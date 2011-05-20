Image 1 of 16 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co-Twenty12) has gold medals from both Worlds and the Olympics to her name. (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 2 of 16 Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 3 of 16 Jessica Phillips (Team Ajax Tavern) (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 4 of 16 Rhae Shaw (Hagens Berman Cycling) (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 5 of 16 Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO) (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 6 of 16 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co-Twenty12) came out from her home in Idaho. (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 7 of 16 Charlotte Becker (HTC-Highroad) (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 8 of 16 Swedish champ Emilia Fahin (HTC-Highroad) (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 9 of 16 Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad). (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 10 of 16 Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad). (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 11 of 16 Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) in her world champion's rainbow kit. (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 12 of 16 Allison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty12). (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 13 of 16 Evie Stevens (HTC-Highroad) launches into the Amgen Tour of California Women's International Time Trial Challenge. (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 14 of 16 HTC-Highroad brought a stack of TT heavy hitters to California. (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 15 of 16 World Champion Emma Pooley flew to California from Europe for the first-ever Tour of California women's TT. (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 16 of 16 (Image credit: Mark Johnson)

Olympic champion Kristin Armstrong resumed her place at the top of the women's time trial circuit, laying claim to the top prize in the first Amgen Tour of California women's international time trial challenge.

Armstrong topped former world champion Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) by 13 seconds, and her German teammate Charlotte Becker by 38.

"It hurt really bad but I always tell people that if you're hurting so is everyone else and you just have to keep digging through and don't get discouraged," said Armstrong. "I took my own advice today. I just kept on digging and digging and digging"

"A lot of people said that the race was to the top of the climb because you can't gain time downhill, but with my strengths, I took every corner with 110% risk, took chances today and that's why I'm here. I looked back [at the monitor] and saw the number one and that normally means that you've done it."

The racing got underway in Solvang under sunny skies with big crowds in attendance to catch both the professional women and men.

With a light breeze blowing, the 13 competitors took to the course, with Canadian and world omnium champion Tara Whitten taking to the start ramp first and US time trial champion Evelyn Stevens followed right behind.

Stevens set the fastest time at the first intermediate check, but was soon surpassed by her teammate Amber Neben, who went five seconds quicker. But it was reigning Olympic champion Kristin Armstrong who put in the best time up the hill a full 12 seconds faster than Neben.

Neben, who flew in last night after racing in the Chrono Gatineau in Canada, said she was happy with her ride because it was solid.

"I can only be concerned with myself and that is the fun thing about time trialing, it's your own effort. I was happy because I felt like I had a good warm up. I had to soak up the course quickly this morning because I hadn't seen it. I had to get a strategy in my head and just be confident that it was going to work."

Becker picked up the pace in the second part of the course, moving up from sixth at the time check to claim the final podium spot by less than one second over Stevens. The German said she had special motivation for going fast at the end of the race.

"I saw Kristin [Armstrong] behind me one of the corners which was really sharp - she was maybe 15 seconds behind me," Becker said. "I always had the feeling that she was on my neck and will overtake me. So I think I rode the last 10km stronger than before."

Stevens was philosophical about being bumped from the podium. "I wanted to go fast. My idea was to break it up into different time trials. It was an awesome course, hard, but fun with inclines, down hills and turns. I know I gave it everything, I rode well and it's a race against the clock so if you get beat, you get beat."

Armstrong said she was putting it all into today's time trial, which is one of the few opportunities for her to size up her competition ahead of the world championships at the end of the season and next year's London 2012 Olympic Games.

Coming back from a brief time off the bike following the birth of her first child, Armstrong showed she was back on top form with her commanding victory in Solvang.

After a brief illness in the Tour of the Gila that prevented her from taking part in the time trial there, Armstrong bounced back to smash the 14km course in a 34:29.59, 13 seconds ahead of Neben.

Stevens faded over the second half of the course, where HTC-Highroad's Charlotte Becker made up 30 seconds on the American champion to take the final podium spot.

