Amstel Gold Race 2017 highlights - Video

Phlippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) en route to winning the 2017 Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) added a fourth Amstel Gold Race title to his palmares on Sunday, slipping away from a select lead group with Team Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski over the final 40km and then blasting past the Pole as Kwiatkowski led out the long sprint into a headwind.

Removing the final climb of the Cauberg did not detract from the finale, as the two-up cat-and-mouse game between Gilbert and Kwiatkowski as the first chase group approached provided plenty of drama.