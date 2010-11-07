Image 1 of 37 It was a solo win for Frank Schleck. (Image credit: Amstel Curacao Race) Image 2 of 37 Niki Terpstra (Milram) has a shoer after the action (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 37 The riders enjoy the sun (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 37 Andy Schleck goes on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 37 The Schlecks dry off after rain canceled the race on Saturday (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 37 Petacchi and Hondo have a drink (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 37 Petacchi and Hondo before the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 37 The riders line-up at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 37 Petacchi wins the sprint for second place (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 37 Terpstra, Schleck and Petacchi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 37 The top three in the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 37 Fränk Schleck is congratulated on his win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 37 Fränk Schleck wins alone (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 37 The winner's podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 37 Petacchi and Schleck chat on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 37 Fränk Schleck makes his move (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 37 THe podium: Petacchi, Schleck, Terpstra (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 37 Fränk Schleck gets the kisses (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 37 Petacchi beats Terpstra (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 37 Rabobank on the front (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 37 Tony Martin wins the MCB jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 37 Hondo leads the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 37 The riders are about to roll off (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 37 The riders await the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 37 The finish was near the warm sea (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 37 The mini TV-helicopter hovers above the riders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 37 The riders just after the finish area (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 37 Alessandro Petacchi wins the sprint for second. (Image credit: Amstel Curacao Race) Image 29 of 37 The podium: Alessandro Petacchi, winner Frank Schleck and third palced Niki Terpstra (Image credit: Amstel Curacao Race) Image 30 of 37 Frank Schleck, Tony Martin, Andy Schleck and Alessandro Petacchi before the start. (Image credit: Amstel Curacao Race) Image 31 of 37 The podium (l-r): Niki Terpstra, Frank Schleck and Alessandro Petacchi. (Image credit: Amstel Curacao Race) Image 32 of 37 Alessandro Petacchi during the race. (Image credit: Amstel Curacao Race) Image 33 of 37 Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) leads the peloton. (Image credit: Amstel Curacao Race) Image 34 of 37 Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) wins in Curacao. (Image credit: Amstel Curacao Race) Image 35 of 37 Frank Schleck pins his ears back and heads for home. (Image credit: Amstel Curacao Race) Image 36 of 37 Frank Schleck strings out the field. (Image credit: Amstel Curacao Race) Image 37 of 37 Alessandro Petacchi leads the field off the start line (Image credit: Amstel Curacao Race)

Fränk Schleck took what will surely be his last win in a Saxo Bank jersey on Sunday when he won the ninth edition of the Amstel Curacao Race on the Caribbean island in the Dutch Antilles.

Schleck jumped away from the rest of the peloton to win alone, while Italy’s Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) edged out Niki Terpstra (Milram) in the sprint for second place.

A total of 150 riders took part, including 15 professionals. These include Andy and Fränk Schleck, Petacchi, Terpstra, Grischa Niermann, Bauke Mollema and Koos Moerenhout (Rabobank), Danilo Hondo (Lampre-Farnese Vini), Jakob Fuglsang (Saxo Bank), Matteo Bono (Lampre-Farnese Vini), Jurgen van de Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) and Wout Poels (Vacansoleil).

The professionals dominated the action dominated from the start and Schleck was keen to add his name to the list of winners.

"I absolutely wanted to win. Two years ago my brother Andy won. I also wanted my name on the honor roll,” he said.

The race was originally scheduled for Saturday but heavy rain forced organiser Leo van Vliet to delay it 24 hours. Instead the riders held a meet and greet session on Saturday and then raced on Sunday.

“Curacao is our second home. We are always welcomed by the organizers and also by the locals and so we wanted to give something back," Schleck said after the decision of the riders to race on Sunday.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Frank Schleck (Lux) Saxo Bank 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 4 Steven de Jongh (Ned) 5 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 7 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 8 Guy Smet (Bel) 9 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Saxo Bank 11 Andy Schleck (Lux) Saxo Bank 12 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 13 Jurgen van de Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Columbia 15 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil 16 Frank Nijssen (Ned) 17 Gyasi Sulvaran (ANE) 18 Daniel Grabiel Juliana (ANE)

SQL Integrator best climber # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Frank Schleck (Lux) Saxo Bank

Lions Dive intermediate sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini

MCB Bank most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Columbia