndrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
DNFLaurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
DNFAlexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFMatti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
DNFJenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFMarco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFBaptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFAlexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFJulien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFQuentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFOdd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
DNFCedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
DNFMatteo Bono (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
DNFMarco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
DNFBen Swigt (GBr) Team UAE Emirates
DNFAlberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
DNFBenjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
DNFYoucef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
DNFPreben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFBenjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFJens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFKenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFTim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFMartijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFTaco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFMarco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFEnrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani - CSF
DNFNicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani - CSF
DNFMirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani - CSF
DNFMarco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani - CSF
DNFVincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani - CSF
DNFPaolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani - CSF
DNFMaciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFFrantišek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFBryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFTony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie

Latest on Cyclingnews