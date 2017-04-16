Amstel Gold Race 2017 highlights - Video
Gilbert makes it four in the Netherlands
Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) added a fourth Amstel Gold Race title to his palmares on Sunday, slipping away from a select lead group with Team Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski over the final 40km and then blasting past the Pole as Kwiatkowski led out the long sprint into a headwind.
Removing the final climb of the Cauberg did not detract from the finale, as the two-up cat-and-mouse game between Gilbert and Kwiatkowski as the first chase group approached provided plenty of drama.
