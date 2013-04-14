Image 1 of 76 Lars Boom (Blanco) chasing (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 76 Roman Kreuziger gives Saxo-Tinkoff its first big win of the season in Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 76 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) goes on the Cauberg (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 76 Alejandro Valverde, Roman Kreuziger and Simon Gerrans made up the Amstel podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 76 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) tries to chase down the leader on the Cauberg (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 76 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) put in a big effort but was ultimately denied a podium spot (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 76 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) went down in a crash in the Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 76 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) picks himself up after a crash in the Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 76 Simon Gerrans and Alejandro Valverde push past Gilbert to get the final two podium spots (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 76 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) tries to get across on the Cauberg (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 76 Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) celebrates his victory in the Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 76 Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) rides away for the Amstel Gold Race win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 76 Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) wins the Amstel Gold Race 2013 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 76 Kreuziger made it up to the breakaway, then continued on. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 76 Dutch champion Niki Terpstra (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 76 Overwhelming pre-race favorite Peter Sagan struggled with the warm temperatures (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 76 Gilbert launches an ultimately futile effort on the Cauberg (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 76 Lars Boom (Blanco) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 76 Kreuziger passes one last windmill (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 76 Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 76 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) crashed out of the Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 76 Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) pushes the pace on the Cauberg with one lap to go (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 76 Thomas Dekker (Garmin Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 76 The start of the Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 76 Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) bombs the descent (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 76 The peloton heading through Holland (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 76 Cannondale chases in the final lap (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 76 The windmills of the Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 76 The riders enjoyed warm sunshine at last in the Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 76 Andriy Grivko puts in a dig on the Cauberg (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 76 A view of the start of the Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 76 The packed peloton of the Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 76 The chasers look at each other on the Cauberg (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 34 of 76 Johan Van Summeren (Garmin Sharp) was in the move (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 35 of 76 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 36 of 76 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) muscles up the Cauberg (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 37 of 76 Klaas Sys and Nicolas Vogondy in the move (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 38 of 76 Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 39 of 76 The peloton in the Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 40 of 76 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 41 of 76 The breakaway in Amstel (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 42 of 76 Ben Hermans (RadioShack-Nissan) put on a good show in the final (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 43 of 76 Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Leopard) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 44 of 76 Moreno and Francisco Moser at the start of the Amtel Gold Race (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 45 of 76 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 46 of 76 Cannondale patrols the front (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 47 of 76 Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 48 of 76 The chase is on on the Cauberg (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 49 of 76 Yukia Arashiro (Europcar) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 50 of 76 Mikel Astarloza (Euskaltel-Euskadi) away in the Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 51 of 76 Gilbert checks to see if anyone else is willing to chase (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 52 of 76 Francesco Moser fires the start pistol for the Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 53 of 76 Kreuziger had enough left to hold off a strong chase on the Cauberg (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 54 of 76 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) powers up the Cauberg (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 55 of 76 Peter Sagan's race was impacted by cramps (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 56 of 76 Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) attacked solo with 20km to go (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 57 of 76 Mikel Astarloza (Euskaltel-Euskadi) spent most of the race off the front (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 58 of 76 Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) wins the Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 59 of 76 Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) wins the Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 60 of 76 Roman Kreuziger with the Amstel trophy (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 61 of 76 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 62 of 76 Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) was third (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 63 of 76 The Amstel Gold Race podium beers. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 64 of 76 Mike Astarloza solos in Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 65 of 76 Pieter Weening represented Orica-GreenEdge in the attacks (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 66 of 76 Ryder Hesjedal spent after the Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 67 of 76 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida) after the finish (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 68 of 76 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) answers questions after the finish (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 69 of 76 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin Sharp) goes on the attack (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 70 of 76 Johan Vansummeren (Garmin Sharp) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 71 of 76 The peloton chases up the Cauberg (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 72 of 76 Mikel Astarloza (Euskaltel-Euskadi) away with one to go (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 73 of 76 Alexandr Pliuschin (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 74 of 76 Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) on his way to the Amstel Gold Race win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 75 of 76 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 76 of 76 The sprint for second goes to Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Roman Kreuziger of Saxo-Tinkoff won the Amstel Gold Race in a solo effort, joyously crossing the finish line after seven kilometers in the lead. World champion Philippe Gilbert's late attack on the Cauberg chase was fruitless, and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) out-sprinted him from a small chase group for second. Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) finished third.

Kreuziger attacked from the chasing peloton with 17 kilometers to go, and was part of a group which caught solo leader Mikel Astarloza (Euskaltel-Euskadi). He left that small group at exactly the right moment and was able to hold onto his lead even after a powerful charge by the big-name contenders on the Cauberg.

Kreuziger finished 22 seconds ahead of the chasing group.

"It was special race. When I went we didn't know what would happen, if we'd stay away,” Kreuziger said.

“In the last kilometre they told me I had 15 seconds at the start of the Cauberg and that was when I started to think I could win. The Cauberg was never ending…”

How it happened

The skies may have been bleak in the bustling Markt Square in Maastricht for the start, but the peloton was wearing decidedly less layers of clothing than what they did throughout the Flemish Classics earlier this month and seemed much happier.

Soon after the 187-strong peloton departed for the 251km race to Valkenburg, Johan Vansummeren (Garmin Sharp) was the first man to attack, and was joined by Tim De Troyer (Accent Jobs-Wanty), Alexandre Pliuschin (IAM), Mikel Astarloza (Euskaltel), Arthur Van Overberghe (Topsport Vlaanderen). With 50km of racing done, the group’s gap was out to nearly six minutes and the break of the day had formed.

In hot pursuit, was Nicolas Vogondy (Accent Jobs) and Klaas Sys (Crelan-Euphony) and by the time the front five hit the Cauberg for the first time, the gap between the two groups was down to a minute, while there was a total advantage of 10 minutes to the peloton, which was being marshaled by the Cannondale team for hot favourite Peter Sagan.

Content to let the breakaway revel up ahead, the gap had blown out to 11 minutes by the halfway mark.

Shortly before the peloton hit the Cauberg for the second time, a large crash brought down a number of riders including world champion and two-time winner, Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Laurens Ten Dam (Blanco), Thomas Voeckler (Europcar), Rui Costa (Movistar) and Andy Schleck (RadioShack Nissan).

The Frenchman was taken to hospital while Schleck later abandoned -the fifth race where he has done so for this season. With the rest of the peloton taking to an open field adjacent to the blocked road, the Amstel Gold suddenly resembled a cyclo-cross race and numerous splits appeared on the roads for the first time. Blanco, despite having a man down, relished the conditions and took to the front to drive the pace, with Cannondale backing off.

On the second time up the Cauberg, the gap was starting to come down, with the lead group’s advantage down to 8:15. More teams started to show themselves at the front of the chase with Movistar, Omega Pharma – Quick-Step and Katusha making their intentions clear. It contributed to the breakaway’s lead continuing to tumble, and with 65km remaining the gap was down to 4:45.

On the Loorberg with just under 60km to go, Astarloza and Vansummeren rode away from their fellow escapees. Pliuschin caught back on but the new lead trio would be forced to work hard with the gap hovering at just over three minutes. It was the first sign that not all was well in the break, and then again on the Gulperberg when Astarloza rode away from Vansummeren and Pliuschin, the latter pair unable to match his acceleration, with the Spaniard going it alone.

Just as the race came alive in the peloton, Katusha’s main hope, Joaquim Rodriguez, crashed heavily near Gulpen, along with Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge). Vacansoleil’s Rob Ruijgh would also get back up, his back would be covered in thick mud. They all got back on their bikes but Rodriguez's race was over and he seemed worried about a knee problem.

The key attack

As the peloton hit the Kruisberg with 42km to go, Blanco and BMC hit the front with the remnants of the breakaway – Vogondy, Sys, De Troyer and Overberghe less than a minute up ahead. Up the Eyserbosweg, Pieter Weening (Orica GreenEdge) launched an attack. He has some good form having collected a pile of top-10 showings at Vuelta al Pais Vasco and looked strong. However other riders came across from the peloton, including Blanco pair David Tanner and Lars Petter Nordhaug, Astana’s Andriy Grivko and later Kreuziger.

While the peloton mistakenly waited for the last Cannondale rider to chase, the attackers pressed on, smelling a chance of victory. Kreuziger looked the strongest and decided not to risk his chips and go all in on a solo attack.

Using his good time trial skills he surged clear and never looked back, carving out enough of a lead for the final climb of the Cauberg.

Behind him the peloton picked up the chasers, including Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp), who had made a huge effort to get across the gap. However Kreuziger was already over the top of the Cauberg and out of reach of Gilbert and the other chasers.

After two difficult years at Astana, Kreuziger is back to his best under Bjarne Riis' influence and gave the Danish team a much needed Classics win.

Full Results