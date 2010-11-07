Schleck takes Curacao criterium
Alternative event features stars in shortened race
Fränk Schleck took what will surely be his last win in a Saxo Bank jersey on Sunday when he won the ninth edition of the Amstel Curacao Race on the Caribbean island in the Dutch Antilles.
Schleck jumped away from the rest of the peloton to win alone, while Italy’s Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) edged out Niki Terpstra (Milram) in the sprint for second place.
A total of 150 riders took part, including 15 professionals. These include Andy and Fränk Schleck, Petacchi, Terpstra, Grischa Niermann, Bauke Mollema and Koos Moerenhout (Rabobank), Danilo Hondo (Lampre-Farnese Vini), Jakob Fuglsang (Saxo Bank), Matteo Bono (Lampre-Farnese Vini), Jurgen van de Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) and Wout Poels (Vacansoleil).
The professionals dominated the action dominated from the start and Schleck was keen to add his name to the list of winners.
"I absolutely wanted to win. Two years ago my brother Andy won. I also wanted my name on the honor roll,” he said.
The race was originally scheduled for Saturday but heavy rain forced organiser Leo van Vliet to delay it 24 hours. Instead the riders held a meet and greet session on Saturday and then raced on Sunday.
“Curacao is our second home. We are always welcomed by the organizers and also by the locals and so we wanted to give something back," Schleck said after the decision of the riders to race on Sunday.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Saxo Bank
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|4
|Steven de Jongh (Ned)
|5
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|7
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|8
|Guy Smet (Bel)
|9
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Saxo Bank
|11
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Saxo Bank
|12
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|13
|Jurgen van de Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Columbia
|15
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil
|16
|Frank Nijssen (Ned)
|17
|Gyasi Sulvaran (ANE)
|18
|Daniel Grabiel Juliana (ANE)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Saxo Bank
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Columbia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Gyasi Sulvaran
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy